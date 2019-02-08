Natuzzi S P A : Announces ADR-to-Share Ratio Change

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ):
ADR-to-Share Ratio Change
Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) announced
today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a change in
the ratio of its American Depositary Receipts (the “ADRs”) to ordinary
shares, par value €1.00 per share (the “Shares”), from one (1) ADR
representing one (1) Share, to one (1) ADR representing five (5) Shares
(the “Ratio Change”). The effective date of the Ratio Change (the
“Effective Date”) is expected to be February 21, 2019.
Pursuant to the Ratio Change, as of the Effective Date record holders of
ADRs will be required to exchange their existing ADRs for new ADRs on
the basis of one (1) new ADR for every five (5) existing ADRs
surrendered. The Depositary will contact ADR holders and arrange for the
exchange of their existing ADRs for new ADRs.
For ADR holders, the Ratio Change will have the same effect as a
one-for-five reverse ADR split. No new Shares will be issued in
connection with the Ratio Change and Natuzzi’s ADRs will continue to be
traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol
“NTZ.”
As a result of the Ratio Change, the price of the Company’s ADRs is
expected to automatically increase proportionally, but the Company can
give no assurance that the ADR price following the Ratio Change will be
at least equal to the ADR price before the Ratio Change multiplied by
the new ratio. Although the Ratio Change is aimed to bring the price of
the Company’s ADRs into compliance with the minimum price continued
listing standards of the NYSE, the Company can give no assurance that
the Ratio Change will be effective in achieving this goal.
The Board of Directors Intends to Propose an ADR/Share Buyback
Program
The Board announced today its intention to propose an ADR/Share buyback
program (the “Buyback Program”) at the Company’s next shareholders’
meeting, which is expected to be held by the end of April 2019. If
approved by the Company’s shareholders, the Company will engage a
financial institution to act as agent for the Company and establish a
written plan for repurchases of the Company’s ADRs and/or Shares. The
Company intends to conduct any ADR and/or Share repurchases pursuant to
the Buyback Program in compliance with the safe harbor provisions of
Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Rule
10b-18”), and in accordance with Italian corporate law.
The Company will announce further details regarding the potential
Buyback Program, if approved, including, among other things, the maximum
number of ADRs and/or Shares that may be purchased thereunder and its
timeframe, at a later date as such aspects are determined. The Company
would hold any ADRs or Shares repurchased pursuant to the Buyback
Program in treasury for general corporate purposes, including to service
any incentive or retention plans that the Company might adopt for
certain of its employees and directors.
The Board of Directors Intends to Propose a Share-Based Incentive
Plan
The Board announced today its intention to propose a new multi-year
share-based incentive plan (the “Incentive Plan”) for certain employees
and directors of the Company and other companies within the Natuzzi
Group at the Company’s next shareholders’ meeting.
The Board intends to propose a capital increase (reserved for employees
and directors) and/or the aforementioned Buyback Program in order to
fund the Incentive Plan.
The Incentive Plan is intended to serve as an important tool in
retaining the Natuzzi Group’s senior management over the coming years
and as a means of linking the performance of senior management with the
goals set out from time to time by the Natuzzi Group.
The Company recently hired Mr. Antonino Gambuzza to serve as Chief
Operations Officer for the Natuzzi Group. With that hire, the Natuzzi
Group believes that its senior management is in place and can now
dedicate its efforts to achieving the Company’s goals and creating value
for the Company’s shareholders.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company’s actual results to differ materially from those stated or
implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about the
potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial
results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report
on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the
forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest
furniture house and one of the most important global players in the
furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a
global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand
in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness
Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York
Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social
responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO
9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001
certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified
(Forest Stewardship Council).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005453/en/