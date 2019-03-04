Natuzzi S p A : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards for Average Closing Price

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) announced
today that it has regained compliance with the minimum average closing
price criteria required by the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) for
continued listing of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
As previously disclosed, the Company received a notice from the NYSE on
December 26, 2018 that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE
continued listing standards requiring a listed security to maintain a
minimum average closing price of US$1.00 per security over a consecutive
30-trading-day period. On March 1, 2019, the Company received
confirmation from the NYSE that it had regained compliance with
continued listing standards after the average closing price for its ADRs
for the consecutive 30-trading-day period ended February 28, 2019
exceeded US$1.00.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the
Company’s actual results to differ materially from those stated or
implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about the
potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial
results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report
on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the
forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest
furniture house and one of the most important global players in the
furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a
global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand
in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness
Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York
Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social
responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO
9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001
certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified
(Forest Stewardship Council).
