NatWest : Pillar 3 Report H1 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NatWest Holdings Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement Contents and Forward-looking statements Page Forward-looking statements 3 Presentation of information 3 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 4 KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group 5 EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries 7 CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 10 EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 16 EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 17 EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 17 EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement 18 CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 19 CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 21 EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio 22 Credit risk CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster 23 CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries 25 EU CR1_A: IRB & STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split 29 Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures 31 Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days 32 Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions 34 EU CR2_A: Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments 36 EU CR2_B: Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities 36 EU CR3: IRB: Credit risk mitigation techniques by exposure class 37 EU CR6_a: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Retail 39 EU CR6_b: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Wholesale 43 EU CR6_c: IRB: Geographical split of PD and LGD 47 EU CR10: IRB: Specialised lending and equities 48 EU CR4: STD: Exposures and CRM effects 49 EU CR5: STD: Credit risk exposure class and risk-weights 50 Counterparty credit risk EU CCR1: CCR: Analysis of exposure by EAD calculation approach 51 EU CCR4: CCR IRB: Exposures by portfolio and PD scale 52 EU CCR3: CCR STD: Exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk-weight 56 EU CCR2: CCR: Credit valuation adjustment capital charge 56 EU CCR5_A: Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values 56 EU CCR6: CCR: Credit derivatives 57 EU CCR8: CCR: Exposures (EAD post CRM) to central counterparties 57 Market risk EU MR1: MR IMA and STD: RWAs and MCR - NWH Group and large subsidiaries 58 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 2 H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement Forward looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group plc's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs, including with respect to goodwill, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group plc. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA), NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for Q1 2020 and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Presentation of information The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, those subsidiaries were: o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)

o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)

o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

At 30 June 2020, those subsidiaries were: National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc) Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.

NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.

G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage. Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value have not been shown. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 3 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and its large subsidiaries Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NWH Coutts & NWH Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1) Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Co Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC % % % % % % % % % CET1 16.2 16.3 15.1 26.7 12.3 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 Tier 1 18.9 18.8 18.6 26.7 14.4 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 Total 22.7 22.5 24.1 29.3 17.1 21.9 22 21.4 28.9 Capital adequacy ratios - end point CET1 15.1 15.7 Tier 1 17.8 18.4 Total 21.4 21.6 Capital - transitional £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m CET1 22,631 14,261 4,113 3,409 1,189 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 Tier 1 26,365 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 Total 31,670 19,708 6,577 3,749 1,657 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 Capital - end point CET1 21,076 21,097 Tier 1 24,752 24,773 Total 29,790 29,027 RWAs - transitional (2) Credit risk 118,881 73,730 22,511 11,610 8,560 113,980 67,778 23,191 11,680 Counterparty credit risk 1,440 950 - 139 40 980 605 - 127 Market risk 141 13 17 88 5 125 17 15 77 Operational risk 18,866 12,843 4,778 947 1,068 19,590 12,669 5,714 897 139,328 87,536 27,306 12,784 9,673 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 CRR leverage - transitional Tier 1 capital 26,365 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 Exposure 493,226 349,262 87,826 29,682 16,126 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 Leverage ratio (%) 5.3 4.7 5.8 11.5 8.6 5.6 5 5.3 12.6 CRR leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 24,752 24,773 Exposure 491,671 447,851 Leverage ratio (%) 5.0 5.5 UK leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 24,752 24,773 Exposure 419,593 397,649 Leverage ratio (%) 5.9 6.2 Average Tier 1 capital 25,460 24,994 Average exposure (3) 419,015 404,081 Average leverage ratio (%) 6.1 6.2 Systemic risk leverage buffer (4) 2,203 2,088 Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5) 12 1,292 Notes: The NWH Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers. NWH Group RWAs on an End Point basis are £139,206 million due to the £122 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items. The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December 2019 - 0.525%). The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0028% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%). NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 4 Capital, liquidity and funding KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. EBA 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 30 June BCBS2 IFRS Capital 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 KM1 9-FL £m £m £m £m £m 1 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 22,631 22,272 21,097 21,167 21,390 2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 21,076 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,940 21,097 21,167 21,390 2 3 Tier 1 capital 26,307 25,948 24,773 24,843 25,066 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,752 25,616 24,773 24,843 25,066 3 5 Total capital 31,345 30,462 29,027 28,796 28,892 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,790 30,130 29,027 28,796 28,892 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 7 Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs) 139,328 139,282 134,675 139,577 140,571 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not 139,206 been applied 139,214 134,675 139,577 140,571 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 5 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 16.0 15.7 15.2 15.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not 15.1 been applied 15.8 15.7 15.2 15.2 6 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.9 18.6 18.4 17.8 17.8 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.8 18.4 18.4 17.8 17.8 7 13 Total capital ratio 22.5 21.9 21.6 20.6 20.6 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been 21.4 applied 21.6 21.6 20.6 20.6 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 9 Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1) - 0.1 0.9 0.9 0.8 10 Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2) 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 - 11 Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10) 4.0 4.1 4.9 4.9 3.3 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3) 11.7 11.5 11.2 10.7 10.7 Leverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 13 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure 493,226 466,093 447,851 450,318 448,004 UK leverage ratio exposure measure 421,149 417,997 397,649 393,992 390,028 % % % % % 14 16 CRR leverage ratio 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.5 5.6 17 CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been 5.0 applied 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.6 UK leverage ratio 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.3 6.4 Liquidity coverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 15 Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA) 105,212 99,750 99,950 100,457 99,472 16 Total net cash outflows 73,944 71,427 71,188 71,326 70,953 17 LCR ratio % (4) 142 140 140 141 140 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) 18 Total available stable funding 345,629 320,612 314,250 314,935 313,007 19 Total required stable funding 252,379 242,811 231,098 229,402 226,121 20 NSFR % (5) 137 132 136 137 138 Notes: The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020. NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019. This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%. The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds. NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 5 Capital, liquidity and funding Key points Capital and leverage NWH Group (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.

Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million. NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.

The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.

The UK average leverage ratio is 6.1%. The PRA offered a modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NWH Group has received permission to apply this and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £5.2 billion. NWB Plc (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased to 16.3% from 15.9% due to a £1.4 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £6.5 billion increase in RWAs.

The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, other reserve movements and an increase of £0.9 billion due to the IFRS9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses.

Covid-19, other reserve movements and an increase of £0.9 billion due to the IFRS9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses. NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

RWAs increased by £6.5 billion primarily due to an increase in credit risk of £6.0 billion during H1 2020. The increase in credit risk was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending initiatives in Commercial Banking as well as increases due to foreign exchange and assets transfers from NWM Plc. Counterparty credit risk increased by £0.3 billion during the period. Operational risk increased by £0.2 billion due to the annual recalculation.

The leverage ratio decreased to 4.7% as a result of the increase in balance sheet exposure. RBS plc (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased by 190 basis points to 15.1% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.3 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £1.6 billion. The increase in CET1 is driven by a capital increase of £0.4 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, offset by the attributable loss in the period.

RWAs decreased by £1.6 billion driven by a £0.9 billion decrease in operational risk following the annual recalculation and a £0.7 billion decrease in credit risk. The credit risk decrease was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.

The leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven predominantly by the increase in Tier 1 capital. UBI DAC (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased to 26.7% from 26.5% due to FX movements offset by an underlying reduction in the Euro CET1 capital and Euro RWAs.

CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to FX movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.

