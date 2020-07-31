MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > NatWest Group plc NWG GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC (NWG) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/31 03:52:44 am 108.125 GBX +2.05% 03:47a NATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020 PU 03:47a NATWEST : Bank Plc Interim Results PU 03:41a NATWEST : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020 0 07/31/2020 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as NatWest Group's future economic results, business plans and strategies. In particular, this document may include forward-looking statements relating to NatWest Group in respect of, but not limited to: its regulatory capital position and related requirements, its financial position, profitability and financial performance (including financial, capital and operational targets), its access to adequate sources of liquidity and funding, increasing competition from new incumbents and disruptive technologies, its exposure to third party risks, its ongoing compliance with the UK ring-fencing regime and ensuring operational continuity in resolution, its impairment losses and credit exposures under certain specified scenarios, substantial regulation and oversight, ongoing legal, regulatory and governmental actions and investigations, the transition of LIBOR and IBOR rates to alternative risk free rates and NatWest Group's exposure to economic and political risks (including with respect to terms surrounding Brexit and climate change), operational risk, conduct risk, cyber and IT risk, key person risk and credit rating risk. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to, the final number of PPI claims and their amounts, the level and extent of future impairments and write-downs, including with respect to goodwill, legislative, political, fiscal and regulatory developments, accounting standards, competitive conditions, technological developments, interest and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic and political conditions and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on NatWest Group. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may impact any forward-looking statement or NatWest Group plc's actual results are discussed in NatWest Group plc's (previously The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc) UK 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA), NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for Q1 2020 and NatWest Group plc's Interim Results for H1 2020 and materials filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, NatWest Group plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Reports on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. Presentation of information The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed to NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.

The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.

The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's H1 2020 Interim Results: Capital and Risk Management.

For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 Pillar 3 Report.

The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, its large subsidiaries were:

o NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)

o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc)

o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)

o Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)

O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, its large subsidiaries were: NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc) Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc) Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co) Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI) Within this document, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and additionally for the consolidated NatWest Holdings Group for the sake of completeness. Refer to the NWH Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 supplement for large subsidiary disclosures for NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.

Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.

NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.

G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage. Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 3 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest NatWest Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1) Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI Group NWH Group NWM Plc % % % % % % % CET1 17.2 16.2 18.9 20.9 16.2 15.7 17.3 Tier 1 20.3 18.9 21.7 25.5 19.3 18.5 19.9 Total 24.1 22.7 26.5 25.5 22.8 21.9 24.2 Capital adequacy ratios - end point CET1 16.3 16.2 Tier 1 18.5 18.5 Total 21.6 21.2 Capital - transitional £m £m £m £m £m £m £m CET1 31,197 22,631 6,203 1,368 29,054 21,097 6,097 Tier 1 36,751 26,365 7,110 1,668 34,611 24,861 7,003 Total 43,687 31,670 8,687 1,670 40,823 29,515 8,501 Capital - end point CET1 29,619 29,054 Tier 1 33,609 33,105 Total 39,205 38,005 RWAs - transitional (2) Credit risk 135,657 118,881 9,092 5,656 131,012 113,980 9,825 Counterparty credit risk 12,354 1,440 11,134 35 12,631 980 11,060 Market risk 11,517 141 10,153 10 12,930 125 11,229 Operational risk 21,930 18,866 2,382 842 22,599 19,590 3,039 181,458 139,328 32,761 6,543 179,172 134,675 35,153 CRR leverage - transitional Tier 1 capital 36,751 26,365 7,110 1,668 34,611 24,861 7,003 Exposure 686,736 493,226 133,897 35,341 643,874 447,851 136,505 Leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.3 5.3 4.7 5.4 5.6 5.1 CRR leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 33,609 33,105 Exposure 685,158 643,874 Leverage ratio (%) 4.9 5.1 UK leverage - end point Tier 1 capital 33,609 33,105 Exposure 583,537 570,330 Leverage ratio (%) 5.8 5.8 Average Tier 1 capital 34,306 33,832 Average exposure (3) 589,962 611,588 Average leverage ratio (%) 5.8 5.5 G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (4) - 1,996 Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5) 19 1,692 Notes: The NatWest Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers. The RWAs for NatWest Group on an End Point basis are £181,318 million due to the £140 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer. The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0032% (31 December 2019 - 0. 2967%). NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 4 Capital, liquidity and funding KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. EBA 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 30 June BCBS2 IFRS Capital 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 KM1 9-FL £m £m £m £m £m 1 1 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 31,197 30,767 29,054 29,773 30,191 2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9 29,619 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,471 29,054 29,773 30,191 2 3 Tier 1 capital 35,187 34,818 33,105 33,824 34,242 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional 33,609 arrangements had not been applied 34,522 33,105 33,824 34,242 3 5 Total capital 40,783 39,701 38,005 38,804 39,361 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional 39,205 arrangements had not been applied 39,405 38,005 38,804 39,361 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 4 7 Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs) 181,458 185,199 179,172 189,482 188,463 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 181,318 transitional arrangements had not been applied 185,137 179,172 189,482 188,463 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % % 5 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 17.2 16.6 16.2 15.7 16.0 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 16.3 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.5 16.2 15.7 16.0 6 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.4 18.8 18.5 17.9 18.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 18.5 had not been applied 18.6 18.5 17.9 18.2 7 13 Total capital ratio 22.5 21.4 21.2 20.5 20.9 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional 21.6 arrangements had not been applied 21.3 21.2 20.5 20.9 Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs 8 Capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 9 Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1) - 0.1 0.8 0.8 0.7 10 Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2) - - 1.0 1.0 1.0 11 Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10) 2.5 2.6 4.3 4.3 4.2 12 CET1 available after meeting the bank's 12.7 minimum capital requirements (3) 12.1 11.7 11.2 11.5 Leverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 13 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure 686,736 676,171 643,874 670,059 659,105 UK leverage ratio exposure measure 585,115 603,070 570,330 589,472 576,636 % % % % % 14 16 CRR leverage ratio 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.0 5.2 17 CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional 4.9 arrangements had not been applied 5.1 5.1 5.0 5.2 UK leverage ratio 6.0 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.9 Liquidity coverage ratio £m £m £m £m £m 15 Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA) 144,601 137,730 136,943 137,517 138,355 16 Total net cash outflows 94,160 91,509 90,559 89,712 88,473 17 LCR ratio % (4) 153 151 151 153 156 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) 18 Total available stable funding 414,019 388,787 380,251 380,719 379,763 19 Total required stable funding 288,479 282,722 269,792 272,448 271,920 20 NSFR % (5) 144 138 141 140 140 Notes: The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020. G-SIBs, as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer. This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%. The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Annual Results 2019. NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 5 Capital, liquidity and funding Key points Capital and leverage (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased by 100 basis points to 17.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.

Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million. NatWest Group issued £1 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020 and $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020. NatWest Group called $2 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 which have been excluded from capital and will be redeemed in August 2020.

RWAs increased by £2.3 billion in H1 2020. Credit Risk RWAs increased by £4.7 billion largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities, new lending under the government lending schemes and revision of risk parameters in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting reductions in credit risk within UK Personal Banking and NatWest Markets segments. Market Risk RWAs decreased by £1.4 billion, primarily reflecting movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk during the period.

non-modelled market risk during the period. The CRR end-point leverage ratio remains at 5.1% with increases in balance sheet exposure being offset by the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion.

end-point leverage ratio remains at 5.1% with increases in balance sheet exposure being offset by the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion. The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.0% driven by the increase in claim on central bank item exclusion. The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. The NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion and £5.2 billion respectively.

regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. The NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion and £5.2 billion respectively. The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven by an increase in average tier 1 capital in addition to a reduction in the average exposure. NWH Group (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £611 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,555 million.

Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £611 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,555 million. NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.

RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.

The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet assets. NWM Plc (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019) NWM Plc's CET1 ratio increased to 18.9%, from 17.3% at 31 December 2019, primarily reflecting a £2.4 billion decrease in RWAs.

RWAs were £32.8 billion at 30 June 2020, compared with £35.2 billion at 31 December 2019, reflecting lower levels of credit risk and market risk which, despite market turbulence, have trended downwards as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. The reduction in credit risk RWAs included £0.3 billion of insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc. The market risk decrease was due to movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non- modelled market risk during the period. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.

insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc. The market risk decrease was due to movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non- modelled market risk during the period. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020. The leverage ratio increased to 5.3% driven by a decrease in balance sheet assets and the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular way purchase and sales settlement balances. NWM Plc has applied this and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £5.1 billion. RBSI (based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020) The CET1 ratio increased to 20.9% from 19.3% driven by a reduction in RWAs of £0.4 billion and a small reduction in capital deductions.

