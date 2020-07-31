Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NatWest Group plc    NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/31 03:52:44 am
108.125 GBX   +2.05%
03:47aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Bank Plc Interim Results
PU
03:41aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NatWest : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Capital instruments: main features

Annex to the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report

This annex complements the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report and complies with the requirement under Article 437(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.575/2013 (the "CRR") to provide a description of the main features of capital instruments issued by NatWest Group plc and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, "NatWest Group").

The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with the CRR, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013 ('Own Funds Disclosure'), Q&A's published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the capital instruments described herein under the CRR reflect NatWest Group interpretation of current rules.

This document is for information only and is not an offer of securities nor an invitation or recommendation to invest. No investor or prospective investor in the securities described herein should rely upon the relevant description contained in this document and NatWest Group shall not be held liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement.

Included only in regulatory capital

Included only in regulatory capital

Included only in regulatory capital

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097AH44

US74927PAA75

US780099CE50

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

n/a

n/a

n/a

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Group

Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Perpetual Tier One Securities

Trust Preferred Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

611,978,437

318,065,298

893,182,861

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 612m

GBP 318m

GBP 893m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

761,746,000

393,574,000

2,250,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

U.S.$1,000 per TPS

99.923 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

U.S.$1,000 per TPS

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,200,000,000

650,001,000

2,250,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

20/08/2001

10/12/2003

04/12/2012

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

03/01/2043

15/12/2022

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call 30 September 2031 / Tax and

Issuer Call 3 January 2034 / Tax and

Tax and Regulatory Call at any time

amount

Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent

Regulatory Call at any time / U.S.$1,000

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each Interest Payment Date after first call

On any distribution payment date after first call

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to floating

Fixed to floating

Fixed

7.648 per cent to September 2031, thereafter 3 6.425 per cent to January 2034, and thereafter

18

Coupon rate and any related index

month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.5 per cent, if not

3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 1.9425 per cent,

6.125 per cent

called

if not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

Yes

TPS and PPS: Yes

No

Sub Notes: No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

Notes: Mandatory

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

Notes: Mandatory

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

Yes

Yes

No

TPS: Noncumulative

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative and ACSM

PPS: Noncumulative

Cumulative

Notes: Not Applicable

TPS: Convertible into dollar preference shares

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

as described below

Non-convertible

PPS: Non-convertible

Notes: Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

Issuer's option to convert to Tier 2 Securities

Substitute Dollar Preference Shares of Group

n/a

upon the occurrence of a Tax Event, Tier 1

for TPS following a Substitution Event

Disqualification Event or Delisting Event

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Always fully

Always fully

n/a

26

If convertible, conversion rate

Par conversion

An amount equal to the aggregate liquidation

n/a

preference of the TPS (U.S.$1,000) held.

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional; and At the option of the Issuer

Mandatory; and At the option of Group

n/a

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Tier 2

Non-cumulative Preference Shares

n/a

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

n/a

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime not expected to be available

Statutory regime not expected to be available

Statutory regime not expected to be available

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

n/a

32

If write-down, full or partial

n/a

n/a

n/a

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

n/a

n/a

n/a

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Tier 2

Subordinate to Tier 2

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

No

Without Loss-Absorption Trigger

Without Loss-Absorption Trigger

Step-up

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Step-up

n/a

Dividend Stopper

Dividend Stopper

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Included only in regulatory capital

Included only in regulatory capital

Included only in regulatory capital

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Markets N.V.

NatWest Markets N.V.

NatWest Markets Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US00077TAA25

US00077TAB08

XS0123062886

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

n/a

n/a

n/a

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

62,938,355

121,221,917

4,444,582

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 63m

GBP 121m

GBP 4m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

135,566,000

150,000,000

125,600,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

99.178 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

250,000,000

150,000,000

125,600,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

27/05/1993

20/10/1993

18/09/2000

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

15/05/2023

15/10/2093

18/09/2020

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Tax Call at any time

Tax Call at any time

Tax Call on any interest payment date

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

7.75 per cent

7.125 per cent

US dollar 6 month LIBOR plus 0.50 per cent

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

n/a

n/a

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

n/a

n/a

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

n/a

n/a

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

n/a

n/a

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

n/a

n/a

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

n/a

n/a

NatWest Markets Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime not expected to be available