RWAs remained broadly flat over the first half of the year. This is due to movements in the FX rates, offset by a large underlying reduction in the Euro credit risk RWAs, driven by a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics.

non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics. The leverage ratio decreased to 11.5% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure. Coutts & Co (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020) The CET1 ratio increased to 12.3% from 12.2% at 31 March 2020. This was due to an increase in CET1 capital and an increase in RWAs. The increase in CET1 was primarily due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses.

RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.

The leverage ratio remained at 8.6% as per 31 March 2020. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 6 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. 30 June 2020 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group Plc plc DAC & Co £m £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 22,631 14,261 4,113 3,409 1,189 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 21,076 13,367 3,753 3,409 1,138 had not been applied 3 Tier 1 capital 26,365 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,810 15,533 4,722 3,409 1,340 5 Total capital 31,670 19,708 6,577 3,749 1,657 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,115 18,814 6,217 3,749 1,606 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,328 87,536 27,306 12,784 9,673 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 139,206 87,504 27,268 12,784 9,622 had not been applied Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 16.3 15.1 26.7 12.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 15.1 15.3 13.8 26.7 11.8 had not been applied 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.9 18.8 18.6 26.7 14.4 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.8 17.8 17.3 26.7 13.9 13 Total capital ratio 22.7 22.5 24.1 29.3 17.1 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.6 21.5 22.8 29.3 16.6 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 493,226 349,262 87,826 29,682 16,126 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.3 4.7 5.8 11.5 8.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 5.0 4.4 5.4 11.5 8.3 had not been applied 31 March 2020 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group Plc plc DAC & Co £m £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 22,272 13,790 4,070 3,519 1,160 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,940 13,654 3,954 3,519 1,138 3 Tier 1 capital 26,006 15,956 5,039 3,519 1,362 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 25,674 15,820 4,923 3,519 1,340 5 Total capital 30,787 18,746 6,526 3,814 1,628 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,455 18,610 6,410 3,814 1,606 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,282 86,825 27,804 12,569 9,509 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 139,214 86,814 27,778 12,569 9,487 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.0 15.9 14.6 28.0 12.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.8 15.7 14.2 28.0 12.0 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.7 18.4 18.1 28.0 14.3 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.4 18.2 17.7 28.0 14.1 13 Total capital ratio 22.1 21.6 23.5 30.3 17.1 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.9 21.4 23.1 30.3 16.9 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 466,093 325,127 83,425 27,871 15,809 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.6 4.9 6.0 12.6 8.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.5 4.9 5.9 12.6 8.5 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 7 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued 31 December 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group Plc plc DAC £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 been applied 3 Tier 1 capital 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 5 Total capital 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,515 17,801 6,199 3,694 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 been applied Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.7 15.9 13.2 26.5 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.5 18.6 16.6 26.5 13 Total capital ratio 21.9 22.0 21.4 28.9 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.9 22.0 21.4 28.9 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.6 5.0 5.3 12.6 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.6 5.0 5.3 12.6 30 September 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Available capital - transitional Group Plc plc DAC £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 21,167 12,758 4,296 3,963 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,167 12,758 4,296 3,963 3 Tier 1 capital 24,931 14,953 5,265 3,963 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 24,931 14,953 5,265 3,963 5 Total capital 29,284 17,152 6,768 4,303 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,284 17,152 6,768 4,303 Risk-weighted assets 7 Total risk-weighted assets 139,577 81,936 30,583 13,135 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 139,577 81,936 30,583 13,135 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.2 15.6 14.0 30.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.2 15.6 14.0 30.2 11 Tier 1 ratio 17.9 18.2 17.2 30.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.9 18.2 17.2 30.2 13 Total capital ratio 21.0 20.9 22.1 32.8 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21.0 20.9 22.1 32.8 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 450,318 299,425 92,553 27,613 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.5 5.0 5.7 14.4 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.5 5.0 5.7 14.4 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 8 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2019 Available capital (amounts) - transitional NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 21,390 12,985 4,351 3,941 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 21,390 12,985 4,351 3,941 3 Tier 1 capital 25,154 15,180 5,320 3,941 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 25,154 15,180 5,320 3,941 5 Total capital 29,381 17,406 6,775 4,309 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,381 17,406 6,775 4,309 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 140,571 80,919 31,619 13,947 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 140,571 80,919 31,619 13,947 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.2 16.0 13.8 28.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.2 16.0 13.8 28.3 11 Tier 1 ratio 17.9 18.8 16.8 28.3 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 17.9 18.8 16.8 28.3 13 Total capital ratio 20.9 21.5 21.4 30.9 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 20.9 21.5 21.4 30.9 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 448,004 297,016 93,148 27,988 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.6 5.1 5.7 14.1 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.6 5.1 5.7 14.1 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 9 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NWH Group only. 30 June 2020 NWH Group CRR prescribed PRA residual CRR CET1 capital: instruments and reserves transitional amounts end-point NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 3,263 - 3,263 3,903 20 3,852 41 Of which: ordinary shares 3,263 - 3,263 1,678 20 3,072 41 2 Retained earnings 36,854 - 36,854 10,821 4,006 264 1,027 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) (10,577) - (10,577) 642 431 86 107 4 Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2019 - - - - - - - 5a Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend - - - 26 - - - 6 CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments 29,540 - 29,540 15,392 4,457 4,202 1,175 7 Additional value adjustments (16) - (16) (10) (6) (1) - 8 (-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (6,293) - (6,293) (941) (85) - (37) 10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) (844) - (844) (545) (110) (174) - 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges (424) - (424) 154 (431) (76) - 12 (-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts - - - - - - - 14 Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing (1) - (1) - - (1) - 15 (-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets (275) - (275) - - (273) - 18 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - - - - - 19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - (631) - - - 22 (-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold - - - (52) - - - 23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial - - - (35) - - - sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 25 (-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - - - (17) - - - 25a (-) Losses for the current financial period (611) - (611) - (72) (268) - 26 Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment 1,555 (1,555) - 894 360 - 51 26a Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468 - - - - - - - 26b Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions 1,555 (1,555) - 894 360 - 51 required pre CRR 27 (-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution - - - - - - - 28 Total regulatory adjustments to CET1 (6,909) (1,555) (8,464) (1,131) (344) (793) 14 29 CET1 capital 22,631 (1,555) 21,076 14,261 4,113 3,409 1,189 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 10 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 NWH Group CRR prescribed PRA residual CRR AT1 capital: instruments transitional amounts end-point NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 3,676 - 3,676 2,370 969 - 202 31 Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 3,676 - 3,676 2,370 969 - 202 32 Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards - - - - - - - 33 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from - - - 58 - - - AT1 34 Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5 58 (58) - - - - - CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 35 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 58 (58) - - - - - 36 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments 3,734 (58) 3,676 2,428 969 - 202 AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments 40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - (262) - - - 41 (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - - - 41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated - - - - - - - loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 43 Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital - - - (262) - - - 44 AT1 capital 3,734 (58) 3,676 2,166 969 - 202 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 26,365 (1,613) 24,752 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 T2 capital: instruments and provisions 5,038 - 5,038 3,342 1,495 277 266 46 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to - - - 245 - - - phase out from T2 48 Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests 267 (267) - - - - - phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries 49 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 267 (267) - - - - - 50 Credit risk adjustments - - - - - - - 51 T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,305 (267) 5,038 3,587 1,495 277 266 T2 capital: regulatory adjustments 54 (-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - - - - - 55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) - - - (306) - - - 56a (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - - - 56b (-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional - - - - - 63 - period 56c (-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions - - - - - - - required pre CRR T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital - - - (306) - 63 - NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 11 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 NWH Group CRR prescribed PRA residual T2 capital before