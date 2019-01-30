Log in
Naturgy Energy Group    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP (NTGY)
News

Naturgy Energy : Swung to Loss in 2018 on Impairments

01/30/2019 | 03:06am EST

By Nathan Allen

Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) said Wednesday that it swung to a loss in 2018 as a result of a hefty impairment booked on some of its conventional generation assets last year.

The Spanish company, previously known as Gas Natural, posted a net loss of 2.82 billion euros ($3.22 billion) compared with a profit of EUR1.36 billion a year earlier.

Naturgy attributed the loss to the EUR4.9 billion writedown it took on its conventional-generation assets in Spain last summer.

Sales rose to EUR24.34 billion from EUR23.21 billion, the company said.

Analysts had forecast a net loss of EUR2.77 billion on sales of EUR21.65 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP 1.50% 23.75 End-of-day quote.6.69%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 167 M
EBIT 2018 2 563 M
Net income 2018 -2 712 M
Debt 2018 13 669 M
Yield 2018 5,43%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 23 766 M
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Alcántara-García Irazoqui Director
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Director
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP6.69%27 205
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-13.13%15 771
TOKYO GAS CO LTD4.68%11 639
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.22%11 026
GAIL INDIA LTD-7.52%10 570
OSAKA GAS CO LTD9.94%8 116
