NatWest : Pillar 3 Report H1 2020

NATWEST GROUP PLC

NWG   GB00B7T77214

NATWEST GROUP PLC

(NWG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/31 03:52:44 am
108.125 GBX   +2.05%
03:47aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Bank Plc Interim Results
PU
03:41aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020
PU
NatWest Holdings Group

H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement

H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement

Contents and Forward-looking statements

Page

Forward-looking statements

3

Presentation of information

3

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

4

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group

5

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

7

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

10

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

16

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

17

EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

17

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

18

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

19

CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

21

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

22

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster

23

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries

25

EU CR1_A: IRB & STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split

29

Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures

31

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

32

Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

34

EU CR2_A: Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments

36

EU CR2_B: Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities

36

EU CR3: IRB: Credit risk mitigation techniques by exposure class

37

EU CR6_a: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Retail

39

EU CR6_b: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Wholesale

43

EU CR6_c: IRB: Geographical split of PD and LGD

47

EU CR10: IRB: Specialised lending and equities

48

EU CR4: STD: Exposures and CRM effects

49

EU CR5: STD: Credit risk exposure class and risk-weights

50

Counterparty credit risk

EU CCR1: CCR: Analysis of exposure by EAD calculation approach

51

EU CCR4: CCR IRB: Exposures by portfolio and PD scale

52

EU CCR3: CCR STD: Exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk-weight

56

EU CCR2: CCR: Credit valuation adjustment capital charge

56

EU CCR5_A: Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values

56

EU CCR6: CCR: Credit derivatives

57

EU CCR8: CCR: Exposures (EAD post CRM) to central counterparties

57

Market risk

EU MR1: MR IMA and STD: RWAs and MCR - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

58

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

2

H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement

Forward looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Holdings Limited (NWH Ltd) and its parent NatWest Group plc's (formerly The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NWH Ltd (or NatWest Group plc) in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NWH Ltd's (or NatWest Group plc's) exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs, including with respect to goodwill, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NWH and NatWest Group plc. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NWH Ltd's or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA), NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for Q1 2020 and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NWH Ltd and NatWest Group plc do not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Presentation of information

  • The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NWH Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, those subsidiaries were: o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc)
    o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
    o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
  • Disclosures for Coutts & Co, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NWH Group Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
  • For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to NWH Group's 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.
  • NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
  • Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value have not been shown.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

3

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NWH Group and its large subsidiaries

Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries (Central Bank of Ireland basis for UBI DAC) are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements with the exception of UBI DAC. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NWH Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NWH

Coutts &

NWH

Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)

Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Co

Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

CET1

16.2

16.3

15.1

26.7

12.3

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

Tier 1

18.9

18.8

18.6

26.7

14.4

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

Total

22.7

22.5

24.1

29.3

17.1

21.9

22

21.4

28.9

Capital adequacy ratios - end point

CET1

15.1

15.7

Tier 1

17.8

18.4

Total

21.4

21.6

Capital - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

CET1

22,631

14,261

4,113

3,409

1,189

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

Tier 1

26,365

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

Total

31,670

19,708

6,577

3,749

1,657

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

Capital - end point

CET1

21,076

21,097

Tier 1

24,752

24,773

Total

29,790

29,027

RWAs - transitional (2)

Credit risk

118,881

73,730

22,511

11,610

8,560

113,980

67,778

23,191

11,680

Counterparty credit risk

1,440

950

-

139

40

980

605

-

127

Market risk

141

13

17

88

5

125

17

15

77

Operational risk

18,866

12,843

4,778

947

1,068

19,590

12,669

5,714

897

139,328

87,536

27,306

12,784

9,673

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

CRR leverage - transitional

Tier 1 capital

26,365

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

Exposure

493,226

349,262

87,826

29,682

16,126

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

Leverage ratio (%)

5.3

4.7

5.8

11.5

8.6

5.6

5

5.3

12.6

CRR leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

24,752

24,773

Exposure

491,671

447,851

Leverage ratio (%)

5.0

5.5

UK leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

24,752

24,773

Exposure

419,593

397,649

Leverage ratio (%)

5.9

6.2

Average Tier 1 capital

25,460

24,994

Average exposure (3)

419,015

404,081

Average leverage ratio (%)

6.1

6.2

Systemic risk leverage buffer (4)

2,203

2,088

Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)

12

1,292

Notes:

  1. The NWH Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.2%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
  2. NWH Group RWAs on an End Point basis are £139,206 million due to the £122 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
  3. Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
  4. The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a Systemic Risk Buffer additional leverage ratio buffer rate, currently 0.525% (31 December 2019 - 0.525%).
  5. The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0028% (31 December 2019 - 0.3250%).

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

4

Capital, liquidity and funding

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NWH Group

The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

EBA

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

30 June

BCBS2

IFRS

Capital

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

KM1

9-FL

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1)

22,631

22,272

21,097

21,167

21,390

2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9

21,076

transitional arrangements had not been applied

21,940

21,097

21,167

21,390

2

3

Tier 1 capital

26,307

25,948

24,773

24,843

25,066

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,752

25,616

24,773

24,843

25,066

3

5

Total capital

31,345

30,462

29,027

28,796

28,892

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,790

30,130

29,027

28,796

28,892

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

7

Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)

139,328

139,282

134,675

139,577

140,571

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

139,206

been applied

139,214

134,675

139,577

140,571

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

5

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.2

16.0

15.7

15.2

15.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

15.1

been applied

15.8

15.7

15.2

15.2

6

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.9

18.6

18.4

17.8

17.8

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.8

18.4

18.4

17.8

17.8

7

13

Total capital ratio

22.5

21.9

21.6

20.6

20.6

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been

21.4

applied

21.6

21.6

20.6

20.6

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

9

Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)

-

0.1

0.9

0.9

0.8

10

Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

-

11

Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)

4.0

4.1

4.9

4.9

3.3

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (3)

11.7

11.5

11.2

10.7

10.7

Leverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

13

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure

493,226

466,093

447,851

450,318

448,004

UK leverage ratio exposure measure

421,149

417,997

397,649

393,992

390,028

%

%

%

%

%

14

16

CRR leverage ratio

5.3

5.6

5.5

5.5

5.6

17

CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been

5.0

applied

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.6

UK leverage ratio

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.3

6.4

Liquidity coverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

15

Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)

105,212

99,750

99,950

100,457

99,472

16

Total net cash outflows

73,944

71,427

71,188

71,326

70,953

17

LCR ratio % (4)

142

140

140

141

140

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding

345,629

320,612

314,250

314,935

313,007

19

Total required stable funding

252,379

242,811

231,098

229,402

226,121

20

NSFR % (5)

137

132

136

137

138

Notes:

  1. The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020.
  2. NWH Group has been subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5% since 1 August 2019.
  3. This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
  4. The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table which will incrementally increase each quarter as history builds.
  5. NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

5

Capital, liquidity and funding

Key points

Capital and leverage NWH Group

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.
  • NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
  • RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.
  • The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.
  • The UK average leverage ratio is 6.1%. The PRA offered a modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. NWH Group has received permission to apply this and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £5.2 billion.

NWB Plc

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 16.3% from 15.9% due to a £1.4 billion increase in CET1 capital and a £6.5 billion increase in RWAs.
  • The CET1 increase reflects the cancellation of the December foreseeable charge of £0.4 billion in line with announcements following Covid-19, other reserve movements and an increase of £0.9 billion due to the IFRS9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, which offset the impact of the increased impairment losses.
  • NWB Plc issued £500 million internal subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
  • RWAs increased by £6.5 billion primarily due to an increase in credit risk of £6.0 billion during H1 2020. The increase in credit risk was largely attributed to increased utilisation of existing facilities and new lending under the Government lending initiatives in Commercial Banking as well as increases due to foreign exchange and assets transfers from NWM Plc. Counterparty credit risk increased by £0.3 billion during the period. Operational risk increased by £0.2 billion due to the annual recalculation.
  • The leverage ratio decreased to 4.7% as a result of the increase in balance sheet exposure.

