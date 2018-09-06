Log in
NATUREX (NRX)
Naturex : GIVAUDAN successfully closes the re-opened offer on NATUREX shares

09/06/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) announced today that 78,626 NATUREX shares have been tendered following the reopening of the takeover bid initiated by GIVAUDAN.

GIVAUDAN successfully closed the second period reopened from 8 August to 3 September inclusive, now holding 9,436,645 NATUREX shares representing 98.06% of the share capital. As a reminder, under the terms of the initial public tender offer closed on August 1, 2018, GIVAUDAN held 97.2% of the capital of NATUREX.

The settlement-delivery of the re-opened offer will take place according to the calendar communicated by Euronext Paris on August 7th.

As stated in the Information Note published on June 27, 2018 and in view of these results, GIVAUDAN confirms its intention to proceed with the squeeze-out and delisting of NATUREX shares from Euronext Paris.

For more information, visit the dedicated website: www.opa-naturex.com.


  • Contacts investors and media

Carole Alexandre
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28
c.alexandre@naturex.com		 Anne Catherine Bonjour
Actus finance & communication - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €404.9 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY


Regulated information
Releases published in period of takeover bid:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54880-2018.09.06-results-tender-offer-giv-nrx_2-reopening.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Rigaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Lippens Chairman
Frédéric Seguin Operations Director
François de Gantes Chief Financial Officer
Sarah Martin Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATUREX51.97%1 489
NESTLÉ-4.65%253 229
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.70%69 083
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.61%62 505
DANONE-6.43%52 894
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.95%28 032
