NatWest : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020

Annex to the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report
This annex complements the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report and complies with the requirement under Article 437(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.575/2013 (the "CRR") to provide a description of the main features of capital instruments issued by NatWest Group plc and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, "NatWest Group").
The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with the CRR, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013 ('Own Funds Disclosure'), Q&A's published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the capital instruments described herein under the CRR reflect NatWest Group interpretation of current rules.
This document is for information only and is not an offer of securities nor an invitation or recommendation to invest. No investor or prospective investor in the securities described herein should rely upon the relevant description contained in this document and NatWest Group shall not be held liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement.
Included only in regulatory capital
Included only in regulatory capital
Included only in regulatory capital
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097AH44
US74927PAA75
US780099CE50
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
n/a
n/a
n/a
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Group
Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Perpetual Tier One Securities
Trust Preferred Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
611,978,437
318,065,298
893,182,861
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 612m
GBP 318m
GBP 893m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
761,746,000
393,574,000
2,250,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
U.S.$1,000 per TPS
99.923 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
U.S.$1,000 per TPS
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,200,000,000
650,001,000
2,250,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
20/08/2001
10/12/2003
04/12/2012
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
03/01/2043
15/12/2022
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call 30 September 2031 / Tax and
Issuer Call 3 January 2034 / Tax and
Tax and Regulatory Call at any time
amount
Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent
Regulatory Call at any time / U.S.$1,000
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each Interest Payment Date after first call
On any distribution payment date after first call
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to floating
Fixed to floating
Fixed
7.648 per cent to September 2031, thereafter 3 6.425 per cent to January 2034, and thereafter
18
Coupon rate and any related index
month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.5 per cent, if not
3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 1.9425 per cent,
6.125 per cent
called
if not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
Yes
TPS and PPS: Yes
No
Sub Notes: No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
Notes: Mandatory
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
Notes: Mandatory
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
Yes
Yes
No
TPS: Noncumulative
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative and ACSM
PPS: Noncumulative
Cumulative
Notes: Not Applicable
TPS: Convertible into dollar preference shares
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
as described below
Non-convertible
PPS: Non-convertible
Notes: Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
Issuer's option to convert to Tier 2 Securities
Substitute Dollar Preference Shares of Group
n/a
upon the occurrence of a Tax Event, Tier 1
for TPS following a Substitution Event
Disqualification Event or Delisting Event
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Always fully
Always fully
n/a
26
If convertible, conversion rate
Par conversion
An amount equal to the aggregate liquidation
n/a
preference of the TPS (U.S.$1,000) held.
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional; and At the option of the Issuer
Mandatory; and At the option of Group
n/a
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Tier 2
Non-cumulative Preference Shares
n/a
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
n/a
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime not expected to be available
Statutory regime not expected to be available
Statutory regime not expected to be available
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
n/a
32
If write-down, full or partial
n/a
n/a
n/a
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
n/a
n/a
n/a
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Tier 2
Subordinate to Tier 2
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
No
Without Loss-Absorption Trigger
Without Loss-Absorption Trigger
Step-up
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Step-up
n/a
Dividend Stopper
Dividend Stopper
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Included only in regulatory capital
Included only in regulatory capital
Included only in regulatory capital
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Markets N.V.
NatWest Markets N.V.