RBS plc

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 190 basis points to 15.1% primarily due to an increase in CET1 capital of £0.3 billion and a decrease in RWAs of £1.6 billion. The increase in CET1 is driven by a capital increase of £0.4 billion due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses, offset by the attributable loss in the period.
  • RWAs decreased by £1.6 billion driven by a £0.9 billion decrease in operational risk following the annual recalculation and a £0.7 billion decrease in credit risk. The credit risk decrease was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.
  • The leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven predominantly by the increase in Tier 1 capital.

UBI DAC

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 26.7% from 26.5% due to FX movements offset by an underlying reduction in the Euro CET1 capital and Euro RWAs.
  • CET1 capital has increased marginally, largely due to FX movements being offset by an attributable loss in Euro for the period.
  • RWAs remained broadly flat over the first half of the year. This is due to movements in the FX rates, offset by a large underlying reduction in the Euro credit risk RWAs, driven by a portfolio sale of non-performing loans and revision of PD/LGD metrics.
  • The leverage ratio decreased to 11.5% driven by an increase in balance sheet exposure.

Coutts & Co

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020)

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 12.3% from 12.2% at 31 March 2020. This was due to an increase in CET1 capital and an increase in RWAs. The increase in CET1 was primarily due to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses.
  • RWAs increased by £0.2 billion for the quarter mainly reflecting an increase in credit risk due to lending growth.
  • The leverage ratio remained at 8.6% as per 31 March 2020.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

6

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NWH Group (with the exception of UBI DAC) has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

30 June 2020

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

22,631

14,261

4,113

3,409

1,189

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

21,076

13,367

3,753

3,409

1,138

had not been applied

3

Tier 1 capital

26,365

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,810

15,533

4,722

3,409

1,340

5

Total capital

31,670

19,708

6,577

3,749

1,657

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,115

18,814

6,217

3,749

1,606

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,328

87,536

27,306

12,784

9,673

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

139,206

87,504

27,268

12,784

9,622

had not been applied

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.2

16.3

15.1

26.7

12.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

15.1

15.3

13.8

26.7

11.8

had not been applied

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.9

18.8

18.6

26.7

14.4

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.8

17.8

17.3

26.7

13.9

13

Total capital ratio

22.7

22.5

24.1

29.3

17.1

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.6

21.5

22.8

29.3

16.6

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

493,226

349,262

87,826

29,682

16,126

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.3

4.7

5.8

11.5

8.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

5.0

4.4

5.4

11.5

8.3

had not been applied

31 March 2020

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

22,272

13,790

4,070

3,519

1,160

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

21,940

13,654

3,954

3,519

1,138

3

Tier 1 capital

26,006

15,956

5,039

3,519

1,362

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

25,674

15,820

4,923

3,519

1,340

5

Total capital

30,787

18,746

6,526

3,814

1,628

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,455

18,610

6,410

3,814

1,606

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,282

86,825

27,804

12,569

9,509

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

139,214

86,814

27,778

12,569

9,487

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.0

15.9

14.6

28.0

12.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.8

15.7

14.2

28.0

12.0

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.7

18.4

18.1

28.0

14.3

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.4

18.2

17.7

28.0

14.1

13

Total capital ratio

22.1

21.6

23.5

30.3

17.1

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.9

21.4

23.1

30.3

16.9

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

466,093

325,127

83,425

27,871

15,809

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.6

4.9

6.0

12.6

8.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.5

4.9

5.9

12.6

8.5

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

7

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued

31 December 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

been applied

3

Tier 1 capital

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

5

Total capital

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,515

17,801

6,199

3,694

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

been applied

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

15.7

15.9

13.2

26.5

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.5

18.6

16.6

26.5

13

Total capital ratio

21.9

22.0

21.4

28.9

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.9

22.0

21.4

28.9

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.6

5.0

5.3

12.6

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

5.6

5.0

5.3

12.6

30 September 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Available capital - transitional

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

21,167

12,758

4,296

3,963

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

21,167

12,758

4,296

3,963

3

Tier 1 capital

24,931

14,953

5,265

3,963

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

24,931

14,953

5,265

3,963

5

Total capital

29,284

17,152

6,768

4,303

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,284

17,152

6,768

4,303

Risk-weighted assets

7

Total risk-weighted assets

139,577

81,936

30,583

13,135

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

139,577

81,936

30,583

13,135

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.2

15.6

14.0

30.2

10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

15.2

15.6

14.0

30.2

11

Tier 1 ratio

17.9

18.2

17.2

30.2

12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.9

18.2

17.2

30.2

13

Total capital ratio

21.0

20.9

22.1

32.8

14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

21.0

20.9

22.1

32.8

Leverage ratio

15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

450,318

299,425

92,553

27,613

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.5

5.0

5.7

14.4

17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not

been applied

5.5

5.0

5.7

14.4

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

8

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2019

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

21,390

12,985

4,351

3,941

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

21,390

12,985

4,351

3,941

3

Tier 1 capital

25,154

15,180

5,320

3,941

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

25,154

15,180

5,320

3,941

5

Total capital

29,381

17,406

6,775

4,309

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

29,381

17,406

6,775

4,309

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

140,571

80,919

31,619

13,947

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

140,571

80,919

31,619

13,947

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.2

16.0

13.8

28.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.2

16.0

13.8

28.3

11

Tier 1 ratio

17.9

18.8

16.8

28.3

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

17.9

18.8

16.8

28.3

13

Total capital ratio

20.9

21.5

21.4

30.9

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

20.9

21.5

21.4

30.9

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

448,004

297,016

93,148

27,988

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.6

5.1

5.7

14.1

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.6

5.1

5.7

14.1

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

9

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NWH Group only.

30 June 2020

NWH Group

CRR prescribed

PRA

residual

CRR

CET1 capital: instruments and reserves

transitional

amounts

end-point

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

3,263

-

3,263

3,903

20

3,852

41

Of which: ordinary shares

3,263

-

3,263

1,678

20

3,072

41

2

Retained earnings

36,854

-

36,854

10,821

4,006

264

1,027

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

(10,577)

-

(10,577)

642

431

86

107

4

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2019

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5a

Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

-

-

-

26

-

-

-

6

CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments

29,540

-

29,540

15,392

4,457

4,202

1,175

7

Additional value adjustments

(16)

-

(16)

(10)

(6)

(1)

-

8

(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)

(6,293)

-

(6,293)

(941)

(85)

-

(37)

10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary

differences (net of related tax liability)

(844)

-

(844)

(545)

(110)

(174)

-

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

(424)

-

(424)

154

(431)

(76)

-

12

(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

-

15

(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets

(275)

-

(275)

-

-

(273)

-

18 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of

eligible short positions)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible

short positions)

-

-

-

(631)

-

-

-

22

(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold

-

-

-

(52)

-

-

-

23

(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial

-

-

-

(35)

-

-

-

sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

25

(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

-

-

(17)

-

-

-

25a

(-) Losses for the current financial period

(611)

-

(611)

-

(72)

(268)

-

26

Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment

1,555

(1,555)

-

894

360

-

51

26a

Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26b

Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions

1,555

(1,555)

-

894

360

-

51

required pre CRR

27

(-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

Total regulatory adjustments to CET1

(6,909)

(1,555)

(8,464)

(1,131)

(344)

(793)

14

29

CET1 capital

22,631

(1,555)

