Voluntary Recall: ProBar LLC

ProBar LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of select flavors and lots of Meal bars. Including Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Original Trail Mix, Wholeberry Blast and Superfood Slam due to the possible presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. There was an investigation was opened after a reported allergic reaction in a consumer after consuming a ProBar Meal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar. There has been one report of illness. ProBar is taking all necessary steps to eliminate the ingredient from all production immediately and it will not be used in any flavors moving forward.
|
UPC/ EA
|
UPC/ BOX
|
Article #
|
Brand Name
|
Description
|
853152100018
|
853152120016
|
148657
|
ProBar
|
PRBR MEAL BAR ORIGINAL BLEND 3 OZ
|
853152100025
|
853152120023
|
148658
|
ProBar
|
PRBR MEAL BAR WHOLE BERRY 3 OZ
|
853152100070
|
853152120078
|
148663
|
ProBar
|
PRBR MEAL BAR SUPERFOOD 3 OZ
|
853152100322
|
853152100285
|
717559
|
ProBar
|
PRBR MEAL BAR PEANUT BTR CHOC CHIP 3 OZ
|
853152100346
|
853152100568
|
724891
|
ProBar
|
PRBR MEAL BAR CHOC COCONUT 3 OZ
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 02:09:03 UTC