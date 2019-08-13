Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage : will party tropical style as it celebrates 64 years of innovation, leadership and empowering health with an ice cream social, unbeatable deals and big prizes

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, a leading natural and organic retailer, will celebrate its 64th Anniversary on Thursday, August 15, with a tropical-style party. All 152 stores in 19 states will host a free tropical juice bar and an ice cream social, offer hourly prize giveaways and feature 30 to 58-percent-off deals on select items. Visit your local store to participate in the Anniversary festivities on August 15.

Anniversary events:

12 to 2 p.m. – Power up at the Tropical Juice Bar recipe demonstration and sampling

– Power up at the Tropical Juice Bar recipe demonstration and sampling 4 to 6 p.m . – Free ice-cream social featuring dairy and non-dairy sundaes and root beer floats

. – Free ice-cream social featuring dairy and non-dairy sundaes and root beer floats All day prize drawings and giveaways 1

Hourly prize giveaways -- every hour one of the following prizes will be awarded:



A copy of How Cows Save the Planet by Judith Schwartz ;

by ;



A Natural Grocers lunch bag;





A Natural Grocers cutting board;





A Natural Grocers mason jar drinking glass;





A Natural Grocers blender bottle; or





A Natural Grocers 64oz growler



Enter to win prize drawings



The grand prize is a trip for two to Hawaii , including airfare (one winner company-wide)





Every Natural Grocers store will give away one set of Apple Airpods, one Electric Skateboard, one Hydro Flask, one ORIG3N Nutrition DNA Test, one Backpack with Solar Charger, one $64 Natural Grocers Gift Card, one New Wave Enviro Pitcher and more exciting prizes.

30 to 58 percent off Every Day Affordable Prices on a selection of popular items

Door Buster Deals for {N}power® loyalty program members

Free Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag with purchase

Free Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate Bar for {N}power loyalty program members

Double points for {N}power loyalty program members

The Natural Grocers story began in 1955. Philip and Margaret Isely started their business with $200 they borrowed and a dream of empowering people to take control of their health. Today, Natural Grocers is still family-run and maintains the same mission as when it started – to provide access to nutrition education and quality, healthy products at prices anyone can afford.

"You'll find that we have many more products on our shelves today than we did in the 1950s, but we've always stayed true to our roots," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "Today we stock our shelves with thousands of products that meet our industry-leading quality standards, at Always AffordableSM prices, and we consistently challenge and update our standards to reflect our five founding principles."

Some of Natural Grocers' most impactful business decisions over the past 63 years have bucked the trends in the natural foods industry. Learn more.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, all meat is humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ENTRANTS MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN HOURLY PRIZE GIVEAWAYS. Sweepstakes starts and ends on August 15, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