21,076

14,261

4,113

3,409

1,189

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

10

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

NWH Group

CRR prescribed

PRA

residual

CRR

AT1 capital: instruments

transitional

amounts

end-point

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

3,676

-

3,676

2,370

969

-

202

31

Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

3,676

-

3,676

2,370

969

-

202

32

Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from

-

-

-

58

-

-

-

AT1

34

Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5

58

(58)

-

-

-

-

-

CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

35

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

58

(58)

-

-

-

-

-

36

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments

3,734

(58)

3,676

2,428

969

-

202

AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments

40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible

short positions)

-

-

-

(262)

-

-

-

41

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

41b

Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the

transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

43

Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

-

-

-

(262)

-

-

-

44

AT1 capital

3,734

(58)

3,676

2,166

969

-

202

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

26,365

(1,613)

24,752

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

T2 capital: instruments and provisions

5,038

-

5,038

3,342

1,495

277

266

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

47

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to

-

-

-

245

-

-

-

phase out from T2

48

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests

267

(267)

-

-

-

-

-

phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries

49

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

267

(267)

-

-

-

-

-

50

Credit risk adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

51

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

5,305

(267)

5,038

3,587

1,495

277

266

T2 capital: regulatory adjustments

54 (-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold

and net of eligible short positions)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible

short positions)

-

-

-

(306)

-

-

-

56a

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

56b

(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional

-

-

-

-

-

63

-

period

56c

(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

required pre CRR

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

57

Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

-

-

-

(306)

-

63

-

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

11

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

NWH Group

CRR prescribed

PRA

residual

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

transitional

amounts

Final CRD IV

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

58

T2 capital

5,305

(267)

5,038

3,281

1,495

340

266

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

31,670

(1,880)

29,790

19,708

6,577

3,749

1,657

60

Total risk-weighted assets

139,328

(122)

139,206

87,536

27,306

12,784

9,673

Capital ratios and buffers

61

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

16.2%

15.1%

16.3%

15.1%

26.7%

12.3%

62

T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

18.9%

17.8%

18.8%

18.6%

26.7%

14.4%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

22.7%

21.4%

22.5%

24.1%

29.3%

17.1%

64

Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital

conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important

8.5%

8.5%

7.0%

7.0%

7.3%

7.0%

institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

65

Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

66

Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement

-

-

-

-

-

-

67

Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

1.5%

1.5%

-

-

0.3%

-

67a

Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

-

-

-

-

-

-

68

CET1 available to meet buffers (1)

11.7%

10.6%

11.8%

10.6%

22.2%

7.8%

Amounts below the threshold deduction

72

Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

6

-

6

-

6

-

-

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

73

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the

1

-

1

1,494

28

-

110

institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

473

-

473

697

37

-

9

Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2

76

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(prior to the application of the cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

189

-

189

114

22

13

107

78

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(prior to the application of the cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

623

-

623

387

125

63

-

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

58

(58)

-

58

-

-

-

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

82

(82)

-

82

-

-

-

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

267

(267)

-

245

-

29

5

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

794

(794)

-

739

-

-

-

Note:

(1) This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

12

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

December 2019

NWH Group

PRA

CRR prescribed

CRR

CET1 capital: instruments and reserves

transitional

residual amounts

end-point

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

3,263

-

3,263

3,904

20

3,604

Of which: ordinary shares

3,263

-

3,263

1,678

20

2,875

2

Retained earnings

36,305

-

36,305

10,556

4,006

163

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

(10,861)

-

(10,861)

829

179

32

5a

Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

-

-

-

-

-

3

6

CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments

28,707

-

28,707

15,289

4,205

3,802

7

Additional value adjustments

(26)

-

(26)

(16)

(10)

-

8

(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)

(6,313)

-

(6,313)

(963)

(85)

(1)

10

(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising

from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

(757)

-

(757)

(474)

(87)

(181)

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

(202)

-

(202)

(27)

(179)

(35)

12

(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

(141)

-

(141)

(109)

(16)

(28)

14

Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets

(171)

-

(171)

-

-

(168)

19

(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the

institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible

short positions)

-

-

-

(716)

-

-

22

(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold

-

-

-

(133)

-

-

23

(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of

25

financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

-

-

-

(88)

-

-

(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

-

-

(45)

-

-

28

Total regulatory adjustments to CET1

(7,610)

-

(7,610)

(2,438)

(377)

(413)

29

CET1 capital

21,097

-

21,097

12,851

3,828

3,389

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

13

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

December 2019

NWH Group

PRA

CRR prescribed

CRR

AT1 capital: instruments

transitional

residual amounts

end point

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

3,676

-

3,676

2,370

969

-

31

Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

3,676

-

3,676

2,370

969

-

33

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts

subject to phase out from AT1

-

-

-

87

-

-

34

Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests

35

not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

88

(88)

-

-

-

-

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

88

(88)

-

-

-

-

36

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments

3,764

(88)

3,676

2,457

969

-

AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments

40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible

short positions)

-

-

-

(262)

-

-

41

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the

transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated

loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

-

-

-

-

-

-

43

Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

-

-

-

(262)

-

-

44

AT1 capital

3,764

(88)

3,676

2,195

969

-

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

24,861

(88)

24,773

15,046

4,797

3,389

T2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

4,254

-

4,254

2,708

1,402

305

47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to

phase out from T2

-

-

-

368

-

-

48

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests

49

phase out from T2 and AT1 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries

400

(400)

-

-

-

-

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

400

(400)

-

-

-

-

50

Credit risk adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

51

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

4,654

(400)

4,254

3,076

1,402

305

T2 capital: regulatory adjustments

55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector

entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)

-

-

-

(321)

-

-

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

-

-

-

(321)

-

-

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

14

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

December 2019

NWH Group

PRA

CRR prescribed

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

transitional

residual amounts

Final CRD IV

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

58

T2 capital

4,654

(400)

4,254

2,755

1,402

305

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

29,515

(488)

29,027

17,801

6,199

3,694

60

Total risk-weighted assets

134,675

-

134,675

81,069

28,920

12,781

Capital ratios and buffers

61

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

15.7%

-

15.7%

15.9%

13.2%

26.5%

62

T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

18.5%

-

18.4%

18.6%

16.6%

26.5%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

21.9%

-

21.6%

22.0%

21.4%

28.9%

64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important

65

institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

9.4%

-

9.4%

7.9%

7.9%

8.0%

Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

-

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

66

Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement

0.9%

-

0.9%

0.9%

0.9%

1.0%

67

Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

1.5%

-

1.5%

-

-

-

67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

-

-

-

-

-

-

68

CET1 available to meet buffers (1)

11.2%

-

11.2%

11.4%

8.7%

22.0%

Amounts below the threshold deduction

72

Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

6

-

6

-

6

-

73

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution

has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

1

-

1

1,407

28

1

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

475

-

475

709

24

-

Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2

77

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

190

-

190

111

24

11

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

593

-

593

353

128

65

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements

(only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

88

(88)

-

88

-

-

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

52

(52)

-

52

-

-

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

401

(401)

-

368

-

40

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

610

(610)

-

571

-

-

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

15

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NWH Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs.

