Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll news

Shell greenlights $6.4 billion Australia natural gas project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:55am EDT

Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it had taken a final investment decision to develop the first phase of Australia's biggest coal seam gas resource in Queensland state.

The first phase of the Surat Gas Project would bring as much as 90 billion cubic feet per year of new natural gas to market at peak production, Shell said in a statement.

The project is being developed by a Shell and PetroChina joint venture called Arrow Energy. Construction will start this year and its first gas sales are expected in 2021.

Shell did not provide a headline figure for the investment, though Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pegged the project at A$10 billion ($6.4 billion) in a joint press conference with Arrow CEO Cecile Wake.

The investment is a timely injection of cash for Australia's A$2 trillion economy now on the verge of its first recession in three decades as businesses shut to fight the new coronavirus, throwing tens of thousands out of work.

Authorities are also eager to see the Surat project start up as Australia's southeastern states face gas shortages by the mid-2020s.

Palaszczuk welcomed the decision, saying the biggest gas project the state has seen since 2011 would be a shot in the arm for its economy.

"The first phase will mean 200 jobs and we should see people out in the field around August, September this year," said Palaszczuk, who is facing an election within months.

Queensland, which is also home to the controversial proposed Adani coal project, is heavily dependent on revenue from the mining and energy sectors.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to remove A$10 billion as Shell did not mention the number, and adds paragraph 4 to show attribution for it)

By Swati Pandey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
12:55aShell greenlights $6.4 billion Australia natural gas project
RE
04/16SOUTHERN : Cuts Workforce at Georgia Site Over Covid-19 Cases
DJ
04/15Woodside 1Q Revenue Hit by Oil Price Fall, Lower Trading Activity
DJ
04/15WILLIAMS : CFO Taps Debt, Poison Pill During Pandemic
DJ
04/13Valero Sees 1Q Revenue $20.1 Billion to $22.2 Billion
DJ
04/13Oil Up After Trump Says Supply Cuts Could Be 20mbpd -- Market Talk
DJ
04/10Sempra Gets Government Approvals for Peru Deal
DJ
04/08Williams Poison Pill Sparks Adviser Rebuke -- WSJ
DJ
04/07Pipeline Operator Williams Comes Under Fire -- Update
DJ
04/07WILLIAMS : Pipeline Operator Williams Comes Under Fire
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group