NatWest Markets Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US00077TAA25
US00077TAB08
XS0123062886
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
n/a
n/a
n/a
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
62,938,355
121,221,917
4,444,582
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 63m
GBP 121m
GBP 4m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
135,566,000
150,000,000
125,600,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
99.178 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
250,000,000
150,000,000
125,600,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
27/05/1993
20/10/1993
18/09/2000
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
15/05/2023
15/10/2093
18/09/2020
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Tax Call at any time
Tax Call at any time
Tax Call on any interest payment date
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
7.75 per cent
7.125 per cent
US dollar 6 month LIBOR plus 0.50 per cent
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
n/a
n/a
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
n/a
n/a
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
n/a
n/a
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
n/a
n/a
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
n/a
n/a
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
n/a
n/a
NatWest Markets Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime not expected to be available
Statutory regime not expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
n/a
n/a
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
n/a
n/a
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
No
Secured / Guaranteed
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Enhancements of Seniority
Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Secured / Guaranteed
Enhancements of Seniority
n/a
Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
GB00B7T77214
US780099CK11
US780097BQ34
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Scots
New York
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Contractual
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Consolidated
Group
Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Ordinary shares
Contingent Capital Note
Contingent Capital Note
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
31,197,000,000
734,116,992
1,215,521,462
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 31,197m
GBP 734m
GBP 1,216m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
n/a
1,150,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
n/a
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
n/a
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
n/a
1,150,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Shareholder's equity
Equity
Equity
11
Original date of issuance
n/a
10/08/2015
29/06/2020
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
n/a
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
n/a
Yes
Yes
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call 10 August 2025 / Tax and
Issuer call on any date between 29 Dec 2025 &
15
n/a
29 June 2026 inclusive /Tax and Regulatory
amount
Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent
Call at any time / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
10 August 2025 and every five years thereafter
29 June 2031 and every five years thereafter
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
n/a
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed
6.000 per cent untill 29 June 2026. Reset to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
n/a
8.000 per cent until 10 August 2025. Resets to
Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.
10 year mid swap + 572bps, if not called
Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation
Agent plus 562.5bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
n/a
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
n/a
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
n/a
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
7% Group CET1
7% Group CET1
Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory
Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
n/a
bail-in power and mandatory write-
bail-in power and mandatory write-
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
n/a
Fully
Fully
26
If convertible, conversion rate
n/a
$3.606
$2.179
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
n/a
Mandatory
Mandatory
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
n/a
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
n/a
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
n/a
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
n/a
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
n/a
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
capital instruments power under UK Banking
capital instruments power under UK Banking
Act 2009
Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
n/a
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
n/a
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
n/a
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Immediately subordinate to additional tier 1
Subordinate to Tier 2
Subordinate to Tier 2
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097BB64
US780097AU54
GB0006227051
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
Scots
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
n/a
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Additional Tier 1
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Contingent Capital Note
Equity Preference Shares
Debt Preference Shares
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
2,040,113,319
493,767,385
140,000,000
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 2,040m
GBP 494m
GBP 140m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
2,650,000,000
1,013,000,000
140,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
U.S.$100,000 per ADS
100.11 pence per share
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
U.S.$100,000 per ADS
n/a
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
2,650,000,000
1,500,000,000
140,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Equity
Equity
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
15/08/2016
04/10/2007
17/09/1991
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
No
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call 15 August 2021 / Tax Call at any
Issuer Call 29 September 2017 / Regulatory
15
Call on any dividend payment date /
n/a
amount
time / 100 per cent
U.S.$100,000
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
15 August 2021 and every five years thereafter
Any quarterly dividend payment date falling on
n/a
the tenth anniversary after first call
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Floating
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
8.625 per cent until 15 August 2021. Resets to
3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.32 per cent
9 per cent
5 year mid swap + 760bps if not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
Yes
Yes
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative and ACSM
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
7% Group CET1
Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
bail-in power and mandatory write-
n/a
n/a
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully
n/a
n/a
26
If convertible, conversion rate
$2.284
n/a
n/a
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory
n/a
n/a
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Ordinary Shares
n/a
n/a
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
n/a
n/a
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of n/a
n/a
capital instruments power under UK Banking
Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
n/a
n/a
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
n/a
n/a
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Tier 2
Subordinate to Tier 2
Subordinate to Tier 2
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
Yes
Yes
Without Loss-Absorption Trigger
Without Loss-Absorption Trigger
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
Dividend Stopper
Dividend Stopper
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097AY76
US780097AZ42
GB0007548026
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
Scots
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Contractual
n/a
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Group
Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
474,605,158
1,117,984,660
400,000
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 475m
GBP 1,118m
GBP m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
400,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
99.859 per cent
99.098 per cent
£1:10/- per share (6)
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
n/a
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
400,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
10/06/2013
19/12/2013
17/07/1968
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
10/06/2023
19/12/2023
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Tax and Regulatory Call at any time
Tax and Regulatory Call at any time
n/a
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
6.100 per cent
6.000 per cent
5.5 per cent
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
capital instruments power under UK Banking
capital instruments power under UK Banking
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
Act 2009
Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Statutory regime expected to be available
in
in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power
capital instruments power under UK Banking
capital instruments power under UK Banking
under UK Banking Act 2009
Act 2009
Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
(1)
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the current FX rate
(2)
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five
years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
(6) £1:10/- per share being £1, the nominal
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments
amount of the share and a 10/- premium).
