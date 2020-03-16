Log in
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Hiring Temporary Stocking And Cleaning Positions At All Stores

03/16/2020 | 07:02pm EDT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers has announced company-wide hiring activity for temporary stocking and cleaning positions at all 157 stores across 20 states. These new positions will work alongside the Natural Grocers good4u Crew in keeping shelves stocked with household essentials, supplements and healthy foods, and regularly cleaning the most frequently touched surfaces in the stores, including check-out lanes, payment terminals, conveyor belts and cleaning shelves when restocking.

The temporary positions are available at 157 Natural Grocers stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

To apply for the temporary stocking and cleaning positions, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/temp-work or Text "GROW" to 97211 to talk with a recruiter.

Previously, in a letter from the Isely family, Natural Grocers announced that all its stores will be closing at 7:35 p.m., until further notice, so that good4u Crews can restock and thoroughly clean their stores. All stores will continue to open at their normal posted times.

The complete letter from the Isely family with additional updates regarding the Coronavirus is available at www.naturalgrocers.com.

To locate the closest Natural Grocers store, visit the store directory. For customers who may be feeling ill, home delivery is available at most Natural Grocers locations through Instacart.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 157 stores in 20 states.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-hiring-temporary-stocking-and-cleaning-positions-at-all-stores-301025175.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
