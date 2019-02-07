NATUS MEDICAL Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Gibbs Law Group is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natus
Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) involving possible securities law
violations. Specifically, our investigation focuses on allegations that
Natus Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors may have
engaged in unlawful business practices or securities fraud.
On February 6, 2019, GlassHouse Research published a report about Natus
Medical entitled “Throw the BABY (Natus Medical Inc.) Out with the
Bathwater,” accusing the company of engaging in deceptive accounting
practices. Specifically, the GlassHouse Research Report accused the
Natus Medical’s management of concealing approximately $18 million in
“what should be written-down inventory” in order to enhance its
inventory metrics and reported earnings. The report suggseted that Natus
would likely need to write off its obsolete inventory in 2019.
Following this news, Natus Medical shares fell significantly, closing at
$30.51 on February 7, 2019.