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

116,397

9,312

67,325

5,386

22,104

1,768

11,609

929

8,263

662

2

Standardised (STD) approach

13,923

1,114

3,807

305

1,564

125

1,030

82

8,263

662

4

Advanced IRB approach

102,474

8,198

63,518

5,081

20,540

1,643

10,579

847

-

-

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

internal model approach (IMA)

6

Counterparty credit risk

1,440

115

950

76

-

-

139

11

40

3

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

181

14

181

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

of which: marked-to-market

379

30

257

21

-

-

139

11

35

3

10

of which: internal model method (IMM)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to

11

the default fund of a central

47

4

47

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

counterparty

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

833

67

465

37

-

-

-

-

5

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book (1)

1,300

104

1,056

85

244

20

-

-

-

-

15

Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)

919

73

675

54

244

20

-

-

-

-

17

Standardised approach

182

15

182

15

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

External rating-based approach (SEC-ERBA)(2)

199

16

199

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

1250%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Market risk

141

11

13

1

17

1

88

7

5

-

20

STD approach

141

11

13

1

17

1

88

7

5

-

23

Operational risk - STD approach

18,866

1,509

12,843

1,027

4,778

382

947

76

1,068

85

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject

1,184

95

5,349

428

163

13

1

-

297

24

27

to 250% risk-weight)

29

Total

139,328

11,146

87,536

7,003

27,306

2,184

12,784

1,023

9,673

774

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

111,281

8,903

61,614

4,930

22,757

1,822

11,678

934

2

Standardised (STD) approach

14,033

1,123

3,923

314

1,792

144

899

72

4

Advanced IRB approach

97,248

7,780

57,691

4,616

20,965

1,678

10,779

862

6

Counterparty credit risk

980

78

605

48

-

-

127

10

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

145

12

145

12

-

-

-

-

7

of which: marked-to-market

239

19

151

12

-

-

127

10

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to

11

the default fund of a central

counterparty

116

9

116

9

-

-

-

-

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

480

38

193

15

-

-

-

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book

1,509

121

1,206

96

304

24

-

-

15

IRB approach

1,509

121

1,206

96

304

24

-

-

19

Market risk

125

10

17

1

15

1

77

6

20

STD approach

125

10

17

1

15

1

77

6

23

Operational risk - STD approach

19,590

1,567

12,669

1,014

5,714

457

897

72

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject

27

to 250% risk-weight)

1,190

95

4,958

397

130

10

2

-

29

Total

134,675

10,774

81,069

6,486

28,920

2,314

12,781

1,022

Notes:

  1. From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
  2. Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA)

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

16

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets

and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NWH Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.

a

b

RWAs

IRB

STD

Total RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

98,757

15,223

113,980

9,118

2

Asset size (1)

4,067

(113)

3,954

316

3

Asset quality (2)

(713)

-

(713)

(57)

4

Model updates (3)

232

(132)

100

8

5

Methodology and policy

17

-

17

1

7

Foreign exchange movements (4)

1,414

129

1,543

124

9

At 30 June 2020

103,774

15,107

118,881

9,510

Notes:

  1. Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans).
  2. Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
  3. Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes.
  4. Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.

Key points

  • The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. In addition, there was an insurance-related asset transfer from NatWest Markets. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non-performing loans in Q1 2020.
  • The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period.
  • The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
  • The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020.

EU CCR7: CCR: Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.

a

b

RWAs

MCR

Non-IMM

Non-IMM

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

500

40

2

Asset size (1)

104

8

7

Foreign exchange movements (2)

3

-

8

Other

-

-

9

At 30 June 2020

607

48

Notes:

  1. Actual changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
  2. Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.

Key point

  • The RWA increase reflected intragroup movements of mark-to-market positions and collateral as well as an increased volume of securities financing transactions.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

17

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU MR2_B: MR STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.

STD

RWAs

MCR

1

£m

£m

At 1 January 2020

125

10

2

Movement in risk levels (1)

16

1

8

At 30 June 2020

141

11

Note:

(1) Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes.

Key point

  • The RWA increase was primarily due to an increase in the US dollar position relating to coupon payments and transfer pricing charges between NWH Group entities.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

18

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Total assets as per published financial statements

472,827

355,585

96,902

28,949

35,626

428,371

310,954

90,602

26,075

2

Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory

-

-

consolidation

(416)

-

-

-

-

(391)

-

4

Adjustment for derivative financial instruments

(3,453)

(2,819)

175

41

6

(2,690)

(2,171)

299

89

5

Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)

115

115

-

-

-

516

516

-

-

6

Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet

22,331

10,620

1,178

685

exposures)

30,451

29,655

17,862

8,766

1,118

EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure in accordance with

- (24,557) (19,600)

-

(20,214)

Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

-

(24,024)

(8,309)

-

7

Other adjustments

(6,298)

(1,393)

(271)

(486)

23

(7,610)

(2,699)

(377)

(389)

8

Total leverage ratio exposure

493,226

349,262

87,826

29,682

16,126

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure

On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)

451,710

334,753

96,062

28,752

35,656

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)

414,281

296,750

90,236

25,924

2

Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital

(6,298)

(1,393)

(271)

(524)

(38)

(7,610)

(2,699)

(377)

(412)

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)

445,412

333,360

95,791

28,228

35,618

406,671

294,051

89,859

25,512

Derivative exposures

441

959

840

187

30

4

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin)

252

852

366

163

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method)

1,234

1,480

175

89

7

1,071

1,494

299

100

7

Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions

(1,519)

(1,518)

-

-

-

(1,114)

(1,114)

-

-

11

Total derivative exposures

156

921

1,015

276

37

209

1,232

665

263

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

19

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Securities financing transaction exposures

27,645

27,645

-

-

-

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions

20,682

20,677

-

-

13

Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets

(10,553)

(10,553)

-

-

-

(9,882)

(9,876)

-

-

14

Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets

115

115

-

-

-

516

516

-

-

16

Total securities financing transaction exposures

17,207

17,207

-

-

-

11,316

11,317

-

-

Other off-balance sheet exposures

109,831

74,626

32,038

3,504

3,274

17

Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount

105,875

65,461

27,821

3,247

18

Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts

(79,380)

(52,295)

(21,418)

(2,326)

(2,589)

(76,220)

(47,599)

(19,055)

(2,129)

19

Other off-balance sheet exposures

30,451

22,331

10,620

1,178

685

29,655

17,862

8,766

1,118

EU-19a Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU)

-

(24,557)

(19,600)

-

(20,214)

No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet)

-

(24,024)

(8,309)

-

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 capital

26,365

16,427

5,082

3,409

1,391

24,861

15,047

4,797

3,389

21

Total leverage ratio exposure

493,226

349,262

87,826

29,682

16,126

447,851

300,438

90,981

26,893

Leverage ratio

5.3

4.7

5.8

11.5

8.6

5.6%

5.0%

5.3%

12.6%

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Leverage ratio exposures

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Coutts

NWH

NWB

RBS

UBI

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

& Co

Group

Plc

plc

DAC

LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

EU-1 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which:

445,412

309,411

80,105

28,228

15,404

406,671

270,134

82,216

25,512

EU-2

Trading book exposures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-3 Banking book exposures, of which:

445,412

309,411

80,105

28,228

15,404

406,671

270,134

82,216

25,512

EU-4

Covered bonds

2,400

2,019

-

380

-

1,678

1,340

-

338

EU-5 Exposures treated as sovereigns

114,786

81,058

25,611

6,911

53

95,026

62,353

26,410

5,015

EU-6

Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector

entities

5,017

4,044

436

480

-

not treated as sovereigns

4,840

3,815

520

451

EU-7

Institutions

4,628

6,932

1,290

1,541

102

4,885

7,808

1,522

990

EU-8 Secured by mortgages of immovable properties

211,836

150,267

30,682

15,266

11,813

201,064

140,891

32,198

14,560

EU-9

Retail exposures

25,588

17,550

4,472

530

935

22,040

14,351

4,061

553

EU-10

Corporate

63,262

33,216

14,367

2,213

1,839

59,321

25,970

14,053

2,172

EU-11

Exposures in default

3,779

1,605

892

604

189

3,536

1,382

920

824

EU-12 Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets)

14,116

12,720

2,355

303

473

14,281

12,224

2,532

609

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

20

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NWH Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non-end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc 2019 ARA). Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis.

Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer to redeem

30 June

31 December

Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1

2020

2019

Step-up coupon

£m

£m

NWB Plc - debt preference shares

143

GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable)

143

Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer

to redeem

Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2

NWB Plc - undated loan capital

XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up

10

notes (callable quarterly)

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%

9

XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated

162

subordinated notes (callable quarterly)

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%

152

XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated

57

step-up notes (callable every five years from October 2022)

5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08%

55

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

21

Capital, Liquidity and funding

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

The table below shows the breakdown of high-quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.

LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NWH Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.

Total unweighted value (average)

Total weighted value (average)

30 June

31 March 31 December 30 September

30 June

31 March 31 December 30 September

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2020

2019

2019

6

3

12

9

6

3

12

9

Number of data points used in the calculation of averages

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

High quality liquid assets

105,212

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

99,750

99,950

100,457

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business

210,293

16,398

customers

203,629

201,904

200,381

16,050

15,903

15,754

3

of which: stable deposits

134,372

130,871

129,587

128,814

6,719

6,544

6,479

6,441

4

of which: less stable deposits

73,857

72,364

71,941

71,210

9,277

9,113

9,047

8,957

5

Unsecured wholesale funding

126,673

121,172

120,043

120,296

55,676

53,335

53,236

53,528

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and

53,938

13,172

deposits in networks of cooperative banks

51,254

50,376

50,355

12,501

12,281

12,276

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

72,271

69,573

69,489

69,804

42,040

40,489

40,777

41,115

8

Unsecured debt

464

345

178

137

464

345

178

137

9

Secured wholesale funding

47

380

379

459

10

Additional requirements

50,658

52,068

53,580

54,561

7,730

7,537

7,495

7,577

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and

2,338

1,988

other collateral requirements

1,853

1,388

1,237

1,649

1,324

1,237

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt

104

104

products

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

48,216

50,215

52,192

53,324

5,638

5,888

6,171

6,340

14

Other contractual funding obligations

420

460

497

512

10

10

12

15

15

Other contingent funding obligations

43,949

41,577

41,147

40,525

3,710

3,652

3,561

3,360

16

Total cash outflows

83,571

80,964

80,586

80,693

17

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

11,689

9,797

8,228

7,594

20

20

-

-

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

9,884

10,296

10,207

10,250

6,868

7,121

6,959

6,973

19

Other cash inflows

11,281

11,012

11,231

11,306

2,738

2,396

2,439

2,394

EU-19a

Difference between total weighted inflows and

-

-

outflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-19b

Excess inflows from a related specialised credit

-

-

institution

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Total cash inflows

32,854

31,105

29,667

29,150

9,626

9,537

9,398

9,367

EU-20a Fully exempt inflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20c

Inflows subject to 75% cap

32,827

31,077

29,665

29,150

9,626

9,537

9,398

9,367

21

Liquidity buffer

105,212

99,750

99,950

100,457

22

Total net cash outflows

73,944

71,427

71,188

71,326

23

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

142

140

140

141

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

22

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster

The table below summarises NWH Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD).

EAD post CRM

RWAs

RWA density

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

%

%

%

Sector cluster

Sovereign

13,830

62,870

76,700

660

1,182

1,842

5

2

2

Central banks

Central governments

14,417

22,094

36,511

1,463

-

1,463

10

-

4

Other sovereign

1,537

596

2,133

310

8

318

20

1

15

Total sovereign

29,784

85,560

115,344

2,433

1,190

3,623

8

1

3

Financial institutions (FIs)

10,230

277

10,507

2,228

119

2,347

22

43

22

Banks

Non-bank FIs (1)

7,343

1,658

9,001

3,268

637

3,905

45

38

43

SSPEs (2)

1,448

48

1,496

431

45

476

30

94

32

Total FIs

19,021

1,983

21,004

5,927

801

6,728

31

40

32

Corporates

Property

37,344

3,102

40,446

16,331

2,801

19,132

44

90

47

- UK

- RoI

1,390

185

1,575

872

184

1,056

63

99

67

- Western Europe

1,131

84

1,215

606

71

677

54

85

56

- US

261

2

263

119

2

121

46

100

46

- RoW

417

219

636

278

177

455

67

81

72

Total property

40,543

3,592

44,135

18,206

3,235

21,441

45

90

49

Natural resources

12,138

356

12,494

5,446

334

5,780

45

94

46

Transport

17,290

853

18,143

7,397

645

8,042

43

76

44

Manufacturing

15,101

897

15,998

6,426

632

7,058

43

71

44

Retail and leisure

18,729

1,201

19,930

10,298

1,068

11,366

55

89

57

Services

18,706

1,352

20,058

9,162

1,136

10,298

49

84

51

TMT (3)

6,905

233

7,138

4,053

194

4,247

59

83

59

Total corporates

129,412

8,484

137,896

60,988

7,244

68,232

47

85

49

Personal

Mortgages

164,717

9,044

173,761

13,099

3,277

16,376

8

36

9

- UK

- RoI

14,470

20

14,490

4,908

7

4,915

34

35

34

- Western Europe

-

163

163

-

58

58

-

35

35

- US

-

188

188

-

66

66

-

35

35

- RoW

-

802

802

-

333

333

-

42

42

Total mortgages

179,187

10,217

189,404

18,007

3,741

21,748

10

37

11

Other personal

29,535

2,425

31,960

13,074

1,606

14,680

44

66

46

Total personal

208,722

12,642

221,364

31,081

5,347

36,428

15

42

16

Other items

4,326

1,847

6,173

3,657

1,653

5,310

85

89

86

Total

391,265

110,516

501,781

104,086

16,235

120,321

27

15

24

For the notes to this table refer to the following page.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

23

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NWH Group sector cluster continued

EAD post CRM

RWAs

RWA density

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

%

%

%

Sector cluster

Sovereign

Central banks

15,404

42,676

58,080

418

1,187

1,605

3

3

3

Central governments

14,375

21,093

35,468

1,237

-

1,237

9

-

3

Other sovereign

1,399

567

1,966

265

11

276

19

2

14

Total sovereign

31,178

64,336

95,514

1,920

1,198

3,118

6

2

3

Financial institutions (FIs)

Banks

10,173

239

10,412

2,130

89

2,219

21

37

21

Non-bank FIs (1)

4,928

1,690

6,618

2,493

657

3,150

51

39

48

SSPEs (2)

1,493

49

1,542

172

46

218

12

94

14

Total FIs

16,594

1,978

18,572

4,795

792

5,587

29

40

30

Corporates

Property

- UK

34,126

2,830

36,956

15,569

2,621

18,190

46

93

49

- RoI

1,370

172

1,542

863

171

1,034

63

99

67

- Western Europe

1,181

87

1,268

655

80

735

55

92

58

- US

169

3

172

91

3

94

54

100

55

- RoW

374

225

599

243

196

439

65

87

73

Total property

37,220

3,317

40,537

17,421

3,071

20,492

47

93

51

Natural resources

11,215

258

11,473

4,864

240

5,104

43

93

44

Transport

15,184

874

16,058

6,193

777

6,970

41

89

43

Manufacturing

13,966

862

14,828

6,388

632

7,020

46

73

47

Retail and leisure

15,949

1,195

17,144

8,591

1,169

9,760

54

98

57

Services

17,012

1,282

18,294

8,581

1,173

9,754

50

92

53

TMT (3)

5,535

310

5,845

3,461

298

3,759

63

96

64

Total corporates

116,081

8,098

124,179

55,499

7,360

62,859

48

91

51

Personal

Mortgages

- UK

160,479

8,842

169,321

13,069

3,194

16,263

8

36

10

- RoI

14,051

18

14,069

5,869

7

5,876

42

35

42

- Western Europe

-

151

151

-

53

53

-

35

35

- US

-

156

156

-

55

55

-

35

35

- RoW

-

781

781

-

279

279

-

36

36

Total mortgages

174,530

9,948

184,478

18,938

3,588

22,526

11

36

12

Other personal

30,542

2,666

33,208

13,931

1,773

15,704

46

67

47

Total personal

205,072

12,614

217,686

32,869

5,361

38,230

16

42

18

Other items

5,037

1,796

6,833

3,891

1,275

5,166

77

71

76

Total

373,962

88,822

462,784

98,974

15,986

114,960

26

18

25

Notes:

  1. Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks.
  2. Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles.
  3. Telecommunications, media and technology.

