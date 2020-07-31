|
NatWest : Pillar 3 Report H1 2020
07/31/2020 | 03:41am EDT
NatWest Holdings Group
H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement
H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement
|
Contents and Forward-looking statements
|
Page
|
Forward-looking statements
|
3
|
|
Presentation of information
|
3
|
|
Capital, liquidity and funding
|
|
|
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
4
|
|
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group
|
5
|
|
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
|
7
|
|
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
10
|
|
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
16
|
|
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
|
17
|
|
EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
|
17
|
|
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
|
18
|
|
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
19
|
|
CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
21
|
|
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
|
22
|
|
Credit risk
|
|
|
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster
|
23
|
|
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
25
|
|
EU CR1_A: IRB & STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split
|
29
|
|
Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures
|
31
|
|
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
|
32
|
|
Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
|
34
|
|
EU CR2_A: Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments
|
36
|
|
EU CR2_B: Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities
|
36
|
|
EU CR3: IRB: Credit risk mitigation techniques by exposure class
|
37
|
|
EU CR6_a: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Retail
|
39
|
|
EU CR6_b: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Wholesale
|
43
|
|
EU CR6_c: IRB: Geographical split of PD and LGD
|
47
|
|
EU CR10: IRB: Specialised lending and equities
|
48
|
|
EU CR4: STD: Exposures and CRM effects
|
49
|
|
EU CR5: STD: Credit risk exposure class and risk-weights
|
50
|
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
|
|
EU CCR1: CCR: Analysis of exposure by EAD calculation approach
|
51
|
|
EU CCR4: CCR IRB: Exposures by portfolio and PD scale
|
52
|
|
EU CCR3: CCR STD: Exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk-weight
|
56
|
|
EU CCR2: CCR: Credit valuation adjustment capital charge
|
56
|
|
EU CCR5_A: Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values
|
56
|
|
EU CCR6: CCR: Credit derivatives
|
57
|
|
EU CCR8: CCR: Exposures (EAD post CRM) to central counterparties
|
57
|
|
Market risk
|
|
|
EU MR1: MR IMA and STD: RWAs and MCR - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
|
58
|
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
2
H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement
Forward looking statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group plc's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs, including with respect to goodwill, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group plc. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA), NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for Q1 2020 and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Presentation of information
-
The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, those subsidiaries were: o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)
o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
-
Disclosures for Coutts & Co, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NWH Group Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
-
For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.
-
NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
-
Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value have not been shown.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
3
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and its large subsidiaries
Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis.
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
Coutts &
|
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)
|
Group
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
Co
|
|
Group
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
CET1
|
16.2
|
16.3
|
15.1
|
26.7
|
12.3
|
15.7
|
15.9
|
13.2
|
26.5
|
Tier 1
|
18.9
|
18.8
|
18.6
|
26.7
|
14.4
|
18.5
|
18.6
|
16.6
|
26.5
|
Total
|
22.7
|
22.5
|
24.1
|
29.3
|
17.1
|
21.9
|
22
|
21.4
|
28.9
|
Capital adequacy ratios - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
Tier 1
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
|
Total
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
Capital - transitional
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
CET1
|
22,631
|
14,261
|
4,113
|
3,409
|
1,189
|
21,097
|
12,851
|
3,828
|
3,389
|
Tier 1
|
26,365
|
16,427
|
5,082
|
3,409
|
1,391
|
24,861
|
15,047
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
Total
|
31,670
|
19,708
|
6,577
|
3,749
|
1,657
|
29,515
|
17,801
|
6,199
|
3,694
|
Capital - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1
|
21,076
|
|
|
|
|
21,097
|
|
|
|
Tier 1
|
24,752
|
|
|
|
|
24,773
|
|
|
|
Total
|
29,790
|
|
|
|
|
29,027
|
|
|
|
RWAs - transitional (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
118,881
|
73,730
|
22,511
|
11,610
|
8,560
|
113,980
|
67,778
|
23,191
|
11,680
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
1,440
|
950
|
-
|
139
|
40
|
980
|
605
|
-
|
127
|
Market risk
|
141
|
13
|
17
|
88
|
5
|
125
|
17
|
15
|
77
|
Operational risk
|
18,866
|
12,843
|
4,778
|
947
|
1,068
|
19,590
|
12,669
|
5,714
|
897
|
|
139,328
|
87,536
|
27,306
|
12,784
|
9,673
|
134,675
|
81,069
|
28,920
|
12,781
|
CRR leverage - transitional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
26,365
|
16,427
|
5,082
|
3,409
|
1,391
|
24,861
|
15,047
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
Exposure
|
493,226
|
349,262
|
87,826
|
29,682
|
16,126
|
447,851
|
300,438
|
90,981
|
26,893
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
5.8
|
11.5
|
8.6
|
5.6
|
5
|
5.3
|
12.6
|
CRR leverage - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
24,752
|
|
|
|
|
24,773
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
491,671
|
|
|
|
|
447,851
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
UK leverage - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
24,752
|
|
|
|
|
24,773
|
|
|
|
Exposure
|
419,593
|
|
|
|
|
397,649
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
Average Tier 1 capital
|
25,460
|
|
|
|
|
24,994
|
|
|
|
Average exposure (3)
|
419,015
|
|
|
|
|
404,081
|
|
|
|
Average leverage ratio (%)
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Systemic risk leverage buffer (4)
|
2,203
|
|
|
|
|
2,088
|
|
|
|
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The NWH Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
-
NWH Group RWAs on an End Point basis are £139,206 million due to the £122 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
-
Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
-
The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December 2019 - 0.525%).
-
The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0028% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%).
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
4
Capital, liquidity and funding
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group
The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
|
|
EBA
|
|
30 June
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
30 September
|
30 June
|
BCBS2
|
IFRS
|
Capital
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
KM1
|
9-FL
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
|
22,631
|
22,272
|
21,097
|
21,167
|
21,390
|
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9
|
21,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
21,940
|
21,097
|
21,167
|
21,390
|
2
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
26,307
|
25,948
|
24,773
|
24,843
|
25,066
|
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
24,752
|
25,616
|
24,773
|
24,843
|
25,066
|
3
|
5
|
Total capital
|
31,345
|
30,462
|
29,027
|
28,796
|
28,892
|
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
29,790
|
30,130
|
29,027
|
28,796
|
28,892
|
|
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
|
139,328
|
139,282
|
134,675
|
139,577
|
140,571
|
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
139,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
139,214
|
134,675
|
139,577
|
140,571
|
|
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
5
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
15.7
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
15.8
|
15.7
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
6
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.9
|
18.6
|
18.4
|
17.8
|
17.8
|
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
17.8
|
18.4
|
18.4
|
17.8
|
17.8
|
7
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.5
|
21.9
|
21.6
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applied
|
21.6
|
21.6
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
|
|
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
9
|
|
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
10
|
|
Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
-
|
11
|
|
Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
3.3
|
12
|
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3)
|
11.7
|
11.5
|
11.2
|
10.7
|
10.7
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
13
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure
|
493,226
|
466,093
|
447,851
|
450,318
|
448,004
|
|
|
UK leverage ratio exposure measure
|
421,149
|
417,997
|
397,649
|
393,992
|
390,028
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
14
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applied
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
|
|
UK leverage ratio
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
6.4
|
|
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
15
|
|
Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)
|
105,212
|
99,750
|
99,950
|
100,457
|
99,472
|
16
|
|
Total net cash outflows
|
73,944
|
71,427
|
71,188
|
71,326
|
70,953
|
17
|
|
LCR ratio % (4)
|
142
|
140
|
140
|
141
|
140
|
|
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Total available stable funding
|
345,629
|
320,612
|
314,250
|
314,935
|
313,007
|
19
|
|
Total required stable funding
|
252,379
|
242,811
|
231,098
|
229,402
|
226,121
|
20
|
|
NSFR % (5)
|
137
|
132
|
136
|
137
|
138
Notes:
-
The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020.
-
NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019.
-
This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
-
The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds.
-
NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
5
Capital, liquidity and funding
Key points
Capital and leverage NWH Group
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.
-
NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
-
RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.
-
The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.
-
The UK average leverage ratio is 6.1%. The PRA offered a modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NWH Group has received permission to apply this and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £5.2 billion.
NWB Plc
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased to 16.3% from 15.9% due to a £1.4 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £6.5 billion increase in RWAs.
-
The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, other reserve movements and an increase of £0.9 billion due to the IFRS9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses.
-
NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
-
RWAs increased by £6.5 billion primarily due to an increase in credit risk of £6.0 billion during H1 2020. The increase in credit risk was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending initiatives in Commercial Banking as well as increases due to foreign exchange and assets transfers from NWM Plc. Counterparty credit risk increased by £0.3 billion during the period. Operational risk increased by £0.2 billion due to the annual recalculation.
-
The leverage ratio decreased to 4.7% as a result of the increase in balance sheet exposure.
RBS plc
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased by 190 basis points to 15.1% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.3 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £1.6 billion. The increase in CET1 is driven by a capital increase of £0.4 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, offset by the attributable loss in the period.
-
RWAs decreased by £1.6 billion driven by a £0.9 billion decrease in operational risk following the annual recalculation and a £0.7 billion decrease in credit risk. The credit risk decrease was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.
-
The leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven predominantly by the increase in Tier 1 capital.
UBI DAC
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased to 26.7% from 26.5% due to FX movements offset by an underlying reduction in the Euro CET1 capital and Euro RWAs.
-
CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to FX movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.
-
RWAs remained broadly flat over the first half of the year. This is due to movements in the FX rates, offset by a large underlying reduction in the Euro credit risk RWAs, driven by a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics.
-
The leverage ratio decreased to 11.5% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.
Coutts & Co
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020)
-
The CET1 ratio increased to 12.3% from 12.2% at 31 March 2020. This was due to an increase in CET1 capital and an increase in RWAs. The increase in CET1 was primarily due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses.
