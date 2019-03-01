Nautilus, Inc. : Executive Resigns; Chairman of the Board Assumes Interim Role

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), a leader in innovative home fitness
equipment, announced today that, effective March 1, 2019, Chief
Executive Officer Bruce Cazenave has resigned from the Company. M. Carl
Johnson III, Chairman of the Board of Nautilus Inc., has assumed the
role of interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Johnson will remain in the
position while a search is conducted for a permanent CEO. That search,
which was underway prior to March 1 in accordance with the Company’s
existing succession planning procedures, is being conducted by a
well-respected international executive search firm.
In addition to his tenure as an independent Board member of Nautilus,
Inc. since 2010, Mr. Johnson has held senior executive and general
management positions in several consumer products companies including
Colgate-Palmolive, Kraft Foods, Campbell Soup Company, Del Monte Foods
and most recently, Big Heart Pet Brands, now a division of J.M. Smucker
Company.
Mr. Johnson stated: “Nautilus has an incredibly powerful portfolio of
fitness brands and products. While financial results in 2018 interrupted
a cadence of strong performance that we have delivered over several
years, we recognize that the Company needs to continue to invest in
innovative products and services to capitalize on its brands. We are
especially excited with our new digital platform, which we believe
represents the future of fitness.” Mr. Johnson continued: “We fully
expect our new Chief Executive Officer will continue to drive and
accelerate profitable growth across all of our channels, and foster our
innovative culture. I am proud to assume this position on an interim
basis while Nautilus completes its search. As Chairman of the Board, I
am very familiar with the Executive Team and have the utmost confidence
that our team can execute on its business and strategic plans and look
forward to working closely with them to improve our results and market
position.”
Mr. Johnson added, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bruce
for his 7 years of dedicated service to Nautilus, and wish him all the
best in his future endeavors.”
About Nautilus, Inc.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a
global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit
and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®,
Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and
Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to
support healthy living through direct and retail channels, as well as in
commercial channels with Octane Fitness® products. Nautilus,
Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors)
to make information available to its investors and the market.
This press release includes forward-looking statements (statements which
are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: projected or forecasted
financial and operating results, including future plans for introduction
of new products, anticipated demand for the Company's new and existing
products, and projected impact of the new and continuing product
launches on the Company’s operating results for future periods;
statements regarding the Company's prospects, resources or capabilities;
current or future financial and economic trends; planned investments and
initiatives and the anticipated or targeted results of such initiatives.
Factors that could cause Nautilus, Inc.’s actual results to differ
materially from these forward-looking statements include: weaker than
expected demand for new or existing products; our ability to timely
acquire inventory that meets our quality control standards from sole
source foreign manufacturers at acceptable costs; an inability to pass
along or otherwise mitigate the impact of raw material price increases
and other cost pressures, including unfavorable currency exchange rates;
experiencing delays and/or greater than anticipated costs in connection
with launch of new products, entry into new markets, or strategic
initiatives; our ability to hire and retain key management personnel;
changes in consumer fitness trends; changes in the media consumption
habits of our target consumers or the effectiveness of our media
advertising; a decline in consumer spending due to unfavorable economic
conditions; and softness in the retail marketplace. Additional
assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our
registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” set forth in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on
Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov.
You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future
performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those
set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation
to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect
subsequent developments, events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005587/en/