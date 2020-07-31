|
NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020
07/31/2020
NatWest Group
H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement
Contents and Forward-looking statements
Page
Forward-looking statements
3
Presentation of information
3
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
4
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group
5
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
7
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
10
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
16
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
17
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
18
EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
18
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
19
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
20
CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
22
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
23
KM2: Key metrics - MREL requirements
24
Credit risk
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster
25
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
27
EU CR1_A: IRB & STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split
31
Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures
33
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
35
Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions.
37
EU CR2_A: Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments
39
EU CR2_B: Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities
39
EU CR3: IRB: Credit risk mitigation techniques by exposure class
40
EU CR7: IRB: Effect on the RWAs of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques
42
EU CR6_a: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Retail
43
EU CR6_b: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Wholesale
47
EU CR6_c: IRB: Geographical split of PD and LGD
51
EU CR10: IRB: Specialised lending and equities
52
EU CR4: STD: Exposures and CRM effects
53
EU CR5: STD: Credit risk exposure class and risk-weights
54
Counterparty credit risk
EU CCR1: CCR: Analysis of exposure by EAD calculation approach
55
EU CCR4: CCR IRB: Exposures by portfolio and PD scale
56
EU CCR3: CCR STD: Exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk-weight
60
EU CCR2: CCR: Credit valuation adjustment capital charge
60
EU CCR5_A: Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values
61
EU CCR6: CCR: Credit derivatives
61
EU CCR8: CCR: Exposures (EAD post CRM) to central counterparties
62
|
EU MR1: MR IMA and STD: RWAs and MCR - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
63
EU MR2_A: MR IMA: RWAs and MCR
64
EU MR3: MR IMA: IMA values for trading portfolios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
64
EU MR4: 1-day 99% regulatory VaR vs. Actual and Hypo P&L
65
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
2
Forward looking statements
Forward looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements that include, without limitation, the words 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'commit', 'believe', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'could', 'probability', 'risk', 'Value-at-Risk (VaR)', 'target', 'goal', 'objective', 'may', 'endeavour', 'outlook', 'optimistic', 'prospects' and similar expressions or variations on these expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document and NatWest Group plc does not assume or undertake any obligation or responsibility to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
Presentation of information
-
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed to NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.
-
The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.
-
The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's H1 2020 Interim Results: Capital and Risk Management.
-
For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 Pillar 3 Report.
-
The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, its large subsidiaries were:
o NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc)
o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
o Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)
-
Within this document, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and additionally for the consolidated NatWest Holdings Group for the sake of completeness. Refer to the NWH Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 supplement for large subsidiary disclosures for NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.
-
Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
-
NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
-
Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
3
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis.
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
CET1
|
17.2
|
16.2
|
18.9
|
20.9
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
17.3
|
Tier 1
|
20.3
|
18.9
|
21.7
|
25.5
|
19.3
|
18.5
|
19.9
|
Total
|
24.1
|
22.7
|
26.5
|
25.5
|
22.8
|
21.9
|
24.2
|
Capital adequacy ratios - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
Tier 1
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
Total
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
21.2
|
|
|
Capital - transitional
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
CET1
|
31,197
|
22,631
|
6,203
|
1,368
|
29,054
|
21,097
|
6,097
|
Tier 1
|
36,751
|
26,365
|
7,110
|
1,668
|
34,611
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
Total
|
43,687
|
31,670
|
8,687
|
1,670
|
40,823
|
29,515
|
8,501
|
Capital - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1
|
29,619
|
|
|
|
29,054
|
|
|
Tier 1
|
33,609
|
|
|
|
33,105
|
|
|
Total
|
39,205
|
|
|
|
38,005
|
|
|
RWAs - transitional (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
135,657
|
118,881
|
9,092
|
5,656
|
131,012
|
113,980
|
9,825
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
12,354
|
1,440
|
11,134
|
35
|
12,631
|
980
|
11,060
|
Market risk
|
11,517
|
141
|
10,153
|
10
|
12,930
|
125
|
11,229
|
Operational risk
|
21,930
|
18,866
|
2,382
|
842
|
22,599
|
19,590
|
3,039
|
|
181,458
|
139,328
|
32,761
|
6,543
|
179,172
|
134,675
|
35,153
|
CRR leverage - transitional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
36,751
|
26,365
|
7,110
|
1,668
|
34,611
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
Exposure
|
686,736
|
493,226
|
133,897
|
35,341
|
643,874
|
447,851
|
136,505
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
CRR leverage - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
33,609
|
|
|
|
33,105
|
|
|
Exposure
|
685,158
|
|
|
|
643,874
|
|
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
UK leverage - end point
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital
|
33,609
|
|
|
|
33,105
|
|
|
Exposure
|
583,537
|
|
|
|
570,330
|
|
|
Leverage ratio (%)
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
Average Tier 1 capital
|
34,306
|
|
|
|
33,832
|
|
|
Average exposure (3)
|
589,962
|
|
|
|
611,588
|
|
|
Average leverage ratio (%)
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (4)
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,996
|
|
|
Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)
|
19
|
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
Notes:
-
The NatWest Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
-
The RWAs for NatWest Group on an End Point basis are £181,318 million due to the £140 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
-
Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
-
From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer.
-
The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0032% (31 December 2019 - 0. 2967%).
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
4
Capital, liquidity and funding
KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group
The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.
|
|
EBA
|
|
30 June
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
30 September
|
30 June
|
BCBS2
|
IFRS
|
Capital
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
KM1
|
9-FL
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1)
|
31,197
|
30,767
|
29,054
|
29,773
|
30,191
|
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9
|
29,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
30,471
|
29,054
|
29,773
|
30,191
|
2
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
35,187
|
34,818
|
33,105
|
33,824
|
34,242
|
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional
|
33,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangements had not been applied
|
34,522
|
33,105
|
33,824
|
34,242
|
3
|
5
|
Total capital
|
40,783
|
39,701
|
38,005
|
38,804
|
39,361
|
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional
|
39,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangements had not been applied
|
39,405
|
38,005
|
38,804
|
39,361
|
|
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)
|
181,458
|
185,199
|
179,172
|
189,482
|
188,463
|
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9
|
181,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
185,137
|
179,172
|
189,482
|
188,463
|
|
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
5
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
17.2
|
16.6
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
16.0
|
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
16.5
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
16.0
|
6
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
19.4
|
18.8
|
18.5
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
18.6
|
18.5
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
7
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.5
|
21.4
|
21.2
|
20.5
|
20.9
|
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangements had not been applied
|
21.3
|
21.2
|
20.5
|
20.9
|
|
|
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
9
|
|
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
10
|
|
Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)
|
-
|
-
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
11
|
|
Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
12
|
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
minimum capital requirements (3)
|
12.1
|
11.7
|
11.2
|
11.5
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
13
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure
|
686,736
|
676,171
|
643,874
|
670,059
|
659,105
|
|
|
UK leverage ratio exposure measure
|
585,115
|
603,070
|
570,330
|
589,472
|
576,636
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
14
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
arrangements had not been applied
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
|
|
UK leverage ratio
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
|
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
15
|
|
Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)
|
144,601
|
137,730
|
136,943
|
137,517
|
138,355
|
16
|
|
Total net cash outflows
|
94,160
|
91,509
|
90,559
|
89,712
|
88,473
|
17
|
|
LCR ratio % (4)
|
153
|
151
|
151
|
153
|
156
|
|
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Total available stable funding
|
414,019
|
388,787
|
380,251
|
380,719
|
379,763
|
19
|
|
Total required stable funding
|
288,479
|
282,722
|
269,792
|
272,448
|
271,920
|
20
|
|
NSFR % (5)
|
144
|
138
|
141
|
140
|
140
Notes:
-
The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020.
-
G-SIBs,as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer.
-
This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
-
The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Annual Results 2019.
-
NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
5
Capital, liquidity and funding
Key points
Capital and leverage
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased by 100 basis points to 17.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.
-
NatWest Group issued £1 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020 and $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020. NatWest Group called $2 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 which have been excluded from capital and will be redeemed in August 2020.
-
RWAs increased by £2.3 billion in H1 2020. Credit Risk RWAs increased by £4.7 billion largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities, new lending under the government lending schemes and revision of risk parameters in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting reductions in credit risk within UK Personal Banking and NatWest Markets segments. Market Risk RWAs decreased by £1.4 billion, primarily reflecting movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk during the period.
-
The CRR end-point leverage ratio remains at 5.1% with increases in balance sheet exposure being offset by the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion.
-
The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.0% driven by the increase in claim on central bank item exclusion. The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. The NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion and £5.2 billion respectively.
-
The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven by an increase in average tier 1 capital in addition to a reduction in the average exposure.
NWH Group
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £611 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,555 million.
-
NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
-
RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.
-
The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet assets.
NWM Plc
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)
-
NWM Plc's CET1 ratio increased to 18.9%, from 17.3% at 31 December 2019, primarily reflecting a £2.4 billion decrease in RWAs.
-
RWAs were £32.8 billion at 30 June 2020, compared with £35.2 billion at 31 December 2019, reflecting lower levels of credit risk and market risk which, despite market turbulence, have trended downwards as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. The reduction in credit risk RWAs included £0.3 billion of insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc. The market risk decrease was due to movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non- modelled market risk during the period. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.
-
The leverage ratio increased to 5.3% driven by a decrease in balance sheet assets and the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular way purchase and sales settlement balances. NWM Plc has applied this and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £5.1 billion.
RBSI
(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020)
-
The CET1 ratio increased to 20.9% from 19.3% driven by a reduction in RWAs of £0.4 billion and a small reduction in capital deductions.
-
The RWA reduction was driven by a reduction in bank exposures of £0.2 billion and customer lending of £0.2 billion.
-
The leverage ratio has increased to 4.7% from 4.1% driven by a reduction in the leverage exposure by £4.2 billion following a reduction in customer deposits and corresponding placements with Central Banks.
-
RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. The primary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.1%.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
6
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries
The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five- year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary.
