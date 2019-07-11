Voluntary Recall: ProBar LLC

ProBar LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of select flavors and lots of Meal bars. Including Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Original Trail Mix, Wholeberry Blast and Superfood Slam due to the possible presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. There was an investigation was opened after a reported allergic reaction in a consumer after consuming a ProBar Meal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bar. There has been one report of illness. ProBar is taking all necessary steps to eliminate the ingredient from all production immediately and it will not be used in any flavors moving forward.

UPC/ EA UPC/ BOX Article # Brand Name Description 853152100018 853152120016 148657 ProBar PRBR MEAL BAR ORIGINAL BLEND 3 OZ 853152100025 853152120023 148658 ProBar PRBR MEAL BAR WHOLE BERRY 3 OZ 853152100070 853152120078 148663 ProBar PRBR MEAL BAR SUPERFOOD 3 OZ 853152100322 853152100285 717559 ProBar PRBR MEAL BAR PEANUT BTR CHOC CHIP 3 OZ 853152100346 853152100568 724891 ProBar PRBR MEAL BAR CHOC COCONUT 3 OZ