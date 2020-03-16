Naturgy Energy S A : Approves Third Interim Dividend; Postpones AGM

Log in
03/16/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Monday that the board has approved a third interim dividend and that it will postpone its annual general meeting scheduled for March 17 due to the coronavirus.

The Spanish energy company said the dividend would amount to a gross 0.593 euros ($0.659) a share and is payable on March 25.

"The board of director's intention is to the call a new AGM as soon as it can be held with all the guarantees," the company said.

At the new meeting, shareholders are expected to vote on the approval of a final dividend amounting to a gross EUR0.01 per share that remains to be paid in relation to the gross EUR0.603 per share dividend that the board had proposed, according to Naturgy.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. -4.83% 14.78 End-of-day quote.-30.67%
