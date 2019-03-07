Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Natural Resource Partners LP    NRP

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

(NRP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natural Resource Partners LP : 2018 Form 10-K Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com, and hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge, at info@nrplp.com or by contacting the partnership at 1201 Louisiana, Suite 3400, Houston, TX 77002.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS
04:46pNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : 2018 Form 10-K Now Available
BU
04:32pNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : 2018 Tax Information
BU
04:05pNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
08:21aNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08:03aNATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Resul..
BU
03/05NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
02/22NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 ..
BU
02/06NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asset..
AQ
2018NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 502 M
Chart NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Natural Resource Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 38,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corby J. Robertson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Craig W. Nunez President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Zolas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory F. Wooten Vice President-Chief Engineer
S. Reed Morian Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP7.11%502
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.15%60 597
GLENCORE6.21%56 680
COAL INDIA0.83%21 519
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD21.91%13 517
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY14.84%9 109
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.