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
31,197
|
22,631
|
6,203
|
1,368
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
29,619
|
21,076
|
6,199
|
1,368
|
|
had not been applied
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
36,751
|
26,365
|
7,110
|
1,668
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
35,173
|
24,810
|
7,106
|
1,668
|
5
|
Total capital
|
43,687
|
31,670
|
8,687
|
1,670
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
42,109
|
30,115
|
8,683
|
1,670
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
181,458
|
139,328
|
32,761
|
6,543
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
181,318
|
139,206
|
32,757
|
6,543
|
|
had not been applied
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
17.2
|
16.2
|
18.9
|
20.9
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
16.3
|
15.1
|
18.9
|
20.9
|
|
had not been applied
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
20.3
|
18.9
|
21.7
|
25.5
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
19.4
|
17.8
|
21.7
|
25.5
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
24.1
|
22.7
|
26.5
|
25.5
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
23.2
|
21.6
|
26.5
|
25.5
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
686,736
|
493,226
|
133,897
|
35,341
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
|
had not been applied
|
|
|
|
31 March 2020
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
30,767
|
22,272
|
5,550
|
1,343
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
30,471
|
21,940
|
5,550
|
1,343
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
36,377
|
26,006
|
6,462
|
1,643
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
36,081
|
25,674
|
6,462
|
1,643
|
5
|
Total capital
|
42,604
|
30,787
|
8,050
|
1,657
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
42,308
|
30,455
|
8,050
|
1,657
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
185,199
|
139,282
|
35,313
|
6,965
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
185,137
|
139,214
|
35,313
|
6,965
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.6
|
16.0
|
15.7
|
19.3
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
16.5
|
15.8
|
15.7
|
19.3
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
19.6
|
18.7
|
18.3
|
23.6
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
19.5
|
18.4
|
18.3
|
23.6
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
23.0
|
22.1
|
22.8
|
23.8
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
22.9
|
21.9
|
22.8
|
23.8
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
676,171
|
466,093
|
151,247
|
39,544
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
7
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
29,054
|
21,097
|
6,097
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
29,054
|
21,097
|
6,097
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
34,611
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
34,611
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
5
|
Total capital
|
40,823
|
29,515
|
8,501
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
40,823
|
29,515
|
8,501
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
179,172
|
134,675
|
35,153
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
179,172
|
134,675
|
35,153
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
17.3
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
16.2
|
15.7
|
17.3
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
19.3
|
18.5
|
19.9
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
19.3
|
18.5
|
19.9
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.8
|
21.9
|
24.2
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
22.8
|
21.9
|
24.2
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
643,874
|
447,851
|
136,505
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
|
|
30 September 2019
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
29,773
|
21,167
|
5,775
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
29,773
|
21,167
|
5,775
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
35,393
|
24,931
|
6,767
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
35,393
|
24,931
|
6,767
|
5
|
Total capital
|
41,774
|
29,284
|
8,514
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
41,774
|
29,284
|
8,514
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
189,482
|
139,577
|
39,388
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
189,482
|
139,577
|
39,388
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.7
|
15.2
|
14.7
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
15.7
|
15.2
|
14.7
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.7
|
17.9
|
17.2
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
18.7
|
17.9
|
17.2
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22
|
21
|
21.6
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
22
|
21
|
21.6
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
670,059
|
450,318
|
151,283
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
4.5
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
4.5
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
8
Capital, liquidity and funding
EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
Available capital (amounts) - transitional
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Common equity tier 1
|
30,191
|
21,390
|
5,870
|
2
|
Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
30,191
|
21,390
|
5,870
|
3
|
Tier 1 capital
|
35,780
|
25,154
|
6,848
|
4
|
Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
35,780
|
25,154
|
6,848
|
5
|
Total capital
|
42,332
|
29,381
|
8,655
|
6
|
Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
42,332
|
29,381
|
8,655
|
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
|
|
|
|
7
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
188,463
|
140,571
|
38,728
|
8
|
Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
188,463
|
140,571
|
38,728
|
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
9
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
16.0
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
10
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
16.0
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
11
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
19
|
17.9
|
17.7
|
12
|
Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
19
|
17.9
|
17.7
|
13
|
Total capital ratio
|
22.5
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
14
|
Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied
|
22.5
|
20.9
|
22.3
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
15
|
CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)
|
659,105
|
448,004
|
156,996
|
16
|
CRR leverage ratio (%)
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
4.4
|
17
|
CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements
|
|
|
|
|
had not been applied
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
4.4
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
9
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NatWest Group only.
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on reference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
number/letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR
|
|
of the balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prescribed
|
CRR
|
sheet under its
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
end-
|
regulatory
|
NWH
|
NWM
|
|
CET1 capital: instruments and reserves
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
point
|
scope on
|
Group
|
Plc
|
RBSI
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
consolidation
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
13,235
|
-
|
13,235
|
(a) & (k)
|
3,263
|
2,158
|
97
|
|
Of which: ordinary shares
|
12,125
|
-
|
12,125
|
(a)
|
3,263
|
400
|
97
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
13,151
|
-
|
13,151
|
(b)
|
36,854
|
6,719
|
1,431
|
3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
|
12,927
|
-
|
12,927
|
(c)
|
(10,577)
|
(157)
|
-
|
4
|
Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5a
|
Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
39,313
|
-
|
39,313
|
|
29,540
|
8,720
|
1,528
|
7
|
Additional value adjustments
|
(370)
|
-
|
(370)
|
|
(16)
|
(332)
|
-
|
8
|
(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)
|
(6,602)
|
-
|
(6,602)
|
(d)
|
(6,293)
|
-
|
(7)
|
10
|
(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
|
(844)
|
-
|
(844)
|
(e)
|
(844)
|
-
|
-
|
liability)
|
|
(341)
|
-
|
(341)
|
(i)
|
(424)
|
(246)
|
-
|
11
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
|
12
|
(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(19)
|
14
|
Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
|
(244)
|
-
|
(244)
|
|
(1)
|
(107)
|
-
|
15
|
(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets
|
(588)
|
-
|
(588)
|
(f) & (g)
|
(275)
|
(179)
|
(134)
|
18
|
(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
19
|
(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(1,597)
|
-
|
|
a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
|
22
|
(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities
|
|
where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25a
|
(-) Losses for the current financial period
|
(705)
|
-
|
(705)
|
(b)
|
(611)
|
(60)
|
-
|
26
|
Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment
|
1,578
|
(1,578)
|
-
|
|
1,555
|
4
|
-
|
26a
|
Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26b
|
Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR
|
1,578
|
(1,578)
|
-
|
|
1,555
|
4
|
-
|
27
|
(-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to CET1
|
(8,116)
|
(1,578)
|
(9,694)
|
|
(6,909)
|
(2,517)
|
(160)
|
29
|
CET1 capital
|
31,197
|
(1,578)
|
29,619
|
|
22,631
|
6,203
|
1,368
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
10
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on reference
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
number/letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR
|
|
of the balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prescribed
|
CRR
|
sheet under its
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
end-
|
regulatory
|
NWH
|
NWM
|
|
AT1 capital: instruments
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
point
|
scope on
|
Group
|
Plc
|
RBSI
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
consolidation
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
30
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
3,990
|
-
|
3,990
|
(h)
|
3,676
|
904
|
300
|
31
|
Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
3,990
|
-
|
3,990
|
|
3,676
|
904
|
300
|
32
|
Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1
|
1,424
|
(1,424)
|
-
|
(j)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5 CET1)
|
140
|
(140)
|
-
|
(j)
|
58
|
242
|
-
|
|
issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
35
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
140
|
(140)
|
-
|
|
58
|
242
|
-
|
36
|
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
5,554
|
(1,564)
|
3,990
|
|
3,734
|
1,146
|
300
|
AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(239)
|
-
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
41
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
41b
|
Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the transitional period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(239)
|
-
|
44
|
AT1 capital
|
5,554
|
(1,564)
|
3,990
|
|
3,734
|
907
|
300
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
|
36,751
|
(3,142)
|
33,609
|
|
26,365
|
7,110
|
1,668
|
T2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
5,501
|
-
|
5,501
|
(j)
|
5,038
|
1,922
|
-
|
46
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
47
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2
|
87
|
(87)
|
-
|
(j)
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
48
|
Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests phase out from T2 and AT1
|
1,348
|
(1,253)
|
95
|
(j)
|
267
|
-
|
-
|
|
instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries
|
49
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
1,253
|
(1,253)
|
-
|
|
267
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
Credit risk adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
51
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
6,936
|
(1,340)
|
5,596
|
|
5,305
|
2,012
|
2
|
T2 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
(-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
55
|
(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(435)
|
-
|
|
entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)
|
|
56a
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56b
|
(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56c
|
(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
T2 capital: before regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(435)
|
-
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
11
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source based
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on reference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
number/letters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRR
|
|
of the balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prescribed
|
Final
|
sheet under its
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
residual
|
CRD
|
regulatory
|
NWH
|
NWM
|
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
transitional
|
amounts
|
IV
|
scope on
|
Group
|
Plc
|
RBSI
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
consolidation
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
58
|
T2 capital
|
6,936
|
(1,340)
|
5,596
|
|
5,305
|
1,577
|
2
|
59
|
Total capital (TC= T1 + T2)
|
43,687
|
(4,482)
|
39,205
|
|
31,670
|
8,687
|
1,670
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
181,458
|
(140)
|
181,318
|
|
139,328
|
32,761
|
6,543
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
17.2%
|
|
16.3%
|
|
16.2%
|
18.9%
|
20.9%
|
61
|
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
|
|
62
|
T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
20.3%
|
|
18.5%
|
|
18.9%
|
21.7%
|
25.5%
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
24.1%
|
|
21.6%
|
|
22.7%
|
26.5%
|
25.5%
64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer
|
|
(G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
7.0%
|
|
7.0%
|
8.5%
|
7.0%
|
6.3%
|
65
|
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5%
|
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
-
|
66
|
Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67
|
Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
|
-
|
|
-
|
1.5%
|
-
|
-
|
67a
|
Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
CET1 available to meet buffers (1)
|
12.7%
|
|
11.8%
|
11.7%
|
14.4%
|
12.4%
|
Amounts below the threshold deduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a
|
831
|
-
|
831
|
6
|
548
|
-
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
73
|
Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the
|
662
|
-
|
662
|
1
|
780
|
-
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
75
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
|
142
|
-
|
142
|
473
|
-
|
6
|
Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
application of the cap)
|
77
|
Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
|
222
|
-
|
222
|
189
|
46
|
18
|
78
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(prior to the application of the cap)
|
79
|
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
|
708
|
-
|
708
|
623
|
33
|
25
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)
|
1,920
|
(1,920)
|
-
|
58
|
1,001
|
-
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
83
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
82
|
-
|
-
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
1,345
|
(1,345)
|
-
|
267
|
556
|
-
|
85
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
794
|
-
|
-
|
s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5% (8.5% for RBSI under Jersey Financial Services Commission regulations).