-
RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.
-
The leverage ratio remained at 8.6% as per 31 March 2020.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
6
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Coutts
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
& Co
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
22,631
|
14,261
|
4,113
|
3,409
|
1,189
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
21,076
|
13,367
|
3,753
|
3,409
|
1,138
|
|
had not been applied
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
26,365
|
16,427
|
5,082
|
3,409
|
1,391
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
24,810
|
15,533
|
4,722
|
3,409
|
1,340
|
5
|
Total capital
|
31,670
|
19,708
|
6,577
|
3,749
|
1,657
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
30,115
|
18,814
|
6,217
|
3,749
|
1,606
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
139,328
|
87,536
|
27,306
|
12,784
|
9,673
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
139,206
|
87,504
|
27,268
|
12,784
|
9,622
|
|
had not been applied
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.2
|
16.3
|
15.1
|
26.7
|
12.3
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
15.1
|
15.3
|
13.8
|
26.7
|
11.8
|
|
had not been applied
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.9
|
18.8
|
18.6
|
26.7
|
14.4
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
17.8
|
17.8
|
17.3
|
26.7
|
13.9
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.7
|
22.5
|
24.1
|
29.3
|
17.1
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
21.6
|
21.5
|
22.8
|
29.3
|
16.6
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
493,226
|
349,262
|
87,826
|
29,682
|
16,126
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
5.8
|
11.5
|
8.6
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
5.0
|
4.4
|
5.4
|
11.5
|
8.3
|
|
had not been applied
|
|
|
|
|
31 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Coutts
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
& Co
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
22,272
|
13,790
|
4,070
|
3,519
|
1,160
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
21,940
|
13,654
|
3,954
|
3,519
|
1,138
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
26,006
|
15,956
|
5,039
|
3,519
|
1,362
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
25,674
|
15,820
|
4,923
|
3,519
|
1,340
|
5
|
Total capital
|
30,787
|
18,746
|
6,526
|
3,814
|
1,628
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
30,455
|
18,610
|
6,410
|
3,814
|
1,606
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
139,282
|
86,825
|
27,804
|
12,569
|
9,509
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
139,214
|
86,814
|
27,778
|
12,569
|
9,487
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.0
|
15.9
|
14.6
|
28.0
|
12.2
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
15.8
|
15.7
|
14.2
|
28.0
|
12.0
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.7
|
18.4
|
18.1
|
28.0
|
14.3
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
18.4
|
18.2
|
17.7
|
28.0
|
14.1
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.1
|
21.6
|
23.5
|
30.3
|
17.1
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
21.9
|
21.4
|
23.1
|
30.3
|
16.9
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
466,093
|
325,127
|
83,425
|
27,871
|
15,809
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.6
|
4.9
|
6.0
|
12.6
|
8.6
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.5
|
4.9
|
5.9
|
12.6
|
8.5
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
7
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
21,097
|
12,851
|
3,828
|
3,389
|
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
21,097
|
12,851
|
3,828
|
3,389
|
|
|
been applied
|
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
24,861
|
15,047
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
24,861
|
15,047
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
|
5
|
Total capital
|
29,515
|
17,801
|
6,199
|
3,694
|
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
29,515
|
17,801
|
6,199
|
3,694
|
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
134,675
|
81,069
|
28,920
|
12,781
|
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
134,675
|
81,069
|
28,920
|
12,781
|
|
|
been applied
|
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.7
|
15.9
|
13.2
|
26.5
|
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
15.7
|
15.9
|
13.2
|
26.5
|
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.5
|
18.6
|
16.6
|
26.5
|
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
18.5
|
18.6
|
16.6
|
26.5
|
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
21.9
|
22.0
|
21.4
|
28.9
|
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
21.9
|
22.0
|
21.4
|
28.9
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
447,851
|
300,438
|
90,981
|
26,893
|
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
12.6
|
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Available capital - transitional
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
21,167
|
12,758
|
4,296
|
3,963
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
21,167
|
12,758
|
4,296
|
3,963
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
24,931
|
14,953
|
5,265
|
3,963
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
24,931
|
14,953
|
5,265
|
3,963
|
5
|
Total capital
|
29,284
|
17,152
|
6,768
|
4,303
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
29,284
|
17,152
|
6,768
|
4,303
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
139,577
|
81,936
|
30,583
|
13,135
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
139,577
|
81,936
|
30,583
|
13,135
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.2
|
15.6
|
14.0
|
30.2
|
10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
15.2
|
15.6
|
14.0
|
30.2
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
17.2
|
30.2
|
12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
17.2
|
30.2
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
21.0
|
20.9
|
22.1
|
32.8
|
14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
21.0
|
20.9
|
22.1
|
32.8
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
450,318
|
299,425
|
92,553
|
27,613
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.5
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
14.4
|
17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
been applied
|
5.5
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
14.4
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
8
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
NWH Group
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
21,390
|
12,985
|
4,351
|
3,941
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
21,390
|
12,985
|
4,351
|
3,941
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
25,154
|
15,180
|
5,320
|
3,941
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
25,154
|
15,180
|
5,320
|
3,941
|
5
|
Total capital
|
29,381
|
17,406
|
6,775
|
4,309
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
29,381
|
17,406
|
6,775
|
4,309
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
140,571
|
80,919
|
31,619
|
13,947
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
140,571
|
80,919
|
31,619
|
13,947
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.2
|
16.0
|
13.8
|
28.3
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
15.2
|
16.0
|
13.8
|
28.3
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
17.9
|
18.8
|
16.8
|
28.3
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
17.9
|
18.8
|
16.8
|
28.3
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
20.9
|
21.5
|
21.4
|
30.9
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
20.9
|
21.5
|
21.4
|
30.9
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
448,004
|
297,016
|
93,148
|
27,988
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
14.1
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
14.1
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
9
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NWH Group only.
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
CRR
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 capital: instruments and reserves
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
end-point
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
Coutts & Co
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
3,263
|
-
|
3,263
|
3,903
|
20
|
3,852
|
41
|
|
Of which: ordinary shares
|
3,263
|
-
|
3,263
|
1,678
|
20
|
3,072
|
41
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
36,854
|
-
|
36,854
|
10,821
|
4,006
|
264
|
1,027
|
3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
|
(10,577)
|
-
|
(10,577)
|
642
|
431
|
86
|
107
|
4
|
Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5a
|
Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
29,540
|
-
|
29,540
|
15,392
|
4,457
|
4,202
|
1,175
|
7
|
Additional value adjustments
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
-
|
8
|
(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)
|
(6,293)
|
-
|
(6,293)
|
(941)
|
(85)
|
-
|
(37)
10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary
|
|
differences (net of related tax liability)
|
(844)
|
-
|
(844)
|
(545)
|
(110)
|
(174)
|
-
|
11
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
|
(424)
|
-
|
(424)
|
154
|
(431)
|
(76)
|
-
|
12
|
(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
15
|
(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets
|
(275)
|
-
|
(275)
|
-
|
-
|
(273)
|
-
18 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of
|
eligible short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible
|
|
short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(631)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(52)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(35)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
25
|
(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25a
|
(-) Losses for the current financial period
|
(611)
|
-
|
(611)
|
-
|
(72)
|
(268)
|
-
|
26
|
Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment
|
1,555
|
(1,555)
|
-
|
894
|
360
|
-
|
51
|
26a
|
Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26b
|
Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions
|
1,555
|
(1,555)
|
-
|
894
|
360
|
-
|
51
|
|
required pre CRR
|
27
|
(-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to CET1
|
(6,909)
|
(1,555)
|
(8,464)
|
(1,131)
|
(344)
|
(793)
|
14
|
29
|
CET1 capital
|
22,631
|
(1,555)
|
21,076
|
14,261
|
4,113
|
3,409
|
1,189
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
10
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
CRR
|
|
|
|
|
AT1 capital: instruments
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
end-point
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
Coutts & Co
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
30
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
3,676
|
-
|
3,676
|
2,370
|
969
|
-
|
202
|
31
|
Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
3,676
|
-
|
3,676
|
2,370
|
969
|
-
|
202
|
32
|
Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
AT1
|
34
|
Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5
|
58
|
(58)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
35
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
58
|
(58)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36
|
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
3,734
|
(58)
|
3,676
|
2,428
|
969
|
-
|
202
AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments
40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible
|
|
short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(262)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41b
|
Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(262)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
AT1 capital
|
3,734
|
(58)
|
3,676
|
2,166
|
969
|
-
|
202
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
|
26,365
|
(1,613)
|
24,752
|
16,427
|
5,082
|
3,409
|
1,391
|
T2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
5,038
|
-
|
5,038
|
3,342
|
1,495
|
277
|
266
|
46
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
47
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
245
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
phase out from T2
|
48
|
Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests
|
267
|
(267)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries
|
49
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
267
|
(267)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Credit risk adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
5,305
|
(267)
|
5,038
|
3,587
|
1,495
|
277
|
266
T2 capital: regulatory adjustments
54 (-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold
|
and net of eligible short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible
|
|
short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(306)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56a
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56b
|
(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
|
period
|
56c
|
(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
required pre CRR
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(306)
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
11
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
|
|
|
|
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
