Robbins Arroyo LLP: Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) Sued for Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Natural Health Trends Corp.
(NASDAQ: NHTC) filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934 between April 27, 2016 to January 5, 2019. Natural Health
Trends, a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides wellness,
beauty, and lifestyle products for consumers or business builders under
the NHT Global brand name.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/natural-health-trends-corp-jan-2019/
Natural Health Trends Accused of Being a Pyramid Scheme
According to the complaint, from 2016 to 2018, Natural Health Trends
filed Forms 10-Ks and 10-Qs stating that the company's Chinese entity
was operating in compliance with applicable Chinese laws. However, on
January 7, 2019, GeoInvesting reported that China Central
Television, a prominent state broadcaster, aired an exposé asserting
that the company was operating as a pyramid scheme. An expert on the
CCTV program claimed that Natural Health Trends was a pyramid scheme
because it makes money by recruiting members. Furthermore, the program
claimed that one of its products, Noni Juice, did not have domestic
approval and registrations related to wellness foods. When this news
broke, Natural Health Trends stock fell $4.89 per share, or over 24%, to
close at $14.88 per share on January 7, 2019.
Natural Health Trends Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005666/en/