regulatory adjustments transitional amounts Final CRD IV NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 58 T2 capital 5,305 (267) 5,038 3,281 1,495 340 266 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 31,670 (1,880) 29,790 19,708 6,577 3,749 1,657 60 Total risk-weighted assets 139,328 (122) 139,206 87,536 27,306 12,784 9,673 Capital ratios and buffers 61 CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 16.2% 15.1% 16.3% 15.1% 26.7% 12.3% 62 T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 18.9% 17.8% 18.8% 18.6% 26.7% 14.4% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 22.7% 21.4% 22.5% 24.1% 29.3% 17.1% 64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important 8.5% 8.5% 7.0% 7.0% 7.3% 7.0% institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 65 Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 66 Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement - - - - - - 67 Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement 1.5% 1.5% - - 0.3% - 67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer - - - - - - 68 CET1 available to meet buffers (1) 11.7% 10.6% 11.8% 10.6% 22.2% 7.8% Amounts below the threshold deduction 72 Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a 6 - 6 - 6 - - significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 73 Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the 1 - 1 1,494 28 - 110 institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) 473 - 473 697 37 - 9 Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2 76 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach - - - - - - - (prior to the application of the cap) 77 Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach 189 - 189 114 22 13 107 78 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach - - - - - - - (prior to the application of the cap) 79 Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach 623 - 623 387 125 63 - Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022) 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 58 (58) - 58 - - - 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 82 (82) - 82 - - - 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 267 (267) - 245 - 29 5 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 794 (794) - 739 - - - Note: (1) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 12 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued December 2019 NWH Group PRA CRR prescribed CRR CET1 capital: instruments and reserves transitional residual amounts end-point NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 3,263 - 3,263 3,904 20 3,604 Of which: ordinary shares 3,263 - 3,263 1,678 20 2,875 2 Retained earnings 36,305 - 36,305 10,556 4,006 163 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) (10,861) - (10,861) 829 179 32 5a Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend - - - - - 3 6 CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments 28,707 - 28,707 15,289 4,205 3,802 7 Additional value adjustments (26) - (26) (16) (10) - 8 (-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (6,313) - (6,313) (963) (85) (1) 10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) (757) - (757) (474) (87) (181) 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges (202) - (202) (27) (179) (35) 12 (-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts (141) - (141) (109) (16) (28) 14 Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing - - - - - - 15 (-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets (171) - (171) - - (168) 19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - (716) - - 22 (-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold - - - (133) - - 23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of 25 financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities - - - (88) - - (-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - - - (45) - - 28 Total regulatory adjustments to CET1 (7,610) - (7,610) (2,438) (377) (413) 29 CET1 capital 21,097 - 21,097 12,851 3,828 3,389 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 13 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued December 2019 NWH Group PRA CRR prescribed CRR AT1 capital: instruments transitional residual amounts end point NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 3,676 - 3,676 2,370 969 - 31 Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 3,676 - 3,676 2,370 969 - 33 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1 - - - 87 - - 34 Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests 35 not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 88 (88) - - - - Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 88 (88) - - - - 36 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments 3,764 (88) 3,676 2,457 969 - AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments 40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - (262) - - 41 (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - - 41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities - - - - - - 43 Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital - - - (262) - - 44 AT1 capital 3,764 (88) 3,676 2,195 969 - 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 24,861 (88) 24,773 15,046 4,797 3,389 T2 capital: instruments and provisions 46 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 4,254 - 4,254 2,708 1,402 305 47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2 - - - 368 - - 48 Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests 49 phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries 400 (400) - - - - Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 400 (400) - - - - 50 Credit risk adjustments - - - - - - 51 T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 4,654 (400) 4,254 3,076 1,402 305 T2 capital: regulatory adjustments 55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) - - - (321) - - T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital - - - (321) - - NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 14 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued December 2019 NWH Group PRA CRR prescribed T2 capital before regulatory adjustments transitional residual amounts Final CRD IV NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC £m £m £m £m £m £m 58 T2 capital 4,654 (400) 4,254 2,755 1,402 305 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 29,515 (488) 29,027 17,801 6,199 3,694 60 Total risk-weighted assets 134,675 - 134,675 81,069 28,920 12,781 Capital ratios and buffers 61 CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 15.7% - 15.7% 15.9% 13.2% 26.5% 62 T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 18.5% - 18.4% 18.6% 16.6% 26.5% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 21.9% - 21.6% 22.0% 21.4% 28.9% 64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important 65 institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 9.4% - 9.4% 7.9% 7.9% 8.0% Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% - 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 66 Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement 0.9% - 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% 67 Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement 1.5% - 1.5% - - - 67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer - - - - - - 68 CET1 available to meet buffers (1) 11.2% - 11.2% 11.4% 8.7% 22.0% Amounts below the threshold deduction 72 Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 6 - 6 - 6 - 73 Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 1 - 1 1,407 28 1 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) 475 - 475 709 24 - Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2 77 Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach 190 - 190 111 24 11 79 Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach 593 - 593 353 128 65 Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022) 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 88 (88) - 88 - - 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 52 (52) - 52 - - 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 401 (401) - 368 - 40 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) 610 (610) - 571 - - NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 15 Capital, liquidity and funding EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs. NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 116,397 9,312 67,325 5,386 22,104 1,768 11,609 929 8,263 662 2 Standardised (STD) approach 13,923 1,114 3,807 305 1,564 125 1,030 82 8,263 662 4 Advanced IRB approach 102,474 8,198 63,518 5,081 20,540 1,643 10,579 847 - - Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the - - - - - - - - - - 5 internal model approach (IMA) 6 Counterparty credit risk 1,440 115 950 76 - - 139 11 40 3 6a of which: securities financing transactions 181 14 181 14 - - - - - - 7 of which: marked-to-market 379 30 257 21 - - 139 11 35 3 10 of which: internal model method (IMM) - - - - - - - - - - of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to 11 the default fund of a central 47 4 47 4 - - - - - - counterparty 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 833 67 465 37 - - - - 5 - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book (1) 1,300 104 1,056 85 244 20 - - - - 15 Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) 919 73 675 54 244 20 - - - - 17 Standardised approach 182 15 182 15 - - - - - - 18 External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA)(2) 199 16 199 16 - - - - - - 1250% - - - - - - - - - - 19 Market risk 141 11 13 1 17 1 88 7 5 - 20 STD approach 141 11 13 1 17 1 88 7 5 - 23 Operational risk - STD approach 18,866 1,509 12,843 1,027 4,778 382 947 76 1,068 85 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject 1,184 95 5,349 428 163 13 1 - 297 24 27 to 250% risk-weight) 29 Total 139,328 11,146 87,536 7,003 27,306 2,184 12,784 1,023 9,673 774 NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 111,281 8,903 61,614 4,930 22,757 1,822 11,678 934 2 Standardised (STD) approach 14,033 1,123 3,923 314 1,792 144 899 72 4 Advanced IRB approach 97,248 7,780 57,691 4,616 20,965 1,678 10,779 862 6 Counterparty credit risk 980 78 605 48 - - 127 10 6a of which: securities financing transactions 145 12 145 12 - - - - 7 of which: marked-to-market 239 19 151 12 - - 127 10 of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to 11 the default fund of a central counterparty 116 9 116 9 - - - - 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 480 38 193 15 - - - - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book 1,509 121 1,206 96 304 24 - - 15 IRB approach 1,509 121 1,206 96 304 24 - - 19 Market risk 125 10 17 1 15 1 77 6 20 STD approach 125 10 17 1 15 1 77 6 23 Operational risk - STD approach 19,590 1,567 12,669 1,014 5,714 457 897 72 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject 27 to 250% risk-weight) 1,190 95 4,958 397 130 10 2 - 29 Total 134,675 10,774 81,069 6,486 28,920 2,314 12,781 1,022 Notes: From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework. Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA) NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 16 Capital, liquidity and funding EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period. a b RWAs IRB STD Total RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 98,757 15,223 113,980 9,118 2 Asset size (1) 4,067 (113) 3,954 316 3 Asset quality (2) (713) - (713) (57) 4 Model updates (3) 232 (132) 100 8 5 Methodology and policy 17 - 17 1 7 Foreign exchange movements (4) 1,414 129 1,543 124 9 At 30 June 2020 103,774 15,107 118,881 9,510 Notes: Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans). Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects. Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes. Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements. Key points The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. In addition, there was an insurance-related asset transfer from NatWest Markets. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non-performing loans in Q1 2020.

