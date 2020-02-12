Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Join Natural Grocers' Mission To Create A Healthier America By Ending Daylight Saving Time

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a nearly 25% increase in the number of heart attacks on the Monday following Daylight Saving Time compared to the rest of the Mondays throughout the year1, Natural Grocers is on a mission to create a healthier America by ending Daylight Saving Time. On March 7, join Natural Grocers, America's Nutrition Education ExpertSM, in supporting heart health by signing the petition to end Daylight Saving Time.

The petition to end Daylight Saving Time calls to keep one standard time all year long by eliminating the practice of bi-annual time changes. The petition asks Congress to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966 (amended by the Energy Policy Act of 2005), which sets the time for the entire country, and allow states the ability to opt in or out.

"We take all aspects of health seriously at Natural Grocers, and we understand that even the slightest change to our routines can have an impact on our wellbeing," commented Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "By removing twice-yearly time changes and supporting heart health, we will be one step closer to our mission of creating a healthier country."

Until the practice of Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, Natural Grocers will help consumers beat those time change blues with a free "Hack Your Coffee" pop up bar, a chance to win free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee for a year, and special {N}power member discounts.

Beat The Time Change Blues

On March 7, the day before "springing forward," Natural Grocers will host its popular free "Hack Your Coffee" bar, featuring tips and tricks to up your coffee game with health boosting ingredients at all stores across the country.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on March 7, customers can join Natural Grocers to try these hacks for free2:

Collagen Peptides - Important Amino Acid & Nutrient Complex which supports beautiful skin, nails, hair, tendon, bone & joint health

MCT Oil - Medium Chain Triglycerides which supports brain health, energy, and metabolism

Ghee - Clarified Butter which supports energy, mood, and digestion

Cardamom – Spice with hints of lemon, mint and smoke which supports caffeine metabolism

Cinnamon - Ancient aromatic spice which supports healthy blood sugar

At home, customers can find their own favorite hack by blending their coffee with healthy fats such as ghee or unsalted pasteurized butter, up to 2 tablespoons of MCT oil or Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coconut Oil, and other optional additions.

Win Free Natural Grocers Brand Coffee for One Year

One lucky winner at each of the 156 Natural Grocers stores across the country will win a free year of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee3. The certified organic and fair trade coffee is available in 6 varieties of classic blends and single origin beans: Sumatra, Nicaragua, Guatemala, House Blend Decaf, Breakfast Blend, and French Roast. Customers can enter to win at their local store on March 7, 2020.

Power up with {N}power

For one day only, {N}power members will enjoy special offers of up to 40% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM prices on select items, including Kerrygold Pure Irish Butters, Nature's Life Coconut MCT Powder, Organic Valley Ghee and Natural Grocers Brand Hydro Flasks.

Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or at their local Natural Grocers.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 156 stores in 20 states.

1 SOURCE: Sandhu, A., Seth, M., & Gurm, H. S. (2014). Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction. Open Heart, 1(1). doi: 10.1136/openhrt-2013-000019 2 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 3 *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts and ends on March 7, 2020. Winners will receive a $95 Natural Grocers Gift card, equal to the value of twelve 10 ounce bags of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee, valued at $6.99 per bag plus tax. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

