NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

(NGVC)
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : reopens Austin store in new location on July 25

07/19/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open its relocated store in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, July 25. Located at 4615 N. Lamar Blvd., the new store will open at 8:00 a.m., and customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

Natural Grocers' existing store in Austin will close as of 7 p.m. on July 22.

Opening Day activities
Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:00 and 7:55 a.m. on July 25. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day activities include:

  • 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).
  • 4 to 6 p.m. - Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).
  • All day - Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}power®, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. {N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/austin-guadalupe-st.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.  NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.  OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER.  VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on July 25, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor:  Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-reopens-austin-store-in-new-location-on-july-25-300888100.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
