NatWest : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Capital instruments: main features Annex to the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report This annex complements the NatWest Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Report and complies with the requirement under Article 437(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No.575/2013 (the "CRR") to provide a description of the main features of capital instruments issued by NatWest Group plc and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, "NatWest Group"). The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with the CRR, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013 ('Own Funds Disclosure'), Q&A's published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the capital instruments described herein under the CRR reflect NatWest Group interpretation of current rules. This document is for information only and is not an offer of securities nor an invitation or recommendation to invest. No investor or prospective investor in the securities described herein should rely upon the relevant description contained in this document and NatWest Group shall not be held liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement. Included only in regulatory capital Included only in regulatory capital Included only in regulatory capital Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Tier 2 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097AH44 US74927PAA75 US780099CE50 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- n/a n/a n/a eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Tier 2 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Group Group Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Perpetual Tier One Securities Trust Preferred Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 611,978,437 318,065,298 893,182,861 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 612m GBP 318m GBP 893m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 761,746,000 393,574,000 2,250,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent U.S.$1,000 per TPS 99.923 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent U.S.$1,000 per TPS 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,200,000,000 650,001,000 2,250,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 20/08/2001 10/12/2003 04/12/2012 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date Perpetual 03/01/2043 15/12/2022 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call 30 September 2031 / Tax and Issuer Call 3 January 2034 / Tax and Tax and Regulatory Call at any time amount Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent Regulatory Call at any time / U.S.$1,000 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each Interest Payment Date after first call On any distribution payment date after first call n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to floating Fixed to floating Fixed 7.648 per cent to September 2031, thereafter 3 6.425 per cent to January 2034, and thereafter 18 Coupon rate and any related index month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.5 per cent, if not 3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 1.9425 per cent, 6.125 per cent called if not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper Yes TPS and PPS: Yes No Sub Notes: No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of timing) Notes: Mandatory 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary TPS and PPS: Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of amount) Notes: Mandatory 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem Yes Yes No TPS: Noncumulative 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative and ACSM PPS: Noncumulative Cumulative Notes: Not Applicable TPS: Convertible into dollar preference shares 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible as described below Non-convertible PPS: Non-convertible Notes: Non-convertible 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) Issuer's option to convert to Tier 2 Securities Substitute Dollar Preference Shares of Group n/a upon the occurrence of a Tax Event, Tier 1 for TPS following a Substitution Event Disqualification Event or Delisting Event 25 If convertible, fully or partially Always fully Always fully n/a 26 If convertible, conversion rate Par conversion An amount equal to the aggregate liquidation n/a preference of the TPS (U.S.$1,000) held. 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional; and At the option of the Issuer Mandatory; and At the option of Group n/a 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Tier 2 Non-cumulative Preference Shares n/a 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc n/a into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime not expected to be available Statutory regime not expected to be available Statutory regime not expected to be available 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) n/a n/a n/a 32 If write-down, full or partial n/a n/a n/a 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary n/a n/a n/a 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Tier 2 Subordinate to Tier 2 Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes No Without Loss-Absorption Trigger Without Loss-Absorption Trigger Step-up 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Step-up n/a Dividend Stopper Dividend Stopper Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Included only in regulatory capital Included only in regulatory capital Included only in regulatory capital Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer NatWest Markets N.V. NatWest Markets N.V. NatWest Markets Plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US00077TAA25 US00077TAB08 XS0123062886 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- n/a n/a n/a eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Tier 2 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 62,938,355 121,221,917 4,444,582 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 63m GBP 121m GBP 4m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 135,566,000 150,000,000 125,600,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 99.178 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 250,000,000 150,000,000 125,600,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 27/05/1993 20/10/1993 18/09/2000 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 15/05/2023 15/10/2093 18/09/2020 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Tax Call at any time Tax Call at any time Tax Call on any interest payment date amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Floating 18 Coupon rate and any related index 7.75 per cent 7.125 per cent US dollar 6 month LIBOR plus 0.50 per cent 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) n/a n/a down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially n/a n/a Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate n/a n/a To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion n/a n/a Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into n/a n/a Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts n/a n/a NatWest Markets Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime not expected to be available Statutory regime not expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) n/a n/a