Statutory regime not expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

n/a

n/a

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

n/a

n/a

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

No

Secured / Guaranteed

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Enhancements of Seniority

Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Secured / Guaranteed

Enhancements of Seniority

n/a

Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

GB00B7T77214

US780099CK11

US780097BQ34

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Scots

New York

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Contractual

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Consolidated

Group

Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Ordinary shares

Contingent Capital Note

Contingent Capital Note

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

31,197,000,000

734,116,992

1,215,521,462

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 31,197m

GBP 734m

GBP 1,216m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

n/a

1,150,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

n/a

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

n/a

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

n/a

1,150,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Shareholder's equity

Equity

Equity

11

Original date of issuance

n/a

10/08/2015

29/06/2020

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

n/a

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

n/a

Yes

Yes

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call 10 August 2025 / Tax and

Issuer call on any date between 29 Dec 2025 &

15

n/a

29 June 2026 inclusive /Tax and Regulatory

amount

Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent

Call at any time / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

10 August 2025 and every five years thereafter

29 June 2031 and every five years thereafter

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

n/a

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed

6.000 per cent untill 29 June 2026. Reset to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

n/a

8.000 per cent until 10 August 2025. Resets to

Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.

10 year mid swap + 572bps, if not called

Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation

Agent plus 562.5bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

n/a

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

n/a

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

n/a

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

7% Group CET1

7% Group CET1

Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory

Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

n/a

bail-in power and mandatory write-

bail-in power and mandatory write-

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

n/a

Fully

Fully

26

If convertible, conversion rate

n/a

$3.606

$2.179

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

n/a

Mandatory

Mandatory

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

n/a

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

n/a

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

n/a

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

n/a

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

n/a

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

capital instruments power under UK Banking

capital instruments power under UK Banking

Act 2009

Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

n/a

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

n/a

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

n/a

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Immediately subordinate to additional tier 1

Subordinate to Tier 2

Subordinate to Tier 2

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097BB64

US780097AU54

GB0006227051

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

Scots

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

n/a

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Additional Tier 1

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Contingent Capital Note

Equity Preference Shares

Debt Preference Shares

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

2,040,113,319

493,767,385

140,000,000

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 2,040m

GBP 494m

GBP 140m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

2,650,000,000

1,013,000,000

140,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

U.S.$100,000 per ADS

100.11 pence per share

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

U.S.$100,000 per ADS

n/a

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

2,650,000,000

1,500,000,000

140,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Equity

Equity

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

15/08/2016

04/10/2007

17/09/1991

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

No

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call 15 August 2021 / Tax Call at any

Issuer Call 29 September 2017 / Regulatory

15

Call on any dividend payment date /

n/a

amount

time / 100 per cent

U.S.$100,000

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

15 August 2021 and every five years thereafter

Any quarterly dividend payment date falling on

n/a

the tenth anniversary after first call

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Floating

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

8.625 per cent until 15 August 2021. Resets to

3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.32 per cent

9 per cent

5 year mid swap + 760bps if not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

Yes

Yes

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative and ACSM

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

7% Group CET1

Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

bail-in power and mandatory write-

n/a

n/a

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully

n/a

n/a

26

If convertible, conversion rate

$2.284

n/a

n/a

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory

n/a

n/a

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Ordinary Shares

n/a

n/a

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

n/a

n/a

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of n/a

n/a

capital instruments power under UK Banking

Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

n/a

n/a

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

n/a

n/a

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Tier 2

Subordinate to Tier 2

Subordinate to Tier 2

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

Yes

Yes

Without Loss-Absorption Trigger

Without Loss-Absorption Trigger

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

Dividend Stopper

Dividend Stopper

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097AY76

US780097AZ42

GB0007548026

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

Scots

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Contractual

n/a

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Group

Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

474,605,158

1,117,984,660

400,000

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 475m

GBP 1,118m

GBP m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

400,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

99.859 per cent

99.098 per cent

£1:10/- per share (6)

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

n/a

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

400,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

10/06/2013

19/12/2013

17/07/1968

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

10/06/2023

19/12/2023

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Tax and Regulatory Call at any time

Tax and Regulatory Call at any time

n/a

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

6.100 per cent

6.000 per cent

5.5 per cent

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

capital instruments power under UK Banking

capital instruments power under UK Banking

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

Act 2009

Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Statutory regime expected to be available

in

in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power

capital instruments power under UK Banking

capital instruments power under UK Banking

under UK Banking Act 2009

Act 2009

Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

(6) £1:10/- per share being £1, the nominal

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments

amount of the share and a 10/- premium).

