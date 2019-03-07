Natural Resource Partners LP : 2018 Form 10-K Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that
it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the period
ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
report is available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com,
and hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge, at info@nrplp.com
or by contacting the partnership at 1201 Louisiana, Suite 3400, Houston,
TX 77002.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership
headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns,
manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the
United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and
other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming,
a trona/soda ash operation.
For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515
or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further
information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.