-
The references (a) to (k) identify balance sheet components in table CC2 that are used in the calculation of regulatory capital table CAP2. Amounts between the CC2 and CAP2 are not always directly comparable due to differences in definitions and application of CRD IV for the calculation of regulatory capital.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
12
Capital, liquidity and funding
|
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
Source based on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reference
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
|
numbers/letters of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
balance sheet under
|
|
|
CET1 capital: instruments and reserves
|
transitional residual amounts
|
Final CRD IV the regulatory scope of
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
consolidation
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
13,188
|
-
|
13,188
|
(a) & (k)
|
3,263
|
2,158
|
|
Of which: ordinary shares
|
12,094
|
-
|
12,094
|
(a)
|
3,263
|
400
|
2
|
Retained earnings
|
12,008
|
-
|
12,008
|
(b)
|
36,305
|
7,077
|
3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
|
12,355
|
-
|
12,355
|
(c) (10,861)
|
(179)
|
4
|
Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
5a
|
Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
|
107
|
-
|
107
|
(b)
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
37,658
|
-
|
37,658
|
|
28,707
|
9,056
|
7
|
Additional value adjustments
|
(431)
|
-
|
(431)
|
|
(26)
|
(373)
|
8
|
Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)
|
(6,622)
|
-
|
(6,622)
|
(d)
|
(6,313)
|
-
|
10
|
(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
|
(757)
|
-
|
(757)
|
(e)
|
(757)
|
-
|
11
|
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges
|
(35)
|
-
|
(35)
|
(i)
|
(202)
|
(137)
|
12
|
(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
|
(167)
|
-
|
(167)
|
|
(141)
|
(10)
|
14
|
Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
|
(118)
|
-
|
(118)
|
|
-
|
(39)
|
15
|
(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets
|
(474)
|
-
|
(474)
|
(f) & (g)
|
(171)
|
(171)
|
18
|
(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
- (1,900)
|
22
|
(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
25a
|
(-) Losses for the current financial period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(329)
|
26
|
Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
26a
|
Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
26b
|
Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
(-) Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
Total regulatory adjustments to CET1
|
(8,604)
|
-
|
(8,604)
|
|
(7,610)
|
(2,959)
|
29
|
CET1 capital
|
29,054
|
-
|
29,054
|
|
21,097
|
6,097
|
|
13
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
Source based on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reference
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
|
numbers/letters of the
|
|
|
|
transitional residual amounts
|
Final CRD IV
|
balance sheet under
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
AT1 capital: instruments
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
the regulatory scope
|
£m
|
£m
|
of consolidation
|
30
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
4,051
|
-
|
4,051
|
(h)
|
3,676
|
904
|
31
|
Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
|
4,051
|
-
|
4,051
|
|
3,676
|
904
|
32
|
Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subject to phase out from AT1
|
1,366
|
(1,366)
|
-
|
(j)
|
-
|
226
|
34
|
Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
140
|
(140)
|
-
|
(j)
|
88
|
-
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
140
|
(140)
|
-
|
|
88
|
-
|
36
|
AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
5,557
|
(1,506)
|
4,051
|
|
3,764
|
1,130
|
AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(224)
|
41
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
41b
|
Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from T2 capital during the transitional period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
|
|
43
|
Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(224)
|
44
|
AT1 capital
|
5,557
|
(1,506)
|
4,051
|
|
3,764
|
906
|
45
|
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
|
34,611
|
(1,506)
|
33,105
|
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
T2 capital: instruments and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
|
4,785
|
-
|
4,785
|
(j)
|
4,254
|
1,877
|
47
|
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2
|
82
|
(82)
|
-
|
(j)
|
-
|
90
|
48
|
Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
|
1,345
|
(1,230)
|
115
|
(j)
|
400
|
-
|
Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
|
1,230
|
(1,230)
|
-
|
|
400
|
-
|
50
|
Credit risk adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
51
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
6,212
|
(1,312)
|
4,900
|
|
4,654
|
1,967
T2 capital: regulatory adjustments
54 (-) Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible
|
|
short positions) (negative amount)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(469)
|
56a
|
(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
56b
|
(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
56c
|
(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
T2 capital before regulatory adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(469)
|
58
|
T2 capital
|
|
6,212
|
(1,312)
|
4,900
|
|
4,654
|
1,498
|
59
|
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
|
|
40,823
|
(2,818)
|
38,005
|
|
29,515
|
8,501
|
60
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
|
179,172
|
-
|
179,172
|
|
134,675
|
35,153
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
Source based on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reference
|
|
|
|
|
PRA
|
CRR prescribed
|
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
|
numbers/letters of the
|
|
|
|
transitional residual amounts
|
Final CRD IV
|
balance sheet under
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
the regulatory scope
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
of consolidation
|
Capital ratios and buffers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
16.2%
|
-
|
16.2%
|
|
15.7%
|
17.3%
|
62
|
T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
19.3%
|
-
|
18.5%
|
|
18.5%
|
19.9%
|
63
|
Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
22.8%
|
-
|
21.2%
|
|
21.9%
|
24.2%
64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer),
|
|
expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)
|
8.8%
|
-
|
8.8%
|
9.4%
|
7.5%
|
65
|
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5%
|
-
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
66
|
Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement
|
0.8%
|
-
|
0.8%
|
0.9%
|
0.5%
|
67
|
Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.5%
|
-
|
67a
|
Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer
|
1.0%
|
-
|
1.0%
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
CET1 available to meet buffers
|
11.7%
|
-
|
11.7%
|
11.2%
|
12.8%
|
Amounts below the threshold deduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a
|
972
|
-
|
972
|
6
|
746
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
|
632
|
-
|
632
|
1
|
800
|
75
|
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
|
127
|
-
|
127
|
475
|
-
|
Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77
|
Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
|
224
|
-
|
224
|
190
|
46
|
78
|
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(prior to the application of the cap)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
79
|
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
|
679
|
-
|
679
|
593
|
37
|
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
2,880
|
(2,880)
|
-
|
88
|
1,501
|
83
|
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
52
|
-
|
84
|
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
|
2,018
|
(2,018)
|
-
|
401
|
835
|
85
|
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
610
|
-
|
|
15
Capital, liquidity and funding
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
The table below sets out the reconciliation between the accounting and regulatory consolidation with references showing the linkage between this table and CAP 2.
|
|
a
|
b
|
|
|
Balance sheet
|
Under regulatory
|
|
|
as in published
|
scope of
|
|
|
financial statements
|
consolidation
|
|
Assets
|
as at period end
|
as at period end
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
References
|
Cash and balances at central banks
|
100,281
|
100,281
|
|
Trading assets
|
72,402
|
72,402
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
183,419
|
183,419
|
|
Settlement balances
|
7,806
|
7,806
|
|
Loans and advances to banks - amortised cost
|
12,972
|
12,972
|
|
Loans and advances to customers - amortised cost
|
352,341
|
352,291
|
|
Other financial assets
|
62,727
|
62,180
|
|
Intangible assets
|
6,602
|
6,602
|
(d)
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
4,592
|
4,592
|
|
Current and deferred tax assets
|
1,395
|
1,395
|
|
of which: DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences
|
844
|
844
|
(e)
|
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets
|
2,239
|
2,319
|
|
of which: defined benefit pension fund assets
|
734
|
734
|
(f)
|
Assets of disposal groups
|
111
|
111
|
|
Total assets
|
806,887
|
806,370
|
|
Liabilities
|
21,119
|
21,119
|
|
Bank deposits
|
|
Customer deposits
|
408,268
|
408,539
|
|
Settlement balances
|
6,895
|
6,895
|
|
Trading liabilities
|
75,540
|
75,540
|
|
Derivatives
|
179,859
|
179,859
|
|
Other financial liabilities
|
49,681
|
50,790
|
|
Provisions, deferred income and other liabilities
|
8,314
|
6,437
|
|
Retirement benefit liabilities
|
121
|
121
|
|
Current and deferred tax liabilities
|
471
|
451
|
|
of which: defined benefit pension scheme assets
|
146
|
146
|
(g)
|
Subordinated liabilities
|
13,558
|
13,558
|
(j)
|
Total liabilities
|
763,826
|
763,309
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
(42)
|
(42)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
Owners' equity
|
12,125
|
12,125
|
(a)
|
Called up share capital
|
Reserves
|
30,978
|
30,978
|
|
of which: amount eligible for retained earnings
|
12,940
|
12,940
|
(b)
|
of which: amount eligible for accumulated OCI and other reserves
|
12,927
|
12,927
|
(c) & (i)
|
of which: amount of other equity instruments
|
4,001
|
4,001
|
(h)
|
of which: share premium accounts
|
1,110
|
1,110
|
(k)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
43,061
|
43,061
|
|
|
16
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSI where the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs.
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
RBSI
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
131,301
|
10,504
|
116,397
|
9,312
|
6,096
|
488
|
5,641
|
564
|
2
|
Standardised (STD) approach
|
15,719
|
1,258
|
13,923
|
1,114
|
1,720
|
138
|
1,434
|
143
|
4
|
Advanced IRB approach (1)
|
114,578
|
9,166
|
102,474
|
8,198
|
4,370
|
350
|
4,207
|
421
|
5
|
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
model approach (IMA)
|
1,004
|
80
|
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
11,856
|
948
|
1,440
|
115
|
10,636
|
851
|
35
|
3
|
6a
|
of which: securities financing transactions
|
878
|
70
|
181
|
14
|
426
|
34
|
24
|
2
|
7
|
of which: marked-to-market
|
2,210
|
177
|
379
|
30
|
1,906
|
152
|
11
|
1
|
10
|
of which: internal model method (IMM)
|
6,436
|
514
|
|
-
|
-
|
6,194
|
496
|
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to the default fund of a central counterparty
|
69
|
6
|
47
|
4
|
16
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
2,263
|
181
|
833
|
67
|
2,094
|
168
|
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Settlement risk
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)
|
2,845
|
228
|
1,300
|
104
|
1,545
|
123
|
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
|
919
|
74
|
919
|
73
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Standardised approach
|
963
|
77
|
182
|
15
|
781
|
62
|
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
External ratings-based approach (SEC_ERBA) (3)
|
814
|
65
|
199
|
16
|
615
|
49
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
1250%
|
149
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
149
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Market risk
|
11,517
|
922
|
141
|
11
|
10,153
|
812
|
10
|
1
|
20
|
STD approach
|
1,418
|
114
|
141
|
11
|
590
|
47
|
10
|
1
|
21
|
IMA
|
10,099
|
808
|
|
-
|
-
|
9,563
|
765
|
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
Operational risk - STD approach
|
21,930
|
1,754
|
18,866
|
1,509
|
2,382
|
191
|
842
|
84
27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction
|
|
(subject to 250% risk-weight)
|
2,009
|
161
|
1,184
|
95
|
1,949
|
156
|
15
|
2
|
29
|
Total
|
181,458
|
14,517
|
139,328
|
11,146
|
32,761
|
2,621
|
6,543
|
654
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
|
126,735
|
10,138
|
111,281
|
8,903
|
6,980
|
559
|
|
|
2
|
Standardised (STD) approach
|
16,002
|
1,280
|
14,033
|
1,123
|
1,648
|
132
|
|
|
4
|
Advanced IRB approach (1)
|
109,719
|
8,777
|
97,248
|
7,780
|
5,326
|
427
|
|
|
5
|
Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
model approach (IMA)
|
1,014
|
81
|
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
12,126
|
971
|
980
|
78
|
10,738
|
859
|
|
|
6a
|
of which: securities financing transactions
|
1,121
|
90
|
145
|
12
|
742
|
59
|
|
|
7
|
of which: marked-to-market
|
2,146
|
172
|
239
|
19
|
1,905
|
152
|
|
|
10
|
of which: internal model method (IMM)
|
6,909
|
553
|
|
-
|
-
|
6,425
|
515
|
|
|
11
|
of which: risk exposure amount for contributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to the default fund of a central counterparty
|
147
|
12
|
116
|
9
|
22
|
2
|
|
|
12
|
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
|
1,803
|
144
|
480
|
38
|
1,644
|
131
|
|
|
13
|
Settlement risk
|
18
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)
|
2,866
|
230
|
1,509
|
121
|
1,165
|
93
|
|
|
15
|
Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
|
2,438
|
196
|
1,509
|
121
|
737
|
59
|
|
|
17
|
Internal assessment approach
|
6
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
|
|
18
|
Standardised approach
|
422
|
34
|
|
-
|
-
|
422
|
34
|
|
|
19
|
Market risk
|
12,930
|
1,034
|
125
|
10
|
11,229
|
898
|
|
|
20
|
STD approach
|
2,036
|
163
|
125
|
10
|
1,102
|
88
|
|
|
21
|
IMA
|
10,894
|
871
|
|
-
|
-
|
10,127
|
810
|
|
|
23
|
Operational risk - STD approach
|
22,599
|
1,808
|
19,590
|
1,567
|
3,039
|
243
|
|
27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction
|
|
(subject to 250% risk-weight)
|
1,898
|
152
|
1,190
|
95
|
1,999
|
160
|
29 Total
|
179,172
|
14,334
|
134,675
|
10,774
|
35,153
|
2,812
Notes:
-
Of which £1,495 million RWAs (31 December 2019 - £1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach.
