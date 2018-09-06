Naturex : GIVAUDAN successfully closes the re-opened offer on NATUREX shares

French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) announced today that 78,626 NATUREX shares have been tendered following the reopening of the takeover bid initiated by GIVAUDAN.

GIVAUDAN successfully closed the second period reopened from 8 August to 3 September inclusive, now holding 9,436,645 NATUREX shares representing 98.06% of the share capital. As a reminder, under the terms of the initial public tender offer closed on August 1, 2018, GIVAUDAN held 97.2% of the capital of NATUREX.

The settlement-delivery of the re-opened offer will take place according to the calendar communicated by Euronext Paris on August 7th.

As stated in the Information Note published on June 27, 2018 and in view of these results, GIVAUDAN confirms its intention to proceed with the squeeze-out and delisting of NATUREX shares from Euronext Paris.

For more information, visit the dedicated website: www.opa-naturex.com.