Final CRD IV
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
Coutts & Co
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
58
|
T2 capital
|
5,305
|
(267)
|
5,038
|
3,281
|
1,495
|
340
|
266
|
59
|
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
31,670
|
(1,880)
|
29,790
|
19,708
|
6,577
|
3,749
|
1,657
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
139,328
|
(122)
|
139,206
|
87,536
|
27,306
|
12,784
|
9,673
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
16.2%
|
|
15.1%
|
16.3%
|
15.1%
|
26.7%
|
12.3%
|
62
|
T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
18.9%
|
|
17.8%
|
18.8%
|
18.6%
|
26.7%
|
14.4%
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
22.7%
|
|
21.4%
|
22.5%
|
24.1%
|
29.3%
|
17.1%
|
64
|
Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important
|
8.5%
|
|
8.5%
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
7.3%
|
7.0%
|
|
institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
|
65
|
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5%
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
66
|
Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67
|
Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
|
1.5%
|
|
1.5%
|
-
|
-
|
0.3%
|
-
|
67a
|
Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
CET1 available to meet buffers (1)
|
11.7%
|
|
10.6%
|
11.8%
|
10.6%
|
22.2%
|
7.8%
|
Amounts below the threshold deduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
73
|
Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1,494
|
28
|
-
|
110
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
75
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
|
473
|
-
|
473
|
697
|
37
|
-
|
9
|
Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(prior to the application of the cap)
|
77
|
Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
|
189
|
-
|
189
|
114
|
22
|
13
|
107
|
78
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(prior to the application of the cap)
|
79
|
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
|
623
|
-
|
623
|
387
|
125
|
63
|
-
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
58
|
(58)
|
-
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
83
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
82
|
(82)
|
-
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
267
|
(267)
|
-
|
245
|
-
|
29
|
5
|
85
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
794
|
(794)
|
-
|
739
|
-
|
-
|
-
Note:
(1) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
12
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
CRR
|
|
|
|
CET1 capital: instruments and reserves
|
transitional
|
residual amounts
|
end-point
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
3,263
|
-
|
3,263
|
|
3,904
|
20
|
3,604
|
|
|
Of which: ordinary shares
|
3,263
|
-
|
3,263
|
|
1,678
|
20
|
2,875
|
2
|
|
Retained earnings
|
36,305
|
-
|
36,305
|
|
10,556
|
4,006
|
163
|
3
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
|
(10,861)
|
-
|
(10,861)
|
|
829
|
179
|
32
|
5a
|
Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
6
|
CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
28,707
|
-
|
28,707
|
|
15,289
|
4,205
|
3,802
|
7
|
|
Additional value adjustments
|
(26)
|
-
|
(26)
|
|
(16)
|
(10)
|
-
|
8
|
|
(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)
|
(6,313)
|
-
|
(6,313)
|
|
(963)
|
(85)
|
(1)
|
10
|
(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
|
(757)
|
-
|
(757)
|
|
(474)
|
(87)
|
(181)
|
11
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
|
(202)
|
-
|
(202)
|
|
(27)
|
(179)
|
(35)
|
12
|
(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
(141)
|
-
|
(141)
|
|
(109)
|
(16)
|
(28)
|
14
|
Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets
|
(171)
|
-
|
(171)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(168)
|
19
|
(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(716)
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(133)
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(88)
|
-
|
-
|
(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(45)
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to CET1
|
(7,610)
|
-
|
(7,610)
|
|
(2,438)
|
(377)
|
(413)
|
29
|
CET1 capital
|
21,097
|
-
|
21,097
|
|
12,851
|
3,828
|
3,389
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
13
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
CRR
|
|
|
|
AT1 capital: instruments
|
transitional
|
residual amounts
|
end point
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
30
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
3,676
|
-
|
3,676
|
|
2,370
|
969
|
-
|
31
|
Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
3,676
|
-
|
3,676
|
|
2,370
|
969
|
-
|
33
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subject to phase out from AT1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
88
|
(88)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
88
|
(88)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36
|
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
3,764
|
(88)
|
3,676
|
|
2,457
|
969
|
-
AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments
40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible
|
|
short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(262)
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(262)
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
AT1 capital
|
3,764
|
(88)
|
3,676
|
2,195
|
969
|
-
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
|
24,861
|
(88)
|
24,773
|
15,046
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
T2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
4,254
|
-
|
4,254
|
2,708
|
1,402
|
305
47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to
|
|
phase out from T2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
368
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries
|
400
|
(400)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
400
|
(400)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Credit risk adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
4,654
|
(400)
|
4,254
|
3,076
|
1,402
|
305
T2 capital: regulatory adjustments
55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector
|
entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(321)
|
-
|
-
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(321)
|
-
|
-
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
14
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
transitional
|
residual amounts
|
Final CRD IV
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
58
|
T2 capital
|
4,654
|
(400)
|
4,254
|
|
2,755
|
1,402
|
305
|
59
|
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
29,515
|
(488)
|
29,027
|
|
17,801
|
6,199
|
3,694
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
134,675
|
-
|
134,675
|
|
81,069
|
28,920
|
12,781
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
15.7%
|
-
|
15.7%
|
|
15.9%
|
13.2%
|
26.5%
|
62
|
T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
18.5%
|
-
|
18.4%
|
|
18.6%
|
16.6%
|
26.5%
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
21.9%
|
-
|
21.6%
|
|
22.0%
|
21.4%
|
28.9%
64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important
|
65
|
institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
9.4%
|
-
|
9.4%
|
7.9%
|
7.9%
|
8.0%
|
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5%
|
-
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
66
|
Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement
|
0.9%
|
-
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
67
|
Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
|
1.5%
|
-
|
1.5%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
CET1 available to meet buffers (1)
|
11.2%
|
-
|
11.2%
|
11.4%
|
8.7%
|
22.0%
|
Amounts below the threshold deduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
73
|
Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1,407
|
28
|
1
|
75
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
|
475
|
-
|
475
|
709
|
24
|
-
|
Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
|
190
|
-
|
190
|
111
|
24
|
11
|
79
|
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
|
593
|
-
|
593
|
353
|
128
|
65
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
88
|
(88)
|
-
|
88
|
-
|
-
|
83
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
52
|
(52)
|
-
|
52
|
-
|
-
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
401
|
(401)
|
-
|
368
|
-
|
40
|
85
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
610
|
(610)
|
-
|
571
|
-
|
-
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
15
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs.
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
NWB Plc
|
|
RBS plc
|
|
UBI DAC
|
|
Coutts & Co
|
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
116,397
|
9,312
|
|
67,325
|
5,386
|
|
22,104
|
1,768
|
|
11,609
|
929
|
|
8,263
|
662
|
2
|
Standardised (STD) approach
|
13,923
|
1,114
|
|
3,807
|
305
|
|
1,564
|
125
|
|
1,030
|
82
|
|
8,263
|
662
|
4
|
Advanced IRB approach
|
102,474
|
8,198
|
|
63,518
|
5,081
|
|
20,540
|
1,643
|
|
10,579
|
847
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
internal model approach (IMA)
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
1,440
|
115
|
|
950
|
76
|
|
-
|
-
|
139
|
11
|
|
40
|
3
|
6a
|
of which: securities financing transactions
|
181
|
14
|
|
181
|
14
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
of which: marked-to-market
|
379
|
30
|
|
257
|
21
|
|
-
|
-
|
139
|
11
|
|
35
|
3
|
10
|
of which: internal model method (IMM)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
the default fund of a central
|
47
|
4
|
|
47
|
4
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
counterparty
|
|
|
12
|
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
833
|
67
|
|
465
|
37
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
14
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book (1)
|
1,300
|
104
|
|
1,056
|
85
|
|
244
|
20
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
|
919
|
73
|
|
675
|
54
|
|
244
|
20
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Standardised approach
|
182
|
15
|
|
182
|
15
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA)(2)
|
199
|
16
|
|
199
|
16
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1250%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Market risk
|
141
|
11
|
|
13
|
1
|
|
17
|
1
|
|
88
|
7
|
|
5
|
-
|
20
|
STD approach
|
141
|
11
|
|
13
|
1
|
|
17
|
1
|
|
88
|
7
|
|
5
|
-
|
23
|
Operational risk - STD approach
|
18,866
|
1,509
|
|
12,843
|
1,027
|
|
4,778
|
382
|
|
947
|
76
|
|
1,068
|
85
|
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject
|
1,184
|
95
|
|
5,349
|
428
|
|
163
|
13
|
|
1
|
-
|
297
|
24
|
27
|
to 250% risk-weight)
|
|
|
|
29
|
Total
|
139,328
|
11,146
|
|
87,536
|
7,003
|
|
27,306
|
2,184
|
|
12,784
|
1,023
|
|
9,673
|
774
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
NWB Plc
|
RBS plc
|
UBI DAC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
111,281
|
8,903
|
|
61,614
|
4,930
|
|
22,757
|
1,822
|
|
11,678
|
934
|
|
|
2
|
Standardised (STD) approach
|
14,033
|
1,123
|
|
3,923
|
314
|
|
1,792
|
144
|
|
899
|
72
|
|
|
4
|
Advanced IRB approach
|
97,248
|
7,780
|
|
57,691
|
4,616
|
|
20,965
|
1,678
|
|
10,779
|
862
|
|
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
980
|
78
|
|
605
|
48
|
|
-
|
-
|
127
|
10
|
|
|
6a
|
of which: securities financing transactions
|
145
|
12
|
|
145
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
of which: marked-to-market
|
239
|
19
|
|
151
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
127
|
10
|
|
|
|
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
the default fund of a central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
counterparty
|
116
|
9
|
|
116
|
9
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
12
|
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
480
|
38
|
|
193
|
15
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book
|
1,509
|
121
|
|
1,206
|
96
|
|
304
|
24
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
IRB approach
|
1,509
|
121
|
|
1,206
|
96
|
|
304
|
24
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
19
|
Market risk
|
125
|
10
|
|
17
|
1
|
|
15
|
1
|
|
77
|
6
|
|
|
20
|
STD approach
|
125
|
10
|
|
17
|
1
|
|
15
|
1
|
|
77
|
6
|
|
|
23
|
Operational risk - STD approach
|
19,590
|
1,567
|
|
12,669
|
1,014
|
|
5,714
|
457
|
|
897
|
72
|
|
|
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
to 250% risk-weight)
|
1,190
|
95
|
|
4,958
|
397
|
|
130
|
10
|
|
2
|
-
|
|
|
29
|
Total
|
134,675
|
10,774
|
|
81,069
|
6,486
|
|
28,920
|
2,314
|
|
12,781
|
1,022
|
|
Notes:
-
From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
-
Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA)
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
16
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets
and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
At 1 January 2020
|
98,757
|
15,223
|
113,980
|
9,118
|
2
|
Asset size (1)
|
4,067
|
(113)
|
3,954
|
316
|
3
|
Asset quality (2)
|
(713)
|
-
|
(713)
|
(57)
|
4
|
Model updates (3)
|
232
|
(132)
|
100
|
8
|
5
|
Methodology and policy
|
17
|
-
|
17
|
1
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements (4)
|
1,414
|
129
|
1,543
|
124
|
9
|
At 30 June 2020
|
103,774
|
15,107
|
118,881
|
9,510
Notes:
-
Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans).
