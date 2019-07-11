Log in
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

Voluntary Recall: ProBar LLC

07/11/2019

ProBar LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of select flavors and lots of Meal bars. Including Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Original Trail Mix, Wholeberry Blast and Superfood Slam due to the possible presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. There was an investigation was opened after a reported allergic reaction in a consumer after consuming a ProBar Meal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar. There has been one report of illness. ProBar is taking all necessary steps to eliminate the ingredient from all production immediately and it will not be used in any flavors moving forward.

UPC/ EA

UPC/ BOX

Article #

Brand Name

Description

853152100018

853152120016

148657

ProBar

PRBR MEAL BAR ORIGINAL BLEND 3 OZ

853152100025

853152120023

148658

ProBar

PRBR MEAL BAR WHOLE BERRY 3 OZ

853152100070

853152120078

148663

ProBar

PRBR MEAL BAR SUPERFOOD 3 OZ

853152100322

853152100285

717559

ProBar

PRBR MEAL BAR PEANUT BTR CHOC CHIP 3 OZ

853152100346

853152100568

724891

ProBar

PRBR MEAL BAR CHOC COCONUT 3 OZ

Disclaimer

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 02:09:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 908 M
EBIT 2019 16,2 M
Net income 2019 9,22 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 222 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kemper Isely Chairman & Co-President
Zephyr Isely Co-President & Director
Todd Dissinger Chief Financial Officer
Heather Capri Isely Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Isely Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC-35.42%222
ULTA BEAUTY41.81%20 297
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY31.95%13 189
NEXT37.01%8 753
FIELMANN AG27.04%6 506
GRANDVISION5.07%5 739
