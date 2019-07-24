Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Naturgy Energy Group    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP

(NTGY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Naturgy Energy : Swung to Profit in 1st Half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:59am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) said Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the first half of the year, thanks in part to a solid performance from its infrastructure businesses.

The Spanish utility reported a profit of 592 million euros ($661.4 million) compared with a loss of EUR3.28 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast profit of EUR595.6 million, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Meanwhile, net sales fell to EUR11.64 billion from EUR12.18 billion, the company said.

Last year's loss was the result of a substantial impairment Naturgy booked on some of its conventional-generation assets.

First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which strips out the effects of the impairment, rose 7.3% to EUR2.15 billion, Naturgy said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP 1.24% 22.92 End-of-day quote.2.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
02:59aNATURGY ENERGY : Swung to Profit in 1st Half
DJ
02:28aRepsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
DJ
07/17EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Germany's Wuerth Group Hit by Weaker Demand; Bulgaria S..
DJ
07/05Spanish Utilities Fall After New Regulations Proposed -- Update
DJ
07/05Spanish Regulator Submits Draft Utility Regulations
DJ
07/04EUROPE : European shares lifted to 12-month high by Italy, looser monetary polic..
RE
06/28How U.S. LNG plays havoc with Dutch gas and Asian shipping
RE
05/23NATURGY ENERGY : Closes Financing Deal With Vision for Australia Wind Farm
DJ
04/30NATURGY ENERGY : 1Q Profit Rose, Sales Edged Lower
DJ
04/12NATURGY ENERGY : to Sell Moldova Subsidiaries to Duet for EUR141 Million
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 879 M
EBIT 2019 2 809 M
Net income 2019 1 370 M
Debt 2019 15 049 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 22 842 M
Chart NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Naturgy Energy Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22,55  €
Last Close Price 22,92  €
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Alcántara-García Irazoqui Director
Luis Suárez de Lezo Mantilla Director
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP2.97%25 482
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD13.67%20 948
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION16.08%12 569
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-3.37%10 836
GAIL INDIA LTD-23.62%9 033
GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED (GDR)-23.13%9 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group