are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
(3)
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies
to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law
as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
GB0007548133
GB0007547507
US780099CH81
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Scots
English
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
n/a
Statutory
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Group
Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
500,000
86,221,110
1,414,632,449
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 1m
GBP 86m
GBP 1,415m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
500,000
106,690,000
2,250,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
£1 per share
100 per cent
99.213 per cent
9b
Redemption price
n/a
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
500,000
350,000,000
2,250,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
GBP
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
17/07/1968
11/12/1985
28/05/2014
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
28/05/2024
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
n/a
Issuer Call December 1990 / Tax Call on any
Tax and Regulatory Call at any time
amount
Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
Each Interest Payment Date
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Floating
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
11.0 per cent
6 month US LIMEAN plus 0.25 per cent
5.125 per cent
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
capital instruments power under UK Banking
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
capital instruments power under UK Banking
Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
Yes
No
Calls / early repayment at sole discretion of
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
Issuer
n/a
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS0102480869
XS0102493680
XS0090254722
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
161,498,257
54,234,877
71,228,781
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 161m
GBP 54m
GBP 71m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
177,617,000
54,544,000
300,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
99.651 per cent
99.053 per cent
98.578 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
400,000,000
200,000,000
300,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
EUR
GBP
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
05/10/1999
05/10/1999
07/09/1998
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
07/09/2021
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call 5 October 2009 / Tax Call on any
Issuer Call 5 October 2022 / Tax Call at any
Tax Call at any time
amount
Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent
time / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each Interest Payment Date
Each fifth anniversary after first call
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed
7.125 per cent to October 2022 and thereafter,
18
Coupon rate and any related index
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent
the Five Year Gilt plus 3.08 per cent, if not
6.5 per cent
called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
Yes
Yes
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Step-up
Step-up
Subordination
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS0102480786
XS0041078535
GB0006267073
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
9,601,680
34,371,569
155,907,548
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 10m
GBP 34m
GBP 156m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
10,560,000
34,232,000
192,920,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
100.851 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
Variable (3)
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
100,000,000
200,000,000
500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
EUR
GBP
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
05/10/1999
17/12/1992
09/07/1985
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call October 2009 / Tax Call on any
Issuer Call 17 December 2022 / Tax Call at any Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest
amount
Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent
time / Variable (7)
Payment Date / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each Interest Payment Date
At any time after 17 December 2022
Each Interest Payment Date
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating
Fixed
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent
11.5 per cent
6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
Yes
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
At option of the Issuer
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Always Fully
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
Par conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Optional; at the option of the Issuer
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
Additional Tier 1. Convertible into 8.392 per
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
cent. Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of £1
Common Equity Tier 1
nominal value each.
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Step-up
Conditions for redemption
Conditions for redemption
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
(1)
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the current FX rate
(7) After first call and before 17 December
(2)
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five
2052: the higher of the principal amount or the
price equal to the Benchmark Gilt having a
years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
maturity as near as possible to 17 December
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments
2052.
are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
If on or after 17 December 2052: the principal
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
amount of the Notes .
