NATUS MEDICAL INC (BABY)

NATUS MEDICAL INC (BABY)
NATUS MEDICAL Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

02/07/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) involving possible securities law violations. Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that Natus Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors may have engaged in unlawful business practices or securities fraud.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On February 6, 2019, GlassHouse Research published a report about Natus Medical entitled “Throw the BABY (Natus Medical Inc.) Out with the Bathwater,” accusing the company of engaging in deceptive accounting practices. Specifically, the GlassHouse Research Report accused the Natus Medical’s management of concealing approximately $18 million in “what should be written-down inventory” in order to enhance its inventory metrics and reported earnings. The report suggseted that Natus would likely need to write off its obsolete inventory in 2019.

Following this news, Natus Medical shares fell significantly, closing at $30.51 on February 7, 2019.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Natus Medical and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294.

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
