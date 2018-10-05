Log in
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC)

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC)
10/04 10:02:01 pm
15.55 USD   -1.58%
10:17aVOLUNTARY RECAL : MediNatura Inc
PU
10:17aVOLUNTARY RECAL : Nature's Path Toaster Pastries
PU
10/03NATURAL GROCERS : grows its presence in Oregon with new store in Tig..
PR
Voluntary Recall: MediNatura Inc

MediNatura Inc has issued a voluntary recall due to possible microbial contamination which could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention. MediNatura has not received any reports of illness or injury.

UPC

Article

Brand

Description

Lot Numbers

787647101887

145135

MediNatura

MDNT CLEARLIFE ALRGY NASAL SPRAY 20 ML

110716, 021417, 041917, 111617

787647101863

145134

MediNatura

MDNT REBOOST DECONGESTION SPRAY 20 ML

100616, 021517, 042017, 100517

787647300969

145155

MediNatura

MDNT REBOOST THROAT RELIEF SPRY .68 OZ

080317, 100417, 120717, 011018, 022018

787647704040

145142

MediNatura

MDNT REBOOST COUGH RELIEF 4.23 OZ

101716, 011017, 021617, 092117, 120617, 022718

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:17:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 845 M
EBIT 2018 13,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 38,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,10
P/E ratio 2019 45,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 348 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Heather Capri Isely Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Isely Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC74.13%348
LUXOTTICA GROUP14.41%32 581
ULTA BEAUTY22.95%16 668
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY17.12%10 822
NEXT19.73%9 878
GRANDVISION-0.63%6 237
