Natural Health Trends Corp.    NHTC

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. (NHTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
14.88 USD   -24.73%
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Natural Health Trends Corp. Investors (NHTC)

01/07/2019 | 05:00pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Natural Health Trends Corp. investors (“Natural Health Trends” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NHTC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 5, 2019, China Central Television (“CCTV”) aired a report on National Health Trends, questioning the Company’s advertising and accusing the Company of running a “pyramid scheme.”

On this news, the Company’s share price has fallen more than 20% on January 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Natural Health Trends securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
