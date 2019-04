By Nathan Allen



Naturgy Energy Group SA (NTGY.MC) said Friday that it has agreed to sell its Moldovan subsidiaries to Duet Private Equity Ltd in a deal valued at 141 million euros ($158.9 million).

The sale won't generate any significant capital gains for Naturgy, the Spanish energy company said.

Naturgy said the deal, which is set to close before the end of June, forms part of its strategy to focus more on its core markets.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com