-
From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
-
Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).
|
|
17
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets
and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
MCR
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total RWAs
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
At 1 January 2020
|
113,112
|
17,900
|
131,012
|
10,481
|
2
|
Asset size (1)
|
2,998
|
(208)
|
2,790
|
224
|
3
|
Asset quality (2)
|
(563)
|
-
|
(563)
|
(45)
|
4
|
Model updates (3)
|
192
|
(133)
|
59
|
5
|
5
|
Methodology and policy
|
268
|
-
|
268
|
21
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements (4)
|
1,922
|
169
|
2,091
|
167
|
9
|
At 30 June 2020
|
117,929
|
17,728
|
135,657
|
10,853
Notes:
-
Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans).
-
Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
-
Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes.
-
Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.
Key points
-
The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non- performing loans in Q1 2020 as well as decreases in NatWest Markets, in line with business strategy.
-
The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period.
-
The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
-
The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020.
EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
|
|
b
|
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
MCR
|
|
|
|
IMM
|
Non-IMM
|
Total
|
|
IMM
|
Non-IMM
|
Total
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
At 1 January 2020
|
7,020
|
3,808
|
10,828
|
562
|
305
|
866
|
2
|
Asset size (1)
|
(665)
|
(410)
|
(1,075)
|
(53)
|
(33)
|
(86)
|
5
|
Methodology and policy (2)
|
21
|
(41)
|
(20)
|
2
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
7
|
Foreign exchange movements (3)
|
258
|
100
|
358
|
21
|
8
|
29
|
9
|
At 30 June 2020
|
6,634
|
3,457
|
10,091
|
531
|
277
|
808
Notes:
-
Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
-
Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
-
Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.
Key points
-
The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations.
-
The decrease in non-IMM RWAs was primarily due to reduced exposure. This was partly the result of maturities as well as in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020.
-
For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro.
|
|
18
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement
The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.
|
|
|
|
|
IMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RWAs (1)
|
|
|
|
|
STD
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VaR
|
SVaR
|
IRC Other (RNIV)
|
Total
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
At 1 January 2020
|
1,445
|
3,963
|
2,265
|
3,221
|
10,894
|
871
|
2,036
|
163
|
12,930
|
1,034
|
2
|
Movement in risk levels (2)
|
975
|
1,282
|
(471)
|
(70)
|
1,716
|
137
|
(618)
|
(49)
|
1,098
|
88
|
3
|
Model updates/changes (3)
|
68
|
511
|
-
|
(735)
|
(156)
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(156)
|
(12)
|
5
|
Other (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,355)
|
(2,355)
|
(188)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(2,355)
|
(188)
|
8
|
At 30 June 2020
|
2,488
|
5,756
|
1,794
|
61
|
10,099
|
808
|
1,418
|
114
|
11,517
|
922
Notes:
-
NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs.
-
Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes as well as time series updates.
-
Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope.
-
As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction in NWM Plc RWAs permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the DNB approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded.
Key points
-
Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure. Refer to table EU MR1 for comments relating to other subsidiaries.
-
During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry.
-
On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back- testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. The PRA is due to review this industry-wide approach in September 2020.
-
The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model, to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured, also contributed to this movement.
-
The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book.
-
The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.
-
The increases in VaR and SVaR-based RWAs were driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
19
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction.
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure
|
Group
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Total assets as per published financial statements
|
806,887
|
472,827
|
286,406
|
31,922
|
723,039
|
428,371
|
248,053
|
2
|
Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
|
(517)
|
(416)
|
-
|
-
|
(492)
|
(391)
|
-
|
4
|
Adjustment for derivative financial instruments
|
(150,368)
|
(3,453)
|
(150,022)
|
-
|
(114,774)
|
(2,690)
|
(115,150)
|
5
|
Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)
|
1,312
|
115
|
1,034
|
39
|
2,224
|
516
|
1,559
|
6
|
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)
|
43,484
|
30,451
|
5,989
|
3,521
|
42,363
|
29,655
|
5,986
|
EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
|
-
|
-
|
(1,788)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
in accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1,128)
|
7
|
Other adjustments
|
(14,062)
|
(6,298)
|
(7,722)
|
(141)
|
(8,486)
|
(7,610)
|
(2,815)
|
8
|
Total leverage ratio exposure
|
686,736
|
493,226
|
133,897
|
35,341
|
643,874
|
447,851
|
136,505
|
LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)
|
579,066
|
451,710
|
90,289
|
31,532
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)
|
537,608
|
414,281
|
86,141
|
2
|
Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital
|
(7,167)
|
(6,298)
|
(2,590)
|
(141)
|
(8,486)
|
(7,610)
|
(2,815)
|
3
|
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)
|
571,899
|
445,412
|
87,699
|
31,391
|
529,122
|
406,671
|
83,326
|
Derivative exposures
|
11,654
|
441
|
11,092
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin)
|
10,464
|
252
|
9,879
|
5
|
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method)
|
44,560
|
1,234
|
41,450
|
43
|
43,337
|
1,071
|
40,022
|
7
|
Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions
|
(23,433)
|
(1,519)
|
(22,979)
|
-
|
(19,075)
|
(1,114)
|
(18,432)
|
8
|
Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures
|
(562)
|
-
|
(89)
|
-
|
(335)
|
-
|
(25)
|
9
|
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
|
5,157
|
-
|
5,818
|
-
|
5,411
|
-
|
5,411
|
10
|
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
|
(4,325)
|
-
|
(5,008)
|
-
|
(4,546)
|
-
|
(4,546)
|
11
|
Total derivative exposures
|
33,051
|
156
|
30,284
|
71
|
35,256
|
209
|
32,309
|
|
20
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
Securities financing transaction exposures
|
80,186
|
27,645
|
24,708
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions
|
74,156
|
20,682
|
29,613
|
13
|
Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets
|
(43,196)
|
(10,553)
|
(14,029)
|
(1,022)
|
(39,247)
|
(9,882)
|
(15,160)
|
14
|
Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets
|
1,312
|
115
|
1,034
|
-
|
2,224
|
516
|
1,559
|
16
|
Total securities financing transaction exposures
|
38,302
|
17,207
|
11,713
|
358
|
37,133
|
11,316
|
16,012
|
Other off-balance sheet exposures
|
134,783
|
109,831
|
10,947
|
9,282
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount
|
130,524
|
105,875
|
11,656
|
18
|
Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts
|
(91,299)
|
(79,380)
|
(4,958)
|
(5,761)
|
(88,161)
|
(76,220)
|
(5,670)
|
19
|
Other off-balance sheet exposures
|
43,484
|
30,451
|
5,989
|
3,521
|
42,363
|
29,655
|
5,986
|
EU-19a
|
Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,788)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet)
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1,128)
|
Capital and total exposures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Tier 1 capital
|
36,751
|
26,365
|
7,110
|
1,668
|
34,611
|
24,861
|
7,003
|
21
|
Total leverage ratio exposure
|
686,736
|
493,226
|
133,897
|
35,341
|
643,874
|
447,851
|
136,505
|
Leverage ratio
|
5.4%
|
5.3%
|
5.3%
|
4.7%
|
5.4%
|
5.6%
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
exposures
|
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
NWH
|
|
|
|
NatWest
|
|
|
LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)
|
Group
|
Group
|
NWM Plc
|
RBSI
|
|
Group
|
NWH Group
|
NWM Plc
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
EU-1
|
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which:
|
571,899
|
445,412
|
86,995
|
31,391
|
529,122
|
406,671
|
83,970
|
EU-2
|
Trading book exposures
|
61,723
|
-
|
50,485
|
-
|
56,623
|
-
|
47,778
|
EU-3
|
Banking book exposures, of which:
|
510,176
|
445,412
|
36,510
|
31,391
|
472,499
|
406,671
|
36,192
|
EU-4
|
Covered bonds
|
2,527
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
1,678
|
1,678
|
-
|
EU-5
|
Exposures treated as sovereigns
|
155,206
|
114,786
|
20,932
|
16,502
|
130,268
|
95,026
|
16,491
|
EU-6
|
Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector entities
|
5,870
|
5,017
|
138
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
|
not treated as sovereigns
|
5,168
|
4,840
|
138
|
EU-7
|
Institutions
|
6,447
|
4,628
|
4,109
|
2,223
|
6,759
|
4,885
|
3,957
|
EU-8
|
Secured by mortgages of immovable properties
|
216,761
|
211,836
|
83
|
2,580
|
205,675
|
201,064
|
91
|
EU-9
|
Retail exposures
|
25,227
|
25,588
|
-
|
242
|
22,126
|
22,040
|
-
|
EU-10
|
Corporate
|
79,137
|
63,262
|
6,375
|
9,141
|
76,107
|
59,321
|
6,573
|
EU-11
|
Exposures in default
|
3,956
|
3,779
|
31
|
262
|
3,693
|
3,536
|
41
|
EU-12
|
Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets)
|
15,045
|
14,116
|
4,842
|
198
|
21,025
|
14,281
|
8,901
|
|
21
Capital, liquidity and funding
CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NatWest Group and significant subsidiaries
The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NatWest Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non- end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 ARA. Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis.
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1
|
Step-up coupon
|
£m
|
£m
|
NatWest Group - undated loan capital
|
|
|
|
US780097AH44 US$1,200 million 7.648% perpetual regulatory
|
|
624
|
|
(callable quarterly from September 2031)
|
3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.5%
|
585
|
NWB Plc - debt preference shares
|
|
143
|
|
GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable)
|
|
143
|
NatWest Group US Capital Trusts - debt trust preferred securities
|
|
|
|
US74927PAA75 US$650 million 6.425% 2043 (callable quarterly
|
|
514
|
|
from January 2034)
|
3 month US$ LIBOR plus 1.9425%
|
427
|
NatWest Group - equity preference shares
|
|
|
|
US780097AU54 Series U US$1,500 million 7.64% (callable every ten
|
|
494
|
|
years from September 2017)
|
3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.32%
|
494
|
Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer
|
|
|
|
to redeem
|
|
|
|
Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2
|
|
|
|
NWM Plc - undated loan capital
|
|
|
|
XSS0144810529 £500 million 6.2% undated subordinated notes
|
Aggregate of 2.05% and the
|
23
|
|
(callable every five years from March 2022)
|
5 year UK Gilts yield
|
23
|
XS0154144132 £900 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes
|
Aggregate of 2.10% and the
|
23
|
|
(callable every five years from September 2026)
|
5 year UK Gilts yield
|
24
|
XS0138939854 £500 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes
|
Aggregate of 2.41% and the
|
19
|
|
(callable every five years from June 2032)
|
5 year UK Gilts yield
|
18
|
NWB Plc - undated loan capital
|
|
|
|
XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up notes
|
|
10
|
|
(callable quarterly)
|
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%
|
9
|
XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated subordinated notes
|
|
162
|
|
(callable quarterly)
|
3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%
|
152
|
XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated step-up notes
|
|
57
|
|
(callable every five years from October 2022)
|
5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08%
|
55
|
|
22
Capital, liquidity and funding
EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio
The table below shows the breakdown of high quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.
LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.
|
|
|
Total unweighted value (average)
|
|
|
Total weighted value (average)
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
30 September
|
|
30 June
|
31 March
|
31 December
|
30 September
|
|
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
Number of data points used in the calculation of averages
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
High quality liquid assets
|
|
|
|
|
144,601
|
|
|
|
1
|
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
|
|
|
|
|
137,730
|
136,943
|
137,517
|
Cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Retail deposits and deposits from
|
216,728
|
|
|
|
17,233
|
|
|
|
|
small business customers
|
209,812
|
208,121
|
206,678
|
16,870
|
16,708
|
16,538
|
3
|
of which: stable deposits
|
135,082
|
131,569
|
130,273
|
129,262
|
6,754
|
6,578
|
6,514
|
6,463
|
4
|
of which: less stable deposits
|
79,247
|
77,765
|
77,408
|
77,053
|
9,980
|
9,814
|
9,754
|
9,712
|
5
|
Unsecured wholesale funding
|
144,727
|
138,803
|
136,504
|
135,760
|
66,159
|
63,796
|
62,768
|
62,259
|
6
|
Operational deposits (all
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
counterparties) and deposits in
|
60,019
|
|
|
|
14,687
|
|
|
|
|
networks of cooperative banks
|
57,205
|
56,316
|
56,380
|
13,985
|
13,764
|
13,782
|
7
|
Non-operational deposits (all
|
83,375
|
|
|
|
50,139
|
|
|
|
|
counterparties)
|
80,438
|
79,264
|
78,556
|
48,651
|
48,080
|
47,652
|
8
|
Unsecured debt
|
1,333
|
1,160
|
923
|
824
|
1,333
|
1,160
|
923
|
824
|
9
|
Secured wholesale funding
|
|
|
|
|
2,324
|
2,854
|
3,105
|
3,386
|
10
|
Additional requirements
|
73,758
|
74,811
|
75,969
|
76,884
|
18,986
|
18,757
|
18,909
|
19,059
|
11
|
Outflows related to derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposures and other collateral
|
7,222
|
|
|
|
6,431
|
|
|
|
|
requirements
|
6,840
|
6,581
|
6,686
|
6,000
|
5,719
|
5,705
|
12
|
Outflows related to loss of funding
|
104
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
on debt products
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Credit and liquidity facilities
|
66,432
|
67,971
|
69,388
|
70,198
|
12,451
|
12,757
|
13,191
|
13,354
|
14
|
Other contractual funding obligations
|
22,194
|
22,604
|
22,252
|
22,284
|
1,952
|
1,791
|
1,828
|
1,921
|
15
|
Other contingent funding obligations
|
48,505
|
46,765
|
46,483
|
46,318
|
3,801
|
3,752
|
3,665
|
3,574
|
16
|
Total cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
110,455
|
107,820
|
106,983
|
106,736
|
17
|
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
|
63,453
|
66,018
|
67,250
|
68,473
|
1,231
|
1,441
|
1,954
|
2,486
|
18
|
Inflows from fully performing
|
12,601
|
|
|
|
9,496
|
|
|
|
|
exposures
|
12,650
|
12,350
|
12,555
|
9,406
|
9,031
|
9,201
|
19
|
Other cash inflows
|
14,112
|
14,081
|
14,231
|
14,158
|
5,569
|
5,464
|
5,439
|
5,337
|
EU-19a
|
Difference between total weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inflows and outflows
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-19b
|
Excess inflows from a related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
specialised credit institution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Total cash inflows
|
90,166
|
92,749
|
93,831
|
95,186
|
16,296
|
16,311
|
16,424
|
17,025
|
EU-20a Fully exempt inflows
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EU-20c
|
Inflows subject to 75% cap
|
83,236
|
84,635
|
85,218
|
86,127
|
16,296
|
16,311
|
16,424
|
17,025
|
21
|
Liquidity buffer
|
|
|
|
|
144,601
|
137,730
|
136,943
|
137,517
|
22
|
Total net cash outflows
|
|
|
|
|
94,160
|
91,509
|
90,559
|
89,712
|
23
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
151
|
151
|
153
|
|
23
Capital, liquidity and funding
KM2: Key metrics - MREL requirements
The table below provides a summary of own funds, eligible liabilities, ratios and components for NatWest Group.
|
|
|
a
|
|
|
Minimum requirement for own funds
|
|
|
and eligible liabilities (MREL)
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
£m
|
Own funds and eligible liabilities, ratios and components
|
|
1
|
Own funds and eligible liabilities
|
66,347
|
EU-1a
|
Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities
|
66,347
|
2
|
Total risk exposure amount of the resolution group (TREA)
|
181,458
|
3
|
Own funds and eligible liabilities as a percentage of TREA (row1/row2)
|
36.6%
|
EU-3a
|
Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities
|
36.6%
|
4
|
Total exposure measure of the resolution group
|
585,114
|
5
|
Own funds and eligible liabilities as percentage of the total exposure measure
|
11.3%
|
EU-5a
|
Of which own funds or subordinated liabilities
|
11.3%
|
6a
|
Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount of permitted non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments If the
|
n/a
|
|
subordination discretion as per Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption)
|
n/a
|
6b
|
Does the subordination exemption in Article 72(b)(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption)
|
6c
|
Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination exemption applies under Article 72(b)(3) or (4), the amount
|
n/a
|
|
of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognised under row 1
|
|
|
0110, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be
|
|
|
recognised under row 1 0110 if no cap was applied (%)
|
|
Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
|
21.9%
|
EU-7
|
MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount
|
EU-9
|
MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total exposure measure
|
6.5%
Notes:
-
NatWest Group is no longer recognised as a G-SII from 1 January 2020 and is therefore not subject to the CRR MREL requirement as of this date which references CRR2 leverage exposure. Therefore for the sake of consistency the leverage exposure, and resulting ratio, is disclosed according to the BoE leverage framework for all time periods.
-
As NatWest Group is a single point of entry resolution firm, the resolution group is equal to the prudential consolidation group. Therefore, information on differences between the own funds amounts disclosed and the IFRS 9 fully loaded amount at the resolution group level is disclosed in template KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics.
-
Row EU-7-"MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount" is based on interim 2020 BoE MREL requirement i.e. (2 x Pillar 1) plus (1 x Pillar 2A) + CRDIV combined buffer requirements.
|
|
24
Credit risk
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster
The table below summarises NatWest Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD).
|
|
|
EAD post CRM
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Sector cluster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sovereign
|
25,722
|
81,349
|
107,071
|
741
|
355
|
1,096
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
Central banks
|
Central governments
|
21,082
|
26,412
|
47,494
|
2,011
|
-
|
2,011
|
10
|
-
|
4
|
Other sovereign
|
2,583
|
640
|
3,223
|
485
|
11
|
496
|
19
|
2
|
15
|
Total sovereign
|
49,387
|
108,401
|
157,788
|
3,237
|
366
|
3,603
|
7
|
-
|
2
|
Financial institutions (FIs)
|
19,310
|
653
|
19,963
|
7,571
|
160
|
7,731
|
39
|
24
|
39
|
Banks
|
Non-bank FIs (1)
|
34,116
|
6,093
|
40,209
|
13,404
|
2,713
|
16,117
|
39
|
45
|
40
|
SSPEs (2)
|
8,768
|
466
|
9,234
|
2,071
|
423
|
2,494
|
24
|
91
|
27
|
Total FIs
|
62,194
|
7,212
|
69,406
|
23,046
|
3,296
|
26,342
|
37
|
46
|
38
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
41,161
|
3,229
|
44,390
|
18,314
|
2,924
|
21,238
|
44
|
91
|
48
|
- UK
|
- RoI
|
1,465
|
185
|
1,650
|
911
|
183
|
1,094
|
62
|
99
|
66
|
- Western Europe
|
1,731
|
179
|
1,910
|
921
|
162
|
1,083
|
53
|
90
|
57
|
- US
|
348
|
2
|
350
|
141
|
3
|
144
|
41
|
100
|
41
|
- RoW
|
462
|
219
|
681
|
298
|
177
|
475
|
64
|
81
|
70
|
Total property
|
45,167
|
3,814
|
48,981
|
20,585
|
3,449
|
24,034
|
46
|
90
|
49
|
Natural resources
|
15,231
|
362
|
15,593
|
6,569
|
340
|
6,909
|
43
|
94
|
44
|
Transport
|
19,989
|
859
|
20,848
|
9,022
|
652
|
9,674
|
45
|
76
|
46
|
Manufacturing
|
16,342
|
907
|
17,249
|
7,009
|
644
|
7,653
|
43
|
71
|
44
|
Retail and leisure
|
19,593
|
1,233
|
20,826
|
10,848
|
1,097
|
11,945
|
55
|
89
|
57
|
Services
|
19,494
|
1,516
|
21,010
|
9,682
|
1,191
|
10,873
|
50
|
79
|
52
|
TMT (3)
|
8,144
|
235
|
8,379
|
4,795
|
196
|
4,991
|
59
|
83
|
60
|
Total corporates
|
143,960
|
8,926
|
152,886
|
68,510
|
7,569
|
76,079
|
48
|
85
|
50
|
Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages
|
164,716
|
10,910
|
175,626
|
13,100
|
3,969
|
17,069
|
8
|
36
|
10
|
- UK
|
- RoI
|
14,471
|
27
|
14,498
|
4,908
|
10
|
4,918
|
34
|
38
|
34
|
- Western Europe
|
-
|
264
|
264
|
|
-
|
98
|
98
|
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
- US
|
-
|
288
|
288
|
|
-
|
106
|
106
|
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
- RoW
|
-
|
1,386
|
1,386
|
|
-
|
548
|
548
|
|
-
|
39
|
39
|
Total mortgages
|
179,187
|
12,875
|
192,062
|
18,008
|
4,731
|
22,739
|
10
|
37
|
12
|
Other personal
|
29,556
|
2,565
|
32,121
|
13,121
|
1,732
|
14,853
|
44
|
68
|
46
|
Total personal
|
208,743
|
15,440
|
224,183
|
31,129
|
6,463
|
37,592
|
15
|
42
|
17
|
Other items
|
4,623
|
933
|
5,556
|
3,868
|
527
|
4,395
|
84
|
57
|
79
|
Total
|
468,907
|
140,912
|
609,819
|
129,790
|
18,221
|
148,011
|
28
|
13
|
24
For the notes to this table refer to the following page.