down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial n/a n/a Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary n/a n/a Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes No Secured / Guaranteed 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Enhancements of Seniority Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Secured / Guaranteed Enhancements of Seniority n/a Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier GB00B7T77214 US780099CK11 US780097BQ34 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Scots New York New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Contractual Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Common Equity Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Consolidated Group Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Ordinary shares Contingent Capital Note Contingent Capital Note 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 31,197,000,000 734,116,992 1,215,521,462 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 31,197m GBP 734m GBP 1,216m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue n/a 1,150,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price n/a 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price n/a 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue n/a 1,150,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD 10 Accounting classification Shareholder's equity Equity Equity 11 Original date of issuance n/a 10/08/2015 29/06/2020 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date n/a Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval n/a Yes Yes Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call 10 August 2025 / Tax and Issuer call on any date between 29 Dec 2025 & 15 n/a 29 June 2026 inclusive /Tax and Regulatory amount Regulatory Call at any time / 100 per cent Call at any time / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a 10 August 2025 and every five years thereafter 29 June 2031 and every five years thereafter Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon n/a Fixed to Fixed Fixed 6.000 per cent untill 29 June 2026. Reset to 18 Coupon rate and any related index n/a 8.000 per cent until 10 August 2025. Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate

Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation

Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc National Westminster Bank Plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097BB64 US780097AU54 GB0006227051 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York Scots English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual n/a Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 Additional Tier 1 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Additional Tier 1 Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Group Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Contingent Capital Note Equity Preference Shares Debt Preference Shares 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 2,040,113,319 493,767,385 140,000,000 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 2,040m GBP 494m GBP 140m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 2,650,000,000 1,013,000,000 140,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent U.S.$100,000 per ADS 100.11 pence per share 9b Redemption price 100 per cent U.S.$100,000 per ADS n/a 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 2,650,000,000 1,500,000,000 140,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD GBP 10 Accounting classification Equity Equity Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 15/08/2016 04/10/2007 17/09/1991 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes No Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call 15 August 2021 / Tax Call at any Issuer Call 29 September 2017 / Regulatory 15 Call on any dividend payment date / n/a amount time / 100 per cent U.S.$100,000 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable 15 August 2021 and every five years thereafter Any quarterly dividend payment date falling on n/a the tenth anniversary after first call Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Floating Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 8.625 per cent until 15 August 2021. Resets to 3 month US dollar LIBOR plus 2.32 per cent 9 per cent 5 year mid swap + 760bps if not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No Yes Yes 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Fully discretionary Fully discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative and ACSM 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Non-convertible Non-convertible 7% Group CET1 Triggers to Contractual recognition of statutory 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) bail-in power and mandatory write- n/a n/a down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully n/a n/a 26 If convertible, conversion rate $2.284 n/a n/a 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory n/a n/a 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Ordinary Shares n/a n/a 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc n/a n/a into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available in Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) power and mandatory write-down/conversion of n/a n/a capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially n/a n/a 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent n/a n/a 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Tier 2 Subordinate to Tier 2 Subordinate to Tier 2 instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No Yes Yes Without Loss-Absorption Trigger Without Loss-Absorption Trigger 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a Dividend Stopper Dividend Stopper No Waiver of Set-Off Rights No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097AY76 US780097AZ42 GB0007548026 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York Scots Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual Contractual n/a eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Group Group Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 474,605,158 1,117,984,660 400,000 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 475m GBP 1,118m GBP m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 400,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 99.859 per cent 99.098 per cent £1:10/- per share (6) 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent n/a 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 400,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD GBP 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 10/06/2013 19/12/2013 17/07/1968 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Perpetual 13 Original maturity date 10/06/2023 19/12/2023 Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Tax and Regulatory Call at any time Tax and Regulatory Call at any time n/a amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 6.100 per cent 6.000 per cent 5.5 per cent 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking capital instruments power under UK Banking down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 Act 2009 Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes No 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Statutory regime expected to be available in in Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) power