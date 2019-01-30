Naturgy Energy : Swung to Loss in 2018 on Impairments

By Nathan Allen



Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) said Wednesday that it swung to a loss in 2018 as a result of a hefty impairment booked on some of its conventional generation assets last year.

The Spanish company, previously known as Gas Natural, posted a net loss of 2.82 billion euros ($3.22 billion) compared with a profit of EUR1.36 billion a year earlier.

Naturgy attributed the loss to the EUR4.9 billion writedown it took on its conventional-generation assets in Spain last summer.

Sales rose to EUR24.34 billion from EUR23.21 billion, the company said.

Analysts had forecast a net loss of EUR2.77 billion on sales of EUR21.65 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

