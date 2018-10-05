Voluntary Recall: MediNatura Inc

MediNatura Inc has issued a voluntary recall due to possible microbial contamination which could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention. MediNatura has not received any reports of illness or injury.
UPC
Article
Brand
Description
Lot Numbers
787647101887
145135
MediNatura
MDNT CLEARLIFE ALRGY NASAL SPRAY 20 ML
110716, 021417, 041917, 111617
787647101863
145134
MediNatura
MDNT REBOOST DECONGESTION SPRAY 20 ML
100616, 021517, 042017, 100517
787647300969
145155
MediNatura
MDNT REBOOST THROAT RELIEF SPRY .68 OZ
080317, 100417, 120717, 011018, 022018
787647704040
145142
MediNatura
MDNT REBOOST COUGH RELIEF 4.23 OZ
101716, 011017, 021617, 092117, 120617, 022718
Disclaimer