and mandatory write-down/conversion of power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power capital instruments power under UK Banking capital instruments power under UK Banking under UK Banking Act 2009 Act 2009 Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes (1) Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate (2) • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation (6) £1:10/- per share being £1, the nominal Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments amount of the share and a 10/- premium). are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of (3) Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier GB0007548133 GB0007547507 US780099CH81 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Scots English New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- n/a Statutory Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Tier 2 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Group Group Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 500,000 86,221,110 1,414,632,449 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 1m GBP 86m GBP 1,415m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 500,000 106,690,000 2,250,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price £1 per share 100 per cent 99.213 per cent 9b Redemption price n/a 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 500,000 350,000,000 2,250,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency GBP USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 17/07/1968 11/12/1985 28/05/2014 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Dated 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual 28/05/2024 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption n/a Issuer Call December 1990 / Tax Call on any Tax and Regulatory Call at any time amount Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a Each Interest Payment Date n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Floating Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 11.0 per cent 6 month US LIMEAN plus 0.25 per cent 5.125 per cent 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power capital instruments power under UK Banking under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No Yes No Calls / early repayment at sole discretion of 37 If yes, specify For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS0102480869 XS0102493680 XS0090254722 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 161,498,257 54,234,877 71,228,781 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 161m GBP 54m GBP 71m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 177,617,000 54,544,000 300,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 99.651 per cent 99.053 per cent 98.578 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 400,000,000 200,000,000 300,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency EUR GBP GBP 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 05/10/1999 05/10/1999 07/09/1998 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Dated 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual 07/09/2021 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call 5 October 2009 / Tax Call on any Issuer Call 5 October 2022 / Tax Call at any Tax Call at any time amount Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent time / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each Interest Payment Date Each fifth anniversary after first call n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Floating Fixed to Fixed Fixed 7.125 per cent to October 2022 and thereafter, 18 Coupon rate and any related index 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent the Five Year Gilt plus 3.08 per cent, if not 6.5 per cent called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem Yes Yes No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS0102480786 XS0041078535 GB0006267073 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 9,601,680 34,371,569 155,907,548 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 10m GBP 34m GBP 156m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 10,560,000 34,232,000 192,920,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 100.851 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent Variable (3) 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 100,000,000 200,000,000 500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency EUR GBP USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 05/10/1999 17/12/1992 09/07/1985 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call October 2009 / Tax Call on any Issuer Call 17 December 2022 / Tax Call at any Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest amount Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent time / Variable (7) Payment Date / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each Interest Payment Date At any time after 17 December 2022 Each Interest Payment Date Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Floating Fixed Floating 18 Coupon rate and any related index 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15 per cent 11.5 per cent 6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25% 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem Yes No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power At option of the Issuer down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Always Fully Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion Par conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Optional; at the option of the Issuer Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions Additional Tier 1. Convertible into 8.392 per 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 cent. Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of £1 Common Equity Tier 1 nominal value each. 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features Yes Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features Step-up Conditions for redemption Conditions for redemption No Waiver of Set-Off Rights No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Notes (1) Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate (7) After first call and before 17 December (2) • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five 2052: the higher of the principal amount or the price equal to the Benchmark Gilt having a years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation maturity as near as possible to 17 December Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments 2052. are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR If on or after 17 December 2052: the principal For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of amount of the Notes . (3) Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc Ulster Bank Ireland DAC 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier GB0006267180 LU0001547172 IE0004325282 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English Irish Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Ineligible Ineligible 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 185,340,230 230,564,086 1,547,931 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 185m GBP 231m GBP 2m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 229,340,000 285,300,000 1,148,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent n/a 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 500,000,000 500,000,000 5,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD GBP 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 09/07/1985 27/11/1985 07/09/1998 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call July 1990 / Tax Call on any Interest Issuer Call November 1990 / Tax Call on any n/a amount Payment Date / 100 per cent Interest Payment Date / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each Interest Payment Date Each Interest Payment Date n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Floating Floating Floating 18 Coupon rate and any related index 6 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25% 3 month US dollar Limean plus 0.25% 6 month Sterling LIBOR plus 2.55 per cent 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts National Westminster Bank Plc National Westminster Bank Plc Ulster Bank Ireland DAC into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 49,746,878 25,527,821 30,441,000 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 50m GBP 26m GBP 30m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 31,154,111 11,453,000 30,441,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100.044 per cent 100.247 per cent 99.208 per cent 9b Redemption price n/a n/a 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 38,092,142 20,000,000 175,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency EUR GBP GBP 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 07/09/1998 07/09/1998 31/08/2000 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date Perpetual Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption n/a n/a Issuer Call 31 August 2010 / Tax Call at any amount time / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 11.375 per cent 11.75 per cent 4.4204 per cent 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No Yes 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts Ulster Bank Ireland DAC Ulster Bank Ireland DAC NatWest Markets Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 603,902,510 21,157,778 19,900,386 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 604m GBP 21m GBP 20m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 750,000,000 21,175,000 18,813,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 99.974 per cent 95.853 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 750,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD GBP GBP 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 01/11/2019 22/03/2002 29/11/2001 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Perpetual Perpetual 13 Original maturity date 01/11/2029 Perpetual Perpetual 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 01 Nov 2024 Issuer Call 22 March 2022 / Tax Call at any Issuer Call 07 June 2032 / Tax Call at any time amount time / 100 per cent / 100 per cent 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a Each fifth anniversary after first call Each fifth anniversary after first call Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Fixed to Fixed Fixed to Fixed 3.754 per cent untill 01 Nov 2024. Reset to 18 Coupon rate and any related index Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S. 6.20 per cent to March 2022 and thereafter the 5.625 per cent to June 2032 and thereafter the Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation five year gilt plus 2.05 per cent , if not called five year gilt plus 2.41 per cent , if not called Agent plus 210bps 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Ma ndatory Partially discretionary Partially discretionary (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No Yes Yes 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative n/a Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Markets Plc NatWest Markets Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available in Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) power and mandatory write-down/conversion of down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power capital instruments power under UK Banking under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Contractual 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No Yes Yes 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a Step-up Step-up No Waiver of Set-Off Rights No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in Included in regulatory capital and in TLAC TLAC TLAC Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 1 Issuer NatWest Markets Plc NatWest Markets Plc NatWest Markets Plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS0154144132 XS0305575572 XS0357281046 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 Tier 2 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Ineligible Tier 2 Tier 2 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Solo and Group Solo and Group Solo and Group 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 18,235,298 106,660,104 75,001,746 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 18m GBP 107m GBP 75m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 15,867,000 300,000,000 144,400,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100.014 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 300,000,000 300,000,000 144,400,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency GBP EUR EUR 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 16/09/2002 14/06/2007 23/04/2008 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date Perpetual 14/06/2022 23/04/2023 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes Yes 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer Call 16 September 2026 / Tax Call at Tax and Regulatory Call only on an Interest Tax and Regulatory Call on any Interest amount any time / 100 per cent Payment Date Payment Date 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable Each fifth anniversary after first call n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Floating Floating 5.625 per cent to September 2026 and Index Inflation Ratio plus 4 per cent (floored at 18 Coupon rate and any related index thereafter the five year gilt plus 2.10 per cent , 10yr EUR CMS minus 1.84 per cent (8) 6 per cent) if not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Partially discretionary Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem Yes No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion To be determined at conversion 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain conditions conditions conditions 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Markets Plc NatWest Markets Plc NatWest Markets Plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No No 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 under UK Banking Act 2009 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS2172960481 XS0123050956 US780097BA81 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English The Netherlands New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Tier 2 n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules Tier 2 Ineligible n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo Group Solo and Group n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Tier 2 Securities Tier 2 Securities Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP 996,397,262 0 n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 