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

GB0007548133

GB0007547507

US780099CH81

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Scots

English

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

n/a

Statutory

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Group

Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

500,000

86,221,110

1,414,632,449

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 1m

GBP 86m

GBP 1,415m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

500,000

106,690,000

2,250,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

£1 per share

100 per cent

99.213 per cent

9b

Redemption price

n/a

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

500,000

350,000,000

2,250,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

GBP

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

17/07/1968

11/12/1985

28/05/2014

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

28/05/2024

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

n/a

Issuer Call December 1990 / Tax Call on any

Tax and Regulatory Call at any time

amount

Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

Each Interest Payment Date

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Floating

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

11.0 per cent

6 month US LIMEAN plus 0.25 per cent

5.125 per cent

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

capital instruments power under UK Banking

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

capital instruments power under UK Banking

Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

Yes

No

Calls / early repayment at sole discretion of

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

Issuer

n/a

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS0102480869

XS0102493680

XS0090254722

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

161,498,257

54,234,877

71,228,781

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 161m

GBP 54m

GBP 71m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

177,617,000

54,544,000

300,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

99.651 per cent

99.053 per cent

98.578 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

400,000,000

200,000,000

300,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

EUR

GBP

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

05/10/1999

05/10/1999

07/09/1998

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

07/09/2021

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call 5 October 2009 / Tax Call on any

Issuer Call 5 October 2022 / Tax Call at any

Tax Call at any time

amount

Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent

time / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each Interest Payment Date

Each fifth anniversary after first call

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed

7.125 per cent to October 2022 and thereafter,

18

Coupon rate and any related index

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent

the Five Year Gilt plus 3.08 per cent, if not

6.5 per cent

called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

Yes

Yes

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Step-up

Step-up

Subordination

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS0102480786

XS0041078535

GB0006267073

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

9,601,680

34,371,569

155,907,548

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 10m

GBP 34m

GBP 156m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

10,560,000

34,232,000

192,920,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

100.851 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

Variable (3)

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

100,000,000

200,000,000

500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

EUR

GBP

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

05/10/1999

17/12/1992

09/07/1985

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call October 2009 / Tax Call on any

Issuer Call 17 December 2022 / Tax Call at any Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest

amount

Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent

time / Variable (7)

Payment Date / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each Interest Payment Date

At any time after 17 December 2022

Each Interest Payment Date

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating

Fixed

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent

11.5 per cent

6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

Yes

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

At option of the Issuer

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Always Fully

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

Par conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Optional; at the option of the Issuer

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

Additional Tier 1. Convertible into 8.392 per

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

cent. Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of £1

Common Equity Tier 1

nominal value each.

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Step-up

Conditions for redemption

Conditions for redemption

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(7) After first call and before 17 December

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

2052: the higher of the principal amount or the

price equal to the Benchmark Gilt having a

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

maturity as near as possible to 17 December

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments

2052.

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

If on or after 17 December 2052: the principal

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

amount of the Notes .

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

GB0006267180

LU0001547172

IE0004325282

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

Irish

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

185,340,230

230,564,086

1,547,931

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 185m

GBP 231m

GBP 2m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

229,340,000

285,300,000

1,148,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

n/a

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

500,000,000

500,000,000

5,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

09/07/1985

27/11/1985

07/09/1998

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest

Issuer Call November 1990 / Tax Call on any

n/a

amount

Payment Date / 100 per cent

Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each Interest Payment Date

Each Interest Payment Date

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating

Floating

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%

3 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25%

6 month Sterling LIBOR plus 2.55 per cent

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

National Westminster Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Conditions for redemption

