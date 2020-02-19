Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Annie Chun's Teriyaki Noodle Bowls

765667103876 143859 Annie Chun's ANNC Noodle Bowl Teriyaki 7.8 OZ 7.8 OZ

CJ Foods, Inc., a division of CJ America, Inc., of La Palma, CA, is voluntarily recalling Annie Chun's Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls because it may contain undeclared peanuts. Use of this product may cause serious allergic reaction or illness in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut.

The noodle bowls were distributed across the United States and reached consumers through retail stores and online order.

ANNIE CHUN'S JAPANESE-STYLE TERIYAKI NOODLE BOWL, 7.8 OZ, UPC CODE 7-65667-10387-6, LOT NUMBER 12/25/2020 in opaque white plastic bowl with paper sleeves

'At CJ Foods, the quality and safety of our products is our number one priority,' said Mike Smith, a spokesperson for CJ Foods. 'We are working closely with the FDA on this voluntary recall to ensure the urgent notification of our retail customers and consumers. There have been no reports of illness or injury to date, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution to notify consumers and recall any of the affected product in the marketplace.'