The RWA reduction was driven by a reduction in bank exposures of £0.2 billion and customer lending of £0.2 billion.

The leverage ratio has increased to 4.7% from 4.1% driven by a reduction in the leverage exposure by £4.2 billion following a reduction in customer deposits and corresponding placements with Central Banks.

RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. The primary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.1%. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 6 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five- year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. 30 June 2020 NatWest Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 31,197 22,631 6,203 1,368 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 29,619 21,076 6,199 1,368 had not been applied 3 Tier 1 capital 36,751 26,365 7,110 1,668 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 35,173 24,810 7,106 1,668 5 Total capital 43,687 31,670 8,687 1,670 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,109 30,115 8,683 1,670 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 181,458 139,328 32,761 6,543 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 181,318 139,206 32,757 6,543 had not been applied Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 17.2 16.2 18.9 20.9 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 16.3 15.1 18.9 20.9 had not been applied 11 Tier 1 ratio 20.3 18.9 21.7 25.5 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.4 17.8 21.7 25.5 13 Total capital ratio 24.1 22.7 26.5 25.5 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 23.2 21.6 26.5 25.5 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 686,736 493,226 133,897 35,341 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.3 5.3 4.7 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements 5.1 5.0 5.3 4.7 had not been applied 31 March 2020 NatWest Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI £m £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 30,767 22,272 5,550 1,343 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,471 21,940 5,550 1,343 3 Tier 1 capital 36,377 26,006 6,462 1,643 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 36,081 25,674 6,462 1,643 5 Total capital 42,604 30,787 8,050 1,657 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,308 30,455 8,050 1,657 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 185,199 139,282 35,313 6,965 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 185,137 139,214 35,313 6,965 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.6 16.0 15.7 19.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.5 15.8 15.7 19.3 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.6 18.7 18.3 23.6 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.5 18.4 18.3 23.6 13 Total capital ratio 23.0 22.1 22.8 23.8 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.9 21.9 22.8 23.8 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 676,171 466,093 151,247 39,544 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.6 4.3 4.2 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.3 5.5 4.3 4.2 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 7 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued 31 December 2019 NatWest Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 29,054 21,097 6,097 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,054 21,097 6,097 3 Tier 1 capital 34,611 24,861 7,003 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 34,611 24,861 7,003 5 Total capital 40,823 29,515 8,501 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 40,823 29,515 8,501 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 179,172 134,675 35,153 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 179,172 134,675 35,153 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 15.7 17.3 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.2 15.7 17.3 11 Tier 1 ratio 19.3 18.5 19.9 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19.3 18.5 19.9 13 Total capital ratio 22.8 21.9 24.2 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.8 21.9 24.2 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 643,874 447,851 136,505 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.6 5.1 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.4 5.6 5.1 30 September 2019 NatWest Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 29,773 21,167 5,775 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 29,773 21,167 5,775 3 Tier 1 capital 35,393 24,931 6,767 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 35,393 24,931 6,767 5 Total capital 41,774 29,284 8,514 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 41,774 29,284 8,514 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 189,482 139,577 39,388 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 189,482 139,577 39,388 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.7 15.2 14.7 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 15.7 15.2 14.7 11 Tier 1 ratio 18.7 17.9 17.2 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 18.7 17.9 17.2 13 Total capital ratio 22 21 21.6 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22 21 21.6 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 670,059 450,318 151,283 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.3 5.5 4.5 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.3 5.5 4.5 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 8 Capital, liquidity and funding EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2019 NatWest Available capital (amounts) - transitional Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m 1 Common equity tier 1 30,191 21,390 5,870 2 Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 30,191 21,390 5,870 3 Tier 1 capital 35,780 25,154 6,848 4 Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 35,780 25,154 6,848 5 Total capital 42,332 29,381 8,655 6 Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 42,332 29,381 8,655 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) 7 Total risk-weighted assets 188,463 140,571 38,728 8 Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 188,463 140,571 38,728 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs % % % 9 Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.0 15.2 15.2 10 Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 16.0 15.2 15.2 11 Tier 1 ratio 19 17.9 17.7 12 Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 19 17.9 17.7 13 Total capital ratio 22.5 20.9 22.3 14 Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 22.5 20.9 22.3 Leverage ratio 15 CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m) 659,105 448,004 156,996 16 CRR leverage ratio (%) 5.4 5.6 4.4 17 CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied 5.4 5.6 4.4 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 9 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NatWest Group only. 30 June 2020 Source based on reference NatWest Group number/letters CRR of the balance prescribed CRR sheet under its PRA residual end- regulatory NWH NWM CET1 capital: instruments and reserves transitional amounts point scope on Group Plc RBSI £m £m £m consolidation £m £m £m 1 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 13,235 - 13,235 (a) & (k) 3,263 2,158 97 Of which: ordinary shares 12,125 - 12,125 (a) 3,263 400 97 2 Retained earnings 13,151 - 13,151 (b) 36,854 6,719 1,431 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 12,927 - 12,927 (c) (10,577) (157) - 4 Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018 - - - - - - 5a Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend - - - - - - 6 CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments 39,313 - 39,313 29,540 8,720 1,528 7 Additional value adjustments (370) - (370) (16) (332) - 8 (-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (6,602) - (6,602) (d) (6,293) - (7) 10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax (844) - (844) (e) (844) - - liability) (341) - (341) (i) (424) (246) - 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges 12 (-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts - - - - - (19) 14 Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing (244) - (244) (1) (107) - 15 (-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets (588) - (588) (f) & (g) (275) (179) (134) 18 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where - - - - - - the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has - - - (1,597) - a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 22 (-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold - - - - - - 23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities - - - - - - 25 (-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - - - - - - 25a (-) Losses for the current financial period (705) - (705) (b) (611) (60) - 26 Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment 1,578 (1,578) - 1,555 4 - 26a Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468 - - - - - - 26b Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR 1,578 (1,578) - 1,555 4 - 27 (-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution - - - - - - 28 Total regulatory adjustments to CET1 (8,116) (1,578) (9,694) (6,909) (2,517) (160) 29 CET1 capital 31,197 (1,578) 29,619 22,631 6,203 1,368 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 10 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 Source based on reference NatWest Group number/letters CRR of the balance prescribed CRR sheet under its PRA residual end- regulatory NWH NWM AT1 capital: instruments transitional amounts point scope on Group Plc RBSI £m £m £m consolidation £m £m £m 30 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 3,990 - 3,990 (h) 3,676 904 300 31 Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 3,990 - 3,990 3,676 904 300 32 Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards - - - - - - 33 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1 1,424 (1,424) - (j) - - - 34 Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5 CET1) 140 (140) - (j) 58 242 - issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 35 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 140 (140) - 58 242 - 36 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,554 (1,564) 3,990 3,734 1,146 300 AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments 40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the - - - - (239) - institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 41 (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - - 41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the transitional period of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated - - - - - - loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 43 Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital - - - - (239) - 44 AT1 capital 5,554 (1,564) 3,990 3,734 907 300 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 36,751 (3,142) 33,609 26,365 7,110 1,668 T2 capital: instruments and provisions 5,501 - 5,501 (j) 5,038 1,922 - 46 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2 87 (87) - (j) - 90 - 48 Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests phase out from T2 and AT1 1,348 (1,253) 95 (j) 267 - - instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries 49 Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 1,253 (1,253) - 267 - - 50 Credit risk adjustments - - - - - 2 51 T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 6,936 (1,340) 5,596 5,305 2,012 2 T2 capital: regulatory adjustments 54 (-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution - - - - - - does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector - - - - (435) - entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) 56a (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - - 56b (-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period - - - - - - 56c (-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR - - - - - - T2 capital: before regulatory adjustments 57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital - - - - (435) - NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 11 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 Source based on reference NatWest Group number/letters CRR of the balance prescribed Final sheet under its PRA residual CRD regulatory NWH NWM T2 capital before regulatory adjustments transitional amounts IV scope on Group Plc RBSI £m £m £m consolidation £m £m £m 58 T2 capital 6,936 (1,340) 5,596 5,305 1,577 2 59 Total capital (TC= T1 + T2) 43,687 (4,482) 39,205 31,670 8,687 1,670 60 Total risk-weighted assets 181,458 (140) 181,318 139,328 32,761 6,543 Capital ratios and buffers 17.2% 16.3% 16.2% 18.9% 20.9% 61 CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 62 T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 20.3% 18.5% 18.9% 21.7% 25.5% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 24.1% 21.6% 22.7% 26.5% 25.5% 64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 7.0% 7.0% 8.5% 7.0% 6.3% 65 Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% - 66 Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement - - - - - 67 Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement - - 1.5% - - 67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer - - - - - 68 CET1 available to meet buffers (1) 12.7% 11.8% 11.7% 14.4% 12.4% Amounts below the threshold deduction 72 Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a 831 - 831 6 548 - significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 73 Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the 662 - 662 1 780 - institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) 142 - 142 473 - 6 Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2 76 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the - - - - - - application of the cap) 77 Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach 222 - 222 189 46 18 78 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach - - - - - - (prior to the application of the cap) 79 Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach 708 - 708 623 33 25 Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022) 1,920 (1,920) - 58 1,001 - 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - 82 - - 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 1,345 (1,345) - 267 556 - 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - 794 - - s Notes: This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5% (8.5% for RBSI under Jersey Financial Services Commission regulations). The references (a) to (k) identify balance sheet components in table CC2 that are used in the calculation of regulatory capital table CAP2. Amounts between the CC2 and CAP2 are not always directly comparable due to differences in definitions and application of CRD IV for the calculation of regulatory capital. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 12 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 31 December 2019 NatWest Group Source based on reference PRA CRR prescribed NWH numbers/letters of the balance sheet under CET1 capital: instruments and reserves transitional residual amounts Final CRD IV the regulatory scope of Group NWM Plc £m £m £m consolidation £m £m 1 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 13,188 - 13,188 (a) & (k) 3,263 2,158 Of which: ordinary shares 12,094 - 12,094 (a) 3,263 400 2 Retained earnings 12,008 - 12,008 (b) 36,305 7,077 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 12,355 - 12,355 (c) (10,861) (179) 4 Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018 - - - - - 5a Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend 107 - 107 (b) - - 6 CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments 37,658 - 37,658 28,707 9,056 7 Additional value adjustments (431) - (431) (26) (373) 8 Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (6,622) - (6,622) (d) (6,313) - 10 (-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) (757) - (757) (e) (757) - 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges (35) - (35) (i) (202) (137) 12 (-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts (167) - (167) (141) (10) 14 Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing (118) - (118) - (39) 15 (-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets (474) - (474) (f) & (g) (171) (171) 18 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) - - - - - 19 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has a significant investment in those entities - - - - (1,900) 22 (-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold - - - - - 23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where 25 the institution has a significant investment in those entities - - - - - (-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - - - - - 25a (-) Losses for the current financial period - - - - (329) 26 Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment - - - - - 26a Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468 - - - - - 26b Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR - - - - - 27 (-) Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution - - - - - 28 Total regulatory adjustments to CET1 (8,604) - (8,604) (7,610) (2,959) 29 CET1 capital 29,054 - 29,054 21,097 6,097 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 13 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 31 December 2019 NatWest Group Source based on reference PRA CRR prescribed NWH numbers/letters of the transitional residual amounts Final CRD IV balance sheet under Group NWM Plc AT1 capital: instruments £m £m £m the regulatory scope £m £m of consolidation 30 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 4,051 - 4,051 (h) 3,676 904 31 Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 4,051 - 4,051 3,676 904 32 Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards - - - - - 33 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1 1,366 (1,366) - (j) - 226 34 Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests 35 not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 140 (140) - (j) 88 - Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 140 (140) - 88 - 36 AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,557 (1,506) 4,051 3,764 1,130 AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments 40 (-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) - - - - (224) 41 (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - 41b Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from T2 capital during the transitional period Of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of - - - - - financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 43 Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital - - - - (224) 44 AT1 capital 5,557 (1,506) 4,051 3,764 906 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 34,611 (1,506) 33,105 24,861 7,003 T2 capital: instruments and provisions 46 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 4,785 - 4,785 (j) 4,254 1,877 47 Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2 82 (82) - (j) - 90 48 Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1 49 instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties 1,345 (1,230) 115 (j) 400 - Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out 1,230 (1,230) - 400 - 50 Credit risk adjustments - - - - - 51 T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 6,212 (1,312) 4,900 4,654 1,967 T2 capital: regulatory adjustments 54 (-) Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) - - - - - 55 (-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) - - - - (469) 56a (-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments - - - - - 56b (-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period - - - - - 56c (-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required - - - - T2 capital before regulatory adjustments 57 Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital - - - - (469) 58 T2 capital 6,212 (1,312) 4,900 4,654 1,498 59 Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 40,823 (2,818) 38,005 29,515 8,501 60 Total risk-weighted assets 179,172 - 179,172 134,675 35,153 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 14 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 31 December 2019 NatWest Group Source based on reference PRA CRR prescribed NWH numbers/letters of the transitional residual amounts Final CRD IV balance sheet under Group NWM Plc £m £m £m the regulatory scope £m £m of consolidation Capital ratios and buffers 61 CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 16.2% - 16.2% 15.7% 17.3% 62 T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 19.3% - 18.5% 18.5% 19.9% 63 Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 22.8% - 21.2% 21.9% 24.2% 64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 8.8% - 8.8% 9.4% 7.5% 65 Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% - 2.5% 2.5% 2.5% 66 Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement 0.8% - 0.8% 0.9% 0.5% 67 Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement - - - 1.5% - 67a Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer 1.0% - 1.0% - - 68 CET1 available to meet buffers 11.7% - 11.7% 11.2% 12.8% Amounts below the threshold deduction 72 Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a 972 - 972 6 746 significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 73 Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) 632 - 632 1 800 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability) 127 - 127 475 - Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2 76 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap) - - - - - 77 Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach 224 - 224 190 46 78 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach (prior to the application of the cap) - - - - - 79 Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach 679 - 679 593 37 Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022) 82 Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 2,880 (2,880) - 88 1,501 83 Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - 52 - 84 Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements 2,018 (2,018) - 401 835 85 Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) - - - 610 - NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 15 Capital, liquidity and funding CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet The table below sets out the reconciliation between the accounting and regulatory consolidation with references showing the linkage between this table and CAP 2. a b Balance sheet Under regulatory as in published scope of financial statements consolidation Assets as at period end as at period end £m £m References Cash and balances at central banks 100,281 100,281 Trading assets 72,402 72,402 Derivative financial instruments 183,419 183,419 Settlement balances 7,806 7,806 Loans and advances to banks - amortised cost 12,972 12,972 Loans and advances to customers - amortised cost 352,341 352,291 Other financial assets 62,727 62,180 Intangible assets 6,602 6,602 (d) Property, plant and equipment 4,592 4,592 Current and deferred tax assets 1,395 1,395 of which: DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences 844 844 (e) Prepayments, accrued income and other assets 2,239 2,319 of which: defined benefit pension fund assets 734 734 (f) Assets of disposal groups 111 111 Total assets 806,887 806,370 Liabilities 21,119 21,119 Bank deposits Customer deposits 408,268 408,539 Settlement balances 6,895 6,895 Trading liabilities 75,540 75,540 Derivatives 179,859 179,859 Other financial liabilities 49,681 50,790 Provisions, deferred income and other liabilities 8,314 6,437 Retirement benefit liabilities 121 121 Current and deferred tax liabilities 471 451 of which: defined benefit pension scheme assets 146 146 (g) Subordinated liabilities 13,558 13,558 (j) Total liabilities 763,826 763,309 Shareholders' Equity (42) (42) Non-controlling interests Owners' equity 12,125 12,125 (a) Called up share capital Reserves 30,978 30,978 of which: amount eligible for retained earnings 12,940 12,940 (b) of which: amount eligible for accumulated OCI and other reserves 12,927 12,927 (c) & (i) of which: amount of other equity instruments 4,001 4,001 (h) of which: share premium accounts 1,110 1,110 (k) Total shareholders' equity 43,061 43,061 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 16 Capital, liquidity and funding EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSI where the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs. NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 131,301 10,504 116,397 9,312 6,096 488 5,641 564 2 Standardised (STD) approach 15,719 1,258 13,923 1,114 1,720 138 1,434 143 4 Advanced IRB approach (1) 114,578 9,166 102,474 8,198 4,370 350 4,207 421 5 Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA) 1,004 80 - - 6 - - - 6 Counterparty credit risk 11,856 948 1,440 115 10,636 851 35 3 6a of which: securities financing transactions 878 70 181 14 426 34 24 2 7 of which: marked-to-market 2,210 177 379 30 1,906 152 11 1 10 of which: internal model method (IMM) 6,436 514 - - 6,194 496 - - 11 of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty 69 6 47 4 16 1 - - 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 2,263 181 833 67 2,094 168 - - 13 Settlement risk - - - - - - - - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book (2) 2,845 228 1,300 104 1,545 123 - - 15 Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) 919 74 919 73 - - - - 17 Standardised approach 963 77 182 15 781 62 - - 18 External ratings-based approach (SEC_ERBA) (3) 814 65 199 16 615 49 - - 1250% 149 12 - - 149 12 - - 19 Market risk 11,517 922 141 11 10,153 812 10 1 20 STD approach 1,418 114 141 11 590 47 10 1 21 IMA 10,099 808 - - 9,563 765 - - 23 Operational risk - STD approach 21,930 1,754 18,866 1,509 2,382 191 842 84 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight) 2,009 161 1,184 95 1,949 156 15 2 29 Total 181,458 14,517 139,328 11,146 32,761 2,621 6,543 654 NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RWAs MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 126,735 10,138 111,281 8,903 6,980 559 2 Standardised (STD) approach 16,002 1,280 14,033 1,123 1,648 132 4 Advanced IRB approach (1) 109,719 8,777 97,248 7,780 5,326 427 5 Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal model approach (IMA) 1,014 81 - - 6 - 6 Counterparty credit risk 12,126 971 980 78 10,738 859 6a of which: securities financing transactions 1,121 90 145 12 742 59 7 of which: marked-to-market 2,146 172 239 19 1,905 152 10 of which: internal model method (IMM) 6,909 553 - - 6,425 515 11 of which: risk exposure amount for contributions to the default fund of a central counterparty 147 12 116 9 22 2 12 of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 1,803 144 480 38 1,644 131 13 Settlement risk 18 1 - - 3 - 14 Securitisation exposures in banking book (2) 2,866 230 1,509 121 1,165 93 15 Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) 2,438 196 1,509 121 737 59 17 Internal assessment approach 6 - - - 6 - 18 Standardised approach 422 34 - - 422 34 19 Market risk 12,930 1,034 125 10 11,229 898 20 STD approach 2,036 163 125 10 1,102 88 21 IMA 10,894 871 - - 10,127 810 23 Operational risk - STD approach 22,599 1,808 19,590 1,567 3,039 243 27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk-weight) 1,898 152 1,190 95 1,999 160 29 Total 179,172 14,334 134,675 10,774 35,153 2,812 Notes: Of which £1,495 million RWAs (31 December 2019 - £1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach. From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework. Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA). NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 17 Capital, liquidity and funding EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period. a b RWAs MCR IRB STD Total RWAs £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 113,112 17,900 131,012 10,481 2 Asset size (1) 2,998 (208) 2,790 224 3 Asset quality (2) (563) - (563) (45) 4 Model updates (3) 192 (133) 59 5 5 Methodology and policy 268 - 268 21 7 Foreign exchange movements (4) 1,922 169 2,091 167 9 At 30 June 2020 117,929 17,728 135,657 10,853 Notes: Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans). Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects. Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes. Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements. Key points The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non- performing loans in Q1 2020 as well as decreases in NatWest Markets, in line with business strategy.

