Voluntary Recall: King Bio

King Bio has issued a nationwide voluntary recall for its kids and infant products due to potential microbial contamination.
Consumers who have purchased this product between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 should not use the product. Return it to the location of purchase for a full refund, or replacement.
|
UPC
|
Article
|
Brand
|
Description
|
Lot Numbers
|
357955514626
|
128759
|
King Bio
|
KB TUMMY ACHES 2 OZ
|
050516D, 072216Q, 021918B
|
357955515821
|
128766
|
King Bio
|
KB COLIC RELIEF 2 OZ
|
092017A, 020118H
|
357955332244
|
758758
|
AquaFlora
|
AQF CANDIDA RELIEF KIDS 4 OZ
|
011416G, 011917R, 081016E, 092815AA, 041518H
