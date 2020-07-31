Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NatWest : Pillar 3 Supplement H1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:41am EDT

NatWest Group

H1 2020 Pillar 3 Supplement

natwestgroup.com

Contents and Forward-looking statements

Page

Forward-looking statements

3

Presentation of information

3

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

4

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group

5

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

7

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

10

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

16

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

17

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

18

EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

18

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

19

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

20

CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

22

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

23

KM2: Key metrics - MREL requirements

24

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster

25

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

27

EU CR1_A: IRB & STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split

31

Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures

33

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

35

Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions.

37

EU CR2_A: Changes in the stock of general and specific credit risk adjustments

39

EU CR2_B: Changes in the stock of defaulted and impaired loans and debt securities

39

EU CR3: IRB: Credit risk mitigation techniques by exposure class

40

EU CR7: IRB: Effect on the RWAs of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques

42

EU CR6_a: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Retail

43

EU CR6_b: IRB: Exposures by exposure class and PD range - Wholesale

47

EU CR6_c: IRB: Geographical split of PD and LGD

51

EU CR10: IRB: Specialised lending and equities

52

EU CR4: STD: Exposures and CRM effects

53

EU CR5: STD: Credit risk exposure class and risk-weights

54

Counterparty credit risk

EU CCR1: CCR: Analysis of exposure by EAD calculation approach

55

EU CCR4: CCR IRB: Exposures by portfolio and PD scale

56

EU CCR3: CCR STD: Exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk-weight

60

EU CCR2: CCR: Credit valuation adjustment capital charge

60

EU CCR5_A: Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values

61

EU CCR6: CCR: Credit derivatives

61

EU CCR8: CCR: Exposures (EAD post CRM) to central counterparties

62

Market risk

EU MR1: MR IMA and STD: RWAs and MCR - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

63

EU MR2_A: MR IMA: RWAs and MCR

64

EU MR3: MR IMA: IMA values for trading portfolios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

64

EU MR4: 1-day 99% regulatory VaR vs. Actual and Hypo P&L

65

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

2

Forward looking statements

Presentation of information

  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc or the 'parent company' was renamed to NatWest Group plc on 22 July 2020.
  • The main risks of NatWest Group plc and its subsidiaries are described in the Capital and risk management and the Risk Factors sections of the NatWest Group plc (formerly RBSG plc) 2019 Annual Report and Accounts (ARA) and in the 2019 Pillar 3 Report. Refer to the glossary for definitions of terms available on natwestgroup.com.
  • The disclosures complement those in NatWest Group's H1 2020 Interim Results: Capital and Risk Management.
  • For the basis of preparation and disclosure framework, refer to the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 Pillar 3 Report.
  • The Pillar 3 disclosures made by NatWest Group are designed to comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Based on the criteria set out in the CRR, NatWest Group primarily defines its large subsidiaries as those designated as an O-SII by the national competent authority or with a value of total assets equal to or greater than €30 billion. At 30 June 2020, its large subsidiaries were:
    o NatWest Holdings Group (NWH Group) o National Westminster Bank Plc (NWB Plc) o Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS plc)
    o Ulster Bank Ireland Designated Activity Company (UBI DAC) o NatWest Markets Plc (NWM Plc)
    o Coutts & Company (Coutts & Co)
    o Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI)
  • Within this document, large subsidiary disclosures are presented for NWM Plc, RBSI and additionally for the consolidated NatWest Holdings Group for the sake of completeness. Refer to the NWH Group H1 2020 Pillar 3 supplement for large subsidiary disclosures for NWB Plc, RBS plc, UBI DAC and Coutts & Co.
  • Disclosures for RBSI, which was included as a large subsidiary in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Pillar 3 report for the first time at 31 March 2020, are not presented with comparatives before this period.
  • NatWest Group ceased to be subject to a G-SIB buffer requirement from 1 January 2020. However, as NWH Group - the RFB sub-group - is subject to a Systemic Risk Buffer of 1.5%, the PRA has increased the buffer requirements at the consolidated group to ensure an appropriate distribution of capital and leverage.
  • Within this document, row and column references are based on those prescribed in the EBA templates. Any tables, rows or columns that are not applicable or do not have a value are not shown.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

3

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 1: CAP and LR: Capital and leverage ratios - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

Capital, RWAs and leverage on a PRA transitional basis for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries are set out below. CRR transition continues to be applied to grandfathered capital instruments and includes the adjustments for the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary. The capital, RWAs and leverage measures for NatWest Group are also presented on an end-point basis which include IFRS 9 on a fully-loaded basis.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest

NatWest

Capital adequacy ratios - transitional (1)

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

CET1

17.2

16.2

18.9

20.9

16.2

15.7

17.3

Tier 1

20.3

18.9

21.7

25.5

19.3

18.5

19.9

Total

24.1

22.7

26.5

25.5

22.8

21.9

24.2

Capital adequacy ratios - end point

CET1

16.3

16.2

Tier 1

18.5

18.5

Total

21.6

21.2

Capital - transitional

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

CET1

31,197

22,631

6,203

1,368

29,054

21,097

6,097

Tier 1

36,751

26,365

7,110

1,668

34,611

24,861

7,003

Total

43,687

31,670

8,687

1,670

40,823

29,515

8,501

Capital - end point

CET1

29,619

29,054

Tier 1

33,609

33,105

Total

39,205

38,005

RWAs - transitional (2)

Credit risk

135,657

118,881

9,092

5,656

131,012

113,980

9,825

Counterparty credit risk

12,354

1,440

11,134

35

12,631

980

11,060

Market risk

11,517

141

10,153

10

12,930

125

11,229

Operational risk

21,930

18,866

2,382

842

22,599

19,590

3,039

181,458

139,328

32,761

6,543

179,172

134,675

35,153

CRR leverage - transitional

Tier 1 capital

36,751

26,365

7,110

1,668

34,611

24,861

7,003

Exposure

686,736

493,226

133,897

35,341

643,874

447,851

136,505

Leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.3

5.3

4.7

5.4

5.6

5.1

CRR leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

33,609

33,105

Exposure

685,158

643,874

Leverage ratio (%)

4.9

5.1

UK leverage - end point

Tier 1 capital

33,609

33,105

Exposure

583,537

570,330

Leverage ratio (%)

5.8

5.8

Average Tier 1 capital

34,306

33,832

Average exposure (3)

589,962

611,588

Average leverage ratio (%)

5.8

5.5

G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer (4)

-

1,996

Countercyclical leverage ratio buffer (5)

19

1,692

Notes:

  1. The NatWest Group Total Capital Requirement (TCR) as set by the PRA is 11.4%. The TCR is the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A and does not include any capital buffers.
  2. The RWAs for NatWest Group on an End Point basis are £181,318 million due to the £140 million in relation to the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.
  3. Based on the daily average of on-balance sheet items and three month-end average of off-balance sheet items.
  4. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SII additional leverage ratio buffer.
  5. The PRA minimum leverage ratio requirement is supplemented with a countercyclical leverage ratio buffer of 0.0032% (31 December 2019 - 0. 2967%).

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

4

Capital, liquidity and funding

KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics - NatWest Group

The table below reflects the key metrics template in the BCBS consolidated Pillar 3 framework and the EBA's IFRS 9 template. Capital and leverage ratios presented are based on end point CRR rules. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018, the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five-year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in stage 1 and stage 2 expected credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024.

EBA

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

30 June

BCBS2

IFRS

Capital

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

KM1

9-FL

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

1

Common equity tier 1 (CET1)

31,197

30,767

29,054

29,773

30,191

2

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital as if IFRS 9

29,619

transitional arrangements had not been applied

30,471

29,054

29,773

30,191

2

3

Tier 1 capital

35,187

34,818

33,105

33,824

34,242

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional

33,609

arrangements had not been applied

34,522

33,105

33,824

34,242

3

5

Total capital

40,783

39,701

38,005

38,804

39,361

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional

39,205

arrangements had not been applied

39,405

38,005

38,804

39,361

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

7

Total risk-weighted assets (RWAs)

181,458

185,199

179,172

189,482

188,463

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9

181,318

transitional arrangements had not been applied

185,137

179,172

189,482

188,463

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

%

5

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.2

16.6

16.2

15.7

16.0

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9

16.3

transitional arrangements had not been applied

16.5

16.2

15.7

16.0

6

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.4

18.8

18.5

17.9

18.2

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

18.5

had not been applied

18.6

18.5

17.9

18.2

7

13

Total capital ratio

22.5

21.4

21.2

20.5

20.9

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional

21.6

arrangements had not been applied

21.3

21.2

20.5

20.9

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWAs

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

9

Countercyclical capital buffer requirement (1)

-

0.1

0.8

0.8

0.7

10

Bank GSIB and/or DSIB additional requirements (2)

-

-

1.0

1.0

1.0

11

Total of CET1 specific buffer requirements (8+9+10)

2.5

2.6

4.3

4.3

4.2

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's

12.7

minimum capital requirements (3)

12.1

11.7

11.2

11.5

Leverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

13

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure

686,736

676,171

643,874

670,059

659,105

UK leverage ratio exposure measure

585,115

603,070

570,330

589,472

576,636

%

%

%

%

%

14

16

CRR leverage ratio

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.2

17

CRR leverage ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional

4.9

arrangements had not been applied

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.2

UK leverage ratio

6.0

5.8

5.8

5.7

5.9

Liquidity coverage ratio

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

15

Total high-quality liquid asset (HQLA)

144,601

137,730

136,943

137,517

138,355

16

Total net cash outflows

94,160

91,509

90,559

89,712

88,473

17

LCR ratio % (4)

153

151

151

153

156

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding

414,019

388,787

380,251

380,719

379,763

19

Total required stable funding

288,479

282,722

269,792

272,448

271,920

20

NSFR % (5)

144

138

141

140

140

Notes:

  1. The institution specific countercyclical capital buffer requirement is based on the weighted average of the buffer rates in effect for the countries in which institutions have exposures. Many countries have recently announced reductions in their countercyclical capital buffer rates in response to Covid-19. Most notably for NatWest Group, the Financial Policy Committee reduced the UK rate from 1% to 0% effective from 11 March 2020. The CBI also announced a reduction of the Republic of Ireland rate from 1% to 0% effective from 1 April 2020.
  2. G-SIBs,as designated by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), are subject to an additional capital buffer of between 1.0% and 3.5%. From 1 January 2020, NatWest Group is not designated as a G-SIB by the Financial Stability Board and is therefore not subject to the G-SIB capital buffer.
  3. This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5%.
  4. The Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) uses the simple average of the preceding 12 monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table. The LCR reported here differs from the period end LCR used for internal monitoring and therefore disclosed in the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) Annual Results 2019.
  5. NSFR reported in line with CRR2 regulations finalised in June 2019.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

5

Capital, liquidity and funding

Key points

Capital and leverage

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 100 basis points to 17.2% primarily due to the release of £1.3 billion following the cancellation of the proposed 2019 dividend payments and associated pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £705 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,578 million.
  • NatWest Group issued £1 billion Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020 and $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020. NatWest Group called $2 billion Additional Tier 1 Notes in June 2020 which have been excluded from capital and will be redeemed in August 2020.
  • RWAs increased by £2.3 billion in H1 2020. Credit Risk RWAs increased by £4.7 billion largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities, new lending under the government lending schemes and revision of risk parameters in Commercial Banking. There were offsetting reductions in credit risk within UK Personal Banking and NatWest Markets segments. Market Risk RWAs decreased by £1.4 billion, primarily reflecting movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non-modelled market risk during the period.
  • The CRR end-point leverage ratio remains at 5.1% with increases in balance sheet exposure being offset by the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The NatWest Group has applied this, and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion.
  • The UK leverage ratio increased to 6.0% driven by the increase in claim on central bank item exclusion. The PRA announced the ability for firms to apply for a modification by consent to permit the netting of regular-way purchase and sales settlement balances. The PRA also offered a further modification that gave an exclusion from the UK Leverage Exposure for Bounce Back Loans and other 100% guaranteed government Covid-19 lending schemes. The NatWest Group has received permission to apply these and it has reduced the UK leverage exposure by circa. £6.9 billion and £5.2 billion respectively.
  • The average UK leverage ratio increased to 5.8% driven by an increase in average tier 1 capital in addition to a reduction in the average exposure.