Conditions for redemption

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

Original PIBs issued by First National Building

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments

Society on 18/03/1994

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

NatWest Markets Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

IE0004325399

IE0004325514

XS0116447599

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Irish

Irish

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

49,746,878

25,527,821

30,441,000

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 50m

GBP 26m

GBP 30m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

31,154,111

11,453,000

30,441,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100.044 per cent

100.247 per cent

99.208 per cent

9b

Redemption price

n/a

n/a

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

38,092,142

20,000,000

175,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

EUR

GBP

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

07/09/1998

07/09/1998

31/08/2000

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

n/a

n/a

Issuer Call 31 August 2010 / Tax Call at any

amount

time / 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

11.375 per cent

11.75 per cent

4.4204 per cent

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

Yes

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

Ulster Bank Ireland DAC

NatWest Markets Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

Original PIBs issued by First National Building

Original PIBs issued by First National Building

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments Society on 11/05/1993

Society on 11/05/1993

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097BM20

XS0144810529

XS0138939854

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Ineligible

Ineligible

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

603,902,510

21,157,778

19,900,386

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 604m

GBP 21m

GBP 20m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

750,000,000

21,175,000

18,813,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

99.974 per cent

95.853 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

750,000,000

500,000,000

500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

GBP

GBP

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

01/11/2019

22/03/2002

29/11/2001

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

01/11/2029

Perpetual

Perpetual

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 01 Nov 2024

Issuer Call 22 March 2022 / Tax Call at any

Issuer Call 07 June 2032 / Tax Call at any time

amount

time / 100 per cent

/ 100 per cent

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

Each fifth anniversary after first call

Each fifth anniversary after first call

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed to Fixed

3.754 per cent untill 01 Nov 2024. Reset to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.

6.20 per cent to March 2022 and thereafter the

5.625 per cent to June 2032 and thereafter the

Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation five year gilt plus 2.05 per cent , if not called

five year gilt plus 2.41 per cent , if not called

Agent plus 210bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Ma ndatory

Partially discretionary

Partially discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

Yes

Yes

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

n/a

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

capital instruments power under UK Banking

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

in

Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

capital instruments power under UK Banking

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

Yes

Yes

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

Step-up

Step-up

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

Issuer

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS0154144132

XS0305575572

XS0357281046

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Ineligible

Tier 2

Tier 2

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

18,235,298

106,660,104

75,001,746

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 18m

GBP 107m

GBP 75m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

15,867,000

300,000,000

144,400,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100.014 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

300,000,000

300,000,000

144,400,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

GBP

EUR

EUR

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

16/09/2002

14/06/2007

23/04/2008

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

Perpetual

14/06/2022

23/04/2023

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer Call 16 September 2026 / Tax Call at

Tax and Regulatory Call only on an Interest

Tax and Regulatory Call on any Interest

amount

any time / 100 per cent

Payment Date

Payment Date

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Each fifth anniversary after first call

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Floating

Floating

5.625 per cent to September 2026 and

Index Inflation Ratio plus 4 per cent (floored at

18

Coupon rate and any related index

thereafter the five year gilt plus 2.10 per cent ,

10yr EUR CMS minus 1.84 per cent (8)

6 per cent)

if not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Partially discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

Yes

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

To be determined at conversion

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

conditions

conditions

conditions

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

NatWest Markets Plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

No

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

down/conversion of capital instruments power

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

under UK Banking Act 2009

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Yes

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Step-up

n/a

n/a

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

(8) 10yr EUR CMS means the new fixing will

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

be -1.84bps over EURIBOR instead of +1bps

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments

over EURIBOR, after EUR Libor stopped

existing in 2014.

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included in regulatory capital and in

Included only in TLAC

TLAC

TLAC

Tier 2

Excluded from Tier2 Capital Resources (4)

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Markets N.V.

