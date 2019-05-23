Naturgy Energy : Closes Financing Deal With Vision for Australia Wind Farm

By Anthony Shevlin



Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC), through its international subsidiary Global Power Generation, said Thursday that it closed a financing of up to 176 million euros ($196.4 million) to complete the development of the Berrybank wind farm in Australia.

The Spanish company said it closed the deal with Vision--which provides liquidity for the construction of new buildings--to complete works on the project, which began in January.

The wind farm is expected to enter into operation in the second quarter of 2020, Naturgy said.