(3)
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies
to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law
as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
GB0006267180
LU0001547172
IE0004325282
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
Irish
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
185,340,230
230,564,086
1,547,931
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 185m
GBP 231m
GBP 2m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
229,340,000
285,300,000
1,148,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
n/a
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
500,000,000
500,000,000
5,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
09/07/1985
27/11/1985
07/09/1998
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest
Issuer Call November 1990 / Tax Call on any
n/a
amount
Payment Date / 100 per cent
Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each Interest Payment Date
Each Interest Payment Date
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating
Floating
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%
3 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%
6 month Sterling LIBOR plus 2.55 per cent
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
National Westminster Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Conditions for redemption
Conditions for redemption
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
(1)
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the current FX rate
(2)
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five
years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Original PIBs issued by First National Building
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments
Society on 18/03/1994
are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
(3)
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies
to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law
as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
NatWest Markets Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
IE0004325399
IE0004325514
XS0116447599
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Irish
Irish
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
49,746,878
25,527,821
30,441,000
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 50m
GBP 26m
GBP 30m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
31,154,111
11,453,000
30,441,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100.044 per cent
100.247 per cent
99.208 per cent
9b
Redemption price
n/a
n/a
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
38,092,142
20,000,000
175,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
EUR
GBP
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
07/09/1998
07/09/1998
31/08/2000
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
n/a
n/a
Issuer Call 31 August 2010 / Tax Call at any
amount
time / 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
11.375 per cent
11.75 per cent
4.4204 per cent
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
Yes
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
Ulster Bank Ireland DAC
NatWest Markets Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
(1)
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is
translated to GBP at the current FX rate
(2)
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five
years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Original PIBs issued by First National Building
Original PIBs issued by First National Building
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments Society on 11/05/1993
Society on 11/05/1993
are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
(3)
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies
to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law
as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097BM20
XS0144810529
XS0138939854
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Ineligible
Ineligible
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
603,902,510
21,157,778
19,900,386
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 604m
GBP 21m
GBP 20m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
750,000,000
21,175,000
18,813,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
99.974 per cent
95.853 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
750,000,000
500,000,000
500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
GBP
GBP
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
01/11/2019
22/03/2002
29/11/2001
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
01/11/2029
Perpetual
Perpetual
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 01 Nov 2024
Issuer Call 22 March 2022 / Tax Call at any
Issuer Call 07 June 2032 / Tax Call at any time
amount
time / 100 per cent
/ 100 per cent
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
Each fifth anniversary after first call
Each fifth anniversary after first call
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed to Fixed
3.754 per cent untill 01 Nov 2024. Reset to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.
6.20 per cent to March 2022 and thereafter the
5.625 per cent to June 2032 and thereafter the
Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation five year gilt plus 2.05 per cent , if not called
five year gilt plus 2.41 per cent , if not called
Agent plus 210bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Ma ndatory
Partially discretionary
Partially discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
Yes
Yes
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
n/a
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
capital instruments power under UK Banking
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
in
Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
capital instruments power under UK Banking
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
Yes
Yes
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
Step-up
Step-up
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
Issuer
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS0154144132
XS0305575572
XS0357281046
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Ineligible
Tier 2
Tier 2
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
18,235,298
106,660,104
75,001,746
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 18m
GBP 107m
GBP 75m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
15,867,000
300,000,000
144,400,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100.014 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
300,000,000
300,000,000
144,400,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
GBP
EUR
EUR
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
16/09/2002
14/06/2007
23/04/2008
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
Perpetual
14/06/2022
23/04/2023
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer Call 16 September 2026 / Tax Call at
Tax and Regulatory Call only on an Interest
Tax and Regulatory Call on any Interest
amount
any time / 100 per cent
Payment Date
Payment Date
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Each fifth anniversary after first call
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Floating
Floating
5.625 per cent to September 2026 and
Index Inflation Ratio plus 4 per cent (floored at
18
Coupon rate and any related index
thereafter the five year gilt plus 2.10 per cent ,
10yr EUR CMS minus 1.84 per cent (8)
6 per cent)
if not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Partially discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
Yes
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
To be determined at conversion
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
conditions
conditions
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
NatWest Markets Plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
No
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
down/conversion of capital instruments power
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
under UK Banking Act 2009
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Yes
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Step-up
n/a
n/a
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included in regulatory capital and in
Included only in TLAC
TLAC
TLAC
Tier 2
Excluded from Tier2 Capital Resources (4)
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Markets N.V.