996m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,000,000,000 170,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 97.94118 per cent 99.82 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent Outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,000,000,000 170,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency GBP EUR USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 14/05/2020 23/01/2001 05/04/2016 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 14/08/2030 28/02/2041 05/04/2026 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes Yes No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call on any date between 14 May 2025 & Tax Call at any time n/a amount 14 Aug 2025 inclusive 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Variable paid in Instalments Fixed 18 Coupon rate and any related index 3.622 per cent untill 14 Aug 2025 and Variable paid in Instalments 4.800 per cent thereafter the five year gilt plus 355bps 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative n/a Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Non-convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power n/a or by any other authority in UK that is under UK Banking Act 2009 competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially n/a Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate To be determined at conversion n/a At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Mandatory upon satisfaction of certain n/a Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution conditions Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 n/a Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc n/a NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) No No Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Statutory regime expected to be available Statutory regime expected to be available Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Statutory bail-in power and mandatory write- NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) down/conversion of capital instruments power n/a or by any other authority in UK that is under UK Banking Act 2009 competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially n/a Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent n/a Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Contractual Contractual Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify Subordinate to Senior Creditors Subordinate to Senior Creditors n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No Yes No Secured / Guaranteed Enhancements of Seniority 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a Conditions for Redemption n/a Acceleration otherwise than on liquidation No Waiver of Set-Off Rights Notes (1) Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value • Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance • Regulatory value for amortised cost accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the current FX rate (2) • Regulatory value for a Tier 2 instrument within its last five (4) Grandfathered as Tier 2 capital and years to maturity will be subject to straight line amortisation subsequently derecognised from regulatory Amounts reported for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments capital in 2017 following regulatory approval for a liability management action. are before grandfathering restrictions imposed by CRR For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of (3) Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097BD21 US780097BE04 US780097BF78 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual Contractual Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 2,650,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 99.97 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 2,650,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 12/09/2016 15/05/2017 15/05/2017 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 12/09/2023 15/05/2023 15/05/2023 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption n/a Issuer call 15 May 2022 Issuer call 15 May 2022 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed to floating Floating 3.498 per cent untill 15 May 2022. Resets to 18 Coupon rate and any related index 3.875 per cent three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 148bps, if Three-month U.S. dollar Libor plus 147bps not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097BG51 US780097BH35 US780097BJ90 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual Contractual Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,750,000,000 750,000,000 1,250,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,750,000,000 750,000,000 1,250,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 18/05/2018 25/06/2018 25/06/2018 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 18/05/2029 25/06/2024 25/06/2024 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 18 May 2028 Issuer call 25 Jun 2023 Issuer call 25 Jun 2023 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Floating Floating Fixed to Floating 4.892 per cent untill 18 May 2028. Resets to 4.519 per cent untill 25 June 2023. Resets to 18 Coupon rate and any related index three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 175.4 bps, Three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155 bps three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 155bps, if if not called not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS1382368113 XS1575979148 XS1788515606 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 99.304 per cent 100 per cent 99.850 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency EUR EUR EUR 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 22/03/2016 08/03/2017 02/03/2018 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 22/03/2023 08/03/2023 02/03/2026 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption n/a Issuer call 08 Mar 2022 Issuer call 02 Mar 2025 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed Fixed to floating Fixed to Floating 18 Coupon rate and any related index 2.500 per cent 2.000 per cent until 8 March 2022. Reset to 3m 1.750 per cent untill 2 March 2025. Reset to 3 EURIBOR + 203.9bps, if not called Month Euribor plus 108bps, if not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS1795261822 XS1875275205 XS1877539889 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English English Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Statutory eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 800,000,000 750,000,000 10,000,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 99.381 per cent 99.82 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 800,000,000 750,000,000 10,000,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency GBP EUR JPY 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 19/03/2018 04/09/2018 18/09/2018 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 19/09/2026 04/03/2025 18/09/2029 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 19 Sep 2025 Issuer call 04 Mar 2024 Issuer call 18 Sep 2028 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Fixed to Floating Fixed to Floating 2.875 per cent untill 19 September 2025. Reset 2.000 per cent untill 04 Mar 2024. Resets to 1.360 per cent untill annum accruing 18 Sep 18 Coupon rate and any related index 2028. Resets to 6 month JPY LIBOR plus to 1 year GBP swaps