The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period. The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.

The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020. EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period. a b RWAs MCR IMM Non-IMM Total IMM Non-IMM Total £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 7,020 3,808 10,828 562 305 866 2 Asset size (1) (665) (410) (1,075) (53) (33) (86) 5 Methodology and policy (2) 21 (41) (20) 2 (3) (1) 7 Foreign exchange movements (3) 258 100 358 21 8 29 9 At 30 June 2020 6,634 3,457 10,091 531 277 808 Notes: Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business). Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020. Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements. Key points The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations.

The decrease in non-IMM RWAs was primarily due to reduced exposure. This was partly the result of maturities as well as in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020. For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 18 Capital, liquidity and funding EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes. IMA RWAs (1) STD Total a b c e f g VaR SVaR IRC Other (RNIV) Total MCR RWAs MCR RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 At 1 January 2020 1,445 3,963 2,265 3,221 10,894 871 2,036 163 12,930 1,034 2 Movement in risk levels (2) 975 1,282 (471) (70) 1,716 137 (618) (49) 1,098 88 3 Model updates/changes (3) 68 511 - (735) (156) (12) - - (156) (12) 5 Other (4) - - - (2,355) (2,355) (188) - - (2,355) (188) 8 At 30 June 2020 2,488 5,756 1,794 61 10,099 808 1,418 114 11,517 922 Notes: NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs. Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes as well as time series updates. Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope. As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction in NWM Plc RWAs permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the DNB approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded. Key points Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure. Refer to table EU MR1 for comments relating to other subsidiaries.

During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry.

Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry. On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back- testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. The PRA is due to review this industry-wide approach in September 2020. The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model, to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured, also contributed to this movement.

RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model, to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured, also contributed to this movement. The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book.

The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.

Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions. The increases in VaR and SVaR-based RWAs were driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 19 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest NWH NatWest LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure Group Group NWM Plc RBSI Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Total assets as per published financial statements 806,887 472,827 286,406 31,922 723,039 428,371 248,053 2 Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (517) (416) - - (492) (391) - 4 Adjustment for derivative financial instruments (150,368) (3,453) (150,022) - (114,774) (2,690) (115,150) 5 Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs) 1,312 115 1,034 39 2,224 516 1,559 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 43,484 30,451 5,989 3,521 42,363 29,655 5,986 EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure - - (1,788) - in accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 - - (1,128) 7 Other adjustments (14,062) (6,298) (7,722) (141) (8,486) (7,610) (2,815) 8 Total leverage ratio exposure 686,736 493,226 133,897 35,341 643,874 447,851 136,505 LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) 579,066 451,710 90,289 31,532 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral) 537,608 414,281 86,141 2 Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital (7,167) (6,298) (2,590) (141) (8,486) (7,610) (2,815) 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets) 571,899 445,412 87,699 31,391 529,122 406,671 83,326 Derivative exposures 11,654 441 11,092 28 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin) 10,464 252 9,879 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method) 44,560 1,234 41,450 43 43,337 1,071 40,022 7 Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions (23,433) (1,519) (22,979) - (19,075) (1,114) (18,432) 8 Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures (562) - (89) - (335) - (25) 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 5,157 - 5,818 - 5,411 - 5,411 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives) (4,325) - (5,008) - (4,546) - (4,546) 11 Total derivative exposures 33,051 156 30,284 71 35,256 209 32,309 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 20 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 NatWest NWH NatWest Group Group NWM Plc RBSI Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m £m £m £m £m Securities financing transaction exposures 80,186 27,645 24,708 1,380 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions 74,156 20,682 29,613 13 Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets (43,196) (10,553) (14,029) (1,022) (39,247) (9,882) (15,160) 14 Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets 1,312 115 1,034 - 2,224 516 1,559 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures 38,302 17,207 11,713 358 37,133 11,316 16,012 Other off-balance sheet exposures 134,783 109,831 10,947 9,282 17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 130,524 105,875 11,656 18 Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts (91,299) (79,380) (4,958) (5,761) (88,161) (76,220) (5,670) 19 Other off-balance sheet exposures 43,484 30,451 5,989 3,521 42,363 29,655 5,986 EU-19a Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU) - - (1,788) - No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet) - - (1,128) Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 36,751 26,365 7,110 1,668 34,611 24,861 7,003 21 Total leverage ratio exposure 686,736 493,226 133,897 35,341 643,874 447,851 136,505 Leverage ratio 5.4% 5.3% 5.3% 4.7% 5.4% 5.6% 5.1% 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Leverage ratio exposures NatWest NWH NatWest LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) Group Group NWM Plc RBSI Group NWH Group NWM Plc £m £m £m £m £m £m £m EU-1 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which: 571,899 445,412 86,995 31,391 529,122 406,671 83,970 EU-2 Trading book exposures 61,723 - 50,485 - 56,623 - 47,778 EU-3 Banking book exposures, of which: 510,176 445,412 36,510 31,391 472,499 406,671 36,192 EU-4 Covered bonds 2,527 2,400 - - 1,678 1,678 - EU-5 Exposures treated as sovereigns 155,206 114,786 20,932 16,502 130,268 95,026 16,491 EU-6 Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector entities 5,870 5,017 138 243 not treated as sovereigns 5,168 4,840 138 EU-7 Institutions 6,447 4,628 4,109 2,223 6,759 4,885 3,957 EU-8 Secured by mortgages of immovable properties 216,761 211,836 83 2,580 205,675 201,064 91 EU-9 Retail exposures 25,227 25,588 - 242 22,126 22,040 - EU-10 Corporate 79,137 63,262 6,375 9,141 76,107 59,321 6,573 EU-11 Exposures in default 3,956 3,779 31 262 3,693 3,536 41 EU-12 Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets) 15,045 14,116 4,842 198 21,025 14,281 8,901 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 21 Capital, liquidity and funding CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NatWest Group and significant subsidiaries The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NatWest Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non- end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 ARA. Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis. 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1 Step-up coupon £m £m NatWest Group - undated loan capital US780097AH44 US$1,200 million 7.648% perpetual regulatory 624 (callable quarterly from September 2031) 3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.5% 585 NWB Plc - debt preference shares 143 GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable) 143 NatWest Group US Capital Trusts - debt trust preferred securities US74927PAA75 US$650 million 6.425% 2043 (callable quarterly 514 from January 2034) 3 month US$ LIBOR plus 1.9425% 427 NatWest Group - equity preference shares US780097AU54 Series U US$1,500 million 7.64% (callable every ten 494 years from September 2017) 3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.32% 494 Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer to redeem Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2 NWM Plc - undated loan capital XSS0144810529 £500 million 6.2% undated subordinated notes Aggregate of 2.05% and the 23 (callable every five years from March 2022) 5 year UK Gilts yield 23 XS0154144132 £900 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes Aggregate of 2.10% and the 23 (callable every five years from September 2026) 5 year UK Gilts yield 24 XS0138939854 £500 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes Aggregate of 2.41% and the 19 (callable every five years from June 2032) 5 year UK Gilts yield 18 NWB Plc - undated loan capital XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up notes 10 (callable quarterly) 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15% 9 XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated subordinated notes 162 (callable quarterly) 3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15% 152 XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated step-up notes 57 (callable every five years from October 2022) 5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08% 55 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 22 Capital, liquidity and funding EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio The table below shows the breakdown of high quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity. Total unweighted value (average) Total weighted value (average) 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 30 June 31 March 31 December 30 September 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2020 2019 2019 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Number of data points used in the calculation of averages £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m High quality liquid assets 144,601 1 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) 137,730 136,943 137,517 Cash outflows 2 Retail deposits and deposits from 216,728 17,233 small business customers 209,812 208,121 206,678 16,870 16,708 16,538 3 of which: stable deposits 135,082 131,569 130,273 129,262 6,754 6,578 6,514 6,463 4 of which: less stable deposits 79,247 77,765 77,408 77,053 9,980 9,814 9,754 9,712 5 Unsecured wholesale funding 144,727 138,803 136,504 135,760 66,159 63,796 62,768 62,259 6 Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in 60,019 14,687 networks of cooperative banks 57,205 56,316 56,380 13,985 13,764 13,782 7 Non-operational deposits (all 83,375 50,139 counterparties) 80,438 79,264 78,556 48,651 48,080 47,652 8 Unsecured debt 1,333 1,160 923 824 1,333 1,160 923 824 9 Secured wholesale funding 2,324 2,854 3,105 3,386 10 Additional requirements 73,758 74,811 75,969 76,884 18,986 18,757 18,909 19,059 11 Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral 7,222 6,431 requirements 6,840 6,581 6,686 6,000 5,719 5,705 12 Outflows related to loss of funding 104 104 on debt products - - - - - - 13 Credit and liquidity facilities 66,432 67,971 69,388 70,198 12,451 12,757 13,191 13,354 14 Other contractual funding obligations 22,194 22,604 22,252 22,284 1,952 1,791 1,828 1,921 15 Other contingent funding obligations 48,505 46,765 46,483 46,318 3,801 3,752 3,665 3,574 16 Total cash outflows 110,455 107,820 106,983 106,736 17 Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos) 63,453 66,018 67,250 68,473 1,231 1,441 1,954 2,486 18 Inflows from fully performing 12,601 9,496 exposures 12,650 12,350 12,555 9,406 9,031 9,201 19 Other cash inflows 14,112 14,081 14,231 14,158 5,569 5,464 5,439 5,337 EU-19a Difference between total weighted inflows and outflows - - - - - - - - EU-19b Excess inflows from a related specialised credit institution - - - - - - - - 20 Total cash inflows 90,166 92,749 93,831 95,186 16,296 16,311 16,424 17,025 EU-20a Fully exempt inflows - - - - - - - - EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap - - - - - - - - EU-20c Inflows subject to 75% cap 83,236 84,635 85,218 86,127 16,296 16,311 16,424 17,025 21 Liquidity buffer 144,601 137,730 136,943 137,517 22 Total net cash outflows 94,160 91,509 90,559 89,712 23 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 153 151 151 153 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 23 Capital, liquidity and funding KM2: Key metrics - MREL requirements The table below provides a summary of own funds, eligible liabilities, ratios and components for NatWest Group. a Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) 30 June 2020 £m Own funds and eligible liabilities, ratios and components 1 Own funds and eligible liabilities 66,347 EU-1a Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities 66,347 2 Total risk exposure amount of the resolution group (TREA) 181,458 3 Own funds and eligible liabilities as a percentage of TREA (row1/row2) 36.6% EU-3a Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities 36.6% 4 Total exposure measure of the resolution group 585,114 5 Own funds and eligible liabilities as percentage of the total exposure measure 11.3% EU-5a Of which own funds or subordinated liabilities 11.3% 6a Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount of permitted non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments If the n/a subordination discretion as per Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption) n/a 6b Does the subordination exemption in Article 72(b)(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption) 6c Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination exemption applies under Article 72(b)(3) or (4), the amount n/a of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognised under row 1 0110, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised under row 1 0110 if no cap was applied (%) Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) 21.9% EU-7 MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount EU-9 MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total exposure measure 6.5% Notes: NatWest Group is no longer recognised as a G-SII from 1 January 2020 and is therefore not subject to the CRR MREL requirement as of this date which references CRR2 leverage exposure. Therefore for the sake of consistency the leverage exposure, and resulting ratio, is disclosed according to the BoE leverage framework for all time periods. As NatWest Group is a single point of entry resolution firm, the resolution group is equal to the prudential consolidation group. Therefore, information on differences between the own funds amounts disclosed and the IFRS 9 fully loaded amount at the resolution group level is disclosed in template KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics. Row EU-7-"MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount" is based on interim 2020 BoE MREL requirement i.e. (2 x Pillar 1) plus (1 x Pillar 2A) + CRDIV combined buffer requirements. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 24 Credit risk CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster The table below summarises NatWest Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD). EAD post CRM RWAs RWA density IRB STD Total IRB STD Total IRB STD Total 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m % % % Sector cluster Sovereign 25,722 81,349 107,071 741 355 1,096 3 - 1 Central banks Central governments 21,082 26,412 47,494 2,011 - 2,011 10 - 4 Other sovereign 2,583 640 3,223 485 11 496 19 2 15 Total sovereign 49,387 108,401 157,788 3,237 366 3,603 7 - 2 Financial institutions (FIs) 19,310 653 19,963 7,571 160 7,731 39 24 39 Banks Non-bank FIs (1) 34,116 6,093 40,209 13,404 2,713 16,117 39 45 40 SSPEs (2) 8,768 466 9,234 2,071 423 2,494 24 91 27 Total FIs 62,194 7,212 69,406 23,046 3,296 26,342 37 46 38 Corporates Property 41,161 3,229 44,390 18,314 2,924 21,238 44 91 48 - UK - RoI 1,465 185 1,650 911 183 1,094 62 99 66 - Western Europe 1,731 179 1,910 921 162 1,083 53 90 57 - US 348 2 350 141 3 144 41 100 41 - RoW 462 219 681 298 177 475 64 81 70 Total property 45,167 3,814 48,981 20,585 3,449 24,034 46 90 49 Natural resources 15,231 362 15,593 6,569 340 6,909 43 94 44 Transport 19,989 859 20,848 9,022 652 9,674 45 76 46 Manufacturing 16,342 907 17,249 7,009 644 7,653 43 71 44 Retail and leisure 19,593 1,233 20,826 10,848 1,097 11,945 55 89 57 Services 19,494 1,516 21,010 9,682 1,191 10,873 50 79 52 TMT (3) 8,144 235 8,379 4,795 196 4,991 59 83 60 Total corporates 143,960 8,926 152,886 68,510 7,569 76,079 48 85 50 Personal Mortgages 164,716 10,910 175,626 13,100 3,969 17,069 8 36 10 - UK - RoI 14,471 27 14,498 4,908 10 4,918 34 38 34 - Western Europe - 264 264 - 98 98 - 37 37 - US - 288 288 - 106 106 - 37 37 - RoW - 1,386 1,386 - 548 548 - 39 39 Total mortgages 179,187 12,875 192,062 18,008 4,731 22,739 10 37 12 Other personal 29,556 2,565 32,121 13,121 1,732 14,853 44 68 46 Total personal 208,743 15,440 224,183 31,129 6,463 37,592 15 42 17 Other items 4,623 933 5,556 3,868 527 4,395 84 57 79 Total 468,907 140,912 609,819 129,790 18,221 148,011 28 13 24 For the notes to this table refer to the following page. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 25 Credit risk CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster continued EAD post CRM RWAs RWA density IRB STD Total IRB STD Total IRB STD Total 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m % % % Sector cluster Sovereign Central banks 26,889 55,021 81,910 495 317 812 2 1 1 Central governments 21,158 26,475 47,633 2,098 - 2,098 10 - 4 Other sovereign 1,983 606 2,589 392 15 407 20 2 16 Total sovereign 50,030 82,102 132,132 2,985 332 3,317 6 - 3 Financial institutions (FIs) Banks 20,675 365 21,040 7,560 184 7,744 37 50 37 Non-bank FIs (1) 34,132 5,454 39,586 13,197 2,711 15,908 39 50 40 SSPEs (2) 8,990 646 9,636 1,658 604 2,262 18 93 23 Total FIs 63,797 6,465 70,262 22,415 3,499 25,914 35 54 37 Corporates Property - UK 37,756 2,907 40,663 17,609 2,675 20,284 47 92 50 - RoI 1,437 172 1,609 897 171 1,068 62 99 66 - Western Europe 1,775 163 1,938 1,069 153 1,222 60 94 63 - US 242 3 245 108 3 111 45 100 45 - RoW 415 225 640 262 195 457 63 87 71 Total property 41,625 3,470 45,095 19,945 3,197 23,142 48 92 51 Natural resources 14,310 261 14,571 5,956 244 6,200 42 94 43 Transport 16,926 875 17,801 6,943 778 7,721 41 89 43 Manufacturing 15,259 883 16,142 7,055 649 7,704 46 74 48 Retail and leisure 16,898 1,214 18,112 9,146 1,188 10,334 54 98 57 Services 17,988 1,433 19,421 9,345 1,221 10,566 52 85 54 TMT (3) 6,761 315 7,076 4,223 304 4,527 62 96 64 Total corporates 129,767 8,451 138,218 62,613 7,581 70,194 48 90 51 Personal Mortgages - UK 160,479 10,742 171,221 13,070 3,895 16,965 8 36 10 - RoI 14,050 30 14,080 5,869 13 5,882 42 45 42 - Western Europe - 250 250 - 93 93 - 37 37 - US - 255 255 - 94 94 - 37 37 - RoW - 1,362 1,362 - 491 491 - 36 36 Total mortgages 174,529 12,639 187,168 18,939 4,586 23,525 11 36 13 Other personal 30,573 2,838 33,411 13,997 1,932 15,929 46 68 48 Total personal 205,102 15,477 220,579 32,936 6,518 39,454 16 42 18 Other items 5,331 1,233 6,564 4,100 664 4,764 77 54 73 Total 454,027 113,728 567,755 125,049 18,594 143,643 28 16 25 Notes: Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks. Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles. Telecommunications, media and technology. Key points EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020. RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme as well as foreign exchange movements. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of LGD metrics during the period. Additional decreases were driven by NatWest Markets reflecting the exit of specific positions.

