Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Issues Recall on Organic Soybeans Due to Mold

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - November 7, 2019 - Lakewood, CO. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery chain, is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans because they have the potential for mold, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 2 pounds and bearing the 'Natural Grocers' label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on date are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold.

Production of the product has been suspended while the Food and Drug Administration and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

UPC Code Description Packed on Date 000080663607 Organic Soybeans 19-168 & 19-205

The product was distributed to 154 Natural Grocers' stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers' stores in those states at: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

To date, the company has received no reports of illness. Consumers who may have purchased this product should return it to the store for credit or refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. x80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).