-
Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
-
Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes.
-
Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.
Key points
-
The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. In addition, there was an insurance-related asset transfer from NatWest Markets. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non-performing loans in Q1 2020.
-
The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period.
-
The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
-
The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020.
EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
MCR
|
|
|
Non-IMM
|
|
Non-IMM
|
|
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
1
|
At 1 January 2020
|
500
|
40
|
2
|
Asset size (1)
|
104
|
8
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements (2)
|
3
|
|
-
|
8
|
Other
|
-
|
|
-
|
9
|
At 30 June 2020
|
607
|
48
Notes:
-
Actual changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
-
Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.
Key point
-
The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
17
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.
|
|
|
STD
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
1
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
At 1 January 2020
|
125
|
10
|
2
|
Movement in risk levels (1)
|
16
|
1
|
8
|
At 30 June 2020
|
141
|
11
Note:
(1) Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes.
Key point
-
The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar position relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
18
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction.
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Coutts
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
& Co
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Total assets as per published financial statements
|
472,827
|
355,585
|
96,902
|
28,949
|
35,626
|
428,371
|
310,954
|
90,602
|
26,075
|
2
|
Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
consolidation
|
(416)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(391)
|
-
|
4
|
Adjustment for derivative financial instruments
|
(3,453)
|
(2,819)
|
175
|
41
|
6
|
(2,690)
|
(2,171)
|
299
|
89
|
5
|
Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)
|
115
|
115
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
516
|
516
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet
|
|
22,331
|
10,620
|
1,178
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposures)
|
30,451
|
29,655
|
17,862
|
8,766
|
1,118
|
EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in accordance with
|
- (24,557) (19,600)
|
-
|
(20,214)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
|
|
-
|
(24,024)
|
(8,309)
|
-
|
7
|
Other adjustments
|
(6,298)
|
(1,393)
|
(271)
|
(486)
|
23
|
(7,610)
|
(2,699)
|
(377)
|
(389)
|
8
|
Total leverage ratio exposure
|
493,226
|
349,262
|
87,826
|
29,682
|
16,126
|
447,851
|
300,438
|
90,981
|
26,893
|
LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)
|
451,710
|
334,753
|
96,062
|
28,752
|
35,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)
|
414,281
|
296,750
|
90,236
|
25,924
|
2
|
Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital
|
(6,298)
|
(1,393)
|
(271)
|
(524)
|
(38)
|
(7,610)
|
(2,699)
|
(377)
|
(412)
|
3
|
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)
|
445,412
|
333,360
|
95,791
|
28,228
|
35,618
|
406,671
|
294,051
|
89,859
|
25,512
|
Derivative exposures
|
441
|
959
|
840
|
187
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin)
|
252
|
852
|
366
|
163
|
5
|
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method)
|
1,234
|
1,480
|
175
|
89
|
7
|
1,071
|
1,494
|
299
|
100
|
7
|
Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions
|
(1,519)
|
(1,518)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,114)
|
(1,114)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Total derivative exposures
|
156
|
921
|
1,015
|
276
|
37
|
209
|
1,232
|
665
|
263
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
19
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Coutts
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
& Co
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
Securities financing transaction exposures
|
27,645
|
27,645
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions
|
20,682
|
20,677
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets
|
(10,553)
|
(10,553)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9,882)
|
(9,876)
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets
|
115
|
115
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
516
|
516
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Total securities financing transaction exposures
|
17,207
|
17,207
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,316
|
11,317
|
-
|
-
|
Other off-balance sheet exposures
|
109,831
|
74,626
|
32,038
|
3,504
|
3,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount
|
105,875
|
65,461
|
27,821
|
3,247
|
18
|
Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts
|
(79,380)
|
(52,295)
|
(21,418)
|
(2,326)
|
(2,589)
|
(76,220)
|
(47,599)
|
(19,055)
|
(2,129)
|
19
|
Other off-balance sheet exposures
|
30,451
|
22,331
|
10,620
|
1,178
|
685
|
29,655
|
17,862
|
8,766
|
1,118
|
EU-19a Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU)
|
-
|
(24,557)
|
(19,600)
|
-
|
(20,214)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet)
|
|
-
|
(24,024)
|
(8,309)
|
-
|
Capital and total exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Tier 1 capital
|
26,365
|
16,427
|
5,082
|
3,409
|
1,391
|
24,861
|
15,047
|
4,797
|
3,389
|
21
|
Total leverage ratio exposure
|
493,226
|
349,262
|
87,826
|
29,682
|
16,126
|
447,851
|
300,438
|
90,981
|
26,893
|
Leverage ratio
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
5.8
|
11.5
|
8.6
|
5.6%
|
5.0%
|
5.3%
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
Coutts
|
|
NWH
|
NWB
|
RBS
|
UBI
|
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
& Co
|
|
Group
|
Plc
|
plc
|
DAC
|
LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
EU-1 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which:
|
445,412
|
309,411
|
80,105
|
28,228
|
15,404
|
406,671
|
270,134
|
82,216
|
25,512
|
EU-2
|
Trading book exposures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-3 Banking book exposures, of which:
|
445,412
|
309,411
|
80,105
|
28,228
|
15,404
|
406,671
|
270,134
|
82,216
|
25,512
|
EU-4
|
Covered bonds
|
2,400
|
2,019
|
-
|
380
|
-
|
1,678
|
1,340
|
-
|
338
|
EU-5 Exposures treated as sovereigns
|
114,786
|
81,058
|
25,611
|
6,911
|
53
|
95,026
|
62,353
|
26,410
|
5,015
|
EU-6
|
Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,017
|
4,044
|
436
|
480
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
not treated as sovereigns
|
4,840
|
3,815
|
520
|
451
|
EU-7
|
Institutions
|
4,628
|
6,932
|
1,290
|
1,541
|
102
|
4,885
|
7,808
|
1,522
|
990
|
EU-8 Secured by mortgages of immovable properties
|
211,836
|
150,267
|
30,682
|
15,266
|
11,813
|
201,064
|
140,891
|
32,198
|
14,560
|
EU-9
|
Retail exposures
|
25,588
|
17,550
|
4,472
|
530
|
935
|
22,040
|
14,351
|
4,061
|
553
|
EU-10
|
Corporate
|
63,262
|
33,216
|
14,367
|
2,213
|
1,839
|
59,321
|
25,970
|
14,053
|
2,172
|
EU-11
|
Exposures in default
|
3,779
|
1,605
|
892
|
604
|
189
|
3,536
|
1,382
|
920
|
824
|
EU-12 Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets)
|
14,116
|
12,720
|
2,355
|
303
|
473
|
14,281
|
12,224
|
2,532
|
609
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
20
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NWH Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non-end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc 2019 ARA). Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis.
Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer to redeem
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Step-up coupon
|
£m
|
£m
|
NWB Plc - debt preference shares
|
|
143
|
|
GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable)
|
|
143
|
Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer
|
|
|
|
to redeem
|
|
|
|
Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2
|
|
|
|
NWB Plc - undated loan capital
|
|
|
|
XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up
|
|
10
|
|
notes (callable quarterly)
|
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%
|
9
|
XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated
|
|
162
|
|
subordinated notes (callable quarterly)
|
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%
|
152
|
XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated
|
|
57
|
|
step-up notes (callable every five years from October 2022)
|
5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08%
|
55
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
21
Capital, Liquidity and funding
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.
LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.