Key points

  • EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020.
  • RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme, movements in foreign exchange as well as an increase in inter- Group credit valuation adjustments. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of risk parameters during the period.
  • Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.
  • Corporates - The overall increase in EAD and RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions in RWAs due to increased defaults.
  • Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.
  • Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

24

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NWH Group and large subsidiaries (including inter-group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class.

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

EAD

EAD

EAD

EAD

EAD

EAD pre

post

EAD pre

post

EAD pre

post

EAD pre

post

EAD pre

post

Credit risk

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30 June 2020

IRB

Central governments

33,220

33,173

2,864

229

25,723

25,677

1,937

155

33

33

-

-

7,428

7,428

923

74

-

-

-

-

and central banks

Institutions

8,208

6,250

1,642

131

5,350

3,693

935

75

1,732

1,455

372

30

438

438

118

9

-

-

-

-

Corporates

124,425

113,657

58,369

4,670

68,767

61,715

34,270

2,742

33,867

30,321

15,199

1,216

5,673

5,621

3,887

311

-

-

-

-

Specialised lending

15,626

15,601

10,601

848

8,476

8,471

5,737

459

5,747

5,726

3,902

312

1,091

1,091

750

60

-

-

-

-

SME

21,250

20,827

9,057

725

11,352

11,064

5,133

411

3,992

3,880

1,764

141

1,374

1,373

976

78

-

-

-

-

Other corporate

87,549

77,229

38,711

3,097

48,939

42,180

23,400

1,872

24,128

20,715

9,533

763

3,208

3,157

2,161

173

-

-

-

-

Retail

224,509

224,509

35,674

2,854

174,661

174,661

23,869

1,910

30,482

30,482

4,969

398

15,551

15,551

5,531

443

-

-

-

-

Secured by real estate

-

-

-

-

property

1,253

1,253

447

36

950

950

336

27

240

240

81

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- SME

- non-SME

179,188

179,188

18,008

1,441

140,544

140,544

10,973

878

22,338

22,338

1,637

132

14,470

14,470

4,908

394

-

-

-

-

Qualifying revolving

22,151

22,151

5,235

419

17,305

17,305

3,870

310

4,214

4,214

1,161

93

313

313

128

10

-

-

-

-

Other retail - SME

14,721

14,721

4,255

340

10,599

10,599

2,816

225

2,270

2,270

617

49

571

571

355

28

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

7,196

7,196

7,729

618

5,263

5,263

5,874

470

1,420

1,420

1,473

118

197

197

140

11

-

-

-

-

Equities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Securitisation

6,918

6,918

1,300

104

5,425

5,425

1,056

84

1,493

1,493

244

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-credit obligation assets

5,153

5,153

3,925

314

2,978

2,978

2,507

200

-

-

-

-

272

272

120

10

-

-

-

-

Total IRB

402,433

389,660

103,774

8,302

282,904

274,149

64,574

5,166

67,607

63,784

20,784

1,664

29,362

29,310

10,579

847

-

-

-

-

STD

Central governments and

85,229

85,296

1,188

95

58,409

58,409

1,701

136

25,619

25,618

93

7

-

-

1

-

53

120

23

2

central banks

Regional governments and

52

3

2

-

20

2

-

-

30

-

-

-

1

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

local authorities

Multilateral development

-

-

- -

-

- -

-

-

- - -

-

- - -

-

- -

-

banks

732

732

309

25

28,781

28,781

286

23

15,771

15,771

30

2

1,242

1,242

277

22

20,314

20,313

21

2

Institutions

Corporates

6,005

5,520

4,753

380

3,453

3,278

2,819

225

801

798

652

53

606

606

590

48

2,012

1,705

1,573

126

Retail

2,199

2,106

1,261

101

390

390

249

20

180

175

117

9

9

9

5

-

964

877

511

41

Secured by mortgages

on: immovable property

11,232

11,231

4,126

330

114

113

113

9

659

659

243

19

92

92

92

7

9,886

9,886

3,511

280

- residential

- commercial

2,608

2,566

2,577

206

267

267

278

22

162

134

134

11

35

35

35

3

2,128

2,114

2,114

169

Exposures in default

412

411

490

39

40

40

54

4

68

68

90

7

19

19

24

2

199

198

210

17

Items associated with

-

-

- -

-

- -

-

-

- - -

-

- - -

-

- -

-

particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Covered bonds

Equity exposures

14

14

15

1

1,459

1,459

3,648

292

41

41

84

7

-

-

1

-

110

110

274

22

Other exposures

842

842

386

31

10

10

8

1

653

653

284

23

23

23

5

-

327

327

324

26

Total STD

109,325

108,721

15,107

1,208

92,943

92,749

9,156

732

43,984

43,917

1,727

138

2,027

2,027

1,031

82

35,993

35,650

8,561

685

Total IRB and STD

511,758

498,381

118,881

9,510

375,847

366,898

73,730

5,898

111,591

107,701

22,511

1,802

31,389

31,337

11,610

929

35,993

35,650

8,561

685

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

25

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

Coutts & Co

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

Counterparty credit risk

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30 June 2020

IRB

164

4

-

164

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central governments and central banks

Institutions

299

121

10

299

121

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Corporates

1,142

187

15

1,112

167

13

-

-

-

29

20

1

-

-

-

Specialised lending

31

22

2

13

9

1

-

-

-

18

13

1

-

-

-

SME

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

-

-

-

-

Other corporate

1,110

164

13

1,099

158

12

-

-

-

10

6

-

-

-

-

Total IRB

1,605

312

25

1,575

292

23

-

-

-

29

20

1

-

-

-

STD

327

-

-

327

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Central governments and central banks

