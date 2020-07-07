Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 07/07 11:37:12 am
17.003 EUR   +0.02%
11:19aNATURGY ENERGY S A : Corporate Responsibility Report 2019
PU
06/02Naturgy Sets New Medium-Term Goals to Cut Emissions
DJ
06/01NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Naturgy Energy S A : Corporate Responsibility Report 2019

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Corporate Responsibility

Report2019

Contents_

Letter from the ChairmanI06

Sustainable positioning of NaturgyI10

Business modelI12

Avant-garde and sustainable innovationI22

GovernanceI36

Corporate responsibility and NaturgyI54

Service excellenceI62

Commitment to resultsI74

Responsible environmental managementI80

Interest in peopleI114

Health and safetyI138

Responsible supply chainI154

Social commitmentI166

Integrity and transparencyI180

About this reportI188

Additional InformationI198

Disclaimer

Naturgy Energy Group SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:00 UTC
Latest news on NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
05/26Naturgy Sets Up Sustainability Committee, New Business Units
DJ
05/26Total's entry into Spanish power market shows rising competition - Naturgy CE..
RE
05/26NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/29Naturgy 1Q Net Profit Plunged; Won't Provide 2020 Guidance -- Update
DJ
04/29Naturgy 1Q Net Profit Plunged
DJ
04/29NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/29NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 276 M 24 035 M 24 035 M
Net income 2020 1 121 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net Debt 2020 15 898 M 17 960 M 17 960 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 8,44%
Capitalization 16 495 M 18 653 M 18 634 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 081
Free-Float 29,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 18,69 €
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Helena Herrero Starkie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-24.11%18 653
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.67%17 171
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-9.49%12 383
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-1.11%10 758
APA GROUP1.44%9 271
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.4.02%8 414