|
|
|
Total unweighted value (average)
|
|
Total weighted value (average)
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 March 31 December 30 September
|
|
30 June
|
31 March 31 December 30 September
|
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
6
|
3
|
12
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
12
|
9
|
Number of data points used in the calculation of averages
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
High quality liquid assets
|
|
|
|
|
105,212
|
|
|
|
1
|
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
|
|
|
|
|
99,750
|
99,950
|
100,457
|
Cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Retail deposits and deposits from small business
|
210,293
|
|
|
|
16,398
|
|
|
|
|
customers
|
203,629
|
201,904
|
200,381
|
16,050
|
15,903
|
15,754
|
3
|
of which: stable deposits
|
134,372
|
130,871
|
129,587
|
128,814
|
6,719
|
6,544
|
6,479
|
6,441
|
4
|
of which: less stable deposits
|
73,857
|
72,364
|
71,941
|
71,210
|
9,277
|
9,113
|
9,047
|
8,957
|
5
|
Unsecured wholesale funding
|
126,673
|
121,172
|
120,043
|
120,296
|
55,676
|
53,335
|
53,236
|
53,528
|
6
|
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and
|
53,938
|
|
|
|
13,172
|
|
|
|
|
deposits in networks of cooperative banks
|
51,254
|
50,376
|
50,355
|
12,501
|
12,281
|
12,276
|
7
|
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
|
72,271
|
69,573
|
69,489
|
69,804
|
42,040
|
40,489
|
40,777
|
41,115
|
8
|
Unsecured debt
|
464
|
345
|
178
|
137
|
464
|
345
|
178
|
137
|
9
|
Secured wholesale funding
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
380
|
379
|
459
|
10
|
Additional requirements
|
50,658
|
52,068
|
53,580
|
54,561
|
7,730
|
7,537
|
7,495
|
7,577
|
11
|
Outflows related to derivative exposures and
|
2,338
|
|
|
|
1,988
|
|
|
|
|
other collateral requirements
|
1,853
|
1,388
|
1,237
|
1,649
|
1,324
|
1,237
|
12
|
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt
|
104
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Credit and liquidity facilities
|
48,216
|
50,215
|
52,192
|
53,324
|
5,638
|
5,888
|
6,171
|
6,340
|
14
|
Other contractual funding obligations
|
420
|
460
|
497
|
512
|
10
|
10
|
12
|
15
|
15
|
Other contingent funding obligations
|
43,949
|
41,577
|
41,147
|
40,525
|
3,710
|
3,652
|
3,561
|
3,360
|
16
|
Total cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
83,571
|
80,964
|
80,586
|
80,693
|
17
|
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
|
11,689
|
9,797
|
8,228
|
7,594
|
20
|
20
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Inflows from fully performing exposures
|
9,884
|
10,296
|
10,207
|
10,250
|
6,868
|
7,121
|
6,959
|
6,973
|
19
|
Other cash inflows
|
11,281
|
11,012
|
11,231
|
11,306
|
2,738
|
2,396
|
2,439
|
2,394
|
EU-19a
|
Difference between total weighted inflows and
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
outflows
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-19b
|
Excess inflows from a related specialised credit
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Total cash inflows
|
32,854
|
31,105
|
29,667
|
29,150
|
9,626
|
9,537
|
9,398
|
9,367
|
EU-20a Fully exempt inflows
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-20c
|
Inflows subject to 75% cap
|
32,827
|
31,077
|
29,665
|
29,150
|
9,626
|
9,537
|
9,398
|
9,367
|
21
|
Liquidity buffer
|
|
|
|
|
105,212
|
99,750
|
99,950
|
100,457
|
22
|
Total net cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
73,944
|
71,427
|
71,188
|
71,326
|
23
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
140
|
140
|
141
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
22
Credit risk
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster
The table below summarises NWH Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD).
|
|
EAD post CRM
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Sector cluster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sovereign
|
13,830
|
62,870
|
76,700
|
660
|
1,182
|
1,842
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
Central banks
|
Central governments
|
14,417
|
22,094
|
36,511
|
1,463
|
-
|
1,463
|
10
|
-
|
4
|
Other sovereign
|
1,537
|
596
|
2,133
|
310
|
8
|
318
|
20
|
1
|
15
|
Total sovereign
|
29,784
|
85,560
|
115,344
|
2,433
|
1,190
|
3,623
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
Financial institutions (FIs)
|
10,230
|
277
|
10,507
|
2,228
|
119
|
2,347
|
22
|
43
|
22
|
Banks
|
Non-bank FIs (1)
|
7,343
|
1,658
|
9,001
|
3,268
|
637
|
3,905
|
45
|
38
|
43
|
SSPEs (2)
|
1,448
|
48
|
1,496
|
431
|
45
|
476
|
30
|
94
|
32
|
Total FIs
|
19,021
|
1,983
|
21,004
|
5,927
|
801
|
6,728
|
31
|
40
|
32
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
37,344
|
3,102
|
40,446
|
16,331
|
2,801
|
19,132
|
44
|
90
|
47
|
- UK
|
- RoI
|
1,390
|
185
|
1,575
|
872
|
184
|
1,056
|
63
|
99
|
67
|
- Western Europe
|
1,131
|
84
|
1,215
|
606
|
71
|
677
|
54
|
85
|
56
|
- US
|
261
|
2
|
263
|
119
|
2
|
121
|
46
|
100
|
46
|
- RoW
|
417
|
219
|
636
|
278
|
177
|
455
|
67
|
81
|
72
|
Total property
|
40,543
|
3,592
|
44,135
|
18,206
|
3,235
|
21,441
|
45
|
90
|
49
|
Natural resources
|
12,138
|
356
|
12,494
|
5,446
|
334
|
5,780
|
45
|
94
|
46
|
Transport
|
17,290
|
853
|
18,143
|
7,397
|
645
|
8,042
|
43
|
76
|
44
|
Manufacturing
|
15,101
|
897
|
15,998
|
6,426
|
632
|
7,058
|
43
|
71
|
44
|
Retail and leisure
|
18,729
|
1,201
|
19,930
|
10,298
|
1,068
|
11,366
|
55
|
89
|
57
|
Services
|
18,706
|
1,352
|
20,058
|
9,162
|
1,136
|
10,298
|
49
|
84
|
51
|
TMT (3)
|
6,905
|
233
|
7,138
|
4,053
|
194
|
4,247
|
59
|
83
|
59
|
Total corporates
|
129,412
|
8,484
|
137,896
|
60,988
|
7,244
|
68,232
|
47
|
85
|
49
|
Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages
|
164,717
|
9,044
|
173,761
|
13,099
|
3,277
|
16,376
|
8
|
36
|
9
|
- UK
|
- RoI
|
14,470
|
20
|
14,490
|
4,908
|
7
|
4,915
|
34
|
35
|
34
|
- Western Europe
|
-
|
163
|
163
|
|
-
|
58
|
58
|
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
- US
|
-
|
188
|
188
|
|
-
|
66
|
66
|
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
- RoW
|
-
|
802
|
802
|
|
-
|
333
|
333
|
|
-
|
42
|
42
|
Total mortgages
|
179,187
|
10,217
|
189,404
|
18,007
|
3,741
|
21,748
|
10
|
37
|
11
|
Other personal
|
29,535
|
2,425
|
31,960
|
13,074
|
1,606
|
14,680
|
44
|
66
|
46
|
Total personal
|
208,722
|
12,642
|
221,364
|
31,081
|
5,347
|
36,428
|
15
|
42
|
16
|
Other items
|
4,326
|
1,847
|
6,173
|
3,657
|
1,653
|
5,310
|
85
|
89
|
86
|
Total
|
391,265
|
110,516
|
501,781
|
104,086
|
16,235
|
120,321
|
27
|
15
|
24
For the notes to this table refer to the following page.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
23
Credit risk
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster continued
|
|
EAD post CRM
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Sector cluster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sovereign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
15,404
|
42,676
|
58,080
|
418
|
1,187
|
1,605
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Central governments
|
14,375
|
21,093
|
35,468
|
1,237
|
-
|
1,237
|
9
|
-
|
3
|
Other sovereign
|
1,399
|
567
|
1,966
|
265
|
11
|
276
|
19
|
2
|
14
|
Total sovereign
|
31,178
|
64,336
|
95,514
|
1,920
|
1,198
|
3,118
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
Financial institutions (FIs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
10,173
|
239
|
10,412
|
2,130
|
89
|
2,219
|
21
|
37
|
21
|
Non-bank FIs (1)
|
4,928
|
1,690
|
6,618
|
2,493
|
657
|
3,150
|
51
|
39
|
48
|
SSPEs (2)
|
1,493
|
49
|
1,542
|
172
|
46
|
218
|
12
|
94
|
14
|
Total FIs
|
16,594
|
1,978
|
18,572
|
4,795
|
792
|
5,587
|
29
|
40
|
30
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UK
|
34,126
|
2,830
|
36,956
|
15,569
|
2,621
|
18,190
|
46
|
93
|
49
|
- RoI
|
1,370
|
172
|
1,542
|
863
|
171
|
1,034
|
63
|
99
|
67
|
- Western Europe
|
1,181
|
87
|
1,268
|
655
|
80
|
735
|
55
|
92
|
58
|
- US
|
169
|
3
|
172
|
91
|
3
|
94
|
54
|
100
|
55
|
- RoW
|
374
|
225
|
599
|
243
|
196
|
439
|
65
|
87
|
73
|
Total property
|
37,220
|
3,317
|
40,537
|
17,421
|
3,071
|
20,492
|
47
|
93
|
51
|
Natural resources
|
11,215
|
258
|
11,473
|
4,864
|
240
|
5,104
|
43
|
93
|
44
|
Transport
|
15,184
|
874
|
16,058
|
6,193
|
777
|
6,970
|
41
|
89
|
43
|
Manufacturing
|
13,966
|
862
|
14,828
|
6,388
|
632
|
7,020
|
46
|
73
|
47
|
Retail and leisure
|
15,949
|
1,195
|
17,144
|
8,591
|
1,169
|
9,760
|
54
|
98
|
57
|
Services
|
17,012
|
1,282
|
18,294
|
8,581
|
1,173
|
9,754
|
50
|
92
|
53
|
TMT (3)
|
5,535
|
310
|
5,845
|
3,461
|
298
|
3,759
|
63
|
96
|
64
|
Total corporates
|
116,081
|
8,098
|
124,179
|
55,499
|
7,360
|
62,859
|
48
|
91
|
51
|
Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UK
|
160,479
|
8,842
|
169,321
|
13,069
|
3,194
|
16,263
|
8
|
36
|
10
|
- RoI
|
14,051
|
18
|
14,069
|
5,869
|
7
|
5,876
|
42
|
35
|
42
|
- Western Europe
|
-
|
151
|
151
|
|
-
|
53
|
53
|
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
- US
|
-
|
156
|
156
|
|
-
|
55
|
55
|
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
- RoW
|
-
|
781
|
781
|
|
-
|
279
|
279
|
|
-
|
36
|
36
|
Total mortgages
|
174,530
|
9,948
|
184,478
|
18,938
|
3,588
|
22,526
|
11
|
36
|
12
|
Other personal
|
30,542
|
2,666
|
33,208
|
13,931
|
1,773
|
15,704
|
46
|
67
|
47
|
Total personal
|
205,072
|
12,614
|
217,686
|
32,869
|
5,361
|
38,230
|
16
|
42
|
18
|
Other items
|
5,037
|
1,796
|
6,833
|
3,891
|
1,275
|
5,166
|
77
|
71
|
76
|
Total
|
373,962
|
88,822
|
462,784
|
98,974
|
15,986
|
114,960
|
26
|
18
|
25
Notes:
-
Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks.