- The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme as well as foreign exchange movements. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of LGD metrics during the period. Additional decreases were driven by NatWest Markets reflecting the exit of specific positions. Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.

- The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020. Corporates - The increases in RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions due to increased defaults.

- The increases in RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions due to increased defaults. Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.

- The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020. Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 26 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NatWest Group and large subsidiaries (including intra-Group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class. NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post Credit risk CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 June 2020 IRB 52,134 52,088 3,537 283 33,220 33,173 2,864 229 10,460 10,460 534 43 4,615 4,615 19 2 Central governments and central banks Institutions 11,532 9,575 2,504 200 8,208 6,250 1,642 131 351 351 134 11 1,763 1,763 451 45 Corporates 150,716 139,924 67,226 5,379 124,425 113,657 58,369 4,670 8,421 8,421 2,944 234 13,890 13,882 3,735 374 Specialised lending 18,523 18,497 12,310 985 15,626 15,601 10,601 848 434 434 256 20 2,351 2,350 1,366 137 SME 21,518 21,093 9,204 736 21,250 20,827 9,057 725 5 5 10 1 263 261 137 14 Other corporate 110,675 100,334 45,712 3,658 87,549 77,229 38,711 3,097 7,982 7,982 2,678 213 11,276 11,271 2,232 223 Retail 224,509 224,509 35,674 2,854 224,509 224,509 35,674 2,854 - - - - - - - - Secured by real estate property - SME 1,253 1,253 447 36 1,253 1,253 447 36 - - - - - - - - - non-SME 179,187 179,187 18,008 1,441 179,188 179,188 18,008 1,441 - - - - - - - - Qualifying revolving 22,151 22,151 5,235 419 22,151 22,151 5,235 419 - - - - - - - - Other retail - SME 14,722 14,722 4,255 340 14,721 14,721 4,255 340 - - - - - - - - - non-SME 7,196 7,196 7,729 618 7,196 7,196 7,729 618 - - - - - - - - Equities 1,242 1,242 2,499 200 - - - - 430 430 667 53 1 1 2 - Securitisation 13,241 13,241 2,347 188 6,918 6,918 1,300 104 6,323 6,323 1,047 84 - - - - Non-credit obligation assets 5,515 5,515 4,142 331 5,153 5,153 3,925 314 97 97 97 8 - - - - Total IRB 458,889 446,094 117,929 9,435 402,433 389,660 103,774 8,302 26,082 26,082 5,423 433 20,269 20,261 4,207 421 STD 107,506 107,505 361 29 85,229 85,296 1,188 95 10,659 10,659 - - 12,047 12,047 15 2 Central governments and central banks Regional governments and local authorities 52 4 2 - 52 3 2 - - - - - - - - - Multilateral development banks 249 249 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Institutions 217 265 89 7 732 732 309 25 5,800 5,800 961 77 1,053 694 139 14 Corporates 7,105 6,391 5,472 438 6,005 5,520 4,753 380 1,363 1,345 738 59 41 17 17 2 Retail 2,294 2,190 1,323 106 2,199 2,106 1,261 101 - - - - 499 359 164 16 Secured by mortgages on: 13,801 13,800 5,025 402 11,232 11,231 4,126 330 - - - - 2,580 2,580 956 96 immovable property - residential - commercial 2,635 2,592 2,602 208 2,608 2,566 2,577 206 - - - - - - - - Exposures in default 488 486 573 46 412 411 490 39 5 5 7 1 54 54 55 6 Items associated with particularly high risk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Covered bonds 129 129 26 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - Equity exposures 686 686 1,679 134 14 14 15 1 790 790 1,960 157 - - - - Other exposures 1,045 1,045 576 46 842 842 386 31 16 16 3 - 191 191 103 10 Total STD 136,207 135,342 17,728 1,418 109,325 108,721 15,107 1,208 18,633 18,615 3,669 294 16,465 15,942 1,449 145 Total IRB and STD 595,096 581,436 135,657 10,853 511,758 498,381 118,881 9,510 44,715 44,697 9,092 727 36,734 36,203 5,656 566 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 27 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc RBSI EAD post EAD post EAD post EAD post Counterparty credit risk CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 30 June 2020 IRB 999 110 9 164 4 - 644 85 7 - - - Central governments and central banks Institutions 5,961 4,628 370 299 121 10 5,373 4,180 334 - - - Corporates 15,006 6,625 530 1,142 187 15 11,912 5,831 467 - - - Specialised lending 1,046 761 61 31 22 2 955 698 56 - - - SME 64 33 3 1 1 - 62 31 3 - - - Other corporate 13,896 5,831 466 1,110 164 13 10,895 5,102 408 - - - Securitisation positions 847 498 40 - - - 846 498 40 - - - Total IRB 22,813 11,861 949 1,605 312 25 18,775 10,594 848 - - - STD 939 - - 327 - - 612 - - - - - Central governments and central banks Regional governments and local authorities 18 1 - - - - 5 1 - - - - Institutions 4,235 226 18 1,247 786 63 6,898 325 26 53 11 1 Corporates 378 266 21 221 342 27 447 214 17 27 24 2 Total STD 5,570 493 39 1,795 1,128 90 7,962 540 43 80 35 3 Total IRB and STD 28,383 12,354 988 3,400 1,440 115 26,737 11,134 891 80 35 3 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 28 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post EAD pre EAD post Credit risk CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR CRM CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 31 December 2019 IRB Central governments and central banks 52,839 52,712 2,987 239 34,581 34,522 2,353 188 10,791 10,790 535 43 Institutions 11,716 9,753 2,410 193 8,261 6,299 1,582 127 332 332 171 14 Corporates 140,230 130,448 61,208 4,897 113,640 103,882 52,011 4,161 9,322 9,319 3,541 283 Specialised lending 16,772 16,702 11,178 894 13,931 13,862 9,426 754 330 330 189 15 SME 20,800 20,368 8,762 701 20,451 20,021 8,570 686 3 3 - - Other corporate 102,658 93,378 41,268 3,302 79,258 69,999 34,015 2,721 8,989 8,986 3,352 268 Retail 215,130 215,130 37,150 2,972 215,130 215,130 37,150 2,972 - - - - Secured by real estate property - SME 1,291 1,291 523 42 1,291 1,291 523 42 - - - - - non-SME 174,529 174,529 18,939 1,516 174,529 174,529 18,939 1,516 - - - - Qualifying revolving 23,138 23,138 5,991 479 23,138 23,138 5,991 479 - - - - Other retail - SME 8,940 8,940 3,856 308 8,940 8,940 3,856 308 - - - - - non-SME 7,232 7,232 7,841 627 7,232 7,232 7,841 627 - - - - Equities 1,366 1,366 2,613 209 - - - - 612 612 946 75 Securitisation 13,833 13,833 2,379 190 7,329 7,329 1,509 121 6,500 6,500 846 68 Non-credit obligation assets 6,204 6,204 4,365 349 5,847 5,847 4,152 332 139 139 139 11 Total IRB 441,318 429,446 113,112 9,049 384,788 373,009 98,757 7,901 27,696 27,692 6,178 494 STD Central governments and central banks 81,335 81,339 323 26 63,983 63,983 1,193 95 5,891 5,894 - - Regional governments and local authorities 20 20 6 - 20 20 5 - - - - - Multilateral development banks - - - - - - - - - - - - Institutions 307 353 85 7 653 653 236 19 5,688 5,688 948 76 Corporates 8,747 8,212 7,691 615 7,567 7,230 6,928 554 1,238 1,184 685 55 Retail 2,445 2,380 1,433 115 2,332 2,276 1,356 109 - - - - Secured by mortgages on: immovable property - residential 13,507 13,507 4,849 388 10,909 10,909 3,942 315 - - - - - commercial 697 678 692 55 681 663 677 54 - - - - Exposures in default 468 406 489 39 303 302 359 29 1 1 2 - Items associated with particularly high risk - - - - - - - - - - - - Covered bonds - - - - - - - - - - - - Equity exposures 671 671 1,619 130 25 25 27 2 810 810 2,010 161 Other exposures 1,345 1,345 713 57 1,123 1,123 500 40 11 11 2 - Total STD 109,542 108,911 17,900 1,432 87,596 87,184 15,223 1,217 13,639 13,588 3,647 292 Total IRB and STD 550,860 538,357 131,012 10,481 472,384 460,193 113,980 9,118 41,335 41,280 9,825 786 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 29 Credit risk CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued NatWest Group NWH Group NWM Plc EAD post EAD post EAD post Counterparty credit risk CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR CRM RWAs MCR £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 31 December 2019 IRB Central governments and central banks 1,322 475 38 209 3 - 1,039 198 16 Institutions 6,915 4,649 372 265 94 8 6,203 4,205 336 Corporates 15,599 6,326 506 479 120 9 12,986 5,632 451 Specialised lending 868 638 51 28 19 2 793 586 47 SME 81 42 3 1 1 - 79 41 3 Other corporate 14,650 5,646 452 450 100 7 12,114 5,005 401 Securitisation positions 745 487 39 - - - 613 319 26 Total IRB 24,581 11,937 955 953 217 17 20,841 10,354 829 STD Central governments and central banks 724 - - 332 - - 392 - - Regional governments and local authorities 20 2 - - - - 8 2 - Institutions 3,585 300 24 1,174 528 42 5,417 329 26 Corporates 488 392 32 132 235 19 653 375 30 Retail - - - - - - - - - Total STD 4,817 694 56 1,638 763 61 6,470 706 56 Total IRB and STD 29,398 12,631 1,011 2,591 980 78 27,311 11,060 885 Key points NWM Plc - The overall increase in EAD reflected increased exposures to central banks. The decrease in RWAs reflected the exit of specific positions as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. There were also insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc. The overall increase in counterparty risk RWAs was mainly due to an increase in credit valuation adjustments, partially offset by reduced exposures and trade maturities. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 30 Credit risk Risk profile by credit quality EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation. a b c e g a b c e g 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Gross carrying values of Year-to-date Gross carrying values of Year-to-date Defaulted Non-defaulted accumulated Defaulted Non-defaulted accumulated Exposure class exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m IRB 3 52,250 4 - 52,249 1 Central governments and central banks 3 52,943 3 - 52,943 2 Institutions - 11,893 30 - 11,863 - 12,443 22 - 12,421 3 Corporates 2,975 190,926 3,152 84 190,749 2,337 178,337 1,348 394 179,326 4 Specialised lending 645 20,023 549 7 20,119 600 18,375 296 183 18,679 5 SME 731 24,155 864 23 24,022 681 22,744 367 74 23,058 6 Other corporate 1,599 146,748 1,739 54 146,608 1,056 137,218 685 137 137,589 Retail 3,685 230,355 2,880 318 231,160 3,870 219,807 2,310 383 221,367 8 Secured by real estate property - SME 27 1,275 19 1 1,283 26 1,302 13 1 1,315 9 - non-SME 2,225 177,367 1,005 168 178,587 2,531 172,413 927 76 174,017 10 Qualifying revolving 633 31,390 731 84 31,292 606 31,315 552 187 31,369 12 Other retail - SME 288 13,749 281 22 13,756 269 8,145 236 79 8,178 13 - non-SME 512 6,574 844 43 6,242 438 6,632 582 40 6,488 14 Equities - 1,242 - - 1,242 - 1,366 - - 1,366 15 Non-credit obligation assets - 4,607 - - 4,607 - 5,329 - - 5,329 Total IRB 6,663 491,273 6,066 402 491,870 6,210 470,225 3,683 777 472,752 Of which: Loans 6,024 311,941 5,740 401 312,225 5,664 291,401 3,539 745 293,526 Debt securities - 28,820 8 1 28,812 - 27,765 3 - 27,762 Other assets 33 27,165 29 - 27,169 8 30,890 11 - 30,887 Off-balance sheet exposures 606 123,347 289 - 123,664 538 120,169 130 32 120,577 For the notes to the table refer to the following page. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 31 Credit risk EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued a b c e g 30 June 2020 Gross carrying values of Year-to-date Defaulted Non-defaulted accumulated exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value £m £m £m £m £m a b c e g 31 December 2019 Gross carrying values of Year-to-date Defaulted Non-defaulted accumulated exposures (1) exposures SCRA (2) write-offs Net value £m £m £m £m £m STD - 108,086 6 - 108,080 16 Central governments and central banks - 81,965 5 - 81,960 17 Regional governments and local authorities - 584 - - 584 - 222 - - 222 19 Multilateral development banks - 249 - - 249 - - - - - 21 Institutions - 274 - - 274 - 385 - - 385 22 Corporates 159 9,137 217 3 9,079 249 10,276 86 12 10,439 24 Retail 102 6,650 41 1 6,711 91 6,367 21 1 6,437 Secured by mortgages on immovable property: 288 14,657 12 2 14,933 26 - residential 233 14,498 14 2 14,717 27 - commercial 20 2,857 40 - 2,837 10 892 2 - 900 28 Exposures in default (3) 569 - 79 5 490 583 - 59 15 524 29 Items associated with particularly high risk - - - - - - - - - - 30 Covered bonds - 127 - - 127 - - - - - 33 Equity exposures - 686 - - 686 - 671 - - 671 34 Other exposures - 933 - - 933 - 1,232 - - 1,232 35 Total STD 569 144,240 316 6 144,493 583 116,508 128 15 116,963 Of which: Loans 534 27,259 288 6 27,505 479 25,853 118 6 26,214 Debt securities - 26,974 3 - 26,971 - 26,726 2 - 26,724 Other assets 3 80,385 4 - 80,384 1 55,314 4 - 55,311 Off-balance sheet exposures 32 9,622 21 - 9,633 103 8,615 4 9 8,714 37 Total: Loans 6,558 339,200 6,028 407 339,730 6,143 317,254 3,657 751 319,740 38 Debt securities - 55,794 11 1 55,783 - 54,491 5 - 54,486 Other assets 36 107,550 33 - 107,553 9 86,204 15 - 86,198 39 Off-balance sheet exposures 638 132,969 310 - 133,297 641 128,784 134 41 129,291 36 Total IRB and STD 7,232 635,513 6,382 408 636,363 6,793 586,733 3,811 792 589,715 Notes: Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation. SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers. The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default. NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 32 Credit risk This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets. In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%. The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to stage 2 or stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL. Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class. a b c d e f g h Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures changes in fair value due to with forbearance measures credit risk and provisions Collateral received and Of which collateral and financial On Non- On performing non-performing financial guarantees guarantees received on Performing performing Of which Of which forborne forborne received non- performing exposure forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures on forborne exposures with forbearance measures 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 4,372 3,546 3,042 3,027 (266) (1,114) 5,474 2,304 2 Central banks - - - - - - - - 3 General governments - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 101 6 - - (3) - 24 5 6 Non-financial corporations 3,023 1,375 1,237 1,238 (218) (539) 2,723 726 7 Households 1,248 2,165 1,805 1,789 (45) (575) 2,727 1,573 8 Debt Securities - - - - - - - - 9 Loan commitments given 427 69 49 49 (1) - 184 18 10 Total 4,799 3,615 3,091 3,076 (267) (1,114) 5,658 2,322 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 33 Credit risk Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures continued a b c d e f g h Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures changes in fair value due to with forbearance measures credit risk and provisions Collateral received and Of which collateral and financial On Non- On performing non-performing financial guarantees guarantees received on Performing performing Of which Of which forborne forborne received non- performing exposure forborne forborne defaulted impaired exposures exposures on forborne exposures with forbearance measures 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 3,305 3,438 2,954 2,936 (76) (982) 4,674 2,290 2 Central banks - - - - - - - - 3 General governments - - - - - - - - 4 Credit institutions - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 33 2 2 2 - - 3 1 6 Non-financial corporations 2,116 884 757 757 (54) (318) 1,716 424 7 Households 1,156 2,552 2,195 2,177 (22) (664) 2,955 1,865 8 Debt Securities - - - - - - - - 9 Loan commitments given 332 36 28 28 - - 124 14 10 Total 3,637 3,474 2,982 2,964 (76) (982) 4,798 2,304 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 34 Credit risk Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets. a b c d e f g h i j k l Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Of which: Unlikely to pay Not past due Of which: that are not Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: or Past due > Non- past Past due Past due Past due > Past due Past due Of which: Performing past due ≤ 30 30 days ≤ performing due or are past > 90 days > 180 days 1 year > 2 years ≤ > 5 years ≤ Past due > Of which : exposures days 90 days exposures due ≤ 90 days ≤ 180 days ≤ 1 year ≤ 2 years 5 years 7 years 7 years defaulted 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 366,281 364,830 1,451 7,570 3,958 719 794 746 850 185 318 6,995 2 Central banks 7,519 7,519 - - - - - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,411 3,406 5 3 3 - - - - - - 3 4 Credit institutions 2,059 2,059 - - - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 40,527 40,452 75 14 8 - - 3 2 - 1 9 6 Non-financial corporations 112,439 111,685 754 2,982 2,075 93 175 166 275 57 141 2,828 7 Of which SMEs 28,246 28,092 154 974 516 57 66 118 132 34 51 893 8 Households 200,326 199,709 617 4,571 1,872 626 619 577 573 128 176 4,155 9 Debt securities 60,580 60,580 - - - - - - - - - - 10 Central banks 176 176 - - - - - - - - - - 11 General governments 47,142 47,142 - - - - - - - - - - 12 Credit institutions 6,143 6,143 - - - - - - - - - - 13 Other financial corporations 6,966 6,966 - - - - - - - - - - 14 Non-financial corporations 153 153 - - - - - - - - - - 15 Off-balance-sheet exposures 133,570 - - 961 - - - - - - - 631 16 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 17 General governments 2,158 - - - - - - - - - - - 18 Credit institutions 1,532 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 Other financial corporations 16,971 - - 37 - - - - - - - 4 20 Non-financial corporations 70,453 - - 587 - - - - - - - 311 21 Households 42,456 - - 337 - - - - - - - 316 22 Total 560,431 425,410 1,451 8,531 3,958 719 794 746 850 185 318 7,626 Note: The gross NPL ratio for NatWest Group is 2.02% (Loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from this calculation). NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 35 Credit risk Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days continued a b c d e f g h i j k l Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Of which: Unlikely to pay Not past due Of which: Non- that are not Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: Of which: or Past due > past Past due Past due Past due > Past due Past due Of which: Performing past due ≤ 30 30 days ≤ performing due or are past > 90 days > 180 days 1 year > 2 years ≤ > 5 years ≤ Past due > Of which : exposures days 90 days exposures due ≤ 90 days ≤ 180 days ≤ 1 year ≤ 2 years 5 years 7 years 7 years defaulted 31 December 2019 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 333,240 332,487 753 7,176 3,408 772 762 842 816 242 334 6,491 2 Central banks 4,317 4,317 - - - - - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,428 3,428 - 3 3 - - - - - - 3 4 Credit institutions 2,302 2,302 - - - - - - - - - - 5 Other financial corporations 31,890 31,883 7 12 3 - 3 4 1 - 1 12 6 Non-financial corporations 100,168 99,916 252 2,326 1,394 164 135 237 188 71 137 2,093 7 Of which SMEs 24,811 24,759 52 896 426 49 75 113 136 41 56 837 8 Households 191,135 190,641 494 4,835 2,008 608 624 601 627 171 196 4,383 9 Debt securities 59,305 59,305 - 3 3 - - - - - - - 10 Central banks 133 133 - - - - - - - - - - 11 General governments 46,992 46,992 - - - - - - - - - - 12 Credit institutions 5,565 5,565 - - - - - - - - - - 13 Other financial corporations 6,505 6,505 - 3 3 - - - - - - - 14 Non-financial corporations 110 110 - - - - - - - - - - 15 Off-balance-sheet exposures 129,937 - - 587 - - - - - - - 562 16 Central banks - - - - - - - - - - - - 17 General governments 1,702 - - - - - - - - - - - 18 Credit institutions 2,237 - - - - - - - - - - - 19 Other financial corporations 14,813 - - 1 - - - - - - - - 20 Non-financial corporations 66,842 - - 265 - - - - - - - 258 21 Households 44,343 - - 321 - - - - - - - 304 22 Total 522,482 391,792 753 7,766 3,411 772 762 842 816 242 334 7,053 NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020 36 Credit risk Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions. The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class. a b c d e f g h i j k l n o Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes Gross carrying amount/nominal amount in fair value due to credit risk and provisions Non-performing exposures - accumulated impairment, accumulated Collateral and financial Performing exposures - accumulated negative changes in fair guarantees received Performing exposures Non-performing exposures impairment and provisions value due to credit risk and provisions On non- Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which Of which On performing performing Total stage 1 stage 2 Total stage 2 stage 3 Total stage 1 stage 2 Total stage 2 stage 3 exposures exposures 30 June 2020 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m 1 Loans and advances 366,281 270,235 96,046 7,570 628 6,934 (3,248) (429) (2,819) (2,872) (54) (2,818) 264,748 4,122 2 Central banks 7,519 7,519 - - - - (1) (1) - - - - - - 3 General governments 3,411 3,363 48 3 - 3 (1) - (1) - - - 1,748 3 4 Credit institutions 2,059 1,932 127 - - - (8) (2) (6) - - - 512 - 5 Other financial corporations 40,527 37,176 3,351 14 5 9 (65) (11) (54) (4) - (4) 19,420 9 6 Non-financial corporations 112,439 52,935 59,504 2,982 138 2,842 (1,932) (225) (1,707) (1,299) (9) (1,290) 59,782 1,430 7 Of which SMEs 28,246 13,358 14,888 974 74 900 (612) (56) (556) (404) (5) (399) 13,757 408 8 Households 200,326 167,310 33,016 4,571 485 4,080 (1,241) (190) (1,051) (1,569) (45) (1,524) 183,286 2,680 9 Debt securities 60,580 59,246 1,334 - - - (12) (9) (3) - - - - - 10 Central banks 176 176 - - - - - - - - - - - -