The project would bring up to 90 billion cubic feet per year of new natural gas to the market at peak production, which will flow to the Shell-operated QGC venture to be sold locally and exported through its plant on Curtis Island, the company said.

Construction of the project will start this year, with first gas sales expected in 2021.

Arrow Energy is an incorporated joint venture between Shell and PetroChina.