Institutions

1,247

786

63

2,161

579

47

840

-

-

242

119

10

1

1

-

Corporates

221

342

27

80

79

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

35

39

3

Total STD

1,795

1,128

90

2,568

658

53

840

-

-

242

119

10

36

40

3

Total IRB and STD

3,400

1,440

115

4,143

950

76

840

-

-

271

139

11

36

40

3

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

26

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

Credit risk

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

31 December 2019

IRB

Central governments and central banks

34,581

34,522

2,353

188

29,013

28,954

1,748

140

35

35

1

-

5,484

5,484

600

48

Institutions

8,261

6,299

1,582

127

4,961

3,428

785

63

2,102

1,687

423

34

392

392

109

9

Corporates

113,640

103,882

52,011

4,161

56,644

50,701

28,380

2,270

34,339

30,738

15,215

1,217

5,440

5,348

3,448

275

Specialised lending

13,931

13,862

9,426

754

6,507

6,501

4,500

360

6,002

5,939

3,944

315

1,121

1,121

780

62

SME

20,451

20,021

8,570

686

9,842

9,543

4,709

377

4,013

3,909

1,851

148

1,322

1,320

743

59

Other corporate

79,258

69,999

34,015

2,721

40,295

34,657

19,171

1,533

24,324

20,890

9,420

754

2,997

2,907

1,925

154

Retail

215,130

215,130

37,150

2,972

164,886

164,886

23,967

1,917

31,269

31,269

5,326

426

15,107

15,107

6,502

520

Secured by real estate property

- SME

1,291

1,291

523

42

970

970

385

31

259

259

100

8

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

174,529

174,529

18,939

1,516

134,944

134,944

10,755

861

23,633

23,633

1,766

142

14,050

14,050

5,869

470

Qualifying revolving

23,138

23,138

5,991

479

17,969

17,969

4,406

352

4,476

4,476

1,329

106

328

328

163

13

Other retail

- SME

8,940

8,940

3,856

308

5,770

5,770

2,503

200

1,439

1,439

605

48

537

537

316

25

- non-SME

7,232

7,232

7,841

627

5,233

5,233

5,918

473

1,462

1,462

1,526

122

192

192

154

12

Securitisation

7,329

7,329

1,509

121

5,837

5,837

1,206

96

1,492

1,492

304

24

-

-

-

-

Non-credit obligation assets

5,847

5,847

4,152

332

3,418

3,418

2,811

225

-

-

-

-

577

577

120

10

Total IRB

384,788

373,009

98,757

7,901

264,759

257,224

58,897

4,711

69,237

65,221

21,269

1,701

27,000

26,908

10,779

862

STD

Central governments and central banks

63,983

63,983

1,193

95

36,318

36,318

1,661

133

26,421

26,421

60

5

-

-

-

-

Regional governments and local authorities

20

20

5

-

18

18

4

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

-

Multilateral development banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

653

653

236

19

29,709

29,709

212

17

7,722

7,721

34

3

732

733

150

12

Corporates

7,567

7,230

6,928

554

3,277

3,071

2,960

238

717

714

678

54

615

615

598

47

Retail

2,332

2,276

1,356

109

499

499

311

25

207

202

130

10

13

13

8

1

Secured by mortgages on immovable property

- residential

10,909

10,909

3,942

315

68

68

68

5

702

702

276

22

81

81

81

7

- commercial

681

663

677

54

316

316

326

26

171

153

158

13

33

33

33

3

Exposures in default

303

302

359

29

28

28

42

3

66

66

88

7

20

19

25

2

Items associated with particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Covered bonds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity exposures

25

25

27

2

1,319

1,319

3,296

264

52

52

94

8

1

1

2

-

Other exposures

1,123

1,123

500

40

4

4

1

-

942

942

404

32

17

17

3

-

Total STD

87,596

87,184

15,223

1,217

71,556

71,350

8,881

711

37,000

36,973

1,922

154

1,513

1,513

901

72

Total IRB and STD

472,384

460,193

113,980

9,118

336,315

328,574

67,778

5,422

106,237

102,194

23,191

1,855

28,513

28,421

11,680

934

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

27

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NWH Group and large subsidiaries continued

NWH Group

NWB Plc

RBS plc

UBI DAC

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

Counterparty credit risk

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

31 December 2019

IRB

Central governments and central banks

209

3

-

209

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

265

94

8

263

93

7

-

-

-

2

1

-

Corporates

479

120

9

452

101

8

-

-

-

27

19

1

Specialised lending

28

19

2

10

7

1

-

-

-

16

12

1

SME

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

-

Other corporate

450

100

7

442

94

7

-

-

-

10

6

-

Total IRB

953

217

17

924

197

15

-

-

-

29

20

1

STD

Central governments and central banks

332

-

-

332

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Regional governments and local authorities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1,174

528

42

2,069

298

24

366

-

-

219

107

9

Corporates

132

235

19

38

110

9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total STD

1,638

763

61

2,439

408

33

366

-

-

219

107

9

Total IRB and STD

2,591

980

78

3,363

605

48

366

-

-

248

127

10

Key points

  • NWB Plc - The overall increase in credit risk exposures was mainly due to increased cash placements with central banks as well as increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking and new lending through the government lending schemes. Further increases in RWAs were also driven by movements in foreign exchange, credit valuation adjustments and insurance-related asset transfers from NatWest Markets. Offsetting reductions in RWAs during the period mainly reflected an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking and a decrease in balances for Personal unsecured products.
  • RBS plc - The overall decrease in RWAs was mainly due to a reduction in exposures and increased defaults.
  • UBI DAC - The decrease in credit risk RWAs mainly reflected the sale of a portfolio of non-performing assets and reductions in RWAs due to PD calibration. RWAs remained broadly stable. The reduction in the euro credit risk RWAs was driven by the portfolio sale of non-performing loans as well as the revision of PD/LGD metrics. This was partially offset by movements in foreign exchange rates.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

28

Credit risk

Risk profile by credit quality

EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split

The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation.

a

b

c

e

g

30 June 2020

Gross carrying values of

Year-to-date

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Accumulated

Exposure class

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

IRB

33,384

3

33,381

1

Central governments and central banks

-

-

2

Institutions

-

8,246

29

-

8,217

3

Corporates

2,651

153,311

2,879

80

153,083

4

Specialised lending

434

17,139

450

6

17,123

5

SME

722

23,853

852

23

23,723

6

Other corporate

1,495

112,319

1,577

51

112,237

Retail

3,685

230,355

2,879

316

231,161

8

Secured by real estate property - SME

27

1,275

19

1

1,283

9

- non-SME

2,225

177,367

1,005

166

178,587

10

Qualifying revolving

633

31,390

731

84

31,292

12

Other retail - SME

288

13,749

281

22

13,756

13

- non-SME

512

6,574

843

43

6,243

14

Equities

-

-

-

-

-

15

Non-credit obligation assets

-

4,313

-

-

4,313

Total IRB

6,336

429,609

5,790

396

430,155

Of which: Loans

5,743

293,340

5,497

396

293,586

Debt securities

-

21,696

7

-

21,689

Other assets

19

14,048

16

-

14,051

Off-balance sheet exposures

574

100,525

270

-

100,829

STD

85,851

5

85,846

16

Central governments and central banks

-

-

17

Regional governments and local authorities

-

577

-

-

577

19

Multilateral development banks

-

-

-

-

-

21

Institutions

-

809

-

-

809

22

Corporates

151

7,753

185

2

7,719

24

Retail

88

6,353

39

1

6,402

26

Secured by mortgages on immovable property:

228

12,024

6

2

12,246

- residential

- commercial

17

2,829

37

-

2,809

28

Exposures in default (3)

484

-

67

5

417

29

Items associated with particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

30

Covered bonds

-

-

-

-

-

33

Equity exposures

-

14

-

-

14

34

Other exposures

-

731

-

-

731

35

Total STD

484

116,941

272

5

117,153

Of which: Loans

451

23,825

248

5

24,028

Debt securities

-

22,056

1

-

22,055

Other assets

3

62,143

3

-

62,143

Off-balance sheet exposures

30

8,917

20

-

8,927

37

Total: Loans

6,194

317,165

5,745

401

317,614

38

Debt securities

-

43,752

8

-

43,744

Other assets

22

76,191

19

-

76,194

39

Off-balance sheet exposures

604

109,442

290

-

109,756

36

Total IRB and STD

6,820

546,550

6,062

401

547,308

For the notes to this table refer to the following page.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