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS2172960481

XS0123050956

US780097BA81

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

The Netherlands

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Tier 2

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2

Ineligible

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

Group

Solo and Group

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Tier 2 Securities

Tier 2 Securities

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

996,397,262

0

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 996m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,000,000,000

170,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

97.94118 per cent

99.82 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

Outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,000,000,000

170,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

GBP

EUR

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

14/05/2020

23/01/2001

05/04/2016

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

14/08/2030

28/02/2041

05/04/2026

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call on any date between 14 May 2025 &

Tax Call at any time

n/a

amount

14 Aug 2025 inclusive

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Variable paid in Instalments

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

3.622 per cent untill 14 Aug 2025 and

Variable paid in Instalments

4.800 per cent

thereafter the five year gilt plus 355bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

n/a

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Non-convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

n/a

or by any other authority in UK that is

under UK Banking Act 2009

competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

n/a

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

To be determined at conversion

n/a

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain

n/a

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

conditions

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

n/a

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

n/a

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

No

No

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Statutory regime expected to be available

Statutory regime expected to be available

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

down/conversion of capital instruments power

n/a

or by any other authority in UK that is

under UK Banking Act 2009

competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

n/a

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

n/a

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

Subordinate to Senior Creditors

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

Yes

No

Secured / Guaranteed

Enhancements of Seniority

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

Conditions for Redemption

n/a

Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation

No Waiver of Set-Off Rights

Notes

(1)

Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value

• Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

• Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is

translated to GBP at the current FX rate

(2)

• Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five

(4) Grandfathered as Tier 2 capital and

years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

subsequently derecognised from regulatory

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments

capital in 2017 following regulatory approval for

a liability management action.

are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of

(3)

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies

to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law

as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097BD21

US780097BE04

US780097BF78

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

2,650,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

99.97 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

2,650,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

12/09/2016

15/05/2017

15/05/2017

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

12/09/2023

15/05/2023

15/05/2023

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

n/a

Issuer call 15 May 2022

Issuer call 15 May 2022

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed to floating

Floating

3.498 per cent untill 15 May 2022. Resets to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

3.875 per cent

three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 148bps, if

Three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 147bps

not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097BG51

US780097BH35

US780097BJ90

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,750,000,000

750,000,000

1,250,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,750,000,000

750,000,000

1,250,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

18/05/2018

25/06/2018

25/06/2018

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

18/05/2029

25/06/2024

25/06/2024

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 18 May 2028

Issuer call 25 Jun 2023

Issuer call 25 Jun 2023

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Floating

Floating

Fixed to Floating

4.892 per cent untill 18 May 2028. Resets to

4.519 per cent untill 25 June 2023. Resets to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 175.4 bps,

Three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155 bps

three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155bps, if

if not called

not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS1382368113

XS1575979148

XS1788515606

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

99.304 per cent

100 per cent

99.850 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

1,500,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

EUR

EUR

EUR

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

22/03/2016

08/03/2017

02/03/2018

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

22/03/2023

08/03/2023

02/03/2026

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

n/a

Issuer call 08 Mar 2022

Issuer call 02 Mar 2025

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

Fixed to floating

Fixed to Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

2.500 per cent

2.000 per cent until 8 March 2022. Reset to 3m

1.750 per cent untill 2 March 2025. Reset to 3

EURIBOR + 203.9bps, if not called

Month Euribor plus 108bps, if not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS1795261822

XS1875275205

XS1877539889

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

English

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Statutory

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

800,000,000

750,000,000

10,000,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

99.381 per cent

99.82 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

800,000,000

750,000,000

10,000,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

GBP

EUR

JPY

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

19/03/2018

04/09/2018

18/09/2018

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

19/09/2026

04/03/2025

18/09/2029

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 19 Sep 2025

Issuer call 04 Mar 2024

Issuer call 18 Sep 2028

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed to Floating

Fixed to Floating

2.875 per cent untill 19 September 2025. Reset 2.000 per cent untill 04 Mar 2024. Resets to

1.360 per cent untill annum accruing 18 Sep

18

Coupon rate and any related index

2028. Resets to 6 month JPY LIBOR plus

to 1 year GBP swaps plus 149bps, if not called three month Euribor plus 173.7bps, if not called

98.625bps, if not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US78009PEH01

