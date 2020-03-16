Naturgy Energy S A : Approves Third Interim Dividend; Postpones AGM

By Giulia Petroni



Naturgy Energy Group SA said Monday that the board has approved a third interim dividend and that it will postpone its annual general meeting scheduled for March 17 due to the coronavirus.

The Spanish energy company said the dividend would amount to a gross 0.593 euros ($0.659) a share and is payable on March 25.

"The board of director's intention is to the call a new AGM as soon as it can be held with all the guarantees," the company said.

At the new meeting, shareholders are expected to vote on the approval of a final dividend amounting to a gross EUR0.01 per share that remains to be paid in relation to the gross EUR0.603 per share dividend that the board had proposed, according to Naturgy.

