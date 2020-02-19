Voluntary Recall: NGVC Coconut Oil

Natural Grocers has issued a Voluntary Recall of the following items, due to the possible presence of Mold. No illnesses or reactions have been reported.

Natural Grocers Org. Coconut Oil 17.5 oz and 32 oz.

UPC# 849327000368 and 849327000375

Mnf. 9/1/2019; Exp. 8/31/2021; Lot# HBC-0919