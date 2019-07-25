Voluntary Recall: Pita Pal

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, and June 25, 2019 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in the finished product. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
|
Brand
|
Flavor
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Dates
|
Art. #
|
Pita Pal
|
Organic Original Hummus
|
10 oz.
|
851570003317
|
07/21/19, 07/29/19
|
791340
|
Pita Pal
|
Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|
10 oz.
|
851570003348
|
07/21/19
|
791351
|
Pita Pal
|
Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus
|
10 oz.
|
851570003331
|
07/21/19
|
791352
|
Pita Pal
|
Organic Hummus Variety Pack
|
16 oz.
|
851570003546
|
07/21/19, 07/29/19
|
791424
Disclaimer