29

Credit risk

EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued

a

b

c

e

g

31 December 2019

Gross carrying values

Year-to-date

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

Accumulated

Exposure class

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

IRB

1

Central governments and central banks

-

34,733

2

-

34,731

2

Institutions

-

8,353

21

-

8,332

3

Corporates

2,096

140,734

1,168

378

141,662

4

Specialised lending

457

15,373

234

177

15,596

5

SME

670

22,344

360

74

22,654

6

Other corporate

969

103,017

574

127

103,412

Retail

3,870

219,807

2,309

383

221,368

8

Secured by real estate property

- SME

26

1,302

13

1

1,315

9

- non-SME

2,531

172,413

926

76

174,018

10

Qualifying revolving

606

31,315

552

187

31,369

12

Other retail

- SME

269

8,145

236

79

8,178

13

- non-SME

438

6,632

582

40

6,488

15

Non-credit obligation assets

-

5,035

-

-

5,035

Total IRB

5,966

408,662

3,500

761

411,128

Of which: Loans

5,445

272,174

3,368

732

274,251

Debt securities

-

20,822

2

-

20,820

Other assets

8

18,037

11

-

18,034

Off-balance sheet exposures

513

97,629

119

29

98,023

STD

16

Central governments and central banks

-

64,640

4

-

64,636

17

Regional governments and local authorities

-

215

-

-

215

21

Institutions

-

711

-

-

711

22

Corporates

103

8,954

75

9

8,982

24

Retail

80

6,053

19

-

6,114

Secured by mortgages on immovable property:

26

- residential

175

11,831

6

1

12,000

27

- commercial

11

875

2

-

884

28

Exposures in default (3)

369

-

44

10

325

33

Equity exposures

-

25

-

-

25

34

Other exposures

-

1,010

-

-

1,010

35

Total STD

369

94,314

106

10

94,577

Of which: Loans

339

22,533

98

4

22,774

Debt securities

-

21,062

2

-

21,060

Other assets

1

42,610

2

-

42,609

Off-balance sheet exposures

29

8,109

4

6

8,134

37

Total: Loans

5,784

294,707

3,466

736

297,025

38

Debt securities

-

41,884

4

-

41,880

Other assets

9

60,647

13

-

60,643

39

Off-balance sheet exposures

542

105,738

123

35

106,157

36

Total IRB and STD

6,335

502,976

3,606

771

505,705

Notes:

  1. Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation.
  2. SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers.
  3. The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default.

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

30

Credit risk

This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets.

In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%.

The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to Stage 2 or Stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL.

Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures

The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

Accumulated impairment, accumulated

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures

negative changes in fair value due to

with forbearance measures

credit risk and provisions

Collateral received and

Of which: collateral and financial

On performing

On non-performing

Performing

Non-performing

Of which :

Of which :

forborne

forborne

financial guarantees received

guarantees received on non- performing

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

on forborne exposures

exposures with forbearance measures

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

4,323

3,372

2,874

2,859

(265)

(1,058)

5,334

2,183

2

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

82

-

-

-

(3)

-

19

-

6

Non-financial corporations

2,992

1,206

1,069

1,069

(217)

(483)

2,588

610

7

Households

1,249

2,166

1,805

1,790

(45)

(575)

2,727

1,573

8

Debt Securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Loan commitments given

393

62

42

42

(1)

-

177

14

10

Total

4,716

3,434

2,916

2,901

(266)

(1,058)

5,511

2,197

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

Accumulated impairment, accumulated

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures

negative changes in fair value due to

with forbearance measures

credit risk and provisions

Collateral received and

Of which: collateral and financial

On performing

On non-performing

Performing

Non-performing

Of which :

Of which :

forborne

forborne

financial guarantees received

guarantees received on non- performing

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

on forborne exposures

exposures with forbearance measures

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

3,195

3,388

2,904

2,886

(74)

(958)

4,575

2,265

2

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

4

2

2

2

-

-

3

1

6

Non-financial corporations

2,034

833

706

706

(52)

(294)

1,617

399

7

Households

1,157

2,553

2,196

2,178

(22)

(664)

2,955

1,865

8

Debt Securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Loan commitments given

285

34

26

26

-

-

121

14

10

Total

3,480

3,422

2,930

2,912

(74)

(958)

4,696

2,279

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

31

Credit risk

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Of which:

Of which:

Unlikely to pay

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Not past due or

Of which:

that are not past

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

Of which:

Performing

past due ≤ 30

Past due > 30 Non-performing

due or are past

> 90 days

> 180 days

> 1 year

> 2 years ≤ 5

> 5 years ≤ 7

Past due > 7

Of which:

exposures

days

days ≤ 90 days

exposures

due ≤ 90 days

≤ 180 days

≤ 1 year

≤ 2 years

years

years

years

defaulted

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

334,177

332,756

1,421

7,186

3,665

666

788

730

841

184

312

6,621

2

Central banks

5,994

5,994

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,030

3,025

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

998

998

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

21,871

21,814

57

8

2

-

-

3

2

-

1

8

6

Non-financial corporations

104,780

104,027

753

2,679

1,806

73

173

157

275

57

138

2,526

7

Of which SMEs

28,033

27,879

154

964

512

57

66

112

132

34

51

884

8

Households

197,504

196,898

606

4,499

1,857

593

615

570

564

127

173

4,087

9

Debt securities

44,794

44,794

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

General governments

36,515

36,515

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Credit institutions

5,710

5,710

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Other financial corporations

2,559

2,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Non-financial corporations

10

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Off-balance-sheet exposures

109,136

-

-

650

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

600

16

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

General governments

1,941

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Credit institutions

657

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Other financial corporations

3,231

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Non-financial corporations

61,420

-

-

313

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

284

21

Households

41,887

-

-

337

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

316

22

Total

488,107

377,550

1,421

7,836

3,665

666

788

730

841

184

312

7,221

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

32

Credit risk

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Of which:

Of which:

Unlikely to pay

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Performing

Not past due or

Of which:

Non-performing

that are not past

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

Of which:

past due ≤ 30

Past due > 30

due or are past

> 90 days

> 180 days

> 1 year

> 2 years ≤ 5

> 5 years ≤ 7

Past due > 7

Of which:

exposures

days

days ≤ 90 days

exposures

due ≤ 90 days

≤ 180 days

≤ 1 year

≤ 2 years

years

years

years

defaulted

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

306,583

305,834

749

6,876

3,232

698

748

825

806

239

328

6,258

2

Central banks

4,085

4,085

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,049

3,049

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

1,080

1,080

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

15,247

15,240

7

11

3

-

3

4

1

-

-

11

6

Non-financial corporations

95,121

94,869

252

2,104

1,234

120

128

229

187

69

137

1,928

7

Of which SMEs

24,563

24,511

52

887

423

49

74

108

136

41

56

827

8

Households

188,001

187,511

490

4,761

1,995

578

617

592

618

170

191

4,319

9

Debt securities

42,942

42,942

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

General governments

35,406

35,406

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Credit institutions

5,398

5,398

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Other financial corporations

2,128

2,128

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Non-financial corporations

10

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Off-balance-sheet exposures

105,313

-

-

562

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

538

16

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

General governments

1,607

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Credit institutions

598

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Other financial corporations

2,164

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Non-financial corporations

57,248

-

-

241

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

234

21

Households

43,696

-

-

321

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

304

22

Total

454,838

348,776

749

7,438

3,232

698

748

825

806

239

328

6,796

Note:

(1) The gross NPL ratio for NWH Group is 2.11% (Loans and advances classified as held-for-sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from the calculation).

NWH Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

33

Credit risk

Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

n

o

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

due to credit risk and provisions

Non-performing exposures - accumulated

Collateral and financial

Performing exposures - accumulated

impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair

guarantees received

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

impairment and provisions

value due to credit risk and provisions

On non-

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

On performing

performing

Total

stage 1

stage 2

Total

stage 2

stage 3

Total

stage 1

stage 2

Total

stage 2

stage 3

exposures

exposures

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

334,177

242,037

92,140

7,186

620

6,561

(3,158)

(410)

(2,748)

(2,694)

(53)

(2,641)

258,597

3,909

2

Central banks

5,994

5,994

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,030

2,982

48

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

-

1,703

-

4

Credit institutions

998

880

118

-