Naturgy : Union Fenosa Gas Hasn't yet Reached Agreement With Egypt Government in LNG Dispute

By Giulia Petroni

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Thursday that Union Fenosa Gas hasn't yet reached a final agreement with the Egyptian government over the Damietta liquefied natural gas plant.

The plant, which is located on the Mediterranean coast, is operated by UFG, a 50/50 joint venture between Spain's Naturgy and Italy's Eni SpA. It was closed in 2012 after state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company halted gas supplies to the facility, due to energy shortages at a time of political turmoil in the country.

In 2018, the World Bank arbitration body found Egypt had failed to grant UFG a fair treatment and ordered the government to pay a $2 billion compensation to the operator. Since then, UFG has said it was willing to reach an agreement with the government.

In response to recent media reports on the state of the agreement, Naturgy said negotiations are currently underway and that at this stage, it isn't able to comment on the specific terms of the agreement.

