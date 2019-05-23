Log in
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP

(NTGY)
Naturgy Energy : Closes Financing Deal With Vision for Australia Wind Farm

05/23/2019

By Anthony Shevlin

Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC), through its international subsidiary Global Power Generation, said Thursday that it closed a financing of up to 176 million euros ($196.4 million) to complete the development of the Berrybank wind farm in Australia.

The Spanish company said it closed the deal with Vision--which provides liquidity for the construction of new buildings--to complete works on the project, which began in January.

The wind farm is expected to enter into operation in the second quarter of 2020, Naturgy said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP -0.11% 26.77 End-of-day quote.20.26%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 753 M
EBIT 2019 2 872 M
Net income 2019 1 432 M
Debt 2019 14 916 M
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 18,54
P/E ratio 2020 17,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 26 788 M
Chart NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Naturgy Energy Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,6 €
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Alcántara-García Irazoqui Director
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Director
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP20.26%29 862
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-16.37%15 459
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION10.97%12 037
GAIL INDIA LTD-6.49%11 027
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-2.45%11 008
APA GROUP20.47%8 304
