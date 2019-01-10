Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : launches free, 6-week Keto Diet program on Resolution Reset Day - January 18

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of Americans, every year, who say, "This is the year I get healthy," Natural Grocers is resolving to help them reach their health and nutrition goals with Resolution Reset DaySM on Friday, January 18. In addition to discounts on health-related products, the organic and natural retailer will unveil its 6-week Keto Reset program and provide keto-friendly Berry Coconut Cream Delight samples to customers at Natural Grocers stores.

Keto Reset is a 6-week program to kick-start your metabolism based on Mark Sisson's The Keto Reset Diet book. The course includes a series of "how to" classes designed to introduce customers to the trending Ketogenic Diet, or Keto Diet, and to guide and support them as they embark on the Keto Reset journey. Visit your local store for more information about the date and times of the Keto Reset Program.

"Natural Grocers customers are increasingly curious about the benefits of the Keto Diet, and we believe with the right support and guidance it can have immense benefits to your health," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers Executive Vice President. "Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches are qualified and equipped with the training and tools necessary to support customers through the 6-week Keto Reset program and throughout the entire year."

The Keto Diet supports healthy weight maintenance, supports a healthy metabolism, can support mental clarity and focus, healthy energy levels, and more.

In 2018, Natural Grocers launched its first-ever Resolution Reset Day to help Americans stay on track with their New Year's health and wellness resolutions. Natural Grocers offers nutritional health coaching year-round, free of charge, to all customers. Stores are staffed with highly-trained and educated Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), who serve as your go-to resource for all things related to nutrition education. NHCs also offer free nutrition classes, cooking demonstrations and personalized, one-on-one coaching sessions.

Resolution Reset Day 2019

"On Resolution Reset Day 2019, Natural Grocers customers are invited to stock up on items needed to reset their resolutions the right way, including 100-percent organic produce, meat that is humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, pasture–based dairy, the highest quality dietary supplements and more," added Isely.

Additionally, customers can take part in these exciting activities and deals on January 18:

12 to 2 p.m . – Sample the Keto-friendly Berry Coconut Cream Delight.

. – Sample the Keto-friendly Berry Coconut Cream Delight. 30 percent off the retail price of The Keto Reset Diet book by Mark Sisson .

book by . Free Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag with purchase.

Hot Deals 3-day sale January 17 to 19 .

. Special {N}power-only offers, including a free Kicao chocolate bar and $5 off your purchase on February 2 , when you spend $53 .

To learn more about the nutrition classes offered or to schedule a one-on-one session in your area, use the Natural Grocers store locator to find the store nearest you.

With a solid platform as America's Health Education Expert, Natural Grocers unveiled these Top 10 Nutrition Trends in 2019.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 151 stores in 19 states.

