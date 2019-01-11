Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 8, 2019, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central
District of California against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:
NHTC). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws,
Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule
10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false
misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially
inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 27,
2016 through January 5, 2019.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Natural Health
Trends Corp. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class
Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You
may move the Court no later than Monday, March 11, 2019 to serve as a
lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you
must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005407/en/