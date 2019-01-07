Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Natural Health Trends Corp. Investors (NHTC)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Natural Health Trends Corp. investors (“Natural Health Trends” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: NHTC)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On January 5, 2019, China Central Television (“CCTV”) aired a report on
National Health Trends, questioning the Company’s advertising and
accusing the Company of running a “pyramid scheme.”
On this news, the Company’s share price has fallen more than 20% on
January 7, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
