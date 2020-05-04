Nature Sunshine Products : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on Monday, May 11tth

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2020
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL
ON MONDAY, MAY 11TH
LEHI, Utah, May 4, 2020 - Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, on Monday, May 11, 2020, after the market close. Members of Nature's Sunshine Products' senior management team will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor's Events section of the Company's website at www.naturessunshine.com.
Nature's Sunshine Products' First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
Monday, May 11, 2020
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
|
|
3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
|
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Dial-In:
|
1-855-327-6837 (domestic)
|
|
1-631-891-4304 (international)
|
|
*Please dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start time due
|
|
to increased demand for conference calls
|
Conference ID:
|
10009523
|
Webcast:
|
Directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139720or on the
|
|
Investor section of the Company's website at www.naturessunshine.com
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, May 25, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 10009523. The webcast will remain on the Investor's Events section of Nature's Sunshine Products' website at: www.naturessunshine.com for 90 days.
About Nature's Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.
Contact:
Scott Van Winkle Managing Director
ICR
(617) 956-6736
