Voluntary Recall: MediNatura Inc

MediNatura Inc has issued a voluntary recall due to possible microbial contamination which could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention. MediNatura has not received any reports of illness or injury.

UPC Article Brand Description Lot Numbers 787647101887 145135 MediNatura MDNT CLEARLIFE ALRGY NASAL SPRAY 20 ML 110716, 021417, 041917, 111617 787647101863 145134 MediNatura MDNT REBOOST DECONGESTION SPRAY 20 ML 100616, 021517, 042017, 100517 787647300969 145155 MediNatura MDNT REBOOST THROAT RELIEF SPRY .68 OZ 080317, 100417, 120717, 011018, 022018 787647704040 145142 MediNatura MDNT REBOOST COUGH RELIEF 4.23 OZ 101716, 011017, 021617, 092117, 120617, 022718