|
|
Credit risk
CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster continued
|
|
|
EAD post CRM
|
|
|
|
RWAs
|
|
|
|
RWA density
|
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
|
IRB
|
STD
|
Total
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Sector cluster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sovereign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central banks
|
26,889
|
55,021
|
81,910
|
495
|
317
|
812
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Central governments
|
21,158
|
26,475
|
47,633
|
2,098
|
-
|
2,098
|
10
|
-
|
4
|
Other sovereign
|
1,983
|
606
|
2,589
|
392
|
15
|
407
|
20
|
2
|
16
|
Total sovereign
|
50,030
|
82,102
|
132,132
|
2,985
|
332
|
3,317
|
6
|
-
|
3
|
Financial institutions (FIs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks
|
20,675
|
365
|
21,040
|
7,560
|
184
|
7,744
|
37
|
50
|
37
|
Non-bank FIs (1)
|
34,132
|
5,454
|
39,586
|
13,197
|
2,711
|
15,908
|
39
|
50
|
40
|
SSPEs (2)
|
8,990
|
646
|
9,636
|
1,658
|
604
|
2,262
|
18
|
93
|
23
|
Total FIs
|
63,797
|
6,465
|
70,262
|
22,415
|
3,499
|
25,914
|
35
|
54
|
37
|
Corporates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UK
|
37,756
|
2,907
|
40,663
|
17,609
|
2,675
|
20,284
|
47
|
92
|
50
|
- RoI
|
1,437
|
172
|
1,609
|
897
|
171
|
1,068
|
62
|
99
|
66
|
- Western Europe
|
1,775
|
163
|
1,938
|
1,069
|
153
|
1,222
|
60
|
94
|
63
|
- US
|
242
|
3
|
245
|
108
|
3
|
111
|
45
|
100
|
45
|
- RoW
|
415
|
225
|
640
|
262
|
195
|
457
|
63
|
87
|
71
|
Total property
|
41,625
|
3,470
|
45,095
|
19,945
|
3,197
|
23,142
|
48
|
92
|
51
|
Natural resources
|
14,310
|
261
|
14,571
|
5,956
|
244
|
6,200
|
42
|
94
|
43
|
Transport
|
16,926
|
875
|
17,801
|
6,943
|
778
|
7,721
|
41
|
89
|
43
|
Manufacturing
|
15,259
|
883
|
16,142
|
7,055
|
649
|
7,704
|
46
|
74
|
48
|
Retail and leisure
|
16,898
|
1,214
|
18,112
|
9,146
|
1,188
|
10,334
|
54
|
98
|
57
|
Services
|
17,988
|
1,433
|
19,421
|
9,345
|
1,221
|
10,566
|
52
|
85
|
54
|
TMT (3)
|
6,761
|
315
|
7,076
|
4,223
|
304
|
4,527
|
62
|
96
|
64
|
Total corporates
|
129,767
|
8,451
|
138,218
|
62,613
|
7,581
|
70,194
|
48
|
90
|
51
|
Personal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UK
|
160,479
|
10,742
|
171,221
|
13,070
|
3,895
|
16,965
|
8
|
36
|
10
|
- RoI
|
14,050
|
30
|
14,080
|
5,869
|
13
|
5,882
|
42
|
45
|
42
|
- Western Europe
|
-
|
250
|
250
|
|
-
|
93
|
93
|
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
- US
|
-
|
255
|
255
|
|
-
|
94
|
94
|
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
- RoW
|
-
|
1,362
|
1,362
|
|
-
|
491
|
491
|
|
-
|
36
|
36
|
Total mortgages
|
174,529
|
12,639
|
187,168
|
18,939
|
4,586
|
23,525
|
11
|
36
|
13
|
Other personal
|
30,573
|
2,838
|
33,411
|
13,997
|
1,932
|
15,929
|
46
|
68
|
48
|
Total personal
|
205,102
|
15,477
|
220,579
|
32,936
|
6,518
|
39,454
|
16
|
42
|
18
|
Other items
|
5,331
|
1,233
|
6,564
|
4,100
|
664
|
4,764
|
77
|
54
|
73
|
Total
|
454,027
|
113,728
|
567,755
|
125,049
|
18,594
|
143,643
|
28
|
16
|
25
Notes:
-
Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks.
-
Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles.
-
Telecommunications, media and technology.
Key points
-
EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020.
-
RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme as well as foreign exchange movements. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of LGD metrics during the period. Additional decreases were driven by NatWest Markets reflecting the exit of specific positions.
-
Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.
-
Corporates - The increases in RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions due to increased defaults.
-
Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.
-
Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period.
|
|
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries
The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NatWest Group and large subsidiaries (including intra-Group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class.
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
|
|
RBSI
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
52,134
|
52,088
|
3,537
|
283
|
33,220
|
33,173
|
2,864
|
229
|
10,460
|
10,460
|
534
|
43
|
4,615
|
4,615
|
19
|
2
|
Central governments and central banks
|
Institutions
|
11,532
|
9,575
|
2,504
|
200
|
8,208
|
6,250
|
1,642
|
131
|
351
|
351
|
134
|
11
|
1,763
|
1,763
|
451
|
45
|
Corporates
|
150,716
|
139,924
|
67,226
|
5,379
|
124,425
|
113,657
|
58,369
|
4,670
|
8,421
|
8,421
|
2,944
|
234
|
13,890
|
13,882
|
3,735
|
374
|
Specialised lending
|
18,523
|
18,497
|
12,310
|
985
|
15,626
|
15,601
|
10,601
|
848
|
434
|
434
|
256
|
20
|
2,351
|
2,350
|
1,366
|
137
|
SME
|
21,518
|
21,093
|
9,204
|
736
|
21,250
|
20,827
|
9,057
|
725
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
1
|
263
|
261
|
137
|
14
|
Other corporate
|
110,675
|
100,334
|
45,712
|
3,658
|
87,549
|
77,229
|
38,711
|
3,097
|
7,982
|
7,982
|
2,678
|
213
|
11,276
|
11,271
|
2,232
|
223
|
Retail
|
224,509
|
224,509
|
35,674
|
2,854
|
224,509
|
224,509
|
35,674
|
2,854
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Secured by real estate property - SME
|
1,253
|
1,253
|
447
|
36
|
1,253
|
1,253
|
447
|
36
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
179,187
|
179,187
|
18,008
|
1,441
|
179,188
|
179,188
|
18,008
|
1,441
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Qualifying revolving
|
22,151
|
22,151
|
5,235
|
419
|
22,151
|
22,151
|
5,235
|
419
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other retail - SME
|
14,722
|
14,722
|
4,255
|
340
|
14,721
|
14,721
|
4,255
|
340
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
7,196
|
7,196
|
7,729
|
618
|
7,196
|
7,196
|
7,729
|
618
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equities
|
1,242
|
1,242
|
2,499
|
200
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
430
|
430
|
667
|
53
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
Securitisation
|
13,241
|
13,241
|
2,347
|
188
|
6,918
|
6,918
|
1,300
|
104
|
6,323
|
6,323
|
1,047
|
84
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
5,515
|
5,515
|
4,142
|
331
|
5,153
|
5,153
|
3,925
|
314
|
97
|
97
|
97
|
8
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total IRB
|
458,889
|
446,094
|
117,929
|
9,435
|
402,433
|
389,660
|
103,774
|
8,302
|
26,082
|
26,082
|
5,423
|
433
|
20,269
|
20,261
|
4,207
|
421
|
STD
|
107,506
|
107,505
|
361
|
29
|
85,229
|
85,296
|
1,188
|
95
|
10,659
|
10,659
|
-
|
-
|
12,047
|
12,047
|
15
|
2
|
Central governments and central banks
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
52
|
4
|
2
|
-
|
52
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Multilateral development banks
|
249
|
249
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
217
|
265
|
89
|
7
|
732
|
732
|
309
|
25
|
5,800
|
5,800
|
961
|
77
|
1,053
|
694
|
139
|
14
|
Corporates
|
7,105
|
6,391
|
5,472
|
438
|
6,005
|
5,520
|
4,753
|
380
|
1,363
|
1,345
|
738
|
59
|
41
|
17
|
17
|
2
|
Retail
|
2,294
|
2,190
|
1,323
|
106
|
2,199
|
2,106
|
1,261
|
101
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
499
|
359
|
164
|
16
|
Secured by mortgages on:
|
13,801
|
13,800
|
5,025
|
402
|
11,232
|
11,231
|
4,126
|
330
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,580
|
2,580
|
956
|
96
|
immovable property - residential
|
|
- commercial
|
2,635
|
2,592
|
2,602
|
208
|
2,608
|
2,566
|
2,577
|
206
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Exposures in default
|
488
|
486
|
573
|
46
|
412
|
411
|
490
|
39
|
5
|
5
|
7
|
1
|
54
|
54
|
55
|
6
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bonds
|
129
|
129
|
26
|
2
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity exposures
|
686
|
686
|
1,679
|
134
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
790
|
790
|
1,960
|
157
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other exposures
|
1,045
|
1,045
|
576
|
46
|
842
|
842
|
386
|
31
|
16
|
16
|
3
|
-
|
191
|
191
|
103
|
10
|
Total STD
|
136,207
|
135,342
|
17,728
|
1,418
|
109,325
|
108,721
|
15,107
|
1,208
|
18,633
|
18,615
|
3,669
|
294
|
16,465
|
15,942
|
1,449
|
145
|
Total IRB and STD
|
595,096
|
581,436
|
135,657
|
10,853
|
511,758
|
498,381
|
118,881
|
9,510
|
44,715
|
44,697
|
9,092
|
727
|
36,734
|
36,203
|
5,656
|
566
|
|
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
|
RBSI
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
999
|
110
|
9
|
164
|
4
|
-
|
644
|
85
|
7
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
Institutions
|
5,961
|
4,628
|
370
|
299
|
121
|
10
|
5,373
|
4,180
|
334
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Corporates
|
15,006
|
6,625
|
530
|
1,142
|
187
|
15
|
11,912
|
5,831
|
467
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Specialised lending
|
1,046
|
761
|
61
|
31
|
22
|
2
|
955
|
698
|
56
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SME
|
64
|
33
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
62
|
31
|
3
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate
|
13,896
|
5,831
|
466
|
1,110
|
164
|
13
|
10,895
|
5,102
|
408
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Securitisation positions
|
847
|
498
|
40
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
846
|
498
|
40
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total IRB
|
22,813
|
11,861
|
949
|
1,605
|
312
|
25
|
18,775
|
10,594
|
848
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
STD
|
939
|
-
|
-
|
327
|
-
|
-
|
612
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Central governments and central banks
|
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
18
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
1
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
4,235
|
226
|
18
|
1,247
|
786
|
63
|
6,898
|
325
|
26
|
53
|
11
|
1
|
Corporates
|
378
|
266
|
21
|
221
|
342
|
27
|
447
|
214
|
17
|
27
|
24
|
2
|
Total STD
|
5,570
|
493
|
39
|
1,795
|
1,128
|
90
|
7,962
|
540
|
43
|
80
|
35
|
3
|
Total IRB and STD
|
28,383
|
12,354
|
988
|
3,400
|
1,440
|
115
|
26,737
|
11,134
|
891
|
80
|
35
|
3
|
|
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD pre
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Credit risk
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
52,839
|
52,712
|
2,987
|
239
|
34,581
|
34,522
|
2,353
|
188
|
10,791
|
10,790
|
535
|
43
|
Institutions
|
11,716
|
9,753
|
2,410
|
193
|
8,261
|
6,299
|
1,582
|
127
|
332
|
332
