Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

(NGVC)
  Report  
News 


Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Issues Recall on Organic Soybeans Due to Mold

11/08/2019 | 05:59pm EST

Media Contact:

Amy Brophy

303-986-4600, ext. 80512

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - November 7, 2019 - Lakewood, CO. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery chain, is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans because they have the potential for mold, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 2 pounds and bearing the 'Natural Grocers' label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on date are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold.

Production of the product has been suspended while the Food and Drug Administration and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

UPC Code

Description

Packed on Date

000080663607

Organic Soybeans

19-168 & 19-205

The product was distributed to 154 Natural Grocers' stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers' stores in those states at: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

To date, the company has received no reports of illness. Consumers who may have purchased this product should return it to the store for credit or refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. x80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:59:00 UTC
