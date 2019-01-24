Log in
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-347-6606 (U.S.); 1-855-669-9657 (Canada); or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage." Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

Investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/ or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1042/29128.

An audio recording of the conference call will be archived for a minimum of 30 days on the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements whose products must meet strict quality guidelines. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 152 stores in 19 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations. Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NaturalGrocers. Follow Natural Grocers on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/NaturalGrocers.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-by-vitamin-cottage-inc-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-300784054.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