|
171
|
14
|
Corporates
|
140,230
|
130,448
|
61,208
|
4,897
|
113,640
|
103,882
|
52,011
|
4,161
|
9,322
|
9,319
|
3,541
|
283
|
Specialised lending
|
16,772
|
16,702
|
11,178
|
894
|
13,931
|
13,862
|
9,426
|
754
|
330
|
330
|
189
|
15
|
SME
|
20,800
|
20,368
|
8,762
|
701
|
20,451
|
20,021
|
8,570
|
686
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate
|
102,658
|
93,378
|
41,268
|
3,302
|
79,258
|
69,999
|
34,015
|
2,721
|
8,989
|
8,986
|
3,352
|
268
|
Retail
|
215,130
|
215,130
|
37,150
|
2,972
|
215,130
|
215,130
|
37,150
|
2,972
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Secured by real estate property - SME
|
1,291
|
1,291
|
523
|
42
|
1,291
|
1,291
|
523
|
42
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
174,529
|
174,529
|
18,939
|
1,516
|
174,529
|
174,529
|
18,939
|
1,516
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Qualifying revolving
|
23,138
|
23,138
|
5,991
|
479
|
23,138
|
23,138
|
5,991
|
479
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other retail - SME
|
8,940
|
8,940
|
3,856
|
308
|
8,940
|
8,940
|
3,856
|
308
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- non-SME
|
7,232
|
7,232
|
7,841
|
627
|
7,232
|
7,232
|
7,841
|
627
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equities
|
1,366
|
1,366
|
2,613
|
209
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
612
|
612
|
946
|
75
|
Securitisation
|
13,833
|
13,833
|
2,379
|
190
|
7,329
|
7,329
|
1,509
|
121
|
6,500
|
6,500
|
846
|
68
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
6,204
|
6,204
|
4,365
|
349
|
5,847
|
5,847
|
4,152
|
332
|
139
|
139
|
139
|
11
|
Total IRB
|
441,318
|
429,446
|
113,112
|
9,049
|
384,788
|
373,009
|
98,757
|
7,901
|
27,696
|
27,692
|
6,178
|
494
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
81,335
|
81,339
|
323
|
26
|
63,983
|
63,983
|
1,193
|
95
|
5,891
|
5,894
|
-
|
-
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
20
|
20
|
6
|
-
|
20
|
20
|
5
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Multilateral development banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Institutions
|
307
|
353
|
85
|
7
|
653
|
653
|
236
|
19
|
5,688
|
5,688
|
948
|
76
|
Corporates
|
8,747
|
8,212
|
7,691
|
615
|
7,567
|
7,230
|
6,928
|
554
|
1,238
|
1,184
|
685
|
55
|
Retail
|
2,445
|
2,380
|
1,433
|
115
|
2,332
|
2,276
|
1,356
|
109
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Secured by mortgages on:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
immovable property - residential
|
13,507
|
13,507
|
4,849
|
388
|
10,909
|
10,909
|
3,942
|
315
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- commercial
|
697
|
678
|
692
|
55
|
681
|
663
|
677
|
54
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Exposures in default
|
468
|
406
|
489
|
39
|
303
|
302
|
359
|
29
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Equity exposures
|
671
|
671
|
1,619
|
130
|
25
|
25
|
27
|
2
|
810
|
810
|
2,010
|
161
|
Other exposures
|
1,345
|
1,345
|
713
|
57
|
1,123
|
1,123
|
500
|
40
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
-
|
Total STD
|
109,542
|
108,911
|
17,900
|
1,432
|
87,596
|
87,184
|
15,223
|
1,217
|
13,639
|
13,588
|
3,647
|
292
|
Total IRB and STD
|
550,860
|
538,357
|
131,012
|
10,481
|
472,384
|
460,193
|
113,980
|
9,118
|
41,335
|
41,280
|
9,825
|
786
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
29
Credit risk
CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued
|
|
|
NatWest Group
|
|
|
|
NWH Group
|
|
|
|
NWM Plc
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
|
EAD post
|
|
|
Counterparty credit risk
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
|
CRM
|
RWAs
|
MCR
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
1,322
|
475
|
38
|
209
|
3
|
-
|
1,039
|
198
|
16
|
Institutions
|
6,915
|
4,649
|
372
|
265
|
94
|
8
|
6,203
|
4,205
|
336
|
Corporates
|
15,599
|
6,326
|
506
|
479
|
120
|
9
|
12,986
|
5,632
|
451
|
Specialised lending
|
868
|
638
|
51
|
28
|
19
|
2
|
793
|
586
|
47
|
SME
|
81
|
42
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
79
|
41
|
3
|
Other corporate
|
14,650
|
5,646
|
452
|
450
|
100
|
7
|
12,114
|
5,005
|
401
|
Securitisation positions
|
745
|
487
|
39
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
613
|
319
|
26
|
Total IRB
|
24,581
|
11,937
|
955
|
953
|
217
|
17
|
20,841
|
10,354
|
829
|
STD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central governments and central banks
|
724
|
-
|
-
|
332
|
-
|
-
|
392
|
-
|
-
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
20
|
2
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
2
|
-
|
Institutions
|
3,585
|
300
|
24
|
1,174
|
528
|
42
|
5,417
|
329
|
26
|
Corporates
|
488
|
392
|
32
|
132
|
235
|
19
|
653
|
375
|
30
|
Retail
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total STD
|
4,817
|
694
|
56
|
1,638
|
763
|
61
|
6,470
|
706
|
56
|
Total IRB and STD
|
29,398
|
12,631
|
1,011
|
2,591
|
980
|
78
|
27,311
|
11,060
|
885
Key points
-
NWM Plc - The overall increase in EAD reflected increased exposures to central banks. The decrease in RWAs reflected the exit of specific positions as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. There were also insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc.
-
The overall increase in counterparty risk RWAs was mainly due to an increase in credit valuation adjustments, partially offset by reduced exposures and trade maturities.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
30
Credit risk
Risk profile by credit quality
EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split
The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
accumulated
|
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
accumulated
|
|
|
Exposure class
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
IRB
|
3
|
52,250
|
4
|
-
|
52,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Central governments and central banks
|
3
|
52,943
|
3
|
-
|
52,943
|
2
|
Institutions
|
-
|
11,893
|
30
|
-
|
11,863
|
|
-
|
12,443
|
22
|
-
|
12,421
|
3
|
Corporates
|
2,975
|
190,926
|
3,152
|
84
|
190,749
|
2,337
|
178,337
|
1,348
|
394
|
179,326
|
4
|
Specialised lending
|
645
|
20,023
|
549
|
7
|
20,119
|
600
|
18,375
|
296
|
183
|
18,679
|
5
|
SME
|
731
|
24,155
|
864
|
23
|
24,022
|
681
|
22,744
|
367
|
74
|
23,058
|
6
|
Other corporate
|
1,599
|
146,748
|
1,739
|
54
|
146,608
|
1,056
|
137,218
|
685
|
137
|
137,589
|
Retail
|
3,685
|
230,355
|
2,880
|
318
|
231,160
|
3,870
|
219,807
|
2,310
|
383
|
221,367
|
8
|
Secured by real estate property - SME
|
27
|
1,275
|
19
|
1
|
1,283
|
26
|
1,302
|
13
|
1
|
1,315
|
9
|
- non-SME
|
2,225
|
177,367
|
1,005
|
168
|
178,587
|
2,531
|
172,413
|
927
|
76
|
174,017
|
10
|
Qualifying revolving
|
633
|
31,390
|
731
|
84
|
31,292
|
606
|
31,315
|
552
|
187
|
31,369
|
12
|
Other retail - SME
|
288
|
13,749
|
281
|
22
|
13,756
|
269
|
8,145
|
236
|
79
|
8,178
|
13
|
- non-SME
|
512
|
6,574
|
844
|
43
|
6,242
|
438
|
6,632
|
582
|
40
|
6,488
|
14
|
Equities
|
-
|
1,242
|
-
|
-
|
1,242
|
|
-
|
1,366
|
-
|
-
|
1,366
|
15
|
Non-credit obligation assets
|
-
|
4,607
|
-
|
-
|
4,607
|
|
-
|
5,329
|
-
|
-
|
5,329
|
Total IRB
|
6,663
|
491,273
|
6,066
|
402
|
491,870
|
6,210
|
470,225
|
3,683
|
777
|
472,752
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
6,024
|
311,941
|
5,740
|
401
|
312,225
|
5,664
|
291,401
|
3,539
|
745
|
293,526
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
28,820
|
8
|
1
|
28,812
|
|
-
|
27,765
|
3
|
-
|
27,762
|
|
Other assets
|
33
|
27,165
|
29
|
-
|
27,169
|
8
|
30,890
|
11
|
-
|
30,887
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
606
|
123,347
|
289
|
-
|
123,664
|
538
|
120,169
|
130
|
32
|
120,577
For the notes to the table refer to the following page.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
31
Credit risk
EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
accumulated
|
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
e
|
g
|
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
|
Gross carrying values of
|
|
Year-to-date
|
|
Defaulted
|
Non-defaulted
|
|
accumulated
|
|
exposures (1)
|
exposures
|
SCRA (2)
|
write-offs
|
Net value
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
STD
|
-
|
108,086
|
6
|
-
|
108,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Central governments and central banks
|
-
|
81,965
|
5
|
-
|
81,960
|
17
|
Regional governments and local authorities
|
-
|
584
|
-
|
-
|
584
|
-
|
222
|
-
|
-
|
222
|
19
|
Multilateral development banks
|
-
|
249
|
-
|
-
|
249
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
Institutions
|
-
|
274
|
-
|
-
|
274
|
-
|
385
|
-
|
-
|
385
|
22
|
Corporates
|
159
|
9,137
|
217
|
3
|
9,079
|
249
|
10,276
|
86
|
12
|
10,439
|
24
|
Retail
|
102
|
6,650
|
41
|
1
|
6,711
|
91
|
6,367
|
21
|
1
|
6,437
|
|
Secured by mortgages on immovable property:
|
288
|
14,657
|
12
|
2
|
14,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
- residential
|
233
|
14,498
|
14
|
2
|
14,717
|
27
|
- commercial
|
20
|
2,857
|
40
|
-
|
2,837
|
10
|
892
|
2
|
-
|
900
|
28
|
Exposures in default (3)
|
569
|
-
|
79
|
5
|
490
|
583
|
-
|
59
|
15
|
524
|
29
|
Items associated with particularly high risk
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
Covered bonds
|
-
|
127
|
-
|
-
|
127
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
Equity exposures
|
-
|
686
|
-
|
-
|
686
|
-
|
671
|
-
|
-
|
671
|
34
|
Other exposures
|
-
|
933
|
-
|
-
|
933
|
-
|
1,232
|
-
|
-
|
1,232
|
35
|
Total STD
|
569
|
144,240
|
316
|
6
|
144,493
|
583
|
116,508
|
128
|
15
|
116,963
|
|
Of which: Loans
|
534
|
27,259
|
288
|
6
|
27,505
|
479
|
25,853
|
118
|
6
|
26,214
|
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
26,974
|
3
|
-
|
26,971
|
-
|
26,726
|
2
|
-
|
26,724
|
|
Other assets
|
3
|
80,385
|
4
|
-
|
80,384
|
1
|
55,314
|
4
|
-
|
55,311
|
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
32
|
9,622
|
21
|
-
|
9,633
|
103
|
8,615
|
4
|
9
|
8,714
|
37
|
Total: Loans
|
6,558
|
339,200
|
6,028
|
407
|
339,730
|
6,143
|
317,254
|
3,657
|
751
|
319,740
|
38
|
Debt securities
|
-
|
55,794
|
11
|
1
|
55,783
|
-
|
54,491
|
5
|
-
|
54,486
|
|
Other assets
|
36
|
107,550
|
33
|
-
|
107,553
|
9
|
86,204
|
15
|
-
|
86,198
|
39
|
Off-balance sheet exposures
|
638
|
132,969
|
310
|
-
|
133,297
|
641
|
128,784
|
134
|
41
|
129,291
|
36
|
Total IRB and STD
|
7,232
|
635,513
|
6,382
|
408
|
636,363
|
6,793
|
586,733
|
3,811
|
792
|
589,715
Notes:
-
Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation.