NWH Group

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • The CET1 ratio increased by 50 basis points to 16.2% primarily due to the release of £0.4 billion following the cancellation of the proposed pension contribution in Q1 2020, as announced by the Board in response to Covid-19. The attributable loss in the period was £611 million however the IFRS 9 transitional arrangements on expected credit losses provided relief of £1,555 million.
  • NWH Group issued £500 million internal Subordinated Tier 2 Notes in May 2020.
  • RWAs increased by £4.7 billion reflecting a £4.9 billion increase in credit risk, partially offset by a decrease in operational risk of £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation. The increase in credit risk was mainly driven by increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes.
  • The leverage ratio decreased to 5.3% driven by an increase in balance sheet assets.

NWM Plc

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 December 2019)

  • NWM Plc's CET1 ratio increased to 18.9%, from 17.3% at 31 December 2019, primarily reflecting a £2.4 billion decrease in RWAs.
  • RWAs were £32.8 billion at 30 June 2020, compared with £35.2 billion at 31 December 2019, reflecting lower levels of credit risk and market risk which, despite market turbulence, have trended downwards as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. The reduction in credit risk RWAs included £0.3 billion of insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc. The market risk decrease was due to movements in RNIVs and the IRC as well as a reduction in non- modelled market risk during the period. Operational risk also decreased by £0.7 billion following the annual recalculation in Q1 2020.
  • The leverage ratio increased to 5.3% driven by a decrease in balance sheet assets and the increase in tier 1 capital. The CRR Covid-19 amendment accelerated a change in CRR2 to allow the netting of regular way purchase and sales settlement balances. NWM Plc has applied this and it has reduced the CRR leverage exposure by circa. £5.1 billion.

RBSI

(based on 30 June 2020 compared with 31 March 2020)

  • The CET1 ratio increased to 20.9% from 19.3% driven by a reduction in RWAs of £0.4 billion and a small reduction in capital deductions.
  • The RWA reduction was driven by a reduction in bank exposures of £0.2 billion and customer lending of £0.2 billion.
  • The leverage ratio has increased to 4.7% from 4.1% driven by a reduction in the leverage exposure by £4.2 billion following a reduction in customer deposits and corresponding placements with Central Banks.
  • RBSI leverage exposure is presented on the CRR basis. The primary driver of RBSI's ratio under CRR is short term deposit balances, which RBSI typically holds in high quality liquid assets. Excluding unencumbered central bank balances would result in a ratio of 7.1%.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

6

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries

The table below shows key metrics as required by the EBA relating to IFRS 9 for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. Capital measures are on a CRR transitional basis. NatWest Group has elected to take advantage of the transitional capital rules in respect of expected credit losses. Following the adoption of IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 the CRR introduced transitional rules to phase in the full CET1 effect over a five- year period. The transition period has been further amended by the CRR Covid-19 Amendment Regulation, the effect of this is to fully mitigate the increases in expected stage 1 and stage 2 credit loss provisions arising in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised transitional amendments will maintain a CET1 add-back of relevant ECL provisions until 31 December 2024. The transitional basis rules do not apply to RBSI and therefore only end-point basis values are disclosed for this subsidiary.

30 June 2020

NatWest

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

31,197

22,631

6,203

1,368

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

29,619

21,076

6,199

1,368

had not been applied

3

Tier 1 capital

36,751

26,365

7,110

1,668

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

35,173

24,810

7,106

1,668

5

Total capital

43,687

31,670

8,687

1,670

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,109

30,115

8,683

1,670

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

181,458

139,328

32,761

6,543

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

181,318

139,206

32,757

6,543

had not been applied

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

17.2

16.2

18.9

20.9

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

16.3

15.1

18.9

20.9

had not been applied

11

Tier 1 ratio

20.3

18.9

21.7

25.5

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.4

17.8

21.7

25.5

13

Total capital ratio

24.1

22.7

26.5

25.5

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

23.2

21.6

26.5

25.5

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

686,736

493,226

133,897

35,341

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.3

5.3

4.7

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

5.1

5.0

5.3

4.7

had not been applied

31 March 2020

NatWest

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

30,767

22,272

5,550

1,343

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

30,471

21,940

5,550

1,343

3

Tier 1 capital

36,377

26,006

6,462

1,643

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

36,081

25,674

6,462

1,643

5

Total capital

42,604

30,787

8,050

1,657

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,308

30,455

8,050

1,657

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

185,199

139,282

35,313

6,965

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

185,137

139,214

35,313

6,965

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.6

16.0

15.7

19.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.5

15.8

15.7

19.3

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.6

18.7

18.3

23.6

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.5

18.4

18.3

23.6

13

Total capital ratio

23.0

22.1

22.8

23.8

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.9

21.9

22.8

23.8

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

676,171

466,093

151,247

39,544

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.6

4.3

4.2

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.3

5.5

4.3

4.2

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

7

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued

31 December 2019

NatWest

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

29,054

21,097

6,097

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,054

21,097

6,097

3

Tier 1 capital

34,611

24,861

7,003

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

34,611

24,861

7,003

5

Total capital

40,823

29,515

8,501

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

40,823

29,515

8,501

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

179,172

134,675

35,153

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

179,172

134,675

35,153

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.2

15.7

17.3

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.2

15.7

17.3

11

Tier 1 ratio

19.3

18.5

19.9

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19.3

18.5

19.9

13

Total capital ratio

22.8

21.9

24.2

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.8

21.9

24.2

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

643,874

447,851

136,505

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.6

5.1

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.4

5.6

5.1

30 September 2019

NatWest

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

29,773

21,167

5,775

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

29,773

21,167

5,775

3

Tier 1 capital

35,393

24,931

6,767

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

35,393

24,931

6,767

5

Total capital

41,774

29,284

8,514

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

41,774

29,284

8,514

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

189,482

139,577

39,388

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

189,482

139,577

39,388

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.7

15.2

14.7

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

15.7

15.2

14.7

11

Tier 1 ratio

18.7

17.9

17.2

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

18.7

17.9

17.2

13

Total capital ratio

22

21

21.6

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22

21

21.6

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

670,059

450,318

151,283

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.3

5.5

4.5

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.3

5.5

4.5

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

8

Capital, liquidity and funding

EBA IFRS 9-FL: EBA Key metrics - large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2019

NatWest

Available capital (amounts) - transitional

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

1

Common equity tier 1

30,191

21,390

5,870

2

Common equity tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

30,191

21,390

5,870

3

Tier 1 capital

35,780

25,154

6,848

4

Tier 1 capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

35,780

25,154

6,848

5

Total capital

42,332

29,381

8,655

6

Total capital as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

42,332

29,381

8,655

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

7

Total risk-weighted assets

188,463

140,571

38,728

8

Total risk-weighted assets as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

188,463

140,571

38,728

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWAs

%

%

%

9

Common equity tier 1 ratio

16.0

15.2

15.2

10

Common equity tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

16.0

15.2

15.2

11

Tier 1 ratio

19

17.9

17.7

12

Tier 1 ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

19

17.9

17.7

13

Total capital ratio

22.5

20.9

22.3

14

Total capital ratio as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements had not been applied

22.5

20.9

22.3

Leverage ratio

15

CRR leverage ratio exposure measure (£m)

659,105

448,004

156,996

16

CRR leverage ratio (%)

5.4

5.6

4.4

17

CRR leverage ratio (%) as if IFRS 9 transitional arrangements

had not been applied

5.4

5.6

4.4

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

9

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

The table below sets out the capital resources in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction. The adjustments to end-point CRR are presented for NatWest Group only.

30 June 2020

Source based

on reference

NatWest Group

number/letters

CRR

of the balance

prescribed

CRR

sheet under its

PRA

residual

end-

regulatory

NWH

NWM

CET1 capital: instruments and reserves

transitional

amounts

point

scope on

Group

Plc

RBSI

£m

£m

£m

consolidation

£m

£m

£m

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

13,235

-

13,235

(a) & (k)

3,263

2,158

97

Of which: ordinary shares

12,125

-

12,125

(a)

3,263

400

97

2

Retained earnings

13,151

-

13,151

(b)

36,854

6,719

1,431

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

12,927

-

12,927

(c)

(10,577)

(157)

-

4

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018

-

-

-

-

-

-

5a

Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments

39,313

-

39,313

29,540

8,720

1,528

7

Additional value adjustments

(370)

-

(370)

(16)

(332)

-

8

(-) Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)

(6,602)

-

(6,602)

(d)

(6,293)

-

(7)

10

(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

(844)

-

(844)

(e)

(844)

-

-

liability)

(341)

-

(341)

(i)

(424)

(246)

-

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

12

(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

-

-

-

-

-

(19)

14

Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

(244)

-

(244)

(1)

(107)

-

15

(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets

(588)

-

(588)

(f) & (g)

(275)

(179)

(134)

18

(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where

-

-

-

-

-

-

the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

19

(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the institution has

-

-

-

(1,597)

-

a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

22

(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold

-

-

-

-

-

-

23 (-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities

where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

-

-

-

-

-

-

25

(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

25a

(-) Losses for the current financial period

(705)

-

(705)

(b)

(611)

(60)

-

26

Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment

1,578

(1,578)

-

1,555

4

-

26a

Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468

-

-

-

-

-

-

26b

Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR

1,578

(1,578)

-

1,555

4

-

27

(-) Qualifying Additional Tier 1 (AT1) deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution

-

-

-

-

-

-

28

Total regulatory adjustments to CET1

(8,116)

(1,578)

(9,694)

(6,909)

(2,517)

(160)

29

CET1 capital

31,197

(1,578)

