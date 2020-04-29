Naturgy Energy S A : 1Q Net Profit Plunged

By Pietro Lombardi and Giulia Petroni

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Wednesday that its net profit fell almost 42% in the first quarter.

The Spanish energy company said net profit came in at 199 million euros ($215.7 million) from EUR341 million a year earlier. The coronavirus pandemic hit the business mainly in March, the company said, mentioning lower gas and power demand in Spain and Latin America, as well as currency depreciation in some key Latin America countries among the consequences.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were EUR944 million, an almost 16% decline on year. Sales dropped by 20% to EUR5.07 billion.

Results were been affected by the new regulatory framework and lower remuneration for electricity distribution in Spain, Naturgy said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com