-
SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers.
-
The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default.
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
32
Credit risk
This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets.
In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%.
The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to stage 2 or stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL.
Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures
The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated negative
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures
|
|
changes in fair value due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
with forbearance measures
|
|
|
credit risk and provisions
|
Collateral received and
|
Of which collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
On performing
|
non-performing
|
financial guarantees
|
guarantees received on
|
|
|
Performing
|
performing
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
received
|
non- performing exposure
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
defaulted
|
impaired
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
on forborne exposures
|
with forbearance measures
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
4,372
|
3,546
|
3,042
|
3,027
|
(266)
|
(1,114)
|
5,474
|
2,304
|
2
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
101
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
24
|
5
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
3,023
|
1,375
|
1,237
|
1,238
|
(218)
|
(539)
|
2,723
|
726
|
7
|
Households
|
1,248
|
2,165
|
1,805
|
1,789
|
(45)
|
(575)
|
2,727
|
1,573
|
8
|
Debt Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Loan commitments given
|
427
|
69
|
49
|
49
|
(1)
|
-
|
184
|
18
|
10
|
Total
|
4,799
|
3,615
|
3,091
|
3,076
|
(267)
|
(1,114)
|
5,658
|
2,322
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
33
Credit risk
Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures continued
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated negative
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures
|
|
changes in fair value due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
with forbearance measures
|
|
|
credit risk and provisions
|
Collateral received and
|
Of which collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
On performing
|
non-performing
|
financial guarantees
|
guarantees received on
|
|
|
Performing
|
performing
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
received
|
non- performing exposure
|
|
|
forborne
|
forborne
|
defaulted
|
impaired
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
on forborne exposures
|
with forbearance measures
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
3,305
|
3,438
|
2,954
|
2,936
|
(76)
|
(982)
|
4,674
|
2,290
|
2
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
33
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
2,116
|
884
|
757
|
757
|
(54)
|
(318)
|
1,716
|
424
|
7
|
Households
|
1,156
|
2,552
|
2,195
|
2,177
|
(22)
|
(664)
|
2,955
|
1,865
|
8
|
Debt Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Loan commitments given
|
332
|
36
|
28
|
28
|
|
-
|
-
|
124
|
14
|
10
|
Total
|
3,637
|
3,474
|
2,982
|
2,964
|
(76)
|
(982)
|
4,798
|
2,304
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
34
Credit risk
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not past due
|
Of which:
|
|
that are not
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Past due >
|
Non-
|
past
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due >
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
past due ≤ 30
|
30 days ≤
|
performing
|
due or are past
|
> 90 days
|
> 180 days
|
1 year
|
> 2 years ≤
|
> 5 years ≤
|
Past due >
|
Of which :
|
|
|
exposures
|
days
|
90 days
|
exposures
|
due ≤ 90 days
|
≤ 180 days
|
≤ 1 year
|
≤ 2 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
7 years
|
defaulted
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
366,281
|
364,830
|
1,451
|
7,570
|
3,958
|
719
|
794
|
746
|
850
|
185
|
318
|
6,995
|
2
|
Central banks
|
7,519
|
7,519
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,411
|
3,406
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
2,059
|
2,059
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
40,527
|
40,452
|
75
|
14
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
9
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
112,439
|
111,685
|
754
|
2,982
|
2,075
|
93
|
175
|
166
|
275
|
57
|
141
|
2,828
|
7
|
Of which SMEs
|
28,246
|
28,092
|
154
|
974
|
516
|
57
|
66
|
118
|
132
|
34
|
51
|
893
|
8
|
Households
|
200,326
|
199,709
|
617
|
4,571
|
1,872
|
626
|
619
|
577
|
573
|
128
|
176
|
4,155
|
9
|
Debt securities
|
60,580
|
60,580
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Central banks
|
176
|
176
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
General governments
|
47,142
|
47,142
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Credit institutions
|
6,143
|
6,143
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Other financial corporations
|
6,966
|
6,966
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Non-financial corporations
|
153
|
153
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Off-balance-sheet exposures
|
133,570
|
-
|
-
|
961
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
631
|
16
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
General governments
|
2,158
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Credit institutions
|
1,532
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Other financial corporations
|
16,971
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
20
|
Non-financial corporations
|
70,453
|
-
|
-
|
587
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
311
|
21
|
Households
|
42,456
|
-
|
-
|
337
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
316
|
22
|
Total
|
560,431
|
425,410
|
1,451
|
8,531
|
3,958
|
719
|
794
|
746
|
850
|
185
|
318
|
7,626
Note:
-
The gross NPL ratio for NatWest Group is 2.02% (Loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from this calculation).
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
35
Credit risk
Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days continued
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
|
|
Unlikely to pay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not past due
|
Of which:
|
Non-
|
that are not
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Past due >
|
past
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Past due >
|
Past due
|
Past due
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
Performing
|
past due ≤ 30
|
30 days ≤
|
performing
|
due or are past
|
> 90 days
|
> 180 days
|
1 year
|
> 2 years ≤
|
> 5 years ≤
|
Past due >
|
Of which :
|
|
|
exposures
|
days
|
90 days
|
exposures
|
due ≤ 90 days
|
≤ 180 days
|
≤ 1 year
|
≤ 2 years
|
5 years
|
7 years
|
7 years
|
defaulted
|
31 December 2019
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
333,240
|
332,487
|
753
|
7,176
|
3,408
|
772
|
762
|
842
|
816
|
242
|
334
|
6,491
|
2
|
Central banks
|
4,317
|
4,317
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,428
|
3,428
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
2,302
|
2,302
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
31,890
|
31,883
|
7
|
12
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
12
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
100,168
|
99,916
|
252
|
2,326
|
1,394
|
164
|
135
|
237
|
188
|
71
|
137
|
2,093
|
7
|
Of which SMEs
|
24,811
|
24,759
|
52
|
896
|
426
|
49
|
75
|
113
|
136
|
41
|
56
|
837
|
8
|
Households
|
191,135
|
190,641
|
494
|
4,835
|
2,008
|
608
|
624
|
601
|
627
|
171
|
196
|
4,383
|
9
|
Debt securities
|
59,305
|
59,305
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Central banks
|
133
|
133
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
General governments
|
46,992
|
46,992
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Credit institutions
|
5,565
|
5,565
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Other financial corporations
|
6,505
|
6,505
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
Non-financial corporations
|
110
|
110
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Off-balance-sheet exposures
|
129,937
|
-
|
-
|
587
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
562
|
16
|
Central banks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
General governments
|
1,702
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Credit institutions
|
2,237
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
Other financial corporations
|
14,813
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Non-financial corporations
|
66,842
|
-
|
-
|
265
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
258
|
21
|
Households
|
44,343
|
-
|
-
|
321
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
304
|
22
|
Total
|
522,482
|
391,792
|
753
|
7,766
|
3,411
|
772
|
762
|
842
|
816
|
242
|
334
|
7,053
|
NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020
|
36
Credit risk
Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions.
The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.
|
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
|
d
|
e
|
f
|
|
g
|
h
|
i
|
|
j
|
k
|
l
|
|
n
|
o
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
|
|
|
|
in fair value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing exposures -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accumulated impairment, accumulated
|
|
Collateral and financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing exposures - accumulated
|
|
negative changes in fair
|
|
|
guarantees received
|
|
|
Performing exposures
|
|
Non-performing exposures
|
|
impairment and provisions
|
|
|
value due to credit risk and provisions
|
|
|
On non-
|
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
|
Of which
|
Of which
|
|
On performing
|
performing
|
|
|
Total
|
stage 1
|
stage 2
|
|
Total
|
stage 2
|
stage 3
|
|
Total
|
stage 1
|
stage 2
|
|
Total
|
stage 2
|
stage 3
|
|
exposures
|
exposures
|
30 June 2020
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
£m
|
|
£m
|
£m
|
1
|
Loans and advances
|
366,281
|
270,235
|
96,046
|
7,570
|
628
|
6,934
|
(3,248)
|
(429)
|
(2,819)
|
(2,872)
|
(54)
|
(2,818)
|
264,748
|
4,122
|
2
|
Central banks
|
7,519
|
7,519
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
General governments
|
3,411
|
3,363
|
48
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,748
|
3
|
4
|
Credit institutions
|
2,059
|
1,932
|
127
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
512
|
-
|
5
|
Other financial corporations
|
40,527
|
37,176
|
3,351
|
14
|
5
|
9
|
(65)
|
(11)
|
(54)
|
(4)
|
-
|
(4)
|
19,420
|
9
|
6
|
Non-financial corporations
|
112,439
|
52,935
|
59,504
|
2,982
|
138
|
2,842
|
(1,932)
|
(225)
|
(1,707)
|
(1,299)
|
(9)
|
(1,290)
|
59,782
|
1,430
|
7
|
Of which SMEs
|
28,246
|
13,358
|
14,888
|
974
|
74
|
900
|
(612)
|
(56)
|
(556)
|
(404)
|
(5)
|
(399)
|
13,757
|
408
|
8
|
Households
|
200,326
|
167,310
|
33,016
|
4,571
|
485
|
4,080
|
(1,241)
|
(190)
|
(1,051)
|
(1,569)
|
(45)
|
(1,524)
|
183,286
|
2,680
|
9
|
Debt securities
|
60,580
|
59,246
|
1,334
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Central banks
|
176
|
176
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|