Naturgy Energy S A : Cancels Shareholder Meeting

By Pietro Lombardi



Naturgy Energy Group SA has canceled its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for March 17, the Spanish utility said over the weekend.

The decision is due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken by the Spanish government--which put the country under lockdown--to fight to soaring number of cases in the country.

"The board will decide to call the annual general shareholders meeting once it can be held with all the required guarantees," the company said.

The utility also said that it has taken a number of measures to guarantee the supply of energy and protect its employees. These include separating its essential workforce into different teams with no contact among them.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com