-
Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles.
-
Telecommunications, media and technology.
Key points
-
EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020.
-
RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme, movements in foreign exchange as well as an increase in inter- Group credit valuation adjustments. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of risk parameters during the period.
-
Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.
-
Corporates - The overall increase in EAD and RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions in RWAs due to increased defaults.
-
Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.
-
Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
24
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NWH Group and large subsidiaries (including inter-group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class.
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWB Plc
|
|
|
|
RBS plc
|
|
|
|
UBI DAC
|
|
|
|
Coutts & Co
|
|
|
|
EAD
|
|
|
|
|
EAD
|
|
|
|
|
EAD
|
|
|
|
|
EAD
|
|
|
|
|
EAD
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
post
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments
|
33,220
|
33,173
|
2,864
|
229
|
25,723
|
25,677
|
1,937
|
155
|
33
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
7,428
|
7,428
|
923
|
74
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
and central banks
|
|
Institutions
|
8,208
|
6,250
|
1,642
|
131
|
5,350
|
3,693
|
935
|
75
|
1,732
|
1,455
|
372
|
30
|
438
|
438
|
118
|
9
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Corporates
|
124,425
|
113,657
|
58,369
|
4,670
|
68,767
|
61,715
|
34,270
|
2,742
|
33,867
|
30,321
|
15,199
|
1,216
|
5,673
|
5,621
|
3,887
|
311
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Specialised lending
|
15,626
|
15,601
|
10,601
|
848
|
8,476
|
8,471
|
5,737
|
459
|
5,747
|
5,726
|
3,902
|
312
|
1,091
|
1,091
|
750
|
60
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SME
|
21,250
|
20,827
|
9,057
|
725
|
11,352
|
11,064
|
5,133
|
411
|
3,992
|
3,880
|
1,764
|
141
|
1,374
|
1,373
|
976
|
78
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate
|
87,549
|
77,229
|
38,711
|
3,097
|
48,939
|
42,180
|
23,400
|
1,872
|
24,128
|
20,715
|
9,533
|
763
|
3,208
|
3,157
|
2,161
|
173
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Retail
|
224,509
|
224,509
|
35,674
|
2,854
|
174,661
|
174,661
|
23,869
|
1,910
|
30,482
|
30,482
|
4,969
|
398
|
15,551
|
15,551
|
5,531
|
443
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Secured by real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,253
|
1,253
|
447
|
36
|
950
|
950
|
336
|
27
|
240
|
240
|
81
|
6
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- SME
|
|
|
- non-SME
|
179,188
|
179,188
|
18,008
|
1,441
|
140,544
|
140,544
|
10,973
|
878
|
22,338
|
22,338
|
1,637
|
132
|
14,470
|
14,470
|
4,908
|
394
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Qualifying revolving
|
22,151
|
22,151
|
5,235
|
419
|
17,305
|
17,305
|
3,870
|
310
|
4,214
|
4,214
|
1,161
|
93
|
313
|
313
|
128
|
10
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other retail - SME
|
14,721
|
14,721
|
4,255
|
340
|
10,599
|
10,599
|
2,816
|
225
|
2,270
|
2,270
|
617
|
49
|
571
|
571
|
355
|
28
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
7,196
|
7,196
|
7,729
|
618
|
5,263
|
5,263
|
5,874
|
470
|
1,420
|
1,420
|
1,473
|
118
|
197
|
197
|
140
|
11
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Securitisation
|
6,918
|
6,918
|
1,300
|
104
|
5,425
|
5,425
|
1,056
|
84
|
1,493
|
1,493
|
244
|
20
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
5,153
|
5,153
|
3,925
|
314
|
2,978
|
2,978
|
2,507
|
200
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
272
|
120
|
10
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total IRB
|
402,433
|
389,660
|
103,774
|
8,302
|
282,904
|
274,149
|
64,574
|
5,166
|
67,607
|
63,784
|
20,784
|
1,664
|
29,362
|
29,310
|
10,579
|
847
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and
|
85,229
|
85,296
|
1,188
|
95
|
58,409
|
58,409
|
1,701
|
136
|
25,619
|
25,618
|
93
|
7
|
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
53
|
120
|
23
|
2
|
central banks
|
|
Regional governments and
|
52
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
20
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
local authorities
|
|
Multilateral development
|
-
|
-
|
- -
|
|
-
|
- -
|
-
|
|
-
|
- - -
|
|
-
|
- - -
|
|
-
|
- -
|
-
|
banks
|
|
|
|
|
732
|
732
|
309
|
25
|
28,781
|
28,781
|
286
|
23
|
15,771
|
15,771
|
30
|
2
|
1,242
|
1,242
|
277
|
22
|
20,314
|
20,313
|
21
|
2
|
Institutions
|
Corporates
|
6,005
|
5,520
|
4,753
|
380
|
3,453
|
3,278
|
2,819
|
225
|
801
|
798
|
652
|
53
|
606
|
606
|
590
|
48
|
2,012
|
1,705
|
1,573
|
126
|
Retail
|
2,199
|
2,106
|
1,261
|
101
|
390
|
390
|
249
|
20
|
180
|
175
|
117
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
5
|
-
|
964
|
877
|
511
|
41
|
Secured by mortgages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on: immovable property
|
11,232
|
11,231
|
4,126
|
330
|
114
|
113
|
113
|
9
|
659
|
659
|
243
|
19
|
92
|
92
|
92
|
7
|
9,886
|
9,886
|
3,511
|
280
|
- residential
|
- commercial
|
2,608
|
2,566
|
2,577
|
206
|
267
|
267
|
278
|
22
|
162
|
134
|
134
|
11
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
3
|
2,128
|
2,114
|
2,114
|
169
|
Exposures in default
|
412
|
411
|
490
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
54
|
4
|
68
|
68
|
90
|
7
|
19
|
19
|
24
|
2
|
199
|
198
|
210
|
17
|
Items associated with
|
-
|
-
|
- -
|
|
-
|
- -
|
-
|
|
-
|
- - -
|
|
-
|
- - -
|
|
-
|
- -
|
-
|
particularly high risk
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bonds
|
|
|
|
|
Equity exposures
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
1,459
|
1,459
|
3,648
|
292
|
41
|
41
|
84
|
7
|
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
110
|
110
|
274
|
22
|
Other exposures
|
842
|
842
|
386
|
31
|
10
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
653
|
653
|
284
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
5
|
-
|
327
|
327
|
324
|
26
|
Total STD
|
109,325
|
108,721
|
15,107
|
1,208
|
92,943
|
92,749
|
9,156
|
732
|
43,984
|
43,917
|
1,727
|
138
|
2,027
|
2,027
|
1,031
|
82
|
35,993
|
35,650
|
8,561
|
685
|
Total IRB and STD
|
511,758
|
498,381
|
118,881
|
9,510
|
375,847
|
366,898
|
73,730
|
5,898
|
111,591
|
107,701
|
22,511
|
1,802
|
31,389
|
31,337
|
11,610
|
929
|
35,993
|
35,650
|
8,561
|
685
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
25
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWB Plc
|
|
|
|
RBS plc
|
|
|
|
UBI DAC
|
|
|
Coutts & Co
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
164
|
4
|
-
|
164
|
4
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
|
|
Institutions
|
299
|
121
|
10
|
299
|
121
|
10
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Corporates
|
1,142
|
187
|
15
|
1,112
|
167
|
13
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
20
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Specialised lending
|
31
|
22
|
2
|
13
|
9
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
13
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SME
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate
|
1,110
|
164
|
13
|
1,099
|
158
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
6
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total IRB
|
1,605
|
312
|
25
|
1,575
|
292
|
23
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
20
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
STD
|
327
|
-
|
-
|
327
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
|
|
Institutions
|
1,247
|
786
|
63
|
2,161
|
579
|
47
|
840
|
-
|
-
|
242
|
119
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Corporates
|
221
|
342
|
27
|
80
|
79
|
6
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
39
|
3
|
Total STD
|
1,795
|
1,128
|
90
|
2,568
|
658
|
53
|
840
|
-
|
-
|
242
|
119
|
10
|
36
|
40
|
3
|
Total IRB and STD
|
3,400
|
1,440
|
115
|
4,143
|
950
|
76
|
840
|
-
|
-
|
271
|
139
|
11
|
36
|
40
|
3
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
26
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWB Plc
|
|
|
|
|
RBS plc
|
|
|
|
|
UBI DAC
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
34,581
|
34,522
|
2,353
|
188
|
29,013
|
28,954
|
1,748
|
140
|
35
|
35
|
1
|
-
|
5,484
|
5,484
|
600
|
48
|
Institutions
|
8,261
|
6,299
|
1,582
|
127
|
4,961
|
3,428
|
785
|
63
|
2,102
|
1,687
|
423
|
34
|
392
|
392
|
109
|
9
|
Corporates
|
113,640
|
103,882
|
52,011
|
4,161
|
56,644
|
50,701
|
28,380
|
2,270
|
34,339
|
30,738
|
15,215
|
1,217
|
5,440
|
5,348
|
3,448
|
275
|
Specialised lending
|
13,931
|
13,862
|
9,426
|
754
|
6,507
|
6,501
|
4,500
|
360
|
6,002
|
5,939
|
3,944
|
315
|
1,121
|
1,121
|
780
|
62
|
SME
|
20,451
|
20,021
|
8,570
|
686
|
9,842
|
9,543
|
4,709
|
377
|
4,013
|
3,909
|
1,851
|
148
|
1,322
|
1,320
|
743
|
59
|
Other corporate
|
79,258
|
69,999
|
34,015
|
2,721
|
40,295
|
34,657
|
19,171
|
1,533
|
24,324
|
20,890
|
9,420
|
754
|
2,997
|
2,907
|
1,925
|
154
|
Retail
|
215,130
|
215,130
|
37,150
|
2,972
|
164,886
|
164,886
|
23,967
|
1,917
|
31,269
|
31,269
|
5,326
|
426
|
15,107
|
15,107
|
6,502
|
520
|
Secured by real estate property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- SME
|
1,291
|
1,291
|
523
|
42
|
970
|
970
|
385
|
31
|
259
|
259
|
100
|
8
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
174,529
|
174,529
|
18,939
|
1,516
|
134,944
|
134,944
|
10,755
|
861
|
23,633
|
23,633
|
1,766
|
142
|
14,050
|
14,050
|
5,869
|
470
|
Qualifying revolving
|
23,138
|
23,138
|
5,991
|
479
|
17,969
|
17,969
|
4,406
|
352
|
4,476
|
4,476
|
1,329
|
106
|
328
|
328
|
163
|
13
|
Other retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- SME
|
8,940
|
8,940
|
3,856
|
308
|
5,770
|
5,770
|
2,503
|
200
|
1,439
|
1,439
|
605
|
48
|
537
|
537
|
316
|
25
|
- non-SME
|
7,232
|
7,232
|
7,841
|
627
|
5,233
|
5,233
|
5,918
|
473
|
1,462
|
1,462
|
1,526
|
122
|
192
|
192
|
154
|
12
|
Securitisation
|
7,329
|
7,329
|
1,509
|
121
|
5,837
|
5,837
|
1,206
|
96
|
1,492
|
1,492
|
304
|
24
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
5,847
|
5,847
|
4,152
|
332
|
3,418
|
3,418
|
2,811