insurance-related asset transfer from NatWest Markets. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non-performing loans in Q1 2020. The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period. The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.

The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020. EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period. a b RWAs MCR Non-IMM Non-IMM £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 500 40 2 Asset size (1) 104 8 7 Foreign exchange movements (2) 3 - 8 Other - - 9 At 30 June 2020 607 48 Notes: Actual changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business). Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements. Key point The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 17 Capital, liquidity and funding EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes. STD RWAs MCR 1 £m £m At 1 January 2020 125 10 2 Movement in risk levels (1) 16 1 8 At 30 June 2020 141 11 Note: (1) Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes. Key point The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar position relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 18 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts NWH NWB RBS UBI Group Plc plc DAC & Co Group Plc plc DAC LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Total assets as per published financial statements 472,827 355,585 96,902 28,949 35,626 428,371 310,954 90,602 26,075 2 Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory - - consolidation (416) - - - - (391) - 4 Adjustment for derivative financial instruments (3,453) (2,819) 175 41 6 (2,690) (2,171) 299 89 5 Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs) 115 115 - - - 516 516 - - 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet 22,331 10,620 1,178 685 exposures) 30,451 29,655 17,862 8,766 1,118 EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in accordance with - (24,557) (19,600) - (20,214) Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 - (24,024) (8,309) - 7 Other adjustments (6,298) (1,393) (271) (486) 23 (7,610) (2,699) (377) (389) 8 Total leverage ratio exposure 493,226 349,262 87,826 29,682 16,126 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) 451,710 334,753 96,062 28,752 35,656 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral) 414,281 296,750 90,236 25,924 2 Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital (6,298) (1,393) (271) (524) (38) (7,610) (2,699) (377) (412) 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets) 445,412 333,360 95,791 28,228 35,618 406,671 294,051 89,859 25,512 Derivative exposures 441 959 840 187 30 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin) 252 852 366 163 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method) 1,234 1,480 175 89 7 1,071 1,494 299 100 7 Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions (1,519) (1,518) - - - (1,114) (1,114) - - 11 Total derivative exposures 156 921 1,015 276 37 209 1,232 665 263 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 19 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts NWH NWB RBS UBI Group Plc plc DAC & Co Group Plc plc DAC £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Securities financing transaction exposures 27,645 27,645 - - - 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions 20,682 20,677 - - 13 Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets (10,553) (10,553) - - - (9,882) (9,876) - - 14 Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets 115 115 - - - 516 516 - - 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures 17,207 17,207 - - - 11,316 11,317 - - Other off-balance sheet exposures 109,831 74,626 32,038 3,504 3,274 17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 105,875 65,461 27,821 3,247 18 Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (79,380) (52,295) (21,418) (2,326) (2,589) (76,220) (47,599) (19,055) (2,129) 19 Other off-balance sheet exposures 30,451 22,331 10,620 1,178 685 29,655 17,862 8,766 1,118 EU-19a Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU) - (24,557) (19,600) - (20,214) No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet) - (24,024) (8,309) - Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 26,365 16,427 5,082 3,409 1,391 24,861 15,047 4,797 3,389 21 Total leverage ratio exposure 493,226 349,262 87,826 29,682 16,126 447,851 300,438 90,981 26,893 Leverage ratio 5.3 4.7 5.8 11.5 8.6 5.6% 5.0% 5.3% 12.6% 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Leverage ratio exposures NWH NWB RBS UBI Coutts NWH NWB RBS UBI Group Plc plc DAC & Co Group Plc plc DAC LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m EU-1 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which: 445,412 309,411 80,105 28,228 15,404 406,671 270,134 82,216 25,512 EU-2 Trading book exposures - - - - - - - - - EU-3 Banking book exposures, of which: 445,412 309,411 80,105 28,228 15,404 406,671 270,134 82,216 25,512 EU-4 Covered bonds 2,400 2,019 - 380 - 1,678 1,340 - 338 EU-5 Exposures treated as sovereigns 114,786 81,058 25,611 6,911 53 95,026 62,353 26,410 5,015 EU-6 Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector entities 5,017 4,044 436 480 - not treated as sovereigns 4,840 3,815 520 451 EU-7 Institutions 4,628 6,932 1,290 1,541 102 4,885 7,808 1,522 990 EU-8 Secured by mortgages of immovable properties 211,836 150,267 30,682 15,266 11,813 201,064 140,891 32,198 14,560 EU-9 Retail exposures 25,588 17,550 4,472 530 935 22,040 14,351 4,061 553 EU-10 Corporate 63,262 33,216 14,367 2,213 1,839 59,321 25,970 14,053 2,172 EU-11 Exposures in default 3,779 1,605 892 604 189 3,536 1,382 920 824 EU-12 Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets) 14,116 12,720 2,355 303 473 14,281 12,224 2,532 609 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 20 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NWH Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non-end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc 2019 ARA). Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis. Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer to redeem 30 June 31 December Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1 2020 2019 Step-up coupon £m £m NWB Plc - debt preference shares 143 GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable) 143 Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer to redeem Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2 NWB Plc - undated loan capital XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up 10 notes (callable quarterly) 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15% 9 XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated 162 subordinated notes (callable quarterly) 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15% 152 XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated 57 step-up notes (callable every five years from October 2022) 5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08% 55 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 21 Capital, Liquidity and funding EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity. Total unweighted value (average) Total weighted value (average) 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2020 2019 2019 6 3 12 9 6 3 12 9 Number of data points used in the calculation of averages £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m High quality liquid assets 105,212 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 99,750 99,950 100,457 Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business 