29,619

22,631

6,203

1,368

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

10

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

Source based

on reference

NatWest Group

number/letters

CRR

of the balance

prescribed

CRR

sheet under its

PRA

residual

end-

regulatory

NWH

NWM

AT1 capital: instruments

transitional

amounts

point

scope on

Group

Plc

RBSI

£m

£m

£m

consolidation

£m

£m

£m

30

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

3,990

-

3,990

(h)

3,676

904

300

31

Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

3,990

-

3,990

3,676

904

300

32

Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards

-

-

-

-

-

-

33

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1

1,424

(1,424)

-

(j)

-

-

-

34

Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5 CET1)

140

(140)

-

(j)

58

242

-

issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

35

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

140

(140)

-

58

242

-

36

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments

5,554

(1,564)

3,990

3,734

1,146

300

AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments

40

(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the

-

-

-

-

(239)

-

institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

41

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

41b

Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from Tier 2 (T2) capital during the transitional period

of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated

-

-

-

-

-

-

loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

43

Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

-

-

-

-

(239)

-

44

AT1 capital

5,554

(1,564)

3,990

3,734

907

300

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

36,751

(3,142)

33,609

26,365

7,110

1,668

T2 capital: instruments and provisions

5,501

-

5,501

(j)

5,038

1,922

-

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

47

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2

87

(87)

-

(j)

-

90

-

48

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests phase out from T2 and AT1

1,348

(1,253)

95

(j)

267

-

-

instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries

49

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

1,253

(1,253)

-

267

-

-

50

Credit risk adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

2

51

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

6,936

(1,340)

5,596

5,305

2,012

2

T2 capital: regulatory adjustments

54

(-)Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution

-

-

-

-

-

-

does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

55

(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector

-

-

-

-

(435)

-

entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)

56a

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

56b

(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period

-

-

-

-

-

-

56c

(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR

-

-

-

-

-

-

T2 capital: before regulatory adjustments

57

Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

-

-

-

-

(435)

-

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

11

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

Source based

on reference

NatWest Group

number/letters

CRR

of the balance

prescribed

Final

sheet under its

PRA

residual

CRD

regulatory

NWH

NWM

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

transitional

amounts

IV

scope on

Group

Plc

RBSI

£m

£m

£m

consolidation

£m

£m

£m

58

T2 capital

6,936

(1,340)

5,596

5,305

1,577

2

59

Total capital (TC= T1 + T2)

43,687

(4,482)

39,205

31,670

8,687

1,670

60

Total risk-weighted assets

181,458

(140)

181,318

139,328

32,761

6,543

Capital ratios and buffers

17.2%

16.3%

16.2%

18.9%

20.9%

61

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

62

T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

20.3%

18.5%

18.9%

21.7%

25.5%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

24.1%

21.6%

22.7%

26.5%

25.5%

64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer

(G-SII or O-SII buffer), expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

7.0%

7.0%

8.5%

7.0%

6.3%

65

Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

-

66

Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement

-

-

-

-

-

67

Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

-

-

1.5%

-

-

67a

Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

-

-

-

-

-

68

CET1 available to meet buffers (1)

12.7%

11.8%

11.7%

14.4%

12.4%

Amounts below the threshold deduction

72

Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

831

-

831

6

548

-

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

73

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the

662

-

662

1

780

-

institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

142

-

142

473

-

6

Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2

76

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the

-

-

-

-

-

-

application of the cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

222

-

222

189

46

18

78

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach

-

-

-

-

-

-

(prior to the application of the cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

708

-

708

623

33

25

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)

1,920

(1,920)

-

58

1,001

-

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

-

-

82

-

-

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

1,345

(1,345)

-

267

556

-

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

-

-

794

-

-

s

Notes:

  1. This represents the CET1 ratio less the CRR minimum of 4.5% (8.5% for RBSI under Jersey Financial Services Commission regulations).
  2. The references (a) to (k) identify balance sheet components in table CC2 that are used in the calculation of regulatory capital table CAP2. Amounts between the CC2 and CAP2 are not always directly comparable due to differences in definitions and application of CRD IV for the calculation of regulatory capital.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

12

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

31 December 2019

NatWest Group

Source based on

reference

PRA

CRR prescribed

NWH

numbers/letters of the

balance sheet under

CET1 capital: instruments and reserves

transitional residual amounts

Final CRD IV the regulatory scope of

Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

consolidation

£m

£m

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

13,188

-

13,188

(a) & (k)

3,263

2,158

Of which: ordinary shares

12,094

-

12,094

(a)

3,263

400

2

Retained earnings

12,008

-

12,008

(b)

36,305

7,077

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

12,355

-

12,355

(c) (10,861)

(179)

4

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018

-

-

-

-

-

5a

Independently reviewed interim net profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

107

-

107

(b)

-

-

6

CET1 capital before regulatory adjustments

37,658

-

37,658

28,707

9,056

7

Additional value adjustments

(431)

-

(431)

(26)

(373)

8

Intangible assets (net of related tax liability)

(6,622)

-

(6,622)

(d)

(6,313)

-

10

(-) Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

(757)

-

(757)

(e)

(757)

-

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

(35)

-

(35)

(i)

(202)

(137)

12

(-) Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

(167)

-

(167)

(141)

(10)

14

Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

(118)

-

(118)

-

(39)

15

(-)Defined-benefit pension fund assets

(474)

-

(474)

(f) & (g)

(171)

(171)

18

(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not

have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

-

-

-

-

-

19

(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector where the

institution has a significant investment in those entities

-

-

-

- (1,900)

22

(-) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold

-

-

-

-

-

23

(-) Of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where

25

the institution has a significant investment in those entities

-

-

-

-

-

(-) Of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

-

-

-

-

25a

(-) Losses for the current financial period

-

-

-

-

(329)

26

Regulatory adjustments applied to CET1 in respect of amounts subject to pre-CRR treatment

-

-

-

-

-

26a

Regulatory adjustments relating to unrealised gains and losses pursuant to articles 467 and 468

-

-

-

-

-

26b

Amount to be deducted from or added to CET1 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required pre CRR

-

-

-

-

-

27

(-) Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution

-

-

-

-

-

28

Total regulatory adjustments to CET1

(8,604)

-

(8,604)

(7,610)

(2,959)

29

CET1 capital

29,054

-

29,054

21,097

6,097

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

13

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

31 December 2019

NatWest Group

Source based on

reference

PRA

CRR prescribed

NWH

numbers/letters of the

transitional residual amounts

Final CRD IV

balance sheet under

Group

NWM Plc

AT1 capital: instruments

£m

£m

£m

the regulatory scope

£m

£m

of consolidation

30

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

4,051

-

4,051

(h)

3,676

904

31

Of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

4,051

-

4,051

3,676

904

32

Of which: classified as debt under applicable accounting standards

-

-

-

-

-

33

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(4) and the related share premium accounts

subject to phase out from AT1

1,366

(1,366)

-

(j)

-

226

34

Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests

35

not included in row 5 CET1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

140

(140)

-

(j)

88

-

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

140

(140)

-

88

-

36

AT1 capital before regulatory adjustments

5,557

(1,506)

4,051

3,764

1,130

AT1 capital: regulatory adjustments

40

(-) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where

the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

-

-

-

-

(224)

41

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

41b

Residual amounts deducted from AT1 capital with regard to deduction from T2 capital during the transitional period

Of which: Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of

-

-

-

-

-

financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

43

Total regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

-

-

-

-

(224)

44

AT1 capital

5,557

(1,506)

4,051

3,764

906

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

34,611

(1,506)

33,105

24,861

7,003

T2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

4,785

-

4,785

(j)

4,254

1,877

47

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (5) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from T2

82

(82)

-

(j)

-

90

48

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1

49

instruments not included in CET1 or AT1) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

1,345

(1,230)

115

(j)

400

-

Of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

1,230

(1,230)

-

400

-

50

Credit risk adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

51

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

6,212

(1,312)

4,900

4,654

1,967

T2 capital: regulatory adjustments

54 (-) Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above the 10% threshold and net of eligible

short positions) (negative amount)

-

-

-

-

-

55

(-) Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector

entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions)

-

-

-

-

(469)

56a

(-) Actual or contingent obligations to purchase own AT1 instruments

-

-

-

-

-

56b

(-) Residual amounts deducted from T2 capital with regard to deduction from AT1 capital during the transitional period

-

-

-

-

-

56c

(-) Amount to be deducted from or added to T2 capital with regard to additional filters and deductions required

-

-

-

-

T2 capital before regulatory adjustments

57

Total regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

-

-

-

-

(469)

58

T2 capital

6,212

(1,312)

4,900

4,654

1,498

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

40,823

(2,818)

38,005

29,515

8,501

60

Total risk-weighted assets

179,172

-

179,172

134,675

35,153

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

14

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 2: Capital resources (CRR own funds template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

31 December 2019

NatWest Group

Source based on

reference

PRA

CRR prescribed

NWH

numbers/letters of the

transitional residual amounts

Final CRD IV

balance sheet under

Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

the regulatory scope

£m

£m

of consolidation

Capital ratios and buffers

61

CET1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

16.2%

-

16.2%

15.7%

17.3%

62

T1 (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

19.3%

-

18.5%

18.5%

19.9%

63

Total capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

22.8%

-

21.2%

21.9%

24.2%

64 Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1)(a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus the systemically important institution buffer (G-SII or O-SII buffer),

expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

8.8%

-

8.8%

9.4%

7.5%

65

Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

-

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

66

Of which: counter cyclical buffer requirement

0.8%

-

0.8%

0.9%

0.5%

67

Of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

-

-

-

1.5%

-

67a

Of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

1.0%

-

1.0%

-

-

68

CET1 available to meet buffers

11.7%

-

11.7%

11.2%

12.8%

Amounts below the threshold deduction

72

Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

972

-

972

6

746

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

73

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)

632

-

632

1

800

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

127

-

127

475

-

Available caps on the inclusion of provisions in T2

76

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap)

-

-

-

-

-

77

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

224

-

224

190

46

78

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings based approach

(prior to the application of the cap)

-

-

-

-

-

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

679

-

679

593

37

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 January 2013 and 1 January 2022)

82

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

2,880

(2,880)

-

88

1,501

83

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

-

-

52

-

84

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

2,018

(2,018)

-

401

835

85

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

-

-

-

610

-

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

15

Capital, liquidity and funding

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

The table below sets out the reconciliation between the accounting and regulatory consolidation with references showing the linkage between this table and CAP 2.

a

b

Balance sheet

Under regulatory

as in published

scope of

financial statements

consolidation

Assets

as at period end

as at period end

£m

£m

References

Cash and balances at central banks

100,281

100,281

Trading assets

72,402

72,402

Derivative financial instruments

183,419

183,419

Settlement balances

7,806

7,806

Loans and advances to banks - amortised cost

12,972

12,972

Loans and advances to customers - amortised cost

352,341

352,291

Other financial assets

62,727

62,180

Intangible assets

6,602

6,602

(d)

Property, plant and equipment

4,592

4,592

Current and deferred tax assets

1,395

1,395

of which: DTAs that rely on future profitability and do not arise from temporary differences

844

844

(e)

Prepayments, accrued income and other assets

2,239

2,319

of which: defined benefit pension fund assets

734

734

(f)

Assets of disposal groups

111

111

Total assets

806,887

806,370

Liabilities

21,119

21,119

Bank deposits

Customer deposits

408,268

408,539

Settlement balances

6,895

6,895

Trading liabilities

75,540

75,540

Derivatives

179,859

179,859

Other financial liabilities

49,681

50,790

Provisions, deferred income and other liabilities

8,314

6,437

Retirement benefit liabilities

121

121

Current and deferred tax liabilities

471

451

of which: defined benefit pension scheme assets

146

146

(g)

Subordinated liabilities

13,558

13,558

(j)

Total liabilities

763,826

763,309

Shareholders' Equity

(42)

(42)

Non-controlling interests

Owners' equity

12,125

12,125

(a)

Called up share capital

Reserves

30,978

30,978

of which: amount eligible for retained earnings

12,940

12,940

(b)

of which: amount eligible for accumulated OCI and other reserves

12,927

12,927

(c) & (i)

of which: amount of other equity instruments

4,001

4,001

(h)

of which: share premium accounts

1,110

1,110

(k)

Total shareholders' equity

43,061

43,061

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

16

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU OV1: CAP: RWAs and MCR summary - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR) by risk type for NatWest Group and its large subsidiaries. MCR is calculated as 8% of RWAs, with the exception of RBSI where the MCR in accordance with the local jurisdiction is 10% of RWAs.

