Voluntary Recall: Pita Pal

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, and June 25, 2019 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in the finished product. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Brand Flavor Size UPC Dates Art. # Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 10 oz. 851570003317 07/21/19, 07/29/19 791340 Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003348 07/21/19 791351 Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 851570003331 07/21/19 791352 Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003546 07/21/19, 07/29/19 791424