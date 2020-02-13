Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Naturgy Energy Group, S.A.    NTGY   ES0116870314

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.

(NTGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Naturgy : Union Fenosa Gas Hasn't yet Reached Agreement With Egypt Government in LNG Dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:07am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Thursday that Union Fenosa Gas hasn't yet reached a final agreement with the Egyptian government over the Damietta liquefied natural gas plant.

The plant, which is located on the Mediterranean coast, is operated by UFG, a 50/50 joint venture between Spain's Naturgy and Italy's Eni SpA. It was closed in 2012 after state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company halted gas supplies to the facility, due to energy shortages at a time of political turmoil in the country.

In 2018, the World Bank arbitration body found Egypt had failed to grant UFG a fair treatment and ordered the government to pay a $2 billion compensation to the operator. Since then, UFG has said it was willing to reach an agreement with the government.

In response to recent media reports on the state of the agreement, Naturgy said negotiations are currently underway and that at this stage, it isn't able to comment on the specific terms of the agreement.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 0.34% 23.67 End-of-day quote.5.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
06:07aNATURGY : Union Fenosa Gas Hasn't yet Reached Agreement With Egypt Government in..
DJ
02/05NATURGY ENERGY S A : Expected to Manage Regulatory Challenges-- Market Talk
DJ
02/05NATURGY ENERGY S A : Swung to Profit in 2019, Sales Fell
DJ
01/31NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. : annual earnings release
01/16Israel starts exporting natural gas to Egypt under landmark deal
RE
2019NATURGY ENERGY GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019NATURGY ENERGY : Swings to 9-Months Net Profit Despite Lower Sales
DJ
2019NATURGY ENERGY GROUP : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019Mubadala sells Medgaz pipeline stake to Naturgy, Sonatrach
RE
2019NATURGY ENERGY : Increases Stake in Medgaz for EUR445 Million
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 821 M
EBIT 2020 2 852 M
Net income 2020 1 377 M
Debt 2020 15 966 M
Yield 2020 6,11%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 22 967 M
Chart NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 22,55  €
Last Close Price 23,67  €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Javier Álvarez Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Alcántara-García Irazoqui Director
Ramón Adell Ramón Independent Director
Francisco Belil Creixell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.5.67%25 024
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%19 979
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION6.70%14 420
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-7.92%9 690
APA GROUP2.34%9 045
GAIL INDIA LIMITED7.68%8 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group