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

131,301

10,504

116,397

9,312

6,096

488

5,641

564

2

Standardised (STD) approach

15,719

1,258

13,923

1,114

1,720

138

1,434

143

4

Advanced IRB approach (1)

114,578

9,166

102,474

8,198

4,370

350

4,207

421

5

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal

model approach (IMA)

1,004

80

-

-

6

-

-

-

6

Counterparty credit risk

11,856

948

1,440

115

10,636

851

35

3

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

878

70

181

14

426

34

24

2

7

of which: marked-to-market

2,210

177

379

30

1,906

152

11

1

10

of which: internal model method (IMM)

6,436

514

-

-

6,194

496

-

-

11

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions

to the default fund of a central counterparty

69

6

47

4

16

1

-

-

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

2,263

181

833

67

2,094

168

-

-

13

Settlement risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)

2,845

228

1,300

104

1,545

123

-

-

15

Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)

919

74

919

73

-

-

-

-

17

Standardised approach

963

77

182

15

781

62

-

-

18

External ratings-based approach (SEC_ERBA) (3)

814

65

199

16

615

49

-

-

1250%

149

12

-

-

149

12

-

-

19

Market risk

11,517

922

141

11

10,153

812

10

1

20

STD approach

1,418

114

141

11

590

47

10

1

21

IMA

10,099

808

-

-

9,563

765

-

-

23

Operational risk - STD approach

21,930

1,754

18,866

1,509

2,382

191

842

84

27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction

(subject to 250% risk-weight)

2,009

161

1,184

95

1,949

156

15

2

29

Total

181,458

14,517

139,328

11,146

32,761

2,621

6,543

654

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

126,735

10,138

111,281

8,903

6,980

559

2

Standardised (STD) approach

16,002

1,280

14,033

1,123

1,648

132

4

Advanced IRB approach (1)

109,719

8,777

97,248

7,780

5,326

427

5

Equity IRB under the simple risk-weight or the internal

model approach (IMA)

1,014

81

-

-

6

-

6

Counterparty credit risk

12,126

971

980

78

10,738

859

6a

of which: securities financing transactions

1,121

90

145

12

742

59

7

of which: marked-to-market

2,146

172

239

19

1,905

152

10

of which: internal model method (IMM)

6,909

553

-

-

6,425

515

11

of which: risk exposure amount for contributions

to the default fund of a central counterparty

147

12

116

9

22

2

12

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA)

1,803

144

480

38

1,644

131

13

Settlement risk

18

1

-

-

3

-

14

Securitisation exposures in banking book (2)

2,866

230

1,509

121

1,165

93

15

Internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)

2,438

196

1,509

121

737

59

17

Internal assessment approach

6

-

-

-

6

-

18

Standardised approach

422

34

-

-

422

34

19

Market risk

12,930

1,034

125

10

11,229

898

20

STD approach

2,036

163

125

10

1,102

88

21

IMA

10,894

871

-

-

10,127

810

23

Operational risk - STD approach

22,599

1,808

19,590

1,567

3,039

243

27 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction

(subject to 250% risk-weight)

1,898

152

1,190

95

1,999

160

29 Total

179,172

14,334

134,675

10,774

35,153

2,812

Notes:

  1. Of which £1,495 million RWAs (31 December 2019 - £1,599 million) relate to equity IRB under the PD/LGD approach.
  2. From 1 January 2020 the new securitisation framework has been fully implemented and all positions have moved to the new framework.
  3. Includes Internal Assessment Approach (IAA).

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

17

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU CR8: IRB and STD: Credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in credit risk RWAs and MCR. RWAs include securitisations, deferred tax assets

and significant investments to align with the capital management approaches of NatWest Group and its segments. There were no acquisitions or disposals during the period.

a

b

RWAs

MCR

IRB

STD

Total RWAs

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

113,112

17,900

131,012

10,481

2

Asset size (1)

2,998

(208)

2,790

224

3

Asset quality (2)

(563)

-

(563)

(45)

4

Model updates (3)

192

(133)

59

5

5

Methodology and policy

268

-

268

21

7

Foreign exchange movements (4)

1,922

169

2,091

167

9

At 30 June 2020

117,929

17,728

135,657

10,853

Notes:

  1. Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new businesses and maturing loans).
  2. Changes in the assessed quality of assets due to changes in borrower risk, such as rating grade migration or similar effects.
  3. Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes.
  4. Changes arising from foreign currency translation movements.

Key points

  • The RWA uplift in asset size was largely due to increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. This was offset by reductions in Ulster Bank RoI reflecting the sale of non- performing loans in Q1 2020 as well as decreases in NatWest Markets, in line with business strategy.
  • The increase in RWAs in foreign exchange movements was mainly a result of sterling weakening against the euro and the US dollar during the period.
  • The RWA increase in methodology reflected the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
  • The RWA decrease in asset quality was mainly due to an increase in defaults in Commercial Banking in Q2 2020.

EU CCR7: CCR: IMM and Non-IMM: Counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in counterparty credit risk RWAs and MCR (excluding CVA). There were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries during the period.

a

b

RWAs

MCR

IMM

Non-IMM

Total

IMM

Non-IMM

Total

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

7,020

3,808

10,828

562

305

866

2

Asset size (1)

(665)

(410)

(1,075)

(53)

(33)

(86)

5

Methodology and policy (2)

21

(41)

(20)

2

(3)

(1)

7

Foreign exchange movements (3)

258

100

358

21

8

29

9

At 30 June 2020

6,634

3,457

10,091

531

277

808

Notes:

  1. Organic changes in portfolio size and composition (including the origination of new business).
  2. Changes due to methodological changes in calculation driven by regulatory policy changes. Reflects the adoption of the new securitisation framework from 1 January 2020.
  3. Changes arising from foreign currency retranslation movements.

Key points

  • The RWA decrease related to the IMM was mainly driven by a decrease in asset size, chiefly reflecting trade novations.
  • The decrease in non-IMM RWAs was primarily due to reduced exposure. This was partly the result of maturities as well as in relation to transactions with special purpose vehicles (SPVs) following a review of the eligibility of financial collateral with such counterparties in Q1 2020.
  • For both IMM and non-IMM exposures, the RWA decrease from asset size reduction was partly offset by the impact of sterling weakening against the US dollar and the euro.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

18

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU MR2_B: MR IMA and STD: Market risk RWAs and MCR flow statement

The table below shows the drivers of movements in market risk RWAs and MCR. There were no methodology or regulatory policy changes during the period. Additionally, there were no acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries. Changes in market risk arising from foreign currency retranslation are included within movement in risk levels as they are managed together with portfolio changes.

IMA

RWAs (1)

STD

Total

a

b

c

e

f

g

VaR

SVaR

IRC Other (RNIV)

Total

MCR

RWAs

MCR

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

At 1 January 2020

1,445

3,963

2,265

3,221

10,894

871

2,036

163

12,930

1,034

2

Movement in risk levels (2)

975

1,282

(471)

(70)

1,716

137

(618)

(49)

1,098

88

3

Model updates/changes (3)

68

511

-

(735)

(156)

(12)

-

-

(156)

(12)

5

Other (4)

-

-

-

(2,355)

(2,355)

(188)

-

-

(2,355)

(188)

8

At 30 June 2020

2,488

5,756

1,794

61

10,099

808

1,418

114

11,517

922

Notes:

  1. NatWest Group does not use the comprehensive risk measure to calculate market risk RWAs.
  2. Movement in risk levels represents movements due to position changes as well as time series updates.
  3. Due to updates to the model to reflect recent experience or changes to model scope.
  4. As explained in the key points, the RNIV decrease in this row reflects the temporary reduction in NWM Plc RWAs permitted by the PRA to offset the impact of multiplier increases (included in Movements in risk levels). The offset covers all metrics affected by the multiplier increase, including the regulatory CVA capital charge. Under the DNB approach, capital multiplier increases resulting from back-testing exceptions in NWM N.V. have been permitted to be excluded.

