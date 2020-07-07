Naturgy Energy S A : Corporate Responsibility Report 2019

Corporate Responsibility
Report2019
Contents_
Letter from the ChairmanI06
Sustainable positioning of NaturgyI10
Business modelI12
Avant-garde and sustainable innovationI22
GovernanceI36
Corporate responsibility and NaturgyI54
Service excellenceI62
Commitment to resultsI74
Responsible environmental managementI80
Interest in peopleI114
Health and safetyI138
Responsible supply chainI154
Social commitmentI166
Integrity and transparencyI180
About this reportI188
Additional InformationI198
Disclaimer
Naturgy Energy Group SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:00 UTC