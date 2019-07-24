Naturgy Energy : Swung to Profit in 1st Half

By Nathan Allen
Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) said Wednesday that it swung to a profit in the first half of the year, thanks in part to a solid performance from its infrastructure businesses.
The Spanish utility reported a profit of 592 million euros ($661.4 million) compared with a loss of EUR3.28 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast profit of EUR595.6 million, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.
Meanwhile, net sales fell to EUR11.64 billion from EUR12.18 billion, the company said.
Last year's loss was the result of a substantial impairment Naturgy booked on some of its conventional-generation assets.
First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which strips out the effects of the impairment, rose 7.3% to EUR2.15 billion, Naturgy said.
