By Giulia Petroni

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Tuesday that it has won a two-year public contract to install electric-vehicle charging stations in Spain.

The Spanish utility company said it was awarded the contract by state-owned lottery company Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas del Estado SME SA and would install the charging points at its headquarters in Madrid.

