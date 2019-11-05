Log in
Naturhouse Health S A : Third dividend against results of 2019

11/05/2019

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

CALLE EDISON, Nº 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 5th November 2019

Subject: Notification of a Material Fact

Dear Sir/Madam,

We hereby notify you that the Board of Directors of NATURHOUSE HEALTH SA has agreed to distribute an interim dividend for 2019 of €0.06 gross per share, which will be paid on 16 December 2019.

  • The last trading date for NATURHOUSE shares, on which shareholders will be provided with the right to receive the dividend, is 11 December 2019.
  • Theex-dividend date for NATURHOUSE shares, on or after which shareholders will not be provided with the right to receive the dividend, is 12 December 2019.

This information is provided for the purpose of the terms set forth in article 228 of the Securities Market Law and related regulations as issued in its implementation.

Please do not hesitate to contact us should you require any further clarification or information.

Yours faithfully,

Naturhouse Health, S.A.

Signed: Hugo Campillo Pinazo

Disclaimer

Naturhouse Health SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:44:02 UTC
