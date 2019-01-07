Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Natural Health Trends Corp. – NHTC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) resulting from allegations
that Natural Health Trends may have issued materially misleading
business information to the investing public.
On January 5, 2019, China Central Television (“CCTV”) aired a segment
alleging that Natural Health Trends ran a pyramid scheme in China. On
this news, shares of Natural Health Trends have fallen sharply on
January 7, 2019.
