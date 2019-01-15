NHTC $100K NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Natural Health Trends Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – NHTC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) from April
27, 2016 through January 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important March 11, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed
class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages
for Natural Health Trends investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Natural Health Trends class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1487.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Natural Health Trends was
operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese
law; (2) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with
applicable Chinese law; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements
about Natural Health Trends’ business, operations, and prospects, were
false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant
times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