|
225
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
577
|
577
|
120
|
10
|
Total IRB
|
384,788
|
373,009
|
98,757
|
7,901
|
264,759
|
257,224
|
58,897
|
4,711
|
69,237
|
65,221
|
21,269
|
1,701
|
27,000
|
26,908
|
10,779
|
862
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
63,983
|
63,983
|
1,193
|
95
|
36,318
|
36,318
|
1,661
|
133
|
26,421
|
26,421
|
60
|
5
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
20
|
20
|
5
|
-
|
18
|
18
|
4
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Multilateral development banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
653
|
653
|
236
|
19
|
29,709
|
29,709
|
212
|
17
|
7,722
|
7,721
|
34
|
3
|
732
|
733
|
150
|
12
|
Corporates
|
7,567
|
7,230
|
6,928
|
554
|
3,277
|
3,071
|
2,960
|
238
|
717
|
714
|
678
|
54
|
615
|
615
|
598
|
47
|
Retail
|
2,332
|
2,276
|
1,356
|
109
|
499
|
499
|
311
|
25
|
207
|
202
|
130
|
10
|
13
|
13
|
8
|
1
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- residential
|
10,909
|
10,909
|
3,942
|
315
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
5
|
702
|
702
|
276
|
22
|
81
|
81
|
81
|
7
|
- commercial
|
681
|
663
|
677
|
54
|
316
|
316
|
326
|
26
|
171
|
153
|
158
|
13
|
33
|
33
|
33
|
3
|
Exposures in default
|
303
|
302
|
359
|
29
|
28
|
28
|
42
|
3
|
66
|
66
|
88
|
7
|
20
|
19
|
25
|
2
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity exposures
|
25
|
25
|
27
|
2
|
1,319
|
1,319
|
3,296
|
264
|
52
|
52
|
94
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
Other exposures
|
1,123
|
1,123
|
500
|
40
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
942
|
942
|
404
|
32
|
17
|
17
|
3
|
-
|
Total STD
|
87,596
|
87,184
|
15,223
|
1,217
|
71,556
|
71,350
|
8,881
|
711
|
37,000
|
36,973
|
1,922
|
154
|
1,513
|
1,513
|
901
|
72
|
Total IRB and STD
|
472,384
|
460,193
|
113,980
|
9,118
|
336,315
|
328,574
|
67,778
|
5,422
|
106,237
|
102,194
|
23,191
|
1,855
|
28,513
|
28,421
|
11,680
|
934
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
27
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWB Plc
|
|
|
|
RBS plc
|
|
|
|
UBI DAC
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
209
|
3
|
-
|
209
|
3
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
265
|
94
|
8
|
263
|
93
|
7
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
Corporates
|
479
|
120
|
9
|
452
|
101
|
8
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
19
|
1
|
Specialised lending
|
28
|
19
|
2
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
12
|
1
|
SME
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Other corporate
|
450
|
100
|
7
|
442
|
94
|
7
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
6
|
-
|
Total IRB
|
953
|
217
|
17
|
924
|
197
|
15
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
20
|
1
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
332
|
-
|
-
|
332
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
1,174
|
528
|
42
|
2,069
|
298
|
24
|
366
|
-
|
-
|
219
|
107
|
9
|
Corporates
|
132
|
235
|
19
|
38
|
110
|
9
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total STD
|
1,638
|
763
|
61
|
2,439
|
408
|
33
|
366
|
-
|
-
|
219
|
107
|
9
|
Total IRB and STD
|
2,591
|
980
|
78
|
3,363
|
605
|
48
|
366
|
-
|
-
|
248
|
127
|
10
Key points
-
NWB Plc - The overall increase in credit risk exposures was mainly due to increased cash placements with central banks as well as increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking and new lending through the government lending schemes. Further increases in RWAs were also driven by movements in foreign exchange, credit valuation adjustments and insurance-related asset transfers from NatWest Markets. Offsetting reductions in RWAs during the period mainly reflected an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking and a decrease in balances for Personal unsecured products.
-
RBS plc - The overall decrease in RWAs was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.
-
UBI DAC - The decrease in credit risk RWAs mainly reflected the sale of a portfolio of non-performing assets and reductions in RWAs due to PD calibration. RWAs remained broadly stable. The reduction in the euro credit risk RWAs was driven by the portfolio sale of non-performing loans as well as the revision of PD/LGD metrics. This was partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
28
Credit risk
Risk profile by credit quality
EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split
The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation.
|
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Exposure class
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
IRB
|
|
33,384
|
3
|
|
33,381
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Institutions
|
-
|
8,246
|
29
|
-
|
8,217
|
3
|
Corporates
|
2,651
|
153,311
|
2,879
|
80
|
153,083
|
4
|
Specialised lending
|
434
|
17,139
|
450
|
6
|
17,123
|
5
|
SME
|
722
|
23,853
|
852
|
23
|
23,723
|
6
|
Other corporate
|
1,495
|
112,319
|
1,577
|
51
|
112,237
|
Retail
|
3,685
|
230,355
|
2,879
|
316
|
231,161
|
8
|
Secured by real estate property - SME
|
27
|
1,275
|
19
|
1
|
1,283
|
9
|
- non-SME
|
2,225
|
177,367
|
1,005
|
166
|
178,587
|
10
|
Qualifying revolving
|
633
|
31,390
|
731
|
84
|
31,292
|
12
|
Other retail - SME
|
288
|
13,749
|
281
|
22
|
13,756
|
13
|
- non-SME
|
512
|
6,574
|
843
|
43
|
6,243
|
14
|
Equities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
-
|
4,313
|
-
|
-
|
4,313
|
Total IRB
|
6,336
|
429,609
|
5,790
|
396
|
430,155
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
5,743
|
293,340
|
5,497
|
396
|
293,586
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
21,696
|
7
|
-
|
21,689
|
|
Other assets
|
19
|
14,048
|
16
|
-
|
14,051
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
574
|
100,525
|
270
|
-
|
100,829
|
|
STD
|
|
85,851
|
5
|
|
85,846
|
16
|
Central governments and central banks
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
-
|
577
|
-
|
-
|
577
|
19
|
Multilateral development banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
Institutions
|
-
|
809
|
-
|
-
|
809
|
22
|
Corporates
|
151
|
7,753
|
185
|
2
|
7,719
|
24
|
Retail
|
88
|
6,353
|
39
|
1
|
6,402
|
26
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property:
|
228
|
12,024
|
6
|
2
|
12,246
|
|
- residential
|
|
- commercial
|
17
|
2,829
|
37
|
-
|
2,809
|
28
|
Exposures in default (3)
|
484
|
-
|
67
|
5
|
417
|
29
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
Covered bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Equity exposures
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
34
|
Other exposures
|
-
|
731
|
-
|
-
|
731
|
35
|
Total STD
|
484
|
116,941
|
272
|
5
|
117,153
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
451
|
23,825
|
248
|
5
|
24,028
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
22,056
|
1
|
-
|
22,055
|
|
Other assets
|
3
|
62,143
|
3
|
-
|
62,143
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
30
|
8,917
|
20
|
-
|
8,927
|
37
|
Total: Loans
|
6,194
|
317,165
|
5,745
|
401
|
317,614
|
38
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
43,752
|
8
|
-
|
43,744
|
|
Other assets
|
22
|
76,191
|
19
|
-
|
76,194
|
39
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
604
|
109,442
|
290
|
-
|
109,756
|
36
|
Total IRB and STD
|
|
6,820
|
546,550
|
6,062
|
401
|
547,308
For the notes to this table refer to the following page.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
29
Credit risk
EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Exposure class
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
-
|
34,733
|
2
|
-
|
34,731
|
2
|
Institutions
|
-
|
8,353
|
21
|
-
|
8,332
|
3
|
Corporates
|
2,096
|
140,734
|
1,168
|
378
|
141,662
|
4
|
Specialised lending
|
457
|
15,373
|
234
|
177
|
15,596
|
5
|
SME
|
670
|
22,344
|
360
|
74
|
22,654
|
6
|
Other corporate
|
969
|
103,017
|
574
|
127
|
103,412
|
Retail
|
3,870
|
219,807
|
2,309
|
383
|
221,368
|
8
|
Secured by real estate property
|
|
|
|
|
|
- SME
|
26
|
1,302
|
13
|
1
|
1,315
|
9
|
- non-SME
|
2,531
|
172,413
|
926
|
76
|
174,018
|
10
|
Qualifying revolving
|
606
|
31,315
|
552
|
187
|
31,369
|
12
|
Other retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
- SME
|
269
|
8,145
|
236
|
79
|
8,178
|
13
|
- non-SME
|
438
|
6,632
|
582
|
40
|
6,488
|
15
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
-
|
5,035
|
-
|
-
|
5,035
|
Total IRB
|
5,966
|
408,662
|
3,500
|
761
|
411,128
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
5,445
|
272,174
|
3,368
|
732
|
274,251
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
20,822
|
2
|
-
|
20,820
|
|
Other assets
|
8
|
18,037
|
11
|
-
|
18,034
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
513
|
97,629
|
119
|
29
|
98,023
|
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Central governments and central banks
|
-
|
64,640
|
4
|
-
|
64,636
|
17
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
-
|
215
|
-
|
-
|
215
|
21
|
Institutions
|
-
|
711
|
-
|
-
|
711
|
22
|
Corporates
|
103
|
8,954
|
75
|
9
|
8,982
|
24
|
Retail
|
80
|
6,053
|
19
|
-
|
6,114
|
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property:
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
- residential
|
175
|
11,831
|
6
|
1
|
12,000
|
27
|
- commercial
|
11
|
875
|
2
|
-
|
884
|
28
|
Exposures in default (3)
|
369
|
-
|
44
|
10
|
325
|
33
|
Equity exposures
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
34
|
Other exposures
|
-
|
1,010
|
-
|
-
|
1,010
|
35
|
Total STD
|
369
|
94,314
|
106
|
10
|
94,577
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
339
|
22,533
|
98
|
4
|
22,774
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
21,062
|
2
|
-
|
21,060
|
|
Other assets
|
1
|
42,610
|
2
|
-
|
42,609
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
29
|
8,109
|
4
|
6
|
8,134
|
37
|
Total: Loans
|
5,784
|
294,707
|
3,466
|
736
|
297,025
|
38
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
41,884
|
4
|
-
|
41,880
|
|
Other assets
|
9
|
60,647
|
13
|
-
|
60,643
|
39
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
542
|
105,738
|
123
|
35
|
106,157
|
36
|
Total IRB and STD
|
6,335
|
502,976
|
3,606
|
771
|
505,705
Notes:
-
Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation.
