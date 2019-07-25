Log in
Voluntary Recall: Pita Pal

07/25/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, and June 25, 2019 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in the finished product. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain and diarrhea. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Brand

Flavor

Size

UPC

Dates

Art. #

Pita Pal

Organic Original Hummus

10 oz.

851570003317

07/21/19, 07/29/19

791340

Pita Pal

Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

10 oz.

851570003348

07/21/19

791351

Pita Pal

Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus

10 oz.

851570003331

07/21/19

791352

Pita Pal

Organic Hummus Variety Pack

16 oz.

851570003546

07/21/19, 07/29/19

791424

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:29:01 UTC
