Naturgy Energy : Subsidiary Wins Support Contract for Australia Wind Farm

By Alberto Delclaux



Naturgy SA (NTGY.MC) said Tuesday that subsidiary Global Power Generation won a 15-year support agreement for a 180-megawatt wind farm in Australia, a move in line with the Spanish energy group's target to increase its renewable capacity.

The company said the planned investment for the wind farm, which should start operating in the second half of 2020, will total 259 million Australian dollars ($184 million). Once in operation, Naturgy expects the wind farm to contribute about 22 million euros ($25.5 million) a year to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Naturgy has a 75% stake in Global Power Generation, and the rest is owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority.