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS2172960481
XS0123050956
US780097BA81
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
The Netherlands
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Tier 2
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2
Ineligible
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
Group
Solo and Group
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Tier 2 Securities
Tier 2 Securities
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
996,397,262
0
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 996m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,000,000,000
170,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
97.94118 per cent
99.82 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
Outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,000,000,000
170,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
GBP
EUR
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
14/05/2020
23/01/2001
05/04/2016
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
14/08/2030
28/02/2041
05/04/2026
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call on any date between 14 May 2025 &
Tax Call at any time
n/a
amount
14 Aug 2025 inclusive
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Variable paid in Instalments
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
3.622 per cent untill 14 Aug 2025 and
Variable paid in Instalments
4.800 per cent
thereafter the five year gilt plus 355bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
n/a
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Non-convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
n/a
or by any other authority in UK that is
under UK Banking Act 2009
competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
n/a
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
To be determined at conversion
n/a
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain
n/a
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
conditions
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
n/a
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
n/a
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
No
No
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Statutory regime expected to be available
Statutory regime expected to be available
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
down/conversion of capital instruments power
n/a
or by any other authority in UK that is
under UK Banking Act 2009
competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
n/a
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
n/a
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
Subordinate to Senior Creditors
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
Yes
No
Secured / Guaranteed
Enhancements of Seniority
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
Conditions for Redemption
n/a
Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation
No Waiver of Set-Off Rights
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097BD21
US780097BE04
US780097BF78
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
2,650,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
99.97 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
2,650,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
12/09/2016
15/05/2017
15/05/2017
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
12/09/2023
15/05/2023
15/05/2023
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
n/a
Issuer call 15 May 2022
Issuer call 15 May 2022
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed to floating
Floating
3.498 per cent untill 15 May 2022. Resets to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
3.875 per cent
three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 148bps, if
Three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 147bps
not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097BG51
US780097BH35
US780097BJ90
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,750,000,000
750,000,000
1,250,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,750,000,000
750,000,000
1,250,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
18/05/2018
25/06/2018
25/06/2018
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
18/05/2029
25/06/2024
25/06/2024
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 18 May 2028
Issuer call 25 Jun 2023
Issuer call 25 Jun 2023
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Floating
Floating
Fixed to Floating
4.892 per cent untill 18 May 2028. Resets to
4.519 per cent untill 25 June 2023. Resets to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 175.4 bps,
Three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155 bps
three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155bps, if
if not called
not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS1382368113
XS1575979148
XS1788515606
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
99.304 per cent
100 per cent
99.850 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
1,500,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
EUR
EUR
EUR
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
22/03/2016
08/03/2017
02/03/2018
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
22/03/2023
08/03/2023
02/03/2026
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
n/a
Issuer call 08 Mar 2022
Issuer call 02 Mar 2025
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
Fixed to floating
Fixed to Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
2.500 per cent
2.000 per cent until 8 March 2022. Reset to 3m
1.750 per cent untill 2 March 2025. Reset to 3
EURIBOR + 203.9bps, if not called
Month Euribor plus 108bps, if not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS1795261822
XS1875275205
XS1877539889
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
English
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Statutory
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
800,000,000
750,000,000
10,000,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
99.381 per cent
99.82 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
800,000,000
750,000,000
10,000,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
GBP
EUR
JPY
