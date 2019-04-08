Log in
Natus Medical to Hold 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on April 25th

04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY), a leading provider of medical devices and services, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Natus management will host an investment-community conference call the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8493239. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 8493239.

The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com and a recording of the call will be available on the Company's Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical devices and services used for the screening, treatment and monitoring of common medical conditions in newborn care, hearing, balance impairment, neurological dysfunction, neurosurgery, and sleep disorders.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com

Natus logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