-
SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers.
-
The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default.
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
30
Credit risk
This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets.
In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%.
The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to Stage 2 or Stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL.
Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures
The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
|
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures
|
|
|
|
negative changes in fair value due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
with forbearance measures
|
|
|
|
credit risk and provisions
|
Collateral received and
|
Of which: collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On performing
|
On non-performing
|
|
|
Performing
|
Non-performing
|
Of which :
|
Of which :
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
financial guarantees received
|
guarantees received on non- performing
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
defaulted
|
impaired
|
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
on forborne exposures
|
exposures with forbearance measures
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
4,323
|
3,372
|
2,874
|
2,859
|
(265)
|
(1,058)
|
5,334
|
2,183
|
2
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
19
|
-
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
2,992
|
1,206
|
1,069
|
1,069
|
(217)
|
(483)
|
2,588
|
610
|
7
|
Households
|
1,249
|
2,166
|
1,805
|
1,790
|
(45)
|
(575)
|
2,727
|
1,573
|
8
|
Debt Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Loan commitments given
|
393
|
62
|
42
|
42
|
(1)
|
-
|
177
|
14
|
10
|
Total
|
4,716
|
3,434
|
2,916
|
2,901
|
(266)
|
(1,058)
|
5,511
|
2,197
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
|
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures
|
|
|
|
negative changes in fair value due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
with forbearance measures
|
|
|
|
credit risk and provisions
|
Collateral received and
|
Of which: collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On performing
|
On non-performing
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
Non-performing
|
Of which :
|
Of which :
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
financial guarantees received
|
guarantees received on non- performing
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
defaulted
|
impaired
|
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
on forborne exposures
|
exposures with forbearance measures
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
3,195
|
3,388
|
2,904
|
2,886
|
(74)
|
(958)
|
|
4,575
|
2,265
|
2
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
2,034
|
833
|
706
|
706
|
(52)
|
(294)
|
|
1,617
|
399
|
7
|
Households
|
1,157
|
2,553
|
2,196
|
2,178
|
(22)
|
(664)
|
|
2,955
|
1,865
|
8
|
Debt Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Loan commitments given
|
285
|
34
|
26
|
26
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
121
|
14
|
10
|
Total
|
3,480
|
3,422
|
2,930
|
2,912
|
(74)
|
(958)
|
|
4,696
|
2,279
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
31
Credit risk
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not past due or
|
Of which:
|
|
that are not past
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
past due ≤ 30
|
Past due > 30 Non-performing
|
due or are past
|
> 90 days
|
> 180 days
|
> 1 year
|
> 2 years ≤ 5
|
> 5 years ≤ 7
|
Past due > 7
|
Of which:
|
|
|
exposures
|
days
|
days ≤ 90 days
|
exposures
|
due ≤ 90 days
|
≤ 180 days
|
≤ 1 year
|
≤ 2 years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
defaulted
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
334,177
|
332,756
|
1,421
|
7,186
|
3,665
|
666
|
788
|
730
|
841
|
184
|
312
|
6,621
|
2
|
Central banks
|
5,994
|
5,994
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,030
|
3,025
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
998
|
998
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
21,871
|
21,814
|
57
|
8
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
8
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
104,780
|
104,027
|
753
|
2,679
|
1,806
|
73
|
173
|
157
|
275
|
57
|
138
|
2,526
|
7
|
Of which SMEs
|
28,033
|
27,879
|
154
|
964
|
512
|
57
|
66
|
112
|
132
|
34
|
51
|
884
|
8
|
Households
|
197,504
|
196,898
|
606
|
4,499
|
1,857
|
593
|
615
|
570
|
564
|
127
|
173
|
4,087
|
9
|
Debt securities
|
44,794
|
44,794
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
General governments
|
36,515
|
36,515
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Credit institutions
|
5,710
|
5,710
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Other financial corporations
|
2,559
|
2,559
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Non-financial corporations
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Off-balance-sheet exposures
|
109,136
|
-
|
-
|
650
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
600
|
16
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
General governments
|
1,941
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Credit institutions
|
657
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Other financial corporations
|
3,231
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Non-financial corporations
|
61,420
|
-
|
-
|
313
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
284
|
21
|
Households
|
41,887
|
-
|
-
|
337
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
316
|
22
|
Total
|
488,107
|
377,550
|
1,421
|
7,836
|
3,665
|
666
|
788
|
730
|
841
|
184
|
312
|
7,221
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
32
Credit risk
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
Not past due or
|
Of which:
|
Non-performing
|
that are not past
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
past due ≤ 30
|
Past due > 30
|
due or are past
|
> 90 days
|
> 180 days
|
> 1 year
|
> 2 years ≤ 5
|
> 5 years ≤ 7
|
Past due > 7
|
Of which:
|
|
|
exposures
|
days
|
days ≤ 90 days
|
exposures
|
due ≤ 90 days
|
≤ 180 days
|
≤ 1 year
|
≤ 2 years
|
years
|
years
|
years
|
defaulted
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
306,583
|
305,834
|
749
|
6,876
|
3,232
|
698
|
748
|
825
|
806
|
239
|
328
|
6,258
|
2
|
Central banks
|
4,085
|
4,085
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,049
|
3,049
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
1,080
|
1,080
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
15,247
|
15,240
|
7
|
11
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
95,121
|
94,869
|
252
|
2,104
|
1,234
|
120
|
128
|
229
|
187
|
69
|
137
|
1,928
|
7
|
Of which SMEs
|
24,563
|
24,511
|
52
|
887
|
423
|
49
|
74
|
108
|
136
|
41
|
56
|
827
|
8
|
Households
|
188,001
|
187,511
|
490
|
4,761
|
1,995
|
578
|
617
|
592
|
618
|
170
|
191
|
4,319
|
9
|
Debt securities
|
42,942
|
42,942
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
General governments
|
35,406
|
35,406
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Credit institutions
|
5,398
|
5,398
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Other financial corporations
|
2,128
|
2,128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Non-financial corporations
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Off-balance-sheet exposures
|
105,313
|
-
|
-
|
562
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
538
|
16
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
General governments
|
1,607
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Credit institutions
|
598
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Other financial corporations
|
2,164
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Non-financial corporations
|
57,248
|
-
|
-
|
241
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
234
|
21
|
Households
|
43,696
|
-
|
-
|
321
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
304
|
22
|
Total
|
454,838
|
348,776
|
749
|
7,438
|
3,232
|
698
|
748
|
825
|
806
|
239
|
328
|
6,796
Note:
(1) The gross NPL ratio for NWH Group is 2.11% (Loans and advances classified as held-for-sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from the calculation).
|
NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
33
Credit risk
Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
n
|
o
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
|
due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing exposures - accumulated
|
|
Collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing exposures - accumulated
|
|
impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair
|
|
guarantees received
|
|
|
Performing exposures
|
|
Non-performing exposures
|
|
impairment and provisions
|
|
value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
On non-
|
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
On performing
|
performing
|
|
|
Total
|
stage 1
|
stage 2
|
|
Total
|
stage 2
|
stage 3
|
|
Total
|
stage 1
|
stage 2
|
|
Total
|
stage 2
|
stage 3
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
334,177
|
242,037
|
92,140
|
7,186
|
620
|
6,561
|
(3,158)
|
(410)
|
(2,748)
|
(2,694)
|
(53)
|
(2,641)
|
258,597
|
3,909
|
2
|
Central banks
|
5,994
|
5,994
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,030
|
2,982
|
48
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,703
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
998
|
880
|
118
|
|
-
|