plus 149bps, if not called three month Euribor plus 173.7bps, if not called 98.625bps, if not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US78009PEH01 XS1970533219 US780097BK63 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York English New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual Statutory Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,750,000,000 500,000,000 2,000,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 99.347 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 1,750,000,000 500,000,000 2,000,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD GBP USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 27/09/2018 28/03/2019 22/03/2019 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 27/01/2030 28/03/2027 22/03/2025 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 27 Jan 2029 Issuer call 28 Mar 2026 Issuer call 22 Mar 2024 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Floating Fixed to Fixed Fixed to floating 5.076 per cent untill 27 January 2029. Resets 3.125 per cent untill 28 Mar 2026. Reset to 1 4.269 per cent untill 22 March 2024. Resets to 18 Coupon rate and any related index to three month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 190.5 three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 176.2, if bps, if not called year GBP swaps plus 200.6bps, if not called not called 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier XS2056577203 XS2080205367 US780097BP50 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument English English New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Statutory Statutory Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 5,000,000,000 750,000,000 1,000,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 5,000,000,000 750,000,000 1,000,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency JPY EUR USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 04/10/2019 15/11/2019 22/05/2020 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 04/10/2030 15/11/2025 22/05/2028 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 04 Oct 2029 Issuer call 15 Nov 2024 Issuer call 22 May 2027 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to floating Fixed to floating Fixed to Fixed 3.073 per cent untill 22 May 2027. Reset to 18 Coupon rate and any related index 1.04 per cent until 4 Oct 2029. Reset to 6m 0.750 per cent until 15 Nov 2024. Reset to 3m Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S. JPY LIBOR + 107.5bps, if not called Euribor + 107.95bps, if not called Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation Agent plus 255bps 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Non-cumulative Non-cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Included only in TLAC Included only in TLAC Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 1 Issuer NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc 2 Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier US780097BN03 US780097BL47 for private placement) 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument New York New York Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 3a of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved (for other TLAC- Contractual Contractual eligible instruments governed by foreign law) Regulatory Treatment 4 Transitional CRR rules n/a n/a 5 Post-transitional CRR rules n/a n/a 6 Eligible at solo/group/group&solo n/a n/a 7 Instrument type (types to be specified by jurisdiction) Senior unsecured debt Senior unsecured debt 8A Reg Cap (PRA transitional basis) by ISIN GBP n/a n/a 8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (Currency in GBP 0m GBP 0m millions, as of most recent reporting date) 9 Outstanding Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 600,000,000 1,250,000,000 Currency) 9a Issue price 100 per cent 100 per cent 9b Redemption price 100 per cent 100 per cent 9c Original Nominal amount of instrument (in Issue 600,000,000 1,250,000,000 Currency) 9d Issue Currency USD USD 10 Accounting classification Amortised Cost Amortised Cost 11 Original date of issuance 22/05/2020 08/05/2019 12 Perpetual or dated Dated Dated 13 Original maturity date 22/05/2024 08/05/2030 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No No 15 Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption Issuer call 22 May 2023 Issuer call 08 May 2029 amount 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable n/a n/a Coupons / dividends 17 Fixed or floating dividend/coupon Fixed to Fixed Fixed to floating 2.359 per cent untill 22 May 2023. Reset to 4.445 per cent until 8 May 2029. Resets to Rate per annum equal to the applicable U.S. 18 Coupon rate and any related index three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR plus 187.1bps, Treasury Rate as determined by the Calculation if not called Agent plus 215bps 19 Existence of a dividend stopper No No 20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory Mandatory Mandatory (in terms of amount) 21 Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem No No 22 Non-cumulative or cumulative Cumulative Cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Convertible Convertible Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 24 If convertible, conversion triggers(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. 25 If convertible, fully or partially Fully or partially Fully or partially 26 If convertible, conversion rate At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority At the discretion of UK Resolution Authority 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Optional (at the discretion of UK Resolution Authority) Authority) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into Common Equity Tier 1 Common Equity Tier 1 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts NatWest Group plc NatWest Group plc into 30 Write down features (contractual) Yes Yes 30a Write down features (statutory) Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- Contractual acknowledgement of statutory bail- in in Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to Exercise of Resolution Powers with respect to NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, NatWest Group by the UK Resolution Authority, 31 If write-down,write-down trigger(s) or by any other authority in UK that is or by any other authority in UK that is competent under the law to exercise Resolution competent under the law to exercise Resolution Powers. Powers. 32 If write-down, full or partial Fully or partially Fully or partially 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary Permanent Permanent 34 If temporary write-down, description of write up n/a n/a mechanism 34a Type of Subordination Structural Structural 35 Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify n/a n/a instrument type immediately senior to instrument) 36 Non-compliant transitioned features No No 37 If yes, specify non-compliant features n/a n/a Notes Nominal Value versus Regulatory Value Regulatory value for equity accounted instrument is translated to GBP at the FX rate on time of issuance

For 3(a) - Means by which enforceability requirement of Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is achieved - NA applies to statutory enforceability for bonds issued under the same law as the entity's incorporation Attachments Original document