210,293 16,398 customers 203,629 201,904 200,381 16,050 15,903 15,754 3 of which: stable deposits 134,372 130,871 129,587 128,814 6,719 6,544 6,479 6,441 4 of which: less stable deposits 73,857 72,364 71,941 71,210 9,277 9,113 9,047 8,957 5 Unsecured wholesale funding 126,673 121,172 120,043 120,296 55,676 53,335 53,236 53,528 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and 53,938 13,172 deposits in networks of cooperative banks 51,254 50,376 50,355 12,501 12,281 12,276 7 Non-operational deposits (all counterparties) 72,271 69,573 69,489 69,804 42,040 40,489 40,777 41,115 8 Unsecured debt 464 345 178 137 464 345 178 137 9 Secured wholesale funding 47 380 379 459 10 Additional requirements 50,658 52,068 53,580 54,561 7,730 7,537 7,495 7,577 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and 2,338 1,988 other collateral requirements 1,853 1,388 1,237 1,649 1,324 1,237 12 Outflows related to loss of funding on debt 104 104 products - - - - - - 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 48,216 50,215 52,192 53,324 5,638 5,888 6,171 6,340 14 Other contractual funding obligations 420 460 497 512 10 10 12 15 15 Other contingent funding obligations 43,949 41,577 41,147 40,525 3,710 3,652 3,561 3,360 16 Total cash outflows 83,571 80,964 80,586 80,693 17 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) 11,689 9,797 8,228 7,594 20 20 - - 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 9,884 10,296 10,207 10,250 6,868 7,121 6,959 6,973 19 Other cash inflows 11,281 11,012 11,231 11,306 2,738 2,396 2,439 2,394 EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows and - - outflows - - - - - - EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised credit - - institution - - - - - - 20 Total cash inflows 32,854 31,105 29,667 29,150 9,626 9,537 9,398 9,367 EU-20a Fully exempt inflows - - - - - - - - EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap - - - - - - - - EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap 32,827 31,077 29,665 29,150 9,626 9,537 9,398 9,367 21 Liquidity buffer 105,212 99,750 99,950 100,457 22 Total net cash outflows 73,944 71,427 71,188 71,326 23 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 142 140 140 141 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 22 Credit risk CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster The table below summarises NWH Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD). EAD post CRM RWAs RWA density IRB STD Total IRB STD Total IRB STD Total 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m % % % Sector cluster Sovereign 13,830 62,870 76,700 660 1,182 1,842 5 2 2 Central banks Central governments 14,417 22,094 36,511 1,463 - 1,463 10 - 4 Other sovereign 1,537 596 2,133 310 8 318 20 1 15 Total sovereign 29,784 85,560 115,344 2,433 1,190 3,623 8 1 3 Financial institutions (FIs) 10,230 277 10,507 2,228 119 2,347 22 43 22 Banks Non-bank FIs (1) 7,343 1,658 9,001 3,268 637 3,905 45 38 43 SSPEs (2) 1,448 48 1,496 431 45 476 30 94 32 Total FIs 19,021 1,983 21,004 5,927 801 6,728 31 40 32 Corporates Property 37,344 3,102 40,446 16,331 2,801 19,132 44 90 47 - UK - RoI 1,390 185 1,575 872 184 1,056 63 99 67 - Western Europe 1,131 84 1,215 606 71 677 54 85 56 - US 261 2 263 119 2 121 46 100 46 - RoW 417 219 636 278 177 455 67 81 72 Total property 40,543 3,592 44,135 18,206 3,235 21,441 45 90 49 Natural resources 12,138 356 12,494 5,446 334 5,780 45 94 46 Transport 17,290 853 18,143 7,397 645 8,042 43 76 44 Manufacturing 15,101 897 15,998 6,426 632 7,058 43 71 44 Retail and leisure 18,729 1,201 19,930 10,298 1,068 11,366 55 89 57 Services 18,706 1,352 20,058 9,162 1,136 10,298 49 84 51 TMT (3) 6,905 233 7,138 4,053 194 4,247 59 83 59 Total corporates 129,412 8,484 137,896 60,988 7,244 68,232 47 85 49 Personal Mortgages 164,717 9,044 173,761 13,099 3,277 16,376 8 36 9 - UK - RoI 14,470 20 14,490 4,908 7 4,915 34 35 34 - Western Europe - 163 163 - 58 58 - 35 35 - US - 188 188 - 66 66 - 35 35 - RoW - 802 802 - 333 333 - 42 42 Total mortgages 179,187 10,217 189,404 18,007 3,741 21,748 10 37 11 Other personal 29,535 2,425 31,960 13,074 1,606 14,680 44 66 46 Total personal 208,722 12,642 221,364 31,081 5,347 36,428 15 42 16 Other items 4,326 1,847 6,173 3,657 1,653 5,310 85 89 86 Total 391,265 110,516 501,781 104,086 16,235 120,321 27 15 24 For the notes to this table refer to the following page. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 23 Credit risk CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster continued EAD post CRM RWAs RWA density IRB STD Total IRB STD Total IRB STD Total 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m % % % Sector cluster Sovereign Central banks 15,404 42,676 58,080 418 1,187 1,605 3 3 3 Central governments 14,375 21,093 35,468 1,237 - 1,237 9 - 3 Other sovereign 1,399 567 1,966 265 11 276 19 2 14 Total sovereign 31,178 64,336 95,514 1,920 1,198 3,118 6 2 3 Financial institutions (FIs) Banks 10,173 239 10,412 2,130 89 2,219 21 37 21 Non-bank FIs (1) 4,928 1,690 6,618 2,493 657 3,150 51 39 48 SSPEs (2) 1,493 49 1,542 172 46 218 12 94 14 Total FIs 16,594 1,978 18,572 4,795 792 5,587 29 40 30 Corporates Property - UK 34,126 2,830 36,956 15,569 2,621 18,190 46 93 49 - RoI 1,370 172 1,542 863 171 1,034 63 99 67 - Western Europe 1,181 87 1,268 655 80 735 55 92 58 - US 169 3 172 91 3 94 54 100 55 - RoW 374 225 599 243 196 439 65 87 73 Total property 37,220 3,317 40,537 17,421 3,071 20,492 47 93 51 Natural resources 11,215 258 11,473 4,864 240 5,104 43 93 44 Transport 15,184 874 16,058 6,193 777 6,970 41 89 43 Manufacturing 13,966 862 14,828 6,388 632 7,020 46 73 47 Retail and leisure 15,949 1,195 17,144 8,591 1,169 9,760 54 98 57 Services 17,012 1,282 18,294 8,581 1,173 9,754 50 92 53 TMT (3) 5,535 310 5,845 3,461 298 3,759 63 96 64 Total corporates 116,081 8,098 124,179 55,499 7,360 62,859 48 91 51 Personal Mortgages - UK 160,479 8,842 169,321 13,069 3,194 16,263 8 36 10 - RoI 14,051 18 14,069 5,869 7 5,876 42 35 42 - Western Europe - 151 151 - 53 53 - 35 35 - US - 156 156 - 55 55 - 35 35 - RoW - 781 781 - 279 279 - 36 36 Total mortgages 174,530 9,948 184,478 18,938 3,588 22,526 11 36 12 Other personal 30,542 2,666 33,208 13,931 1,773 15,704 46 67 47 Total personal 205,072 12,614 217,686 32,869 5,361 38,230 16 42 18 Other items 5,037 1,796 6,833 3,891 1,275 5,166 77 71 76 Total 373,962 88,822 462,784 98,974 15,986 114,960 26 18 25 Notes: Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks. Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles. Telecommunications, media and technology. Key points EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020. RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme, movements in foreign exchange as well as an increase in inter- Group credit valuation adjustments. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of risk parameters during the period.

The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme, movements in foreign exchange as well as an increase in inter- Group credit valuation adjustments. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of risk parameters during the period. Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.

The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020. Corporates - The overall increase in EAD and RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions in RWAs due to increased defaults.

The overall increase in EAD and RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions in RWAs due to increased defaults. Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.