Key points

  • Overall, market risk RWAs for NatWest Group decreased. The comments below mainly relate to NWM Plc, NWM N.V. and NWM SI, which accounted for the majority of the exposure. Refer to table EU MR1 for comments relating to other subsidiaries.
  • During the period, market volatility and illiquidity rose to exceptional levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a steep increase in VaR model back-testing exceptions - and, thus, capital multipliers - across the industry.
  • On 30 March, the PRA announced a temporary approach to mitigate the impact of these exceptional developments. Under this approach, capital multiplier increases due to new back- testing exceptions can be offset through a commensurate reduction in RNIV capital requirements. The PRA is due to review this industry-wide approach in September 2020.
  • The decrease in RNIV-based RWAs chiefly reflected the offsetting reduction permitted by the PRA for NWM Plc. An update of the VaR model, to refine how risk factors relating to sovereign exposures are captured, also contributed to this movement.
  • The RWA decrease under the standardised approach primarily reflected a reduction in securitisation and loan positions in the trading book.
  • The decrease in the incremental risk charge reflected a reduction in Asia-Pacific and eurozone bond positions.
  • The increases in VaR and SVaR-based RWAs were driven both by market developments and by the impact of multiplier increases for NWM Plc as the number of back-testing exceptions rose sharply. The VaR model update relating to sovereign exposures also contributed.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

19

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

The tables below set out the leverage exposures in the prescribed template on a CRR transitional basis as relevant for the jurisdiction.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest

NWH

NatWest

LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposure

Group

Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Total assets as per published financial statements

806,887

472,827

286,406

31,922

723,039

428,371

248,053

2

Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

(517)

(416)

-

-

(492)

(391)

-

4

Adjustment for derivative financial instruments

(150,368)

(3,453)

(150,022)

-

(114,774)

(2,690)

(115,150)

5

Adjustments for securities financing transactions (SFTs)

1,312

115

1,034

39

2,224

516

1,559

6

Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)

43,484

30,451

5,989

3,521

42,363

29,655

5,986

EU-6a Adjustment for Intra-Group exposures excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure

-

-

(1,788)

-

in accordance with Article 429 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

-

-

(1,128)

7

Other adjustments

(14,062)

(6,298)

(7,722)

(141)

(8,486)

(7,610)

(2,815)

8

Total leverage ratio exposure

686,736

493,226

133,897

35,341

643,874

447,851

136,505

LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure

On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs)

579,066

451,710

90,289

31,532

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)

537,608

414,281

86,141

2

Asset amounts deducted in determining Tier 1 capital

(7,167)

(6,298)

(2,590)

(141)

(8,486)

(7,610)

(2,815)

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets)

571,899

445,412

87,699

31,391

529,122

406,671

83,326

Derivative exposures

11,654

441

11,092

28

4

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin)

10,464

252

9,879

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mtm method)

44,560

1,234

41,450

43

43,337

1,071

40,022

7

Deductions of receivable assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions

(23,433)

(1,519)

(22,979)

-

(19,075)

(1,114)

(18,432)

8

Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures

(562)

-

(89)

-

(335)

-

(25)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

5,157

-

5,818

-

5,411

-

5,411

10

(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)

(4,325)

-

(5,008)

-

(4,546)

-

(4,546)

11

Total derivative exposures

33,051

156

30,284

71

35,256

209

32,309

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

20

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 3: LR: Leverage exposures (CRR Delegated Act Template) - NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

NatWest

NWH

NatWest

Group

Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Securities financing transaction exposures

80,186

27,645

24,708

1,380

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions

74,156

20,682

29,613

13

Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivable of gross SFT assets

(43,196)

(10,553)

(14,029)

(1,022)

(39,247)

(9,882)

(15,160)

14

Counterparty credit risk exposures for SFT assets

1,312

115

1,034

-

2,224

516

1,559

16

Total securities financing transaction exposures

38,302

17,207

11,713

358

37,133

11,316

16,012

Other off-balance sheet exposures

134,783

109,831

10,947

9,282

17

Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount

130,524

105,875

11,656

18

Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts

(91,299)

(79,380)

(4,958)

(5,761)

(88,161)

(76,220)

(5,670)

19

Other off-balance sheet exposures

43,484

30,451

5,989

3,521

42,363

29,655

5,986

EU-19a

Exemption of Intra-Group exposures (solo basis) in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU)

-

-

(1,788)

-

No 575/2013 (on and off-balance sheet)

-

-

(1,128)

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 capital

36,751

26,365

7,110

1,668

34,611

24,861

7,003

21

Total leverage ratio exposure

686,736

493,226

133,897

35,341

643,874

447,851

136,505

Leverage ratio

5.4%

5.3%

5.3%

4.7%

5.4%

5.6%

5.1%

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Leverage ratio

exposures

NatWest

NWH

NatWest

LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

Group

Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

EU-1

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures), of which:

571,899

445,412

86,995

31,391

529,122

406,671

83,970

EU-2

Trading book exposures

61,723

-

50,485

-

56,623

-

47,778

EU-3

Banking book exposures, of which:

510,176

445,412

36,510

31,391

472,499

406,671

36,192

EU-4

Covered bonds

2,527

2,400

-

-

1,678

1,678

-

EU-5

Exposures treated as sovereigns

155,206

114,786

20,932

16,502

130,268

95,026

16,491

EU-6

Exposures to regional governments, multilateral development bank, international organisations and public sector entities

5,870

5,017

138

243

not treated as sovereigns

5,168

4,840

138

EU-7

Institutions

6,447

4,628

4,109

2,223

6,759

4,885

3,957

EU-8

Secured by mortgages of immovable properties

216,761

211,836

83

2,580

205,675

201,064

91

EU-9

Retail exposures

25,227

25,588

-

242

22,126

22,040

-

EU-10

Corporate

79,137

63,262

6,375

9,141

76,107

59,321

6,573

EU-11

Exposures in default

3,956

3,779

31

262

3,693

3,536

41

EU-12

Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and non-credit obligation assets)

15,045

14,116

4,842

198

21,025

14,281

8,901

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

21

Capital, liquidity and funding

CAP 4: CAP: Capital instruments - NatWest Group and significant subsidiaries

The following table sets out the main terms and conditions of NatWest Group's Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital instruments that will be treated as non- end point CRR compliant, for instance because they are legacy Tier 1 instruments or because they are Tier 2 instruments that include an incentive for the issuer to redeem. The balances are the IFRS balance sheet carrying amounts, which may differ from the amount which the instrument contributes to regulatory capital. Regulatory balances exclude, for example, issuance costs and fair value movements, while dated capital is required to be amortised on a straight-line basis over the final five years of maturity. For accounting purposes the capital instruments in the following table are included within equity or subordinated liabilities, details of which are included in Note 19 Subordinated Liabilities of the NatWest Group (formerly RBS) 2019 ARA. Refer to natwestgroup.com for more details on these and other instruments issued to third parties on an instrument-by-instrument basis.

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

Pillar 1 treatment - Additional Tier 1

Step-up coupon

£m

£m

NatWest Group - undated loan capital

US780097AH44 US$1,200 million 7.648% perpetual regulatory

624

(callable quarterly from September 2031)

3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.5%

585

NWB Plc - debt preference shares

143

GB0006227051 Series A £140 million 9% (not callable)

143

NatWest Group US Capital Trusts - debt trust preferred securities

US74927PAA75 US$650 million 6.425% 2043 (callable quarterly

514

from January 2034)

3 month US$ LIBOR plus 1.9425%

427

NatWest Group - equity preference shares

US780097AU54 Series U US$1,500 million 7.64% (callable every ten

494

years from September 2017)

3 month US$ LIBOR plus 2.32%

494

Tier 2 capital securities which contain an incentive for the issuer

to redeem

Pillar 1 treatment Tier 2

NWM Plc - undated loan capital

XSS0144810529 £500 million 6.2% undated subordinated notes

Aggregate of 2.05% and the

23

(callable every five years from March 2022)

5 year UK Gilts yield

23

XS0154144132 £900 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes

Aggregate of 2.10% and the

23

(callable every five years from September 2026)

5 year UK Gilts yield

24

XS0138939854 £500 million 5.625% undated subordinated notes

Aggregate of 2.41% and the

19

(callable every five years from June 2032)

5 year UK Gilts yield

18

NWB Plc - undated loan capital

XS0102480786 €100 million floating rate undated step-up notes

10

(callable quarterly)

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%

9

XS0102480869 €400 million floating rate undated subordinated notes

162

(callable quarterly)

3 month EURIBOR plus 2.15%

152

XS0102493680 £200 million 7.125% undated subordinated step-up notes

57

(callable every five years from October 2022)

5 year UK Gilts yield plus 3.08%

55

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

22

Capital, liquidity and funding

EU LIQ1: Liquidity coverage ratio

The table below shows the breakdown of high quality liquid assets, cash inflows and cash outflows, on both an unweighted and weighted basis, that are used to derive the liquidity coverage ratio. The weightings applied reflect the stress factors applicable under the EBA LCR rules. The values presented below are the simple average of the preceding monthly periods ending on the quarterly reporting date as specified in the table.

LCR outflows do not capture all liquidity risks (e.g. intra-day liquidity). NatWest Group assesses these risks as part of its Individual Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP) and maintains appropriate levels of liquidity.

Total unweighted value (average)

Total weighted value (average)

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

30 June

31 March

31 December

30 September

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2020

2019

2019

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

Number of data points used in the calculation of averages

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

High quality liquid assets

144,601

1

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

137,730

136,943

137,517

Cash outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from

216,728

17,233

small business customers

209,812

208,121

206,678

16,870

16,708

16,538

3

of which: stable deposits

135,082

131,569

130,273

129,262

6,754

6,578

6,514

6,463

4

of which: less stable deposits

79,247

77,765

77,408

77,053

9,980

9,814

9,754

9,712

5

Unsecured wholesale funding

144,727

138,803

136,504

135,760

66,159

63,796

62,768

62,259

6

Operational deposits (all

counterparties) and deposits in

60,019

14,687

networks of cooperative banks

57,205

56,316

56,380

13,985

13,764

13,782

7

Non-operational deposits (all

83,375

50,139

counterparties)

80,438

79,264

78,556

48,651

48,080

47,652

8

Unsecured debt

1,333

1,160

923

824

1,333

1,160

923

824

9

Secured wholesale funding

2,324

2,854

3,105

3,386

10

Additional requirements

73,758

74,811

75,969

76,884

18,986

18,757

18,909

19,059

11

Outflows related to derivative

exposures and other collateral

7,222

6,431

requirements

6,840

6,581

6,686

6,000

5,719

5,705

12

Outflows related to loss of funding

104

104

on debt products

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

66,432

67,971

69,388

70,198

12,451

12,757

13,191

13,354

14

Other contractual funding obligations

22,194

22,604

22,252

22,284

1,952

1,791

1,828

1,921

15

Other contingent funding obligations

48,505

46,765

46,483

46,318

3,801

3,752

3,665

3,574

16

Total cash outflows

110,455

107,820

106,983

106,736

17

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

63,453

66,018

67,250

68,473

1,231

1,441

1,954

2,486

18

Inflows from fully performing

12,601

9,496

exposures

12,650

12,350

12,555

9,406

9,031

9,201

19

Other cash inflows

14,112

14,081

14,231

14,158

5,569

5,464

5,439

5,337

EU-19a

Difference between total weighted

inflows and outflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-19b

Excess inflows from a related

specialised credit institution

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Total cash inflows

90,166

92,749

93,831

95,186

16,296

16,311

16,424

17,025

EU-20a Fully exempt inflows

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20b Inflows subject to 90% cap

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EU-20c

Inflows subject to 75% cap

83,236

84,635

85,218

86,127

16,296

16,311

16,424

17,025

21

Liquidity buffer

144,601

137,730

136,943

137,517

22

Total net cash outflows

94,160

91,509

90,559

89,712

23

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

153

151

151

153

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

23

Capital, liquidity and funding

KM2: Key metrics - MREL requirements

The table below provides a summary of own funds, eligible liabilities, ratios and components for NatWest Group.

a

Minimum requirement for own funds

and eligible liabilities (MREL)

30 June 2020

£m

Own funds and eligible liabilities, ratios and components

1

Own funds and eligible liabilities

66,347

EU-1a

Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities

66,347

2

Total risk exposure amount of the resolution group (TREA)

181,458

3

Own funds and eligible liabilities as a percentage of TREA (row1/row2)