XS1970533219

US780097BK63

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

English

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Statutory

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,750,000,000

500,000,000

2,000,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

99.347 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

1,750,000,000

500,000,000

2,000,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

GBP

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

27/09/2018

28/03/2019

22/03/2019

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

27/01/2030

28/03/2027

22/03/2025

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 27 Jan 2029

Issuer call 28 Mar 2026

Issuer call 22 Mar 2024

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Floating

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed to floating

5.076 per cent untill 27 January 2029. Resets

3.125 per cent untill 28 Mar 2026. Reset to 1

4.269 per cent untill 22 March 2024. Resets to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

to three month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 190.5

three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 176.2, if

bps, if not called

year GBP swaps plus 200.6bps, if not called

not called

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

XS2056577203

XS2080205367

US780097BP50

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English

English

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Statutory

Statutory

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

5,000,000,000

750,000,000

1,000,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

5,000,000,000

750,000,000

1,000,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

JPY

EUR

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

04/10/2019

15/11/2019

22/05/2020

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

04/10/2030

15/11/2025

22/05/2028

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 04 Oct 2029

Issuer call 15 Nov 2024

Issuer call 22 May 2027

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to floating

Fixed to floating

Fixed to Fixed

3.073 per cent untill 22 May 2027. Reset to

18

Coupon rate and any related index

1.04 per cent until 4 Oct 2029. Reset to 6m

0.750 per cent until 15 Nov 2024. Reset to 3m

Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.

JPY LIBOR + 107.5bps, if not called

Euribor + 107.95bps, if not called

Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation

Agent plus 255bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Included only in TLAC

Included only in TLAC

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

1

Issuer

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US780097BN03

US780097BL47

for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

New York

New York

Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13

3a

of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC-

Contractual

Contractual

eligible instruments governed by foreign law)

Regulatory Treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

n/a

n/a

6

Eligible at solo/group/group&solo

n/a

n/a

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction)

Senior unsecured debt

Senior unsecured debt

8A

Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP

n/a

n/a

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in

GBP 0m

GBP 0m

millions, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

600,000,000

1,250,000,000

Currency)

9a

Issue price

100 per cent

100 per cent

9b

Redemption price

100 per cent

100 per cent

9c

Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue

600,000,000

1,250,000,000

Currency)

9d

Issue Currency

USD

USD

10

Accounting classification

Amortised Cost

Amortised Cost

11

Original date of issuance

22/05/2020

08/05/2019

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

22/05/2024

08/05/2030

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Issuer call 22 May 2023

Issuer call 08 May 2029

amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to Fixed

Fixed to floating

2.359 per cent untill 22 May 2023. Reset to

4.445 per cent until 8 May 2029. Resets to

Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S.

18

Coupon rate and any related index

three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 187.1bps,

Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation if not called

Agent plus 215bps

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of timing)

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

24

If convertible, conversion triggers(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution

Authority)

Authority)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc

into

30

Write down features (contractual)

Yes

Yes

30a

Write down features (statutory)

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail-

in

in

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority,

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

or by any other authority in UK that is

or by any other authority in UK that is

competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution

Powers.

Powers.

32

If write-down, full or partial

Fully or partially

Fully or partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write up

n/a

n/a

mechanism

34a

Type of Subordination

Structural

Structural

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

n/a

n/a

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

Notes

  1. Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value
    • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance
    • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate
  3. • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

  4. Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR
    For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of
  5. Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

Disclaimer

Natwest Group plc published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:40:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NATWEST GROUP PLC
03:47aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Bank Plc Interim Results
PU
03:41aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020
PU
03:41aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
03:41aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Report H1 2020
PU
03:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic..
RE
02:47aNATWEST : Swung to 2Q Operating Pretax Loss After Higher-Than-Expected Impairmen..
DJ
02:36aNATWEST : Changes to our Board
PU
02:11aNATWEST : H1 2020 NatWest Group results
PU
02:06aNATWEST : H1 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 983 M 14 415 M 14 415 M
Net income 2020 -468 M -614 M -614 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,9x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 12 828 M 16 706 M 16 837 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 63 200
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart NATWEST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NatWest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATWEST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 142,28 GBX
Last Close Price 105,95 GBX
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Marie Rose-Slade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard John Davies Chairman
Katie Murray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheila Valerie Noakes Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Andrew Joseph Gillespie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATWEST GROUP PLC-55.91%16 706
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%130 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group