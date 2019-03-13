Log in
Natuzzi S.p.A. : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

03/13/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or “the Company”) will disclose fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Friday March 29, 2019 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, Friday March 29, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) U.S. Eastern Time (5.00 p.m. Italian time, or 4.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are +1-866-548-4713 (toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or +1-323-794-2093 for those calling from other countries.

A live web cast of the conference call will be available on line at http://www.natuzzi.com/ under the “Investor Relations” section.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the conference call until Monday April 29, 2019. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 7413647.

_______________________________________________________________________________

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Pasquale Natuzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vittorio Notarpietro Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Greco Executive Director
Antonia Isabella Perrone Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Antonio D'Angelo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATUZZI, S.P.A29.43%0
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD26.42%3 649
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC38.89%3 142
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 892
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 370
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 847
