Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc    NGVC

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 08/27 08:22:27 pm
18.5700 USD   +0.08%
07:37pVOLUNTARY RECAL : King Bio
PU
08:48aGrocers Shrug Off Amazon Threat -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Natural Grocers Shrug Off Amazon-Whole Foods Threat
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Voluntary Recall: King Bio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

King Bio has issued a nationwide voluntary recall for its kids and infant products due to potential microbial contamination.

Consumers who have purchased this product between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 should not use the product. Return it to the location of purchase for a full refund, or replacement.

UPC Article Brand Description Lot Numbers
357955514626 128759 King Bio KB TUMMY ACHES 2 OZ 050516D, 072216Q, 021918B
357955515821 128766 King Bio KB COLIC RELIEF 2 OZ 092017A, 020118H
357955332244 758758 AquaFlora AQF CANDIDA RELIEF KIDS 4 OZ 011416G, 011917R, 081016E, 092815AA, 041518H

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 17:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN
07:37pVOLUNTARY RECALL : King Bio
PU
08:48aGrocers Shrug Off Amazon Threat -- WSJ
DJ
08/26Natural Grocers Shrug Off Amazon-Whole Foods Threat
DJ
08/22NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : grows its presence in Texas with new store ..
PR
08/20NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : is hiring for new store in Dubuque
PR
08/16NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : expands craft beer and wine offerings to Po..
AQ
08/16NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : is hiring for new store in Salida
AQ
08/10NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : is hiring for new store in Salida
PR
08/08NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : expands craft beer and wine offerings to Po..
PR
08/04NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : reports strong sales growth in Q3
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24NATURAL GROCERS : Where Can It Go From Here? 
08/15Winners and losers from the retail sales report 
08/08Natural Grocers jumps after upgrade 
08/03Midday Gainers / Losers (08/03/2018) 
08/03Oppenheimer positive on Natural Grocers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 844 M
EBIT 2018 13,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 38,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,84
P/E ratio 2019 57,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 431 M
Chart NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC
Duration : Period :
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,3 $
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Heather Capri Isely Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Isely Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC117.47%431
LUXOTTICA GROUP11.55%32 335
ULTA BEAUTY8.05%14 407
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY18.88%10 824
NEXT20.88%9 817
DUFRY-16.25%6 669
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.