36.6%

EU-3a

Of which own funds and subordinated liabilities

36.6%

4

Total exposure measure of the resolution group

585,114

5

Own funds and eligible liabilities as percentage of the total exposure measure

11.3%

EU-5a

Of which own funds or subordinated liabilities

11.3%

6a

Pro-memo item - Aggregate amount of permitted non-subordinated eligible liabilities instruments If the

n/a

subordination discretion as per Article 72b(3) CRR is applied (max 3.5% exemption)

n/a

6b

Does the subordination exemption in Article 72(b)(4) of the CRR apply? (5% exemption)

6c

Pro-memo item: If a capped subordination exemption applies under Article 72(b)(3) or (4), the amount

n/a

of funding issued that ranks pari passu with excluded liabilities and that is recognised under row 1

0110, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be

recognised under row 1 0110 if no cap was applied (%)

Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)

21.9%

EU-7

MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount

EU-9

MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total exposure measure

6.5%

Notes:

  1. NatWest Group is no longer recognised as a G-SII from 1 January 2020 and is therefore not subject to the CRR MREL requirement as of this date which references CRR2 leverage exposure. Therefore for the sake of consistency the leverage exposure, and resulting ratio, is disclosed according to the BoE leverage framework for all time periods.
  2. As NatWest Group is a single point of entry resolution firm, the resolution group is equal to the prudential consolidation group. Therefore, information on differences between the own funds amounts disclosed and the IFRS 9 fully loaded amount at the resolution group level is disclosed in template KM1: BCBS 2 & EBA IFRS 9-FL: Key metrics.
  3. Row EU-7-"MREL requirement expressed as percentage of the total risk exposure amount" is based on interim 2020 BoE MREL requirement i.e. (2 x Pillar 1) plus (1 x Pillar 2A) + CRDIV combined buffer requirements.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

24

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster

The table below summarises NatWest Group's total credit risk profile (incorporating counterparty credit risk and securitisations) by customer type. This reflects the basis on which customers are managed internally. Wholesale customers are managed on an individual basis and grouped by sector. Personal customers are managed on a portfolio basis and grouped into portfolios of similar risk. The table shows EAD post CRM, RWAs and RWA density, each split by regulatory approach, i.e. internal ratings based (IRB) and standardised (STD).

EAD post CRM

RWAs

RWA density

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

%

%

%

Sector cluster

Sovereign

25,722

81,349

107,071

741

355

1,096

3

-

1

Central banks

Central governments

21,082

26,412

47,494

2,011

-

2,011

10

-

4

Other sovereign

2,583

640

3,223

485

11

496

19

2

15

Total sovereign

49,387

108,401

157,788

3,237

366

3,603

7

-

2

Financial institutions (FIs)

19,310

653

19,963

7,571

160

7,731

39

24

39

Banks

Non-bank FIs (1)

34,116

6,093

40,209

13,404

2,713

16,117

39

45

40

SSPEs (2)

8,768

466

9,234

2,071

423

2,494

24

91

27

Total FIs

62,194

7,212

69,406

23,046

3,296

26,342

37

46

38

Corporates

Property

41,161

3,229

44,390

18,314

2,924

21,238

44

91

48

- UK

- RoI

1,465

185

1,650

911

183

1,094

62

99

66

- Western Europe

1,731

179

1,910

921

162

1,083

53

90

57

- US

348

2

350

141

3

144

41

100

41

- RoW

462

219

681

298

177

475

64

81

70

Total property

45,167

3,814

48,981

20,585

3,449

24,034

46

90

49

Natural resources

15,231

362

15,593

6,569

340

6,909

43

94

44

Transport

19,989

859

20,848

9,022

652

9,674

45

76

46

Manufacturing

16,342

907

17,249

7,009

644

7,653

43

71

44

Retail and leisure

19,593

1,233

20,826

10,848

1,097

11,945

55

89

57

Services

19,494

1,516

21,010

9,682

1,191

10,873

50

79

52

TMT (3)

8,144

235

8,379

4,795

196

4,991

59

83

60

Total corporates

143,960

8,926

152,886

68,510

7,569

76,079

48

85

50

Personal

Mortgages

164,716

10,910

175,626

13,100

3,969

17,069

8

36

10

- UK

- RoI

14,471

27

14,498

4,908

10

4,918

34

38

34

- Western Europe

-

264

264

-

98

98

-

37

37

- US

-

288

288

-

106

106

-

37

37

- RoW

-

1,386

1,386

-

548

548

-

39

39

Total mortgages

179,187

12,875

192,062

18,008

4,731

22,739

10

37

12

Other personal

29,556

2,565

32,121

13,121

1,732

14,853

44

68

46

Total personal

208,743

15,440

224,183

31,129

6,463

37,592

15

42

17

Other items

4,623

933

5,556

3,868

527

4,395

84

57

79

Total

468,907

140,912

609,819

129,790

18,221

148,011

28

13

24

For the notes to this table refer to the following page.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

25

Credit risk

CR1: IRB and STD: RWA density by NatWest Group sector cluster continued

EAD post CRM

RWAs

RWA density

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

IRB

STD

Total

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

%

%

%

Sector cluster

Sovereign

Central banks

26,889

55,021

81,910

495

317

812

2

1

1

Central governments

21,158

26,475

47,633

2,098

-

2,098

10

-

4

Other sovereign

1,983

606

2,589

392

15

407

20

2

16

Total sovereign

50,030

82,102

132,132

2,985

332

3,317

6

-

3

Financial institutions (FIs)

Banks

20,675

365

21,040

7,560

184

7,744

37

50

37

Non-bank FIs (1)

34,132

5,454

39,586

13,197

2,711

15,908

39

50

40

SSPEs (2)

8,990

646

9,636

1,658

604

2,262

18

93

23

Total FIs

63,797

6,465

70,262

22,415

3,499

25,914

35

54

37

Corporates

Property

- UK

37,756

2,907

40,663

17,609

2,675

20,284

47

92

50

- RoI

1,437

172

1,609

897

171

1,068

62

99

66

- Western Europe

1,775

163

1,938

1,069

153

1,222

60

94

63

- US

242

3

245

108

3

111

45

100

45

- RoW

415

225

640

262

195

457

63

87

71

Total property

41,625

3,470

45,095

19,945

3,197

23,142

48

92

51

Natural resources

14,310

261

14,571

5,956

244

6,200

42

94

43

Transport

16,926

875

17,801

6,943

778

7,721

41

89

43

Manufacturing

15,259

883

16,142

7,055

649

7,704

46

74

48

Retail and leisure

16,898

1,214

18,112

9,146

1,188

10,334

54

98

57

Services

17,988

1,433

19,421

9,345

1,221

10,566

52

85

54

TMT (3)

6,761

315

7,076

4,223

304

4,527

62

96

64

Total corporates

129,767

8,451

138,218

62,613

7,581

70,194

48

90

51

Personal

Mortgages

- UK

160,479

10,742

171,221

13,070

3,895

16,965

8

36

10

- RoI

14,050

30

14,080

5,869

13

5,882

42

45

42

- Western Europe

-

250

250

-

93

93

-

37

37

- US

-

255

255

-

94

94

-

37

37

- RoW

-

1,362

1,362

-

491

491

-

36

36

Total mortgages

174,529

12,639

187,168

18,939

4,586

23,525

11

36

13

Other personal

30,573

2,838

33,411

13,997

1,932

15,929

46

68

48

Total personal

205,102

15,477

220,579

32,936

6,518

39,454

16

42

18

Other items

5,331

1,233

6,564

4,100

664

4,764

77

54

73

Total

454,027

113,728

567,755

125,049

18,594

143,643

28

16

25

Notes:

  1. Comprises US agencies, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge and leverage funds, broker-dealers and non-bank subsidiaries of banks.
  2. Securitisation special purpose entities (SSPEs) primarily relate to securitisation-related vehicles.
  3. Telecommunications, media and technology.

Key points

  • EAD post CRM - Total credit risk exposures increased during H1 2020 primarily due to increased cash placements with central banks. The increase in exposures to corporates was mainly due to increased drawdowns in Commercial Banking as well as new lending under the government lending schemes. Government lending scheme products are originated by NatWest Group but are covered by government guarantees. These are to be set against the outstanding balance of a defaulted facility after the proceeds of the business assets have been applied. The government guarantee is 80% for CBILS and CLBILS and 100% for BBLS. NatWest Group recognises lower LGDs for these lending products as a result, with 0% applied to the government- guaranteed part of the exposure. The increase in UK Personal Banking in mortgages mainly reflected lending growth during Q1 2020 and was offset by a reduction in unsecured balances in Q2 2020.
  • RWAs - The overall uplift in RWAs was primarily due to increased lending in Commercial Banking through the CBILS scheme as well as foreign exchange movements. There were offsetting decreases in UK Personal Banking and Ulster Bank RoI, mainly reflecting a reduction in exposures and revision of LGD metrics during the period. Additional decreases were driven by NatWest Markets reflecting the exit of specific positions.
  • Sovereign - The EAD increases reflected an increase in cash placements with central banks during Q2 2020.
  • Corporates - The increases in RWAs mainly reflected increased utilisation of existing facilities in Commercial Banking as well as new lending through government lending schemes, partially offset by reductions due to increased defaults.
  • Mortgages - The reduction in RoI mortgages was due to the sale of a portfolio of non-performing exposures as well as decreases due to PD calibration. The increase in UK mortgages reflected lending growth in UK Personal Banking during Q1 2020.
  • Other personal - The decrease in EAD and RWAs was due to decreases in unsecured balances during the period.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

26

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries

The table below shows credit risk (including securitisations) and counterparty credit risk separately for NatWest Group and large subsidiaries (including intra-Group exposures). It presents EAD pre and post CRM, RWAs and minimum capital requirements (MCR), split by regulatory approach and exposure class.