The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020. Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 24 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NWH Group and large subsidiaries (including inter-group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class. NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co EAD EAD EAD EAD EAD EAD pre post EAD pre post EAD pre post EAD pre post EAD pre post Credit risk CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 June 2020 IRB Central governments 33,220 33,173 2,864 229 25,723 25,677 1,937 155 33 33 - - 7,428 7,428 923 74 - - - - and central banks Institutions 8,208 6,250 1,642 131 5,350 3,693 935 75 1,732 1,455 372 30 438 438 118 9 - - - - Corporates 124,425 113,657 58,369 4,670 68,767 61,715 34,270 2,742 33,867 30,321 15,199 1,216 5,673 5,621 3,887 311 - - - - Specialised lending 15,626 15,601 10,601 848 8,476 8,471 5,737 459 5,747 5,726 3,902 312 1,091 1,091 750 60 - - - - SME 21,250 20,827 9,057 725 11,352 11,064 5,133 411 3,992 3,880 1,764 141 1,374 1,373 976 78 - - - - Other corporate 87,549 77,229 38,711 3,097 48,939 42,180 23,400 1,872 24,128 20,715 9,533 763 3,208 3,157 2,161 173 - - - - Retail 224,509 224,509 35,674 2,854 174,661 174,661 23,869 1,910 30,482 30,482 4,969 398 15,551 15,551 5,531 443 - - - - Secured by real estate - - - - property 1,253 1,253 447 36 950 950 336 27 240 240 81 6 - - - - - - - - - SME - non-SME 179,188 179,188 18,008 1,441 140,544 140,544 10,973 878 22,338 22,338 1,637 132 14,470 14,470 4,908 394 - - - - Qualifying revolving 22,151 22,151 5,235 419 17,305 17,305 3,870 310 4,214 4,214 1,161 93 313 313 128 10 - - - - Other retail - SME 14,721 14,721 4,255 340 10,599 10,599 2,816 225 2,270 2,270 617 49 571 571 355 28 - - - - - non-SME 7,196 7,196 7,729 618 5,263 5,263 5,874 470 1,420 1,420 1,473 118 197 197 140 11 - - - - Equities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Securitisation 6,918 6,918 1,300 104 5,425 5,425 1,056 84 1,493 1,493 244 20 - - - - - - - - Non-credit obligation assets 5,153 5,153 3,925 314 2,978 2,978 2,507 200 - - - - 272 272 120 10 - - - - Total IRB 402,433 389,660 103,774 8,302 282,904 274,149 64,574 5,166 67,607 63,784 20,784 1,664 29,362 29,310 10,579 847 - - - - STD Central governments and 85,229 85,296 1,188 95 58,409 58,409 1,701 136 25,619 25,618 93 7 - - 1 - 53 120 23 2 central banks Regional governments and 52 3 2 - 20 2 - - 30 - - - 1 1 1 - - - - - local authorities Multilateral development - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - banks 732 732 309 25 28,781 28,781 286 23 15,771 15,771 30 2 1,242 1,242 277 22 20,314 20,313 21 2 Institutions Corporates 6,005 5,520 4,753 380 3,453 3,278 2,819 225 801 798 652 53 606 606 590 48 2,012 1,705 1,573 126 Retail 2,199 2,106 1,261 101 390 390 249 20 180 175 117 9 9 9 5 - 964 877 511 41 Secured by mortgages on: immovable property 11,232 11,231 4,126 330 114 113 113 9 659 659 243 19 92 92 92 7 9,886 9,886 3,511 280 - residential - commercial 2,608 2,566 2,577 206 267 267 278 22 162 134 134 11 35 35 35 3 2,128 2,114 2,114 169 Exposures in default 412 411 490 39 40 40 54 4 68 68 90 7 19 19 24 2 199 198 210 17 Items associated with - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - particularly high risk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Covered bonds Equity exposures 14 14 15 1 1,459 1,459 3,648 292 41 41 84 7 - - 1 - 110 110 274 22 Other exposures 842 842 386 31 10 10 8 1 653 653 284 23 23 23 5 - 327 327 324 26 Total STD 109,325 108,721 15,107 1,208 92,943 92,749 9,156 732 43,984 43,917 1,727 138 2,027 2,027 1,031 82 35,993 35,650 8,561 685 Total IRB and STD 511,758 498,381 118,881 9,510 375,847 366,898 73,730 5,898 111,591 107,701 22,511 1,802 31,389 31,337 11,610 929 35,993 35,650 8,561 685 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 25 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC Coutts & Co EAD post EAD post EAD post EAD post EAD post Counterparty credit risk CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 June 2020 IRB 164 4 - 164 4 - - - - - - - - - - Central governments and central banks Institutions 299 121 10 299 121 10 - - - - - - - - - Corporates 1,142 187 15 1,112 167 13 - - - 29 20 1 - - - Specialised lending 31 22 2 13 9 1 - - - 18 13 1 - - - SME 1 1 - - - - - - - 1 1 - - - - Other corporate 1,110 164 13 1,099 158 12 - - - 10 6 - - - - Total IRB 1,605 312 25 1,575 292 23 - - - 29 20 1 - - - STD 327 - - 327 - - - - - - - - - - - Central governments and central banks Institutions 1,247 786 63 2,161 579 47 840 - - 242 119 10 1 1 - Corporates 221 342 27 80 79 6 - - - - - - 35 39 3 Total STD 1,795 1,128 90 2,568 658 53 840 - - 242 119 10 36 40 3 Total IRB and STD 3,400 1,440 115 4,143 950 76 840 - - 271 139 11 36 40 3 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 26 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post Credit risk CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 31 December 2019 IRB Central governments and central banks 34,581 34,522 2,353 188 29,013 28,954 1,748 140 35 35 1 - 5,484 5,484 600 48 Institutions 8,261 6,299 1,582 127 4,961 3,428 785 63 2,102 1,687 423 34 392 392 109 9 Corporates 113,640 103,882 52,011 4,161 56,644 50,701 28,380 2,270 34,339 30,738 15,215 1,217 5,440 5,348 3,448 275 Specialised lending 13,931 13,862 9,426 754 6,507 6,501 4,500 360 6,002 5,939 3,944 315 1,121 1,121 780 62 SME 20,451 20,021 8,570 686 9,842 9,543 4,709 377 4,013 3,909 1,851 148 1,322 1,320 743 59 Other corporate 79,258 69,999 34,015 2,721 40,295 34,657 19,171 1,533 24,324 20,890 9,420 754 2,997 2,907 1,925 154 Retail 215,130 215,130 37,150 2,972 164,886 164,886 23,967 1,917 31,269 31,269 5,326 426 15,107 15,107 6,502 520 Secured by real estate property - SME 1,291 1,291 523 42 970 970 385 31 259 259 100 8 - - - - - non-SME 174,529 174,529 18,939 1,516 134,944 134,944 10,755 861 23,633 23,633 1,766 142 14,050 14,050 5,869 470 Qualifying revolving 23,138 23,138 5,991 479 17,969 17,969 4,406 352 4,476 4,476 1,329 106 328 328 163 13 Other retail - SME 8,940 8,940 3,856 308 5,770 5,770 2,503 200 1,439 1,439 605 48 537 537 316 25 - non-SME 7,232 7,232 7,841 627 5,233 5,233 5,918 473 1,462 1,462 1,526 122 192 192 154 12 Securitisation 7,329 7,329 1,509 121 5,837 5,837 1,206 96 1,492 1,492 304 24 - - - - Non-credit obligation assets 5,847 5,847 4,152 332 3,418 3,418 2,811 225 - - - - 577 577 120 10 Total IRB 384,788 373,009 98,757 7,901 264,759 257,224 58,897 4,711 69,237 65,221 21,269 1,701 27,000 26,908 10,779 862 STD Central governments and central banks 63,983 63,983 1,193 95 36,318 36,318 1,661 133 26,421 26,421 60 5 - - - - Regional governments and local authorities 20 20 5 - 18 18 4 - - - - - 1 1 1 - Multilateral development banks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Institutions 653 653 236 19 29,709 29,709 212 17 7,722 7,721 34 3 732 733 150 12 Corporates 7,567 7,230 6,928 554 3,277 3,071 2,960 238 717 714 678 54 615 615 598 47 Retail 2,332 2,276 1,356 109 499 499 311 25 207 202 130 10 13 13 8 1 Secured by mortgages on immovable property - residential 10,909 10,909 3,942 315 68 68 68 5 702 702 276 22 81 81 81 7 - commercial 681 663 677 54 316 316 326 26 171 153 158 13 33 33 33 3 Exposures in default 303 302 359 29 28 28 42 3 66 66 88 7 20 19 25 2 Items associated with particularly high risk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Covered bonds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Equity exposures 25 25 27 2 1,319 1,319 3,296 264 52 52 94 8 1 1 2 - Other exposures 1,123 1,123 500 40 4 4 1 - 942 942 404 32 17 17 3 - Total STD 87,596 87,184 15,223 1,217 71,556 71,350 8,881 711 37,000 36,973 1,922 154 1,513 1,513 901 72 Total IRB and STD 472,384 460,193 113,980 9,118 336,315 328,574 67,778 5,422 106,237 102,194 23,191 1,855 28,513 28,421 11,680 934 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 27 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued NWH Group NWB Plc RBS plc UBI DAC EAD post EAD post EAD post EAD post Counterparty credit risk CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 31 December 2019 IRB Central governments and central banks 209 3 - 209 3 - - - - - - - Institutions 265 94 8 263 93 7 - - - 2 1 - Corporates 479 120 9 452 101 8 - - - 27 19 1 Specialised lending 28 19 2 10 7 1 - - - 16 12 1 SME 1 1 - - - - - - - 1 1 - Other corporate 450 100 7 442 94 7 - - - 10 6 - Total IRB 953 217 17 924 197 15 - - - 29 20 1 STD Central governments and central banks 332 - - 332 - - - - - - - - Regional governments and local authorities - - - - - - - - - - - - Institutions 1,174 528 42 2,069 298 24 366 - - 219 107 9 Corporates 132 235 19 38 110 9 - - - - - - Total STD 1,638 763 61 2,439 408 33 366 - - 219 107 9 Total IRB and STD 2,591 980 78 3,363 605 48 366 - - 248 127 10 Key points NWB Plc - The overall increase in credit risk exposures was mainly due to increased cash placements with central banks as well as increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking and new lending through the government lending schemes. Further increases in RWAs were also driven by movements in foreign exchange, credit valuation adjustments and insurance-related asset transfers from NatWest Markets. Offsetting reductions in RWAs during the period mainly reflected an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking and a decrease in balances for Personal unsecured products. RBS plc - The overall decrease in RWAs was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.

