Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : recognized for having 29% of its board of directors' seats held by women

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading natural and organic retailer Natural Grocers was recently named a Winning 'W' Company by 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) for having a least 20% of its board of directors comprised of women before the year 2020. Currently, women make up 29% of Natural Grocers' board members and 53% of upper-level management positions, including executive, vice president and director roles.

"Natural Grocers has always challenged the status quo. We operate on the founding principles established by Margaret and Philip Isely, and in the history of the company, we have never compromised our standards," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "We are proud of the progress we've made so far, and we are encouraged to see more companies join us in promoting gender diversity at the board and management levels."

Winning 'W' Companies are cited in the 2020WOB annual Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the numbers of corporate board seats held by women among the Russell 3000 Index. As of 2018, the percentage of board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. This upward trend represents good progress, although half of the Russell 3000 companies still have one or no women on their boards.

2020WOB is a nonprofit education campaign which over nine years has become a respected global brand and formidable advocate for increasing the number of women on corporate boards of directors to at least 20% by the year 2020. That's the milestone 100th Anniversary when women won the right to vote. 2020WOB redefines successful corporate governance and gender diversity standards, and creates a cultural imperative for corporate action.

Natural Grocers offers 100% organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

