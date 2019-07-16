Log in
Nautilus, Inc.

NAUTILUS, INC.

(NLS)
Nautilus, Inc. : Powers Up Bowflex Brand with New Agency Partner FIG

07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, has named FIG as its creative agency for the company’s iconic Bowflex® brand. FIG will handle advertising and creative campaign executions, including TV, social and digital.

Bringing on a creative agency is part of the company’s long-term strategy to reenergize the flagship Bowflex brand, which offers premium home gyms, cardio machines and strength training products for in-home workouts.

“We’ve had an amazing track record of success and built an avid customer fan base for Bowflex products over the past 33 years,” said Carlos Navarro, VP, General Manager, Direct for Nautilus, Inc. “This was the ideal time for a refresh as we look ahead to the next chapter of the brand’s growth. Executing on a new creative campaign complements the evolution of our products to meet the changing needs of our Bowflex customer and the marketplace.”

“We look forward to our partnership with FIG,” added Navarro. “We were particularly impressed with the caliber of fresh thinking and creative insights into the Bowflex brand and our customers.”

"It’s an exciting time to be a part of the fitness category. To be able to re-define a brand that has such history, is so invested in developing game-changing product innovation and is open to making bold changes, is a huge opportunity,” said Mark Figliulo, founder of FIG.

About FIG
FIG is the Brand Agency for the Information Age on a mission to help brands and people understand each other. Clients include Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Benjamin Moore, Casper, CNN, Diageo and Vimeo. We are proud to have been named as one of Inc. magazine’s best places to work in the U.S., and honored in the Ad Age agency A-List in 2018 and 2019. For more information, visit www.figagency.com.

About Nautilus, Inc.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Modern Movement®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels. www.nautilusinc.com


© Business Wire 2019