- The overall decrease in RWAs was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults. UBI DAC - The decrease in credit risk RWAs mainly reflected the sale of a portfolio of non-performing assets and reductions in RWAs due to PD calibration. RWAs remained broadly stable. The reduction in the euro credit risk RWAs was driven by the portfolio sale of non-performing loans as well as the revision of PD/LGD metrics. This was partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 28 Credit risk Risk profile by credit quality EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation. a b c e g 30 June 2020 Gross carrying values of Year-to-date Defaulted Non-defaulted Accumulated Exposure class exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value £m £m £m £m £m IRB 33,384 3 33,381 1 Central governments and central banks - - 2 Institutions - 8,246 29 - 8,217 3 Corporates 2,651 153,311 2,879 80 153,083 4 Specialised lending 434 17,139 450 6 17,123 5 SME 722 23,853 852 23 23,723 6 Other corporate 1,495 112,319 1,577 51 112,237 Retail 3,685 230,355 2,879 316 231,161 8 Secured by real estate property - SME 27 1,275 19 1 1,283 9 - non-SME 2,225 177,367 1,005 166 178,587 10 Qualifying revolving 633 31,390 731 84 31,292 12 Other retail - SME 288 13,749 281 22 13,756 13 - non-SME 512 6,574 843 43 6,243 14 Equities - - - - - 15 Non-credit obligation assets - 4,313 - - 4,313 Total IRB 6,336 429,609 5,790 396 430,155 Of which: Loans 5,743 293,340 5,497 396 293,586 Debt securities - 21,696 7 - 21,689 Other assets 19 14,048 16 - 14,051 Off-balance sheet exposures 574 100,525 270 - 100,829 STD 85,851 5 85,846 16 Central governments and central banks - - 17 Regional governments and local authorities - 577 - - 577 19 Multilateral development banks - - - - - 21 Institutions - 809 - - 809 22 Corporates 151 7,753 185 2 7,719 24 Retail 88 6,353 39 1 6,402 26 Secured by mortgages on immovable property: 228 12,024 6 2 12,246 - residential - commercial 17 2,829 37 - 2,809 28 Exposures in default (3) 484 - 67 5 417 29 Items associated with particularly high risk - - - - - 30 Covered bonds - - - - - 33 Equity exposures - 14 - - 14 34 Other exposures - 731 - - 731 35 Total STD 484 116,941 272 5 117,153 Of which: Loans 451 23,825 248 5 24,028 Debt securities - 22,056 1 - 22,055 Other assets 3 62,143 3 - 62,143 Off-balance sheet exposures 30 8,917 20 - 8,927 37 Total: Loans 6,194 317,165 5,745 401 317,614 38 Debt securities - 43,752 8 - 43,744 Other assets 22 76,191 19 - 76,194 39 Off-balance sheet exposures 604 109,442 290 - 109,756 36 Total IRB and STD 6,820 546,550 6,062 401 547,308 For the notes to this table refer to the following page. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 29 Credit risk EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued a b c e g 31 December 2019 Gross carrying values Year-to-date Defaulted Non-defaulted Accumulated Exposure class exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value £m £m £m £m £m IRB 1 Central governments and central banks - 34,733 2 - 34,731 2 Institutions - 8,353 21 - 8,332 3 Corporates 2,096 140,734 1,168 378 141,662 4 Specialised lending 457 15,373 234 177 15,596 5 SME 670 22,344 360 74 22,654 6 Other corporate 969 103,017 574 127 103,412 Retail 3,870 219,807 2,309 383 221,368 8 Secured by real estate property - SME 26 1,302 13 1 1,315 9 - non-SME 2,531 172,413 926 76 174,018 10 Qualifying revolving 606 31,315 552 187 31,369 12 Other retail - SME 269 8,145 236 79 8,178 13 - non-SME 438 6,632 582 40 6,488 15 Non-credit obligation assets - 5,035 - - 5,035 Total IRB 5,966 408,662 3,500 761 411,128 Of which: Loans 5,445 272,174 3,368 732 274,251 Debt securities - 20,822 2 - 20,820 Other assets 8 18,037 11 - 18,034 Off-balance sheet exposures 513 97,629 119 29 98,023 STD 16 Central governments and central banks - 64,640 4 - 64,636 17 Regional governments and local authorities - 215 - - 215 21 Institutions - 711 - - 711 22 Corporates 103 8,954 75 9 8,982 24 Retail 80 6,053 19 - 6,114 Secured by mortgages on immovable property: 26 - residential 175 11,831 6 1 12,000 27 - commercial 11 875 2 - 884 28 Exposures in default (3) 369 - 44 10 325 33 Equity exposures - 25 - - 25 34 Other exposures - 1,010 - - 1,010 35 Total STD 369 94,314 106 10 94,577 Of which: Loans 339 22,533 98 4 22,774 Debt securities - 21,062 2 - 21,060 Other assets 1 42,610 2 - 42,609 Off-balance sheet exposures 29 8,109 4 6 8,134 37 Total: Loans 5,784 294,707 3,466 736 297,025 38 Debt securities - 41,884 4 - 41,880 Other assets 9 60,647 13 - 60,643 39 Off-balance sheet exposures 542 105,738 123 35 106,157 36 Total IRB and STD 6,335 502,976 3,606 771 505,705 Notes: Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation. SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers. The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default. NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 30 Credit risk This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets. In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%. The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to Stage 2 or Stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL. Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class. a b c d e f g h Accumulated impairment, accumulated Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures negative changes in fair value due to with forbearance measures credit risk and provisions Collateral received and Of which: collateral and financial On performing On non-performing Performing Non-performing Of which : Of which : forborne forborne financial guarantees received guarantees received on non- performing forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures on forborne exposures exposures with forbearance measures 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 4,323 3,372 2,874 2,859 (265) (1,058) 5,334 2,183 2 Central banks - - - - - - - - 3 General governments - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 82 - - - (3) - 19 - 6 Non-financial corporations 2,992 1,206 1,069 1,069 (217) (483) 2,588 610 7 Households 1,249 2,166 1,805 1,790 (45) (575) 2,727 1,573 8 Debt Securities - - - - - - - - 9 Loan commitments given 393 62 42 42 (1) - 177 14 10 Total 4,716 3,434 2,916 2,901 (266) (1,058) 5,511 2,197 a b c d e f g h Accumulated impairment, accumulated Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures negative changes in fair