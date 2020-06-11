Log in
Natus to Participate in Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

06/11/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Raymond James representative.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Contacts:
Natus Medical Incorporated
B. Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com          

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