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

Credit risk

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30 June 2020

IRB

52,134

52,088

3,537

283

33,220

33,173

2,864

229

10,460

10,460

534

43

4,615

4,615

19

2

Central governments and central banks

Institutions

11,532

9,575

2,504

200

8,208

6,250

1,642

131

351

351

134

11

1,763

1,763

451

45

Corporates

150,716

139,924

67,226

5,379

124,425

113,657

58,369

4,670

8,421

8,421

2,944

234

13,890

13,882

3,735

374

Specialised lending

18,523

18,497

12,310

985

15,626

15,601

10,601

848

434

434

256

20

2,351

2,350

1,366

137

SME

21,518

21,093

9,204

736

21,250

20,827

9,057

725

5

5

10

1

263

261

137

14

Other corporate

110,675

100,334

45,712

3,658

87,549

77,229

38,711

3,097

7,982

7,982

2,678

213

11,276

11,271

2,232

223

Retail

224,509

224,509

35,674

2,854

224,509

224,509

35,674

2,854

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Secured by real estate property - SME

1,253

1,253

447

36

1,253

1,253

447

36

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

179,187

179,187

18,008

1,441

179,188

179,188

18,008

1,441

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Qualifying revolving

22,151

22,151

5,235

419

22,151

22,151

5,235

419

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other retail - SME

14,722

14,722

4,255

340

14,721

14,721

4,255

340

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

7,196

7,196

7,729

618

7,196

7,196

7,729

618

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equities

1,242

1,242

2,499

200

-

-

-

-

430

430

667

53

1

1

2

-

Securitisation

13,241

13,241

2,347

188

6,918

6,918

1,300

104

6,323

6,323

1,047

84

-

-

-

-

Non-credit obligation assets

5,515

5,515

4,142

331

5,153

5,153

3,925

314

97

97

97

8

-

-

-

-

Total IRB

458,889

446,094

117,929

9,435

402,433

389,660

103,774

8,302

26,082

26,082

5,423

433

20,269

20,261

4,207

421

STD

107,506

107,505

361

29

85,229

85,296

1,188

95

10,659

10,659

-

-

12,047

12,047

15

2

Central governments and central banks

Regional governments and local authorities

52

4

2

-

52

3

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Multilateral development banks

249

249

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

217

265

89

7

732

732

309

25

5,800

5,800

961

77

1,053

694

139

14

Corporates

7,105

6,391

5,472

438

6,005

5,520

4,753

380

1,363

1,345

738

59

41

17

17

2

Retail

2,294

2,190

1,323

106

2,199

2,106

1,261

101

-

-

-

-

499

359

164

16

Secured by mortgages on:

13,801

13,800

5,025

402

11,232

11,231

4,126

330

-

-

-

-

2,580

2,580

956

96

immovable property - residential

- commercial

2,635

2,592

2,602

208

2,608

2,566

2,577

206

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Exposures in default

488

486

573

46

412

411

490

39

5

5

7

1

54

54

55

6

Items associated with particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Covered bonds

129

129

26

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity exposures

686

686

1,679

134

14

14

15

1

790

790

1,960

157

-

-

-

-

Other exposures

1,045

1,045

576

46

842

842

386

31

16

16

3

-

191

191

103

10

Total STD

136,207

135,342

17,728

1,418

109,325

108,721

15,107

1,208

18,633

18,615

3,669

294

16,465

15,942

1,449

145

Total IRB and STD

595,096

581,436

135,657

10,853

511,758

498,381

118,881

9,510

44,715

44,697

9,092

727

36,734

36,203

5,656

566

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

27

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

RBSI

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

Counterparty credit risk

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

30 June 2020

IRB

999

110

9

164

4

-

644

85

7

-

-

-

Central governments and central banks

Institutions

5,961

4,628

370

299

121

10

5,373

4,180

334

-

-

-

Corporates

15,006

6,625

530

1,142

187

15

11,912

5,831

467

-

-

-

Specialised lending

1,046

761

61

31

22

2

955

698

56

-

-

-

SME

64

33

3

1

1

-

62

31

3

-

-

-

Other corporate

13,896

5,831

466

1,110

164

13

10,895

5,102

408

-

-

-

Securitisation positions

847

498

40

-

-

-

846

498

40

-

-

-

Total IRB

22,813

11,861

949

1,605

312

25

18,775

10,594

848

-

-

-

STD

939

-

-

327

-

-

612

-

-

-

-

-

Central governments and central banks

Regional governments and local authorities

18

1

-

-

-

-

5

1

-

-

-

-

Institutions

4,235

226

18

1,247

786

63

6,898

325

26

53

11

1

Corporates

378

266

21

221

342

27

447

214

17

27

24

2

Total STD

5,570

493

39

1,795

1,128

90

7,962

540

43

80

35

3

Total IRB and STD

28,383

12,354

988

3,400

1,440

115

26,737

11,134

891

80

35

3

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

28

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

EAD pre

EAD post

Credit risk

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

31 December 2019

IRB

Central governments and central banks

52,839

52,712

2,987

239

34,581

34,522

2,353

188

10,791

10,790

535

43

Institutions

11,716

9,753

2,410

193

8,261

6,299

1,582

127

332

332

171

14

Corporates

140,230

130,448

61,208

4,897

113,640

103,882

52,011

4,161

9,322

9,319

3,541

283

Specialised lending

16,772

16,702

11,178

894

13,931

13,862

9,426

754

330

330

189

15

SME

20,800

20,368

8,762

701

20,451

20,021

8,570

686

3

3

-

-

Other corporate

102,658

93,378

41,268

3,302

79,258

69,999

34,015

2,721

8,989

8,986

3,352

268

Retail

215,130

215,130

37,150

2,972

215,130

215,130

37,150

2,972

-

-

-

-

Secured by real estate property - SME

1,291

1,291

523

42

1,291

1,291

523

42

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

174,529

174,529

18,939

1,516

174,529

174,529

18,939

1,516

-

-

-

-

Qualifying revolving

23,138

23,138

5,991

479

23,138

23,138

5,991

479

-

-

-

-

Other retail - SME

8,940

8,940

3,856

308

8,940

8,940

3,856

308

-

-

-

-

- non-SME

7,232

7,232

7,841

627

7,232

7,232

7,841

627

-

-

-

-

Equities

1,366

1,366

2,613

209

-

-

-

-

612

612

946

75

Securitisation

13,833

13,833

2,379

190

7,329

7,329

1,509

121

6,500

6,500

846

68

Non-credit obligation assets

6,204

6,204

4,365

349

5,847

5,847

4,152

332

139

139

139

11

Total IRB

441,318

429,446

113,112

9,049

384,788

373,009

98,757

7,901

27,696

27,692

6,178

494

STD

Central governments and central banks

81,335

81,339

323

26

63,983

63,983

1,193

95

5,891

5,894

-

-

Regional governments and local authorities

20

20

6

-

20

20

5

-

-

-

-

-

Multilateral development banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

307

353

85

7

653

653

236

19

5,688

5,688

948

76

Corporates

8,747

8,212

7,691

615

7,567

7,230

6,928

554

1,238

1,184

685

55

Retail

2,445

2,380

1,433

115

2,332

2,276

1,356

109

-

-

-

-

Secured by mortgages on:

immovable property - residential

13,507

13,507

4,849

388

10,909

10,909

3,942

315

-

-

-

-

- commercial

697

678

692

55

681

663

677

54

-

-

-

-

Exposures in default

468

406

489

39

303

302

359

29

1

1

2

-

Items associated with particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Covered bonds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Equity exposures

671

671

1,619

130

25

25

27

2

810

810

2,010

161

Other exposures

1,345

1,345

713

57

1,123

1,123

500

40

11

11

2

-

Total STD

109,542

108,911

17,900

1,432

87,596

87,184

15,223

1,217

13,639

13,588

3,647

292

Total IRB and STD

550,860

538,357

131,012

10,481

472,384

460,193

113,980

9,118

41,335

41,280

9,825

786

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

29

Credit risk

CR2: IRB and STD: EAD, RWAs and MCR by CRR exposure class: NatWest Group and large subsidiaries continued

NatWest Group

NWH Group

NWM Plc

EAD post

EAD post

EAD post

Counterparty credit risk

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

CRM

RWAs

MCR

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

31 December 2019

IRB

Central governments and central banks

1,322

475

38

209

3

-

1,039

198

16

Institutions

6,915

4,649

372

265

94

8

6,203

4,205

336

Corporates

15,599

6,326

506

479

120

9

12,986

5,632

451

Specialised lending

868

638

51

28

19

2

793

586

47

SME

81

42

3

1

1

-

79

41

3

Other corporate

14,650

5,646

452

450

100

7

12,114

5,005

401

Securitisation positions

745

487

39

-

-

-

613

319

26

Total IRB

24,581

11,937

955

953

217

17

20,841

10,354

829

STD

Central governments and central banks

724

-

-

332

-

-

392

-

-

Regional governments and local authorities

20

2

-

-

-

-

8

2

-

Institutions

3,585

300

24

1,174

528

42

5,417

329

26

Corporates

488

392

32

132

235

19

653

375

30

Retail

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total STD

4,817

694

56

1,638

763

61

6,470

706

56

Total IRB and STD

29,398

12,631

1,011

2,591

980

78

27,311

11,060

885

Key points

  • NWM Plc - The overall increase in EAD reflected increased exposures to central banks. The decrease in RWAs reflected the exit of specific positions as the business seeks to reduce RWAs. There were also insurance-related asset transfers to NatWest Bank Plc.
  • The overall increase in counterparty risk RWAs was mainly due to an increase in credit valuation adjustments, partially offset by reduced exposures and trade maturities.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

30

Credit risk

Risk profile by credit quality

EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split

The table below shows gross carrying values of credit risk exposures and specific credit risk adjustments (SCRA) analysed by credit quality, split by regulatory approach and exposure class. It excludes counterparty credit risk and securitisations. Gross carrying value comprises both on and off-balance sheet exposures including SCRA. The table has been prepared on an accounting basis adjusted for regulatory consolidation.

a

b

c

e

g

a

b

c

e

g

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Gross carrying values of

Year-to-date

Gross carrying values of

Year-to-date

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

accumulated

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

accumulated

Exposure class

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

IRB

3

52,250

4

-

52,249

1

Central governments and central banks

3

52,943

3

-

52,943

2

Institutions

-

11,893

30

-

11,863

-

12,443

22

-

12,421

3

Corporates

2,975

190,926

3,152

84

190,749

2,337

178,337

1,348

394

179,326

4

Specialised lending

645

20,023

549

7

20,119

600

18,375

296

183

18,679

5

SME

731

24,155

864

23

24,022

681

22,744

367

74

23,058

6

Other corporate

1,599

146,748

1,739

54

146,608

1,056

137,218

685

137

137,589

Retail

3,685

230,355

2,880

318

231,160

3,870

219,807

2,310

383

221,367

8

Secured by real estate property - SME

27

1,275

19

1

1,283

26

1,302

13

1

1,315

9

- non-SME

2,225

177,367

1,005

168

178,587

2,531

172,413

927

76

174,017

10

Qualifying revolving

633

31,390

731

84

31,292

606

31,315

552

187

31,369

12

Other retail - SME

288

13,749

281

22

13,756

269

8,145

236

79

8,178

13

- non-SME

512

6,574

844

43

6,242

438

6,632

582

40

6,488

14

Equities

-

1,242

-

-

1,242

-

1,366

-

-

1,366

15

Non-credit obligation assets

-

4,607

-

-

4,607

-

5,329

-

-

5,329

Total IRB

6,663

491,273

6,066

402

491,870

6,210

470,225

3,683

777

472,752

Of which: Loans

6,024

311,941

5,740

401

312,225

5,664

291,401

3,539

745

293,526

Debt securities

-

28,820

8

1

28,812

-

27,765

3

-

27,762

Other assets

33

27,165

29

-

27,169

8

30,890

11

-

30,887

Off-balance sheet exposures

606

123,347

289

-

123,664

538

120,169

130

32

120,577

For the notes to the table refer to the following page.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

31

Credit risk

EU CR1_A: IRB and STD: Credit risk exposures by exposure class - Defaulted and non-defaulted split continued

a

b

c

e

g

30 June 2020

Gross carrying values of

Year-to-date

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

accumulated

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

a

b

c

e

g

31 December 2019

Gross carrying values of

Year-to-date

Defaulted

Non-defaulted

accumulated

exposures (1)

exposures

SCRA (2)

write-offs

Net value

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

STD

-

108,086

6

-

108,080

16

Central governments and central banks

-

81,965

5

-

81,960

17

Regional governments and local authorities

-

584

-

-

584

-

222

-

-

222

19

Multilateral development banks

-

249

-

-

249

-

-

-

-

-

21

Institutions

-

274

-

-

274

-

385

-

-

385

22

Corporates

159

9,137

217

3

9,079

249

10,276

86

12

10,439

24

Retail

102

6,650

41

1

6,711

91

6,367

21

1

6,437

Secured by mortgages on immovable property:

288

14,657

12

2

14,933

26

- residential

233

14,498

14

2

14,717

27

- commercial

20

2,857

40

-

2,837

10

892

2

-

900

28

Exposures in default (3)

569

-

79

5

490

583

-

59

15

524

29

Items associated with particularly high risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

Covered bonds

-

127

-

-

127

-

-

-

-

-

33

Equity exposures

-

686

-

-

686

-

671

-

-

671

34

Other exposures

-

933

-

-

933

-

1,232

-

-

1,232

35

Total STD

569

144,240

316

6

144,493

583

116,508

128

15

116,963

Of which: Loans

534

27,259

288

6

27,505

479

25,853

118

6

26,214

Debt securities

-

26,974

3

-

26,971

-

26,726

2

-

26,724

Other assets

3

80,385

4

-

80,384

1

55,314

4

-

55,311

Off-balance sheet exposures

32

9,622

21

-

9,633

103

8,615

4

9

8,714

37

Total: Loans

6,558

339,200

6,028

407

339,730

6,143

317,254

3,657

751

319,740

38

Debt securities

-

55,794

11

1

55,783

-

54,491

5

-

54,486

Other assets

36

107,550

33

-

107,553

9

86,204

15

-

86,198

39

Off-balance sheet exposures

638

132,969

310

-

133,297

641

128,784

134

41

129,291

36

Total IRB and STD

7,232

635,513

6,382

408

636,363

6,793

586,733

3,811

792

589,715

Notes:

  1. Defaulted exposures are those with a PD of one and past due exposures of one day or more on the payment of a credit obligation.
  2. SCRA includes ECL for defaulted and non-defaulted customers.
  3. The breakdown of the standardised exposures in default is reported by the exposure class that corresponded to the exposure before default.

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

32

Credit risk

This section contains disclosures on non-performing exposures (NPEs), forborne exposures (FBEs) and foreclosed assets. The aim of these tables is to facilitate effective management of NPEs and achieve a sustainable reduction in NPEs in credit institutions' balance sheets.

In line with EBA guidelines, only templates mandatory for all institutions are disclosed. NatWest Group monitors its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to ensure that it is not required to disclose the additional templates for institutions with an NPL ratio above 5%.

The EBA and PRA have issued guidance on the treatment of payment holidays and covenant breaches during the Covid-19 pandemic when applying IFRS 9 and the classification of exposures as non-performing. It is not expected that using payment holidays would automatically trigger a move to stage 2 or stage 3 for the calculation of ECL, nor classification as non-performing in the tables below. NatWest Group assesses each customer individually, taking into consideration a range of factors in deciding the correct stage for the calculation of ECL.

Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures

The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of forborne exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

Accumulated impairment,

accumulated negative

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures

changes in fair value due to

with forbearance measures

credit risk and provisions

Collateral received and

Of which collateral and financial

On

Non-

On performing

non-performing

financial guarantees

guarantees received on

Performing

performing

Of which

Of which

forborne

forborne

received

non- performing exposure

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

on forborne exposures

with forbearance measures

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

4,372

3,546

3,042

3,027

(266)

(1,114)

5,474

2,304

2

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

101

6

-

-

(3)

-

24

5

6

Non-financial corporations

3,023

1,375

1,237

1,238

(218)

(539)

2,723

726

7

Households

1,248

2,165

1,805

1,789

(45)

(575)

2,727

1,573

8

Debt Securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Loan commitments given

427

69

49

49

(1)

-

184

18

10

Total

4,799

3,615

3,091

3,076

(267)

(1,114)

5,658

2,322

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

33

Credit risk

Template 1: Credit quality of forborne exposures continued

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

Accumulated impairment,

accumulated negative

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures

changes in fair value due to

with forbearance measures

credit risk and provisions

Collateral received and

Of which collateral and financial

On

Non-

On performing

non-performing

financial guarantees

guarantees received on

Performing

performing

Of which

Of which

forborne

forborne

received

non- performing exposure

forborne

forborne

defaulted

impaired

exposures

exposures

on forborne exposures

with forbearance measures

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

3,305

3,438

2,954

2,936

(76)

(982)

4,674

2,290

2

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Credit institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

33

2

2

2

-

-

3

1

6

Non-financial corporations

2,116

884

757

757

(54)

(318)

1,716

424

7

Households

1,156

2,552

2,195

2,177

(22)

(664)

2,955

1,865

8

Debt Securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Loan commitments given

332

36

28

28

-

-

124

14

10

Total

3,637

3,474

2,982

2,964

(76)

(982)

4,798

2,304

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

34

Credit risk

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

The table below provides a breakdown of performing and non-performing exposures by portfolio, exposure class and days past due buckets.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Of which:

Unlikely to pay

Not past due

Of which:

that are not

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

or

Past due >

Non-

past

Past due

Past due

Past due >

Past due

Past due

Of which:

Performing

past due ≤ 30

30 days ≤

performing

due or are past

> 90 days

> 180 days

1 year

> 2 years ≤

> 5 years ≤

Past due >

Of which :

exposures

days

90 days

exposures

due ≤ 90 days

≤ 180 days

≤ 1 year

≤ 2 years

5 years

7 years

7 years

defaulted

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

366,281

364,830

1,451

7,570

3,958

719

794

746

850

185

318

6,995

2

Central banks

7,519

7,519

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,411

3,406

5

3

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

4

Credit institutions

2,059

2,059

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

40,527

40,452

75

14

8

-

-

3

2

-

1

9

6

Non-financial corporations

112,439

111,685

754

2,982

2,075

93

175

166

275

57

141

2,828

7

Of which SMEs

28,246

28,092

154

974

516

57

66

118

132

34

51

893

8

Households

200,326

199,709

617

4,571

1,872

626

619

577

573

128

176

4,155

9

Debt securities

60,580

60,580

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Central banks

176

176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

General governments

47,142

47,142

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Credit institutions

6,143

6,143

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Other financial corporations

6,966

6,966

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Non-financial corporations

153

153

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Off-balance-sheet exposures

133,570

-

-

961

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

631

16

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

General governments

2,158

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Credit institutions

1,532

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Other financial corporations

16,971

-

-

37

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

20

Non-financial corporations

70,453

-

-

587

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

311

21

Households

42,456

-

-

337

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

316

22

Total

560,431

425,410

1,451

8,531

3,958

719

794

746

850

185

318

7,626

Note:

  1. The gross NPL ratio for NatWest Group is 2.02% (Loans and advances classified as held for sale, cash balances at central banks and other demand deposits are excluded from this calculation).

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

35

Credit risk

Template 3: Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days continued

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Of which:

Unlikely to pay

Not past due

Of which:

Non-

that are not

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

Of which:

or

Past due >

past

Past due

Past due

Past due >

Past due

Past due

Of which:

Performing

past due ≤ 30

30 days ≤

performing

due or are past

> 90 days

> 180 days

1 year

> 2 years ≤

> 5 years ≤

Past due >

Of which :

exposures

days

90 days

exposures

due ≤ 90 days

≤ 180 days

≤ 1 year

≤ 2 years

5 years

7 years

7 years

defaulted

31 December 2019

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

333,240

332,487

753

7,176

3,408

772

762

842

816

242

334

6,491

2

Central banks

4,317

4,317

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,428

3,428

-

3

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

4

Credit institutions

2,302

2,302

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Other financial corporations

31,890

31,883

7

12

3

-

3

4

1

-

1

12

6

Non-financial corporations

100,168

99,916

252

2,326

1,394

164

135

237

188

71

137

2,093

7

Of which SMEs

24,811

24,759

52

896

426

49

75

113

136

41

56

837

8

Households

191,135

190,641

494

4,835

2,008

608

624

601

627

171

196

4,383

9

Debt securities

59,305

59,305

-

3

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Central banks

133

133

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

General governments

46,992

46,992

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Credit institutions

5,565

5,565

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

Other financial corporations

6,505

6,505

-

3

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Non-financial corporations

110

110

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Off-balance-sheet exposures

129,937

-

-

587

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

562

16

Central banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17

General governments

1,702

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18

Credit institutions

2,237

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

Other financial corporations

14,813

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

Non-financial corporations

66,842

-

-

265

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

258

21

Households

44,343

-

-

321

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

304

22

Total

522,482

391,792

753

7,766

3,411

772

762

842

816

242

334

7,053

NatWest Group Pillar 3 - H1 2020

36

Credit risk

Template 4: Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions.

The table below provides a breakdown of gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing exposures and the related accumulated impairment, provisions, accumulated change in fair value due to credit risk, accumulated partial write-off and collateral and financial guarantees received by portfolio and exposure class.

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

n

o

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

in fair value due to credit risk and provisions

Non-performing exposures -

accumulated impairment, accumulated

Collateral and financial

Performing exposures - accumulated

negative changes in fair

guarantees received

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

impairment and provisions

value due to credit risk and provisions

On non-

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

On performing

performing

Total

stage 1

stage 2

Total

stage 2

stage 3

Total

stage 1

stage 2

Total

stage 2

stage 3

exposures

exposures

30 June 2020

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

1

Loans and advances

366,281

270,235

96,046

7,570

628

6,934

(3,248)

(429)

(2,819)

(2,872)

(54)

(2,818)

264,748

4,122

2

Central banks

7,519

7,519

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

General governments

3,411

3,363

48

3

-

3

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

-

1,748

3

4

Credit institutions

2,059

1,932

127

-

-

-

(8)

(2)

(6)

-

-

-

512

-

5

Other financial corporations

40,527

37,176

3,351

14

5

9

(65)

(11)

(54)

(4)

-

(4)

19,420

9

6

Non-financial corporations

112,439

52,935

59,504

2,982

138

2,842

(1,932)

(225)

(1,707)

(1,299)

(9)

(1,290)

59,782

1,430

7

Of which SMEs

28,246

13,358

14,888

974

74

900

(612)

(56)

(556)

(404)

(5)

(399)

13,757

408

8

Households

200,326

167,310

33,016

4,571

485

4,080

(1,241)

(190)

(1,051)

(1,569)

(45)

(1,524)

183,286

2,680

9

Debt securities

60,580

59,246

1,334

-

-

-

(12)

(9)

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

10

Central banks

176

176

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-