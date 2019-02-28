NaturalShrimp, Inc. Completes Testing Its Patented Technology

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) announced today that it completed testing its patented technology to grow shrimp indoors with Shrimp Lot 180. “The method worked extremely well and maintained the water control parameters within acceptable limits through the grow-out period,” said Bill G. Williams, Chairman and CEO.



The Company has decided to keep the shrimp alive in the tank for additional system testing. They will continue to harvest for special events and for key clients. This will allow further refinement of the design for the existing pilot plant and the next future production facility that will serve as the model for worldwide deployment. With these results and hard data now recorded, the acquisition of additional new systems will allow NaturalShrimp to facilitate roll-out and expansion by adding additional harvests to present capability. This new equipment will enable NaturalShrimp to increase operations, while at the same time providing additional R&D development for continuous innovation.

The Company said it anticipates issuing additional news about the partial harvest soon.

The Company said it was cleared to harvest shrimp on February 21st, 2019 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The TPWD is a Texas State Agency that oversees and protects wildlife and their habitats. The TPWD also conducted an onsite inspection of the shrimp and the Company’s production facility on February 22nd, 2019.

Background: NaturalShrimp (SHMP) is an aquaculture Company whose mission is to provide a fully mature, all-natural, antibiotic and hormone-free Pacific white shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei), which are sold to high end restaurants and stores. Commercially sold farm-raised shrimp are typically immature Gulf White shrimp, smaller in size, which is indicative of the challenge to farm-grow a fully mature shrimp. Domestic farm-raised shrimp is an emerging industry, driven by consumer demand, over-harvesting of the oceans and the generally poor quality Asian-grown product. Much of the imported shrimp have a dubious reputation and the USDA has a spotty record of testing imported products, which may contain drugs or have been fed questionable diets or both. These dynamics, coupled with very informed consumers, have created high demand for domestically sourced, antibiotic-free, farm-raised products. Shrimp ranks in the top two farm-raised products globally in demand and upward pressure for increased market price is significant.

Challenges: The major challenge of successful and consistent indoor, closed, recirculating shrimp production is the maintenance of the water quality in the tanks throughout the grow-out period. This includes maintaining acceptable levels of bacteria, ammonia, pH, oxygen, salinity and temperature, while adequately removing waste products. Traditional methods can lose control of the water quality quickly and without warning. This third and final test pilot was designed to verify that the NaturalShrimp patented method would successfully control these water quality parameters over the entire growth period of a shrimp lot.

The patented vibrio suppression system (VST) electrocoagulation filtration technology effectively removes ammonia, which is highly soluble in saltwater tanks, while eliminating bacteria and capturing suspended solids. Removing ammonia quickly and continually is critical because it becomes lethal to the shrimp and can decimate an entire crop overnight. The typical operations that attempt to grow fully mature shrimp use biofloc technology, which we have found somewhat effective, but inconsistent for a highly sustainable and predictable growth.

Tastings: The shrimp were taste-tested several times by expert chefs, with the following comments:

“I am honored to be the Corporate Executive Chef for NaturalShrimp. There are no shrimp out there that can be compared with ours. The word natural says it all. Our shrimp are sweet, buttery and clean! This is the way shrimp should taste! All white Pacific shrimp have a sweetness to them – ours a little more,” said Douwe Ledema, Corporate Executive Chef of NaturalShrimp.

“I sampled the latest batch of shrimp from NaturalShrimp and was excited about the quality and freshness of the product. I tested it on several different recipes; raw, boiled, grilled and fried. I was really excited about the versatility and the flavor profile of the shrimp, firm but tender. I am very excited about the opportunity of using this superior product again. I can’t wait until it comes into full market,” said Michael Scott, the Corporate Executive Chef for Rosewood Ranches Texas Wagyu Beef.

NaturalShrimp and F&T Solutions developed and patented the Vibrio Suppression Technology system, eliminating water-borne bacteria and other harmful organisms and allowing many other aquatic species to grow and thrive in an indoor all-natural environment that can be replicated anywhere in the world. The companies, through their subsidiary, Natural Aquatic Systems, are currently entertaining possible joint ventures and/ or licensing candidates for many indoor species including barramundi, salmon and lobster.