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
19/03/2018
04/09/2018
18/09/2018
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
19/09/2026
04/03/2025
18/09/2029
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 19 Sep 2025
Issuer call 04 Mar 2024
Issuer call 18 Sep 2028
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed to Floating
Fixed to Floating
2.875 per cent untill 19 September 2025. Reset 2.000 per cent untill 04 Mar 2024. Resets to
1.360 per cent untill annum accruing 18 Sep
18
Coupon rate and any related index
2028. Resets to 6 month JPY LIBOR plus
to 1 year GBP swaps plus 149bps, if not called three month Euribor plus 173.7bps, if not called
98.625bps, if not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US78009PEH01
XS1970533219
US780097BK63
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
English
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Statutory
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,750,000,000
500,000,000
2,000,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
99.347 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
1,750,000,000
500,000,000
2,000,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
GBP
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
27/09/2018
28/03/2019
22/03/2019
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
27/01/2030
28/03/2027
22/03/2025
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 27 Jan 2029
Issuer call 28 Mar 2026
Issuer call 22 Mar 2024
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Floating
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed to floating
5.076 per cent untill 27 January 2029. Resets
3.125 per cent untill 28 Mar 2026. Reset to 1
4.269 per cent untill 22 March 2024. Resets to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
to three month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 190.5
three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 176.2, if
bps, if not called
year GBP swaps plus 200.6bps, if not called
not called
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
XS2056577203
XS2080205367
US780097BP50
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English
English
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Statutory
Statutory
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
5,000,000,000
750,000,000
1,000,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
5,000,000,000
750,000,000
1,000,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
JPY
EUR
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
04/10/2019
15/11/2019
22/05/2020
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
04/10/2030
15/11/2025
22/05/2028
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 04 Oct 2029
Issuer call 15 Nov 2024
Issuer call 22 May 2027
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to floating
Fixed to floating
Fixed to Fixed
3.073 per cent untill 22 May 2027. Reset to
18
Coupon rate and any related index
1.04 per cent until 4 Oct 2029. Reset to 6m
0.750 per cent until 15 Nov 2024. Reset to 3m
Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.
JPY LIBOR + 107.5bps, if not called
Euribor + 107.95bps, if not called
Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation
Agent plus 255bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Notes
Included only in TLAC
Included only in TLAC
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
1
Issuer
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US780097BN03
US780097BL47
for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
New York
New York
Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13
3a
of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-
Contractual
Contractual
eligible instruments governed by foreign law)
Regulatory Treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
n/a
n/a
6
Eligible at solo/group/group&solo
n/a
n/a
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)
Senior unsecured debt
Senior unsecured debt
8A
Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP
n/a
n/a
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in
GBP 0m
GBP 0m
millions, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
600,000,000
1,250,000,000
Currency)
9a
Issue price
100 per cent
100 per cent
9b
Redemption price
100 per cent
100 per cent
9c
Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue
600,000,000
1,250,000,000
Currency)
9d
Issue Currency
USD
USD
10
Accounting classification
Amortised Cost
Amortised Cost
11
Original date of issuance
22/05/2020
08/05/2019
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
22/05/2024
08/05/2030
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Issuer call 22 May 2023
Issuer call 08 May 2029
amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to Fixed
Fixed to floating
2.359 per cent untill 22 May 2023. Reset to
4.445 per cent until 8 May 2029. Resets to
Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.
18
Coupon rate and any related index
three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 187.1bps,
Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation if not called
Agent plus 215bps
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of timing)
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
24
If convertible, conversion triggers(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution
Authority)
Authority)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
NatWest Group plc
NatWest Group plc
into
30
Write down features (contractual)
Yes
Yes
30a
Write down features (statutory)
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-
in
in
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
or by any other authority in UK that is
or by any other authority in UK that is
competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution
Powers.
Powers.
32
If write-down, full or partial
Fully or partially
Fully or partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write up
n/a
n/a
mechanism
34a
Type of Subordination
Structural
Structural
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
n/a
n/a
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
Notes
Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation
Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation