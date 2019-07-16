Nautilus, Inc. : Powers Up Bowflex Brand with New Agency Partner FIG

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, has named FIG as its creative agency for the company’s iconic Bowflex® brand. FIG will handle advertising and creative campaign executions, including TV, social and digital.

Bringing on a creative agency is part of the company’s long-term strategy to reenergize the flagship Bowflex brand, which offers premium home gyms, cardio machines and strength training products for in-home workouts.

“We’ve had an amazing track record of success and built an avid customer fan base for Bowflex products over the past 33 years,” said Carlos Navarro, VP, General Manager, Direct for Nautilus, Inc. “This was the ideal time for a refresh as we look ahead to the next chapter of the brand’s growth. Executing on a new creative campaign complements the evolution of our products to meet the changing needs of our Bowflex customer and the marketplace.”

“We look forward to our partnership with FIG,” added Navarro. “We were particularly impressed with the caliber of fresh thinking and creative insights into the Bowflex brand and our customers.”

"It’s an exciting time to be a part of the fitness category. To be able to re-define a brand that has such history, is so invested in developing game-changing product innovation and is open to making bold changes, is a huge opportunity,” said Mark Figliulo, founder of FIG.

