Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : Score a mountain biking adventure at Natural Grocers' stores in Colorado

DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Alterra Mountain Company, Natural Grocers announces the Weekly Adventure Giveaway Sweepstakes,* in which 20 winners per week will receive two mountain bike passes to Steamboat Bike Park or Tressels Bike Park at Winter Park and a $25 Natural Grocers gift card. Participants can enter the sweepstakes at any Natural Grocers store in Colorado, and winners will be selected weekly. The contest ends on August 11, 2019.

With a mission to empower communities to lead healthier, vibrant lives, Natural Grocers became the official grocer to Colorado's Steamboat and Winter Park Ski Resort in July 2019. As the official grocer of these mountain communities, Natural Grocers will be prominently displayed on signage throughout the resorts, have a presence at select resort events, provide a special gift at select lodging and more.

Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage and retail businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

