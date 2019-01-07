Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Natural Health Trends Corp.    NHTC

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. (NHTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/07 11:24:13 am
16.145 USD   -18.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Natural Health Trends Corp. – NHTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:10am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) resulting from allegations that Natural Health Trends may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 5, 2019, China Central Television (“CCTV”) aired a segment alleging that Natural Health Trends ran a pyramid scheme in China. On this news, shares of Natural Health Trends have fallen sharply on January 7, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Natural Health Trends investors. If you purchased shares of Natural Health Trends please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1487.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP
11:10aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Natural H..
BU
01/06Natural Health Trends Rejects False Allegations and Reiterates Commitment to ..
GL
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
2018Natural Health Trends to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Octob..
GL
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2018NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Revenue Estimat..
AQ
More news
Chart NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Natural Health Trends Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Tahjiun Sharng President, Principal Executive Officer & Director
Randall A. Mason Chairman
Timothy Scott Davidson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
George K. Broady Director
Kin Yep Chung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.6.92%0
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-0.46%9 161
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 562
BALCHEM CORPORATION1.47%2 564
MEDIFAST INC4.86%1 568
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO1.11%1 565
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.