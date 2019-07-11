Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Natus Medical Inc    BABY

NATUS MEDICAL INC

(BABY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Natus Medical to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on July 25th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY), a leading provider of medical devices and services, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 25th. Natus management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809.

The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com and a recording of the call will be available on the Company's Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services used for the screening, treatment and monitoring of common medical conditions in newborn care, hearing, balance impairment, neurological dysfunction, and sleep disorders.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATUS MEDICAL INC
07:01aNatus Medical to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call o..
GL
06/07NATUS MEDICAL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
05/17NATUS MEDICAL : to Present at William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
AQ
05/08NATUS MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/06Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Natus Med..
BU
05/06NATUS MEDICAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/06NATUS MEDICAL : Update to Natus Medical First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
04/25NATUS MEDICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25NATUS MEDICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 496 M
EBIT 2019 60,9 M
Net income 2019 5,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 152x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 871 M
Chart NATUS MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Natus Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATUS MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 25,9  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan A. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara R. Paul Chairman
Seán Langan Vice President-Global Operations
Benjamin Drew Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
D. Christopher Chung VP-Medical Affairs, Quality & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATUS MEDICAL INC-24.01%871
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC32.67%120 254
DANAHER CORPORATION37.98%103 417
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.14%62 025
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.84%59 270
ILLUMINA24.26%55 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About