value due to with forbearance measures credit risk and provisions Collateral received and Of which: collateral and financial On performing On non-performing Performing Non-performing Of which : Of which : forborne forborne financial guarantees received guarantees received on non- performing forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures on forborne exposures exposures with forbearance measures 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 3,195 3,388 2,904 2,886 (74) (958) 4,575 2,265 2 Central banks - - - - - - - - 3 General governments - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 4 2 2 2 - - 3 1 6 Non-financial corporations 2,034 833 706 706 (52) (294) 1,617 399 7 Households 1,157 2,553 2,196 2,178 (22) (664) 2,955 1,865 8 Debt Securities - - - - - - - - 9 Loan commitments given 285 34 26 26 - - 121 14 10 Total 3,480 3,422 2,930 2,912 (74) (958) 4,696 2,279 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 31 Credit risk Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets. a b c d e f g h i j k l Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Of which: Of which: Unlikely to pay Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Not past due or Of which: that are not past Past due Past due Past due Past due Past due Of which: Performing past due ≤ 30 Past due > 30 Non-performing due or are past > 90 days > 180 days > 1 year > 2 years ≤ 5 > 5 years ≤ 7 Past due > 7 Of which: exposures days days ≤ 90 days exposures due ≤ 90 days ≤ 180 days ≤ 1 year ≤ 2 years years years years defaulted 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 334,177 332,756 1,421 7,186 3,665 666 788 730 841 184 312 6,621 2 Central banks 5,994 5,994 - - - - - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,030 3,025 5 - - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions 998 998 - - - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 21,871 21,814 57 8 2 - - 3 2 - 1 8 6 Non-financial corporations 104,780 104,027 753 2,679 1,806 73 173 157 275 57 138 2,526 7 Of which SMEs 28,033 27,879 154 964 512 57 66 112 132 34 51 884 8 Households 197,504 196,898 606 4,499 1,857 593 615 570 564 127 173 4,087 9 Debt securities 44,794 44,794 - - - - - - - - - - 10 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 General governments 36,515 36,515 - - - - - - - - - - 12 Credit institutions 5,710 5,710 - - - - - - - - - - 13 Other financial corporations 2,559 2,559 - - - - - - - - - - 14 Non-financial corporations 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - 15 Off-balance-sheet exposures 109,136 - - 650 - - - - - - - 600 16 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 17 General governments 1,941 - - - - - - - - - - - 18 Credit institutions 657 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 Other financial corporations 3,231 - - - - - - - - - - - 20 Non-financial corporations 61,420 - - 313 - - - - - - - 284 21 Households 41,887 - - 337 - - - - - - - 316 22 Total 488,107 377,550 1,421 7,836 3,665 666 788 730 841 184 312 7,221 NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 32 Credit risk Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days a b c d e f g h i j k l Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Of which: Of which: Unlikely to pay Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Performing Not past due or Of which: Non-performing that are not past Past due Past due Past due Past due Past due Of which: past due ≤ 30 Past due > 30 due or are past > 90 days > 180 days > 1 year > 2 years ≤ 5 > 5 years ≤ 7 Past due > 7 Of which: exposures days days ≤ 90 days exposures due ≤ 90 days ≤ 180 days ≤ 1 year ≤ 2 years years years years defaulted 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 306,583 305,834 749 6,876 3,232 698 748 825 806 239 328 6,258 2 Central banks 4,085 4,085 - - - - - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,049 3,049 - - - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions 1,080 1,080 - - - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 15,247 15,240 7 11 3 - 3 4 1 - - 11 6 Non-financial corporations 95,121 94,869 252 2,104 1,234 120 128 229 187 69 137 1,928 7 Of which SMEs 24,563 24,511 52 887 423 49 74 108 136 41 56 827 8 Households 188,001 187,511 490 4,761 1,995 578 617 592 618 170 191 4,319 9 Debt securities 42,942 42,942 - - - - - - - - - - 10 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 11 General governments 35,406 35,406 - - - - - - - - - - 12 Credit institutions 5,398 5,398 - - - - - - - - - - 13 Other financial corporations 2,128 2,128 - - - - - - - - - - 14 Non-financial corporations 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - 15 Off-balance-sheet exposures 105,313 - - 562 - - - - - - - 538 16 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 17 General governments 1,607 - - - - - - - - - - - 18 Credit institutions 598 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 Other financial corporations 2,164 - - - - - - - - - - - 20 Non-financial corporations 57,248 - - 241 - - - - - - - 234 21 Households 43,696 - - 321 - - - - - - - 304 22 Total 454,838 348,776 749 7,438 3,232 698 748 825 806 239 328 6,796 Note: (1) The gross NPL ratio for NWH Group is 2.11% (Loans and advances classified as held-for-sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from the calculation). NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 33 Credit risk Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class. a b c d e f g h i j k l n o Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value Gross carrying amount/nominal amount due to credit risk and provisions Non-performing exposures - accumulated Collateral and financial Performing exposures - accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair guarantees received Performing exposures Non-performing exposures impairment and provisions value due to credit risk and provisions On non- Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which On performing performing Total stage 1 stage 2 Total stage 2 stage 3 Total stage 1 stage 2 Total stage 2 stage 3 exposures exposures 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 334,177 242,037 92,140 7,186 620 6,561 (3,158) (410) (2,748) (2,694) (53) (2,641) 258,597 3,909 2 Central banks 5,994 5,994 - - - - (1) (1) - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,030 2,982 48 - - - (1) - (1) - - - 1,703 